Jun. 19, 2021

Presupuesto para la_gobernacion_de_cochabamba_2021-convertido

presupuestos para la gobernación de Cochabamba

Presupuesto para la_gobernacion_de_cochabamba_2021-convertido

  1. 1. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 6. PRESUPUESTO PARA LA GOBERNACION DE COCHABAMBA 2021 “No hay obra que termine dentro del plazo o del presupuesto fijado” Auor: Robert Heinlein 1.- Introducción 1.1 Orígenes La Gobernación de Cochabamba cerró 2020 con un déficit de 459 millones de bolivianos debido a que recibió menos del 30 por ciento de los ingresos programados. El desfase económico obligó a la gobernadora Esther Soria a reprogramar diferentes proyectos para 2021, pese a que se este año el departamento también tendrá un recorte presupuestario de 51 millones de bolivianos. La autoridad, en contacto con Los Tiempos, señaló ayer que la ejecución presupuestaria institucional de 2020 es del 73 por ciento. (Ver infografía). Enfatizó que las restricciones de la cuarentena rígida por la pandemia de Covid-19 y la demora en la transferencia de fondos del nivel central dificultaron lograr un mayor porcentaje. “Teníamos previsto disponer de un presupuesto de 1.513 millones de bolivianos, pero eso sólo estaba en documentos, porque de las diferentes fuentes de financiamiento nos han transferido 1.054 millones”, detalló. Soria dijo que con los recursos económicos que se desembolsaron gradualmente se priorizaron proyectos y adquisiciones para salud para contener la primera ola de la pandemia; posteriormente se invirtió en apoyo al sector productivo, con el propósito de acelerar la reactivación económica, y en trabajos preventivos para evitar un desastre en la cuenca Taquiña y otros afluentes. La autoridad departamental informó que se destinó 53 millones de bolivianos para implementar el plan de contingencia contra el coronavirus y se realizaron modificaciones presupuestarias para contar con fondos para atender la emergencia sanitaria. “Hemos empleado ese dinero en diferentes adquisiciones, hemos transferido parte de los recursos a 46 municipios para la compra de insumos de bioseguridad, para fortalecer los laboratorios en el trópico, en el cono sur, valle alto y la zona andina. Además, hemos transferido como 2 millones a Independencia para el hospital de Kami”, aseveró. Otra importante inversión que figura en el informe que elaboró el Ejecutivo departamental son los gastos en la compra e instalación de 14 unidades de terapia intensiva en el hospital Viedma. “De este presupuesto se ejecutó el 94 por ciento; otras unidades ejecutoras han sido los hospitales de tercer nivel como el Gastroenterológico, Viedma y el materno infantil German Urquidi”, complementó. Soria agregó que tramita el diferimiento del pago de un crédito de 55 millones de bolivianos para usar ese presupuesto en proyectos de inversión, como mejoramiento de vías y actividades culturales que pasaron a un segundo plano por la Covid-19.
  2. 2. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos No hay proyectos nuevos por recorte La gobernadora Esther Soria anticipó que la siguiente autoridad que asuma el cargo tendrá que lidiar con la falta de liquidez y reiteró que para 2021 no existen proyectos nuevos. “Lo que estamos dejando son proyectos de continuidad. Pero hemos sacado normas para generar nuevos ingresos económicos como la de las personerías jurídicas, la ley de empresas públicas y mixtas y la de patentes, aunque el tratamiento de esta última fue diferido”, apuntó. La autoridad departamental dijo que, por el recorte, se tuvo que desvincular a por lo menos 60 funcionarios y hacer ajustes en los gastos administrativos de varias secretarías. 1 1.2 Autores Gobernación y Amdeco en alerta por reducción presupuestaria Alcaldes dieron un plazo de 72 horas al Gobierno para tratar el tema del recorte presupuestario. El asesor general de la Gobernación, Abel Zuazo, dio a conocer de un "fuerte recorte presupuestario" para la institución, previsto para este 2021 por parte del Gobierno Central. Al respecto la autoridad señaló que esta situación "afectará en gran manera" a los programas y proyectos que la organización viene llevando adelante; además de que también habrá un "obligatorio recorte de personal" en varias áreas. "Informar a la población sobre una noticia que va a afectar la economía del departamento. Es una reducción infundada del presupuesto para la gestión 2021. La institución expresa su preocupación y la predisposición de llevar adelante las acciones pertinentes con el fin de garantizar un presupuesto que permita la continuidad de los programas y proyectos que lleva adelante la Gobernación", expresó Zuazo. Sobre este hecho la Asociación de Municipios de Cochabamba (Amdeco) confirmó el recorte presupuestario a la Gobernación y los municipios es de 51 millones de bolivianos y de 385 millones de bolivianos a los municipios. 2 2.- Desarrollo 2.1 Aspectos Positivos Alcaldía reduce presupuesto para Cultura en 41% y Gobernación en 20% El Gobierno departamental tiene un presupuesto de 550 mil bolivianos para cultura y turismo, y el municipio cuenta con 5 millones para la presente gestión. La Alcaldía de Cochabamba y la Gobernación del departamento redujeron sus presupuestos destinados a Cultura de 2021 en 41% y 20%, respectivamente, con relación a la gestión pasada, según confirmaron los titulares de ambas reparticiones.
  3. 3. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos En el caso de la Alcaldía de Cochabamba, el secretario de Cultura y Turismo, José Heresi, puntualizó que el año pasado el municipio destinó 8,5 millones de bolivianos a Cultura y para 2021 el presupuesto es de 5 millones, monto de dinero menor, “justamente por el tema de la pandemia que afectó al sector de las recaudaciones impositivas”. En tanto, la Gobernación de Cochabamba, mediante la Dirección de Culturas y Turismo, confirmó que el presupuesto disminuyó en aproximadamente 20%. En 2019, esta repartición pública contaba con 550 mil bolivianos, mientras que para esta gestión el presupuesto es de 400 mil bolivianos, 200 mil para Cultura y 200 mil para Turismo. 3 2.2 Alcances La reducción al presupuesto de la Gobernación y al de los municipios del departamento para encarar la gestión 2021, asciende a más de Bs. 450 millones, así informaron desde la Asociación de Municipios de Cochabamba (AMDECO). La Gobernadora Esther Soria, al manifestar su preocupación por esta determinación, pidió que se respete el techo presupuestario para atender las necesidades de la población de los 48 municipios del departamento. Dijo que esta situación puede derivar en que la Gobernación el próximo año ejecute únicamente proyectos de continuidad, además de la afectación a proyectos de desarrollo productivo y en salud, entre otros. “Estamos sumamente preocupados, nosotros ya estamos mandando nuestra representación con todo el informe respectivo que se ha hecho a través de la Secretaría de Finanzas y Planificación”, complementó Soria. Se agudiza de esta forma la situación en el departamento, que ingresa a un estado de emergencia por dicho recorte del Gobierno central. Al respecto, el presidente de AMDECO, Héctor Arce, advirtió este martes que con el recorte de Bs. 51 millones a la Gobernación y 398 millones a los municipios, está en riesgo la inversión en educación y salud, la ejecución de proyectos y programas, además la estabilidad institucional. “En total estamos hablando de unos 450 millones menos que le va a llegar a Cochabamba, eso implica que todos los proyectos deben ser paralizados, una inestabilidad en todas las instituciones. Por ley, no podemos gastar más del 25 por ciento de coparticipación, más recursos propios (…)”, sostuvo. La reducción al presupuesto de la Gobernación asciende a un 17 por ciento; entretanto al de los municipios cochabambinos a un 28 por ciento. 4 2.3 Usos Regionesdestinaránentre6,4%y8,6%parapagardeuda Municipios destinarán Bs 1.552 millones y gobernaciones Bs 637 millones a deuda
  4. 4. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos En medio de una caída de ingresos, las gobernaciones del país destinarán el 6,4% de su presupuesto para el pago de su deuda generada por la gestión saliente, mientras que los municipios pagarán el 8,6%. Las nuevas autoridades que asumieron funciones encuentran entidades con deudas. 5 3.- Conclusiones En el presupuesto de la gobernación de la gestión 2021 no es buena ya que tienen muchas deudas y eso tiene que pagar con lo que hay de presupuesto y hacer otras obras especialmente referida a la pandemia ya que la sociedad lo necesita. 4.- Referencias
  5. 5. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 1.- https://bit.ly/3gPar7b 2.- https://bit.ly/3vApHKo 3.- https://bit.ly/3vGVdpZ 4.- https://bit.ly/3xBxBnY 5.- https://bit.ly/2Sa4o4A 5.- Videos 1.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xOeUB9Ru8n8 En este video nos muestra sobre los candidatos de la gobernación para el 2021 que son Henrry Paredes, William Zapata, Juan Flores, Humberto Sánchez y José Sánchez. Cada uno dice la propuesta que tiene para ejercer este cargo tan importante. 2.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-T7jHiDHwg En este video nos dice las estadísticas que pueden ser un aproximado que la población elija a candidato preferido.
  6. 6. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTENCNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3.- https://prezi.com/p/ukxdwu_ywtyn/economia-departamental-cochabamba/ En este video nos va explicando un poco mas profundo desde que es la economía del departamento. La economía es la forma como se genera recursos económicos, y los reparte entre las deudas que hay y las obras y los administra.

