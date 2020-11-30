Motion of the water lee jiha

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 물의 움직임
  2. 2. 주제 : 물의 움직임 주제 선정 이유 : 욕조에 차는 물을 보면서 동그란 물방울이 점점 물결로 퍼져 나가는 모습이 편안한 느낌을 준다 느꼈습니다. 이 모습에서 영감을 받아 액체의 불규칙한 움직임이 주는 편안함을 표현하고자 합니다.
  3. 3. 주제와 관련된 조사
  4. 4. 디자인 스케치 브로치 목걸이 브로치 반지 귀걸이 팔찌 브로치 리벳 브로치 브로치 반지 목걸이
  5. 5. • 형태 도안 • 작업 도면 & 작업 구상 ▼뒷면 • 3D 렌더링 작업 구상 • 브로치 • 황동 • 리벳팅 • 화이트, 골드 도금 58 52 57 53 58 52 57 53 ▶리벳팅 : 금속 재료를 땜을 사용하지 않고 리벳을 사용하여 접합하는 방법 첫번째 작업
  6. 6. 44 20 26 • 형태 도안 • 작업 도면 & 작업 구상 ▼뒷면 • 3D 렌더링 44 26 20 작업 구상 • 브로치 • 황동 • 리벳팅 • 화이트, 골드 도금 • 합성 큐빅 ▶리벳팅 : 금속 재료를 땜을 사용하지 않고 리벳을 사용하여 접합하는 방법 두번째 작업
  7. 7. 49 35 38 30 38 30 49 35 • 형태 도안 • 작업 도면 & 작업 구상 ▼뒷면 • 3D 렌더링 작업 구상 • 브로치 • 황동 • 리벳팅 • 화이트, 골드 도금 • 캐보션 ▶리벳팅 : 금속 재료를 땜을 사용하지 않고 리벳을 사용하여 접합하는 방법 세번째 작업
  8. 8. • 형태 도안 ▼뒷면 • 3D 렌더링 작업 구상 • 브로치 • 황동 • 나비 벳지 브로치 • 화이트, 골드 도금 • 캐보션, 합성 큐빅 23 45 32 30 27 29 ▼뒷면 33 38 마지막 작업

