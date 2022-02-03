Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 18

Why Accounting is Important for Business Growth?

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 28 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Education

Accounting plays a crucial role in running a business. It assists the business in taking important decisions. The summary of all transactions made by the business in a year or a period of time, arranged in an orderly set of financial statements, can help you see what is going on in a business clearly.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(4/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(5/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
A Body to Love: Cultivate Community, Body Positivity, and Self-Love in the Age of Social Media Angelina Caruso
(4/5)
Free
Reshape Your Body Image Stacie Garland
(3/5)
Free
Dad on Pills: Fatherhood and Mental Illness Chris Gethard
(5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Findaway
(4/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
(4.5/5)
Free
Memory Craft: Improve Your Memory with the Most Powerful Methods in History Lynne Kelly
(5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
My Friend Fear: How to Move Through Social Anxiety and Embrace the Life You Want Rose Berry
(4/5)
Free
Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals Oliver Burkeman
(5/5)
Free
Fearless Leadership: How to Embody the Strength and Confidence of Great Leaders Kim Martin
(4/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free
The Authentic Leader: Five Essential Traits of Effective, Inspiring Leaders Merinda Smith
(4/5)
Free
Out with the Old, In with the You Tess Brigham
(4.5/5)
Free
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free

Why Accounting is Important for Business Growth?

  1. 1. WhyAccounting is Important for Business Growth?
  2. 2. Accounting plays a crucial role in running a business. It assists the business in taking important decisions.The summary of all transactions made by the business in a year or a period of time, arranged in an orderly set of financial statements, can help you see what is going on in a business clearly.
  3. 3. The financial statements can also help a business see the results of previous decisions taken by the business owners and how these decisions impacted the business.Thus, it is paramount to have a basic understanding of accounting for growing your business. If you want to learn the basics of accounting then it is recommended that you sign up for an AccountingCertificate Course in Ahmedabad from Super 20 Institute or any city of your choice.
  4. 4. Now, before we jump into why accounting is important for business growth, let us first take a look at what accounting is. Accounting is a detailed systematic recording of the financial transactions of a business and financial statements are formal written records of a business’ position and financial activities.
  5. 5. The three chief financial statements made by your records are: 1. The income statement that informs you about the profit and loss. 2. The balance sheet gives you information about the financial position of your business on a particular date. 3. The cash flow statement informs about the cash generated and spent during a particular period of time. Here are some reasons why accounting is important for the growth of a business.
  6. 6. For EvaluatingYour Business’ Performance
  7. 7. Accounting maintains a record of expenses, gross margin, and possible debt.This helps to give you a better understanding of the result of operations of your business as well as your business’ financial standing. Simply put, it helps you to see a clear picture of what is going on in your business from a financial point of view and this allows you to evaluate the performance of your business by comparing your current accounting records with your previous accounting records.
  8. 8. Helps in Conforming to Government’s Laws and Regulations
  9. 9. There are various government laws and regulations that a business has to comply with otherwise it can face penalties. Most of these laws involve accurate reporting of financial transactions.Accounting helps you to accurately record the financial information as it records these transactions in a systematic manner.This makes it easier to verify revenues, expenditure liabilities, and assets.Thus, in this way, accounting helps in ensuring statutory compliance.
  10. 10. Budgeting and Future Projections
  11. 11. Accounting helps in budgeting and predicting the expected revenues and expenses.You can compare your current accounting records with your previous accounting records and allocate the budget accordingly and this will also give you an estimate about what revenues and expenses you can expect to incur in the future. Business trends and projections are formed on previous financial information to make your operations incur profits and this financial data will only be appropriate if it is recorded in a systematic manner through accounting.
  12. 12. Filing Financial Statements is only possible through accounting
  13. 13. Accounting plays a major role in the filing of financial statements of a business with the Registrar of companies as well as for direct tax and indirect tax filing reasons.Thus, filing financial statements is only possible through accounting.
  14. 14. Accounting is important for getting loans and investments
  15. 15. Investors and lenders never invest in a business without having any information about the profitability of a business.To obtain knowledge about this, they require financial statements of your business. Thus, without maintaining accounting records of your business you would not be able to find investors for your business and as a result, your business will not grow.
  16. 16. Conclusion
  17. 17. Maintaining accounting records of the financial transactions of your business is of utmost importance for the growth of your business. It is crucial for big as well as small businesses to maintain a systematic record of their financial activities so that they can evaluate their performance and formulate profitable strategies for the future. LearningAccounting or GST course in Ahmedabad from reputed institute is important in order to comply with the government’s laws and regulations.You might miss out on getting investors to invest in your business if you do not have accurate accounting records of your business. Article Source https://techashton.com/why-accounting-is-important-for-business- growth/
  18. 18. Super 20 Training Institute www.s20.in +91 7069 646028 Address 205, Narayankrupa Square, Opp. H K Commerce College, Gandhigram Railway Crossing, Ashram Road, Ahmedabad – 380009

×