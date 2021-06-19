Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presupuestos para universidad_mayor_de_san_simon_del_departamento_de_cbba-convertido

  1. 1. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 7. PRESUPUESTOS PARA UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMON DEL DEPARTAMENTO DE CBBA “Cuando se empieza un negocio, la mayoría de la gente elabora un presupuesto y dice: esto es todo lo que tengo para empezar” Autor: Sheldon Adelson 1.- Introducción 1.1 Orígenes La Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) está a punto de atravesar por una crisis económica similar a la registrada en 2002 por la falta de fondos para pagar sueldos a 1.890 docentes y 1.032 trabajadores administrativos, a causa de la reducción de ingresos por subvención y coparticipación que son transferidos por el Ministerio de Economía. El rector, Juan Ríos del Prado, señaló que el déficit alcanza los 100 millones de bolivianos y adelantó que no hará ajustes porque lo que corresponde es exigir al actual Gobierno que cumpla con el presupuesto y los compromisos que se firmó en 2019. Pero ¿qué llevó a la UMSS a volver a los números rojos? Para el exdirigente de la Federación Universitaria Local (FUL), Jardín Coca, fue la contratación desmedida de personal, la mala administración y la falta de gestiones ante exautoridades del Movimiento Al Socialismo (MAS) para que se aumente el presupuesto y se respete las partidas establecidas en diferentes normas. Extraoficialmente fuentes cercanas a la institución mencionaron que en los últimos cuatro años se realizaron nuevos contratos de trabajo para al menos 600 personas. La mayoría desempeñaría funciones como guardias de seguridad y administrativos. Coca sostuvo que cuando dejó la universidad a inicios de 2016 existía en el banco un saldo de más de 400 millones bolivianos de ingresos por concepto del Impuesto Directo a los Hidrocarburos (IDH). En 2015, el presupuesto de la institución contemplaba siete fuentes de financiamiento. De las que sobresalen los recursos específicos, que eran 64,7 millones de bolivianos, la subvención alcanzaba los 158 millones, la coparticipación tributaria era de 342 millones, el IDH de subvención era de 106 millones, mientras que el IDH de coparticipación llegaba a 6,8 millones, según un informe del presupuesto al que accedió a este medio. “En 2002 los recursos que daba el Estado eran insuficientes. Recuerdo que se cerró la universidad porque no había plata para pagar. Entonces, salimos a luchar con movilizaciones hasta que nos reconozcan una subvención extraordinaria de 25 millones de bolivianos”, contó. El exdirigente cuestionó la existencia de una crisis financiera cuando el sistema universitario puede acceder al 5 por ciento de los ingresos de Coparticipación Tributaria mediante la Ley 195 y mencionó que desde 2011, por decreto, el Estado tiene la obligación también de dar el 15 por ciento de los recursos del IDH.
  2. 2. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Similares críticas fueron vertidas el pasado miércoles por una asamblea general del Sindicato de Trabajadores Administrativos (Situms), que reclamó por la demora en el pago de sueldos, bonos y otros incentivos.1 1.2 Autores El rector de la UMSS, Julio Medina, comentó que el trabajo de las comisiones apunta a concretar ajustes en un congreso universitario para superar la crisis económica para superar la falta de liquidez en la institución. Enfatizó que una de las primeras medidas que se aplica es agilizar la jubilación de trabajadores para reducir los gastos de funcionamiento.2 2.- Desarrollo 2.1 Aspectos Positivos La Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) invierte más de 7 mil bolivianos al año en la formación de cada estudiante. Esto significa que un profesional puede llegar a costar hasta 50 mil bolivianos considerando que el tiempo promedio de egreso es de 7 años, pese a que cada carrera dura 5 años. La causa principal se evidencia el primer año, cuando casi la mitad de los estudiantes reprueba las materias asignadas, lo que refleja, una inadecuada formación en los colegios. La gratuidad también es en salud, deporte, vivienda y la alimentación Los servicios que tiene la Universidad Pública no sólo se limitan al área educativa, sino también al deporte, alimentación, salud y vivienda. Todo esto es gratuito. El director de la DUBE (Dirección Universitaria de Bienestar Estudiantil), Boris Calancha, explicó que el objetivo es incentivar la permanencia académica. En el caso de los estudiantes provenientes de sectores empobrecidos, indígenas originarios y campesinos de la sociedad boliviana, se les asigna becas comedor o de alimentación, de vivienda o albergue universitario y becas trabajo dentro de la Universidad, a objeto de garantizar las condiciones mínimas necesarias para su rendimiento. Dijo también que este grupo corresponde al 10 por ciento del total de los estudiantes. Ellos reciben una beca de alimentación que a la Universidad le cuesta 16 bolivianos por cada uno. Hay entre 2.500 y 4.500 becarios.3
  3. 3. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 2.2 Alcances FINES Y OBJETIVOS Son fines de la UMSS: •Contribuir a la creación de una conciencia nacional, partiendo del conocimiento de la realidad de dependencia, opresión y explotación del país, en la perspectiva de su independencia política, económica, social y de su autodeterminación. •Formar profesionales idóneos en todas las áreas del conocimiento científico, tecnológico y cultural, que respondan a las necesidades del desarrollo nacional, regional y estén dotados de conciencia crítica. •Preservar el patrimonio cultural de la nación, desarrollar la investigación científica, proceder a la formación profesional humanista y técnica y cumplir una misión social al servicio del pueblo que la sostiene y al que se debe. •Asimilar, crear y desarrollar la ciencia y la técnica, mediante la investigación objetiva de la realidad, para su transformación. •Identificar el quehacer científico-cultural con los intereses populares, integrándose a ellos en la lucha por la liberación nacional. Son objetivos de la UMSS: •Organizar y mantener institutos destinados a la capacitación cultural, técnica y social de los trabajadores y sectores populares. •Planificar, ejecutar y evaluar la Educación Superior, como función básica y prioritaria, en el marco del Sistema Educativo Nacional. •Contribuir a la elaboración de políticas de defensa y explotación racional de los recursos naturales. •Cumplir su misión social, fundamentalmente a través de la interacción social universitaria, como medio de identificar a la Universidad con su pueblo. •Asumir la defensa de los principios básicos que inspiran y sustentan la existencia de la Universidad Boliviana, así como organizar la acción conjunta de las Universidades, en caso de amenaza o de intervención al régimen de la Autonomía. •Fortalecer los vínculos de la Universidad Mayor de San Simón con las demás Universidades de América Latina y con todas las Universidades y Centros Culturales del mundo. •Sustentar en todas las actividades políticas que permitan optimizar y facilitar el acceso y permanencia de los sectores populares a la Universidad. 4 2.3 Usos La Universidad Mayor de San Simón (UMSS) redujo hasta en un 15 por ciento la cantidad de becas que oferta a estudiantes que tienen un óptimo rendimiento académico y requieren apoyo
  4. 4. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos por su situación socioeconómica, informó ayer el representante de la Federación Universitaria Local (FUL), Ronald Delgadillo. Comentó que este año se programó otorgar alrededor de 700 becas IDH, 100 menos que el pasado año. “Las becas IDH tuvieron un recorte considerable. Éstas se dividen en deporte, cultura, vivienda, internado rotatorio, tesis y trabajo. Este beneficio se otorga con ingresos del Impuesto Directo a los Hidrocarburos (IDH), la cantidad de becarios depende del presupuesto, que no es fijo. En épocas con buenas regalías, se dieron hasta 1.500 becas”, afirmó. Entre los requisitos que deben cumplir los estudiantes para postular a estas becas están: llenar un formulario en la plataforma webSISS con datos personales, adjuntar un croquis de su domicilio, entregar una certificación que demuestre que el interesado no tiene una condición económica favorable, y aprobar más de la mitad de las materias del semestre anterior o año. El aspirante sólo puede obtener una beca. El exrector de la UMSS Juan Ríos alertó en 2020 que la institución soportará este año un recorte de 230 millones de bolivianos debido a que los fondos de coparticipación e IDH disminuyeron por la emergencia sanitaria. Por su parte, el jefe del departamento de Servicio Social de la casa superior de estudios, Johan Herbas, informó que este año, 2.105 universitarios presentaron documentación para beneficiarse con la beca comedor. De este total, 898 son renovantes y 1.207 nuevos aspirantes. En este momento se está procediendo a la verificación de su situación económica y su rendimiento académico. “Toda la información es corroborada por nuestras visitadoras sociales”, puntualizó. Estimó que alrededor de 1.900 estudiantes accederán al comedor, porque la norma establece que el 8 por ciento de la población estudiantil puede beneficiarse con el comedor. Herbas informó que, por el rebrote de la pandemia de Covid-19, el 50 por ciento del beneficio se dará en efectivo y el resto, en productos. “Cada comensal, por día, recibe 19,50 bolivianos. La mitad se va a desembolsar por caja y el resto se entregará en productos que elabora la universidad, como leche, pollo, chorizo, enlatados, jugos, yogurt y otros”, dijo el jefe de Servicio Social. Las becas entrarán en vigencia el 1 de marzo próximo y se prevé que duren hasta diciembre. 5 3.- Conclusiones Los presupuestos de la Universidad mayor de San Simón en el 2021 son muy bajos ya que encontré unos reportes que la UMSS podrá pagar los salarios hasta el mes de agosto y que redujeron las becas IDH ya que los recursos no alcanzan para abastecer a la misma cantidad que antes.
  5. 5. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 4.- Referencias 1.- https://bit.ly/3uJc0Jr 2.- https://bit.ly/3bs9IXk 3.- https://bit.ly/3w6Obvw 4.- https://bit.ly/3eNfuoy 5.- https://bit.ly/3ojY0Dn 5.- Videos 1.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qjZOD9dwcy0 En este video nos habla un poco sobre las becas IDH estudiante es un beneficio destinado a incentivar la permanencia académico y no abandono de sus estudios para estudiantes de las UMSS. 2.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TYSOcvlJlY En este video nos habla sobre los presupuestos de la umss 2021 hay una crisis universitario de diferentes tipos y niveles que esta pasando aproximadamente mas de 1 año y todos debemos poner de nuestra parte
  6. 6. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3.- https://prezi.com/jd15-sfk6uyx/universidad-mayor-de-san-simon/ En este video nos explica sobre los presupuestos de la universidad debe contener los recursos y gastos que se estimen disponer y realizar para cada gestión.

