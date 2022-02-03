Why Accounting is Important for Business Growth?

Wait! Exclusive 60 day trial to the world's largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. You now have unlimited* access to books, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
Accounting plays a crucial role in running a business. It assists the business in taking important decisions. The summary of all transactions made by the business in a year or a period of time, arranged in an orderly set of financial statements, can help you see what is going on in a business clearly.