The Weekly Quiz by Suhani , APS Danapur

Jan. 22, 2022
This presentation is of the weekly quiz conducted in the official quiz club of Army Public School Danapur - Jigyasa Quiz Club. For more such quizzes follow our ID and share this PPT ASAP.
Regards
Prateek ( Jigyasa Quiz Club)
Answers:
1. Marlon Brando and Mouth Piece
2. Cracks in paintings
3. Cameo
4. SH Raza and Bindu
5. Salt Bae
6. Disaster girl meme
7. Relativity by M C Escher
8. The Great Wave of Kangwa
9. Out of the box thinking
10. 127 hours
11. Shaktimaan
12. Satyajit Ray
13. Bollywood
14. 3 idiots
15. Books were written when their authors were in prison

×