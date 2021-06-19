Como salir de_la_pandemia-convertido

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 5. COMO SALIR DE LA PANDEMIA “Sin compromiso no hay resultado” Cita del libro el liderazgo 1.- Introducción 1.1 Orígenes El brote de coronavirus ha sido ampliamente reportado en los noticieros del mundo y la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS), lo ha declarado oficialmente como una pandemia, desde el pasado 11 de marzo. Esto significa que la enfermedad se está extendiendo en varios países de todo el mundo, al mismo tiempo afectando a cientos de miles de personas en todos los continentes, causando un número de muertes que, a la fecha, sigue en ascenso. Mientras las autoridades sanitarias trabajan para frenar su expansión y efectos en la población, traemos una guía sobre esta enfermedad y qué debemos hacer para prevenirla. El 31 de diciembre de 2019, la Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) recibió reportes de presencia de neumonía, de origen desconocido, en la ciudad de Wuhan, en China. Rápidamente, a principios de enero, las autoridades de este país identificaron la causa como una nueva cepa de coronavirus. La enfermedad ha ido expandiéndose hacia otros continentes como Asia, Europa y América. En cuanto a su comienzo, todavía no se ha confirmado el posible origen animal de la COVID-19.1 1.2 Autores • El científico Vaclav Smil: escribió en su libro Global Catastrophes and Trends (2008), que «la posibilidad de una pandemia de influenza durante los próximos 50 años es virtualmente del 100 %». • El científico David Quammen: habló en su libro Spillover (2013) que el siguiente «cataclismo» provocado por una pandemia, similar a las de 1918 sería más probablemente debido a un virus de origen animal. • El virólogo y experto en influenza Robert Webster: dijo en su libro Flu Hunter Unlocking the secrets of a virus (2019) que «una pandemia mortal y disruptiva» era «solo cuestión de tiempo», y que «la naturaleza eventualmente va a desafiar de nuevo a la humanidad con un equivalente al virus de la influenza de 1918». • Jeremy Konyndyk, exdirector de la Oficina de USAID de Asistencia para Desastres Externos de Estados Unidos: escribió en un artículo de 2017 que «una nueva gran crisis sanitaria global es una cuestión de 'cuándo', no de 'si'», y añadió que el virus sería comparable al de la pandemia de 1918.
  2. 2. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Otra de las advertencias, que se popularizó durante la actual pandemia, fue la charla TED que dio Bill Gates en 2015, donde habló sobre la falta de políticas de preparación ante una posible pandemia causada por algún virus altamente infeccioso y bajo circunstancias que alienten su diseminación; y una vez más, presentó un modelo de los contagios que provocaría un virus como el de 1918. Según dijo Bill Gates, para un reportaje a The Wall Street Journal, también instó a los candidatos presidenciales de las elecciones de Estados Unidos de 2016 a priorizar esfuerzos en preparativos ante una posible pandemia. Durante la actual pandemia, también cobraron notoriedad obras que trataron temas relacionados con epidemias, especialmente la película Contagion (2011), basada en eventos como la pandemia de 2009 y la epidemia de SARS de 2002-2004, y que fue bien recibida por la comunidad científica por su cercanía con la realidad; o la novela The Eyes of Darkness (1981), donde se relata la creación de un virus con 100 % de letalidad, llamado «Wuhan-400» en algunas ediciones de este libro. 2 2.- Desarrollo 2.1 Aspectos Positivos Estas consecuencias negativas que afectan tanto la salud mental y física han reaccionado de manera distinta en cada persona; algunos demuestran frustración, miedo, cólera y otros pueden empeorar sus enfermedades por no saber lidiar con emociones tan fuertes. Pero en realidad es importante saber que en esta nueva etapa debes sembrar en ti una respuesta positiva, la aceptación, el agradecimiento a estar vivo y la solidaridad con los demás. Visto que cosechas estas conductas te convertirá en una mejor persona cada día, entre ellas puedes: 3 • Despertar y agradecer. • Demuestra gratitud a las personas que te han tendido la mano. • Crea momentos felices con las personas que más amas. • Trabaja en sentirte bien contigo mismo y hacer sentir bien a los demás. • Comparte agua o alimentos a las personas mas necesitadas. • Comienza a hacer algo que te gusta y te inspire. • Piensa siempre en la razón y el motivo por el que estás luchando dia a dia. 2.2 Alcances Asia Esta sección es un extracto de Pandemia de COVID-19 en Asia
  3. 3. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos El primer caso de la pandemia de COVID-19 en Asia y en el mundo se detectó en Wuhan y finalmente se extendió al resto de la República Popular China. Posteriormente, muchos otros países asiáticos comenzaron a confirmar casos, siendo algunos de los países más afectados Corea del Sur, Malasia e Irán. El modelo sofisticado del brote sugiere que, si bien el número de casos en China habría sido mucho mayor sin intervenciones como la detección temprana y el aislamiento de los infectados, un 66 % menos de personas se habrían infectado si China hubiera implementado medidas tan poco como una semana antes. Hasta el 7 de mayo, se han notificado casos en todos los países asiáticos excepto Turkmenistán y Corea del Norte, aunque estos países han sospechado casos. No se han reportado casos en los territorios externos de Navidad y Cocos. Europa La pandemia de COVID-19 en Europa es parte de la pandemia de COVID-19 provocada por el coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. El primer caso de COVID-19 en Europa se detectó el 25 de enero en Francia: un hombre de 80 años procedente de la provincia de Hubei, que luego falleció el 15 de febrero. El 14 de febrero murió un turista chino en París, en la que se creyó se trataba de la primera muerte por COVID-19 fuera de Asia413 pero posteriormente se descubrió que un hombre fallecido en la ciudad española de Valencia el 13 de febrero también estaba infectado de coronavirus, que había contraído en Nepal. Los casos iniciales se informaron en Francia, Alemania y otros países con un número relativamente bajo de casos. El 21 de febrero, se informó un gran brote en Italia, principalmente en el norte, cerca de Milán. Los casos crecieron rápidamente y el 13 de marzo de 2020 la Organización Mundial de la Salud declaró a Europa el nuevo epicentro del virus después de que la situación mejorara en China Desde esa fecha, el número de casos en cada país europeo se ha duplicado en períodos de entre dos y cuatro días. A partir del 17 de marzo de 2020, todos los países de Europa han informado al menos un caso de COVID-19 (siendo Montenegro el último en hacerlo), seguidos por la Isla de Man el 19 de marzo, el Estado con reconocimiento limitado de Transnistria el 21 de marzo. Más de 50 países han informado al menos una muerte. Supone el segundo continente más afectado del mundo por la pandemia habiendo superado 2.5 millones de casos confirmados y más de 190 000 muertes. América Esta sección es un extracto de Pandemia de COVID-19 en América[editar] La pandemia de COVID-19 en América es una epidemia continental que inició con la detección del primer caso de esta enfermedad el 21 de enero de 2020 en los Estados Unidos, un hombre de aproximadamente 30 años, originario del estado de Washington, que había viajado recientemente a China. Se notificaron casos en todos los países de América del Norte, América Central y por último el Caribe después de que Bonaire confirmara un caso el 18 de abril.
  4. 4. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos El coronavirus se informó por primera vez en América del Sur el 26 de febrero cuando Brasil confirmó un caso en São Paulo. Desde entonces, los gobiernos de toda la región tomaron una serie de medidas para proteger a sus ciudadanos y contener la propagación de COVID-19. Todos los países sudamericanos, incluyendo al departamento de ultramar francés de Guayana Francesa y las Islas Malvinas reportaron presencia de coronavirus dentro de sus fronteras.419 África Esta sección es un extracto de Pandemia de COVID-19 en África El primer caso de la pandemia de COVID-19 en África se confirmó el 14 de febrero de 2020 en Egipto, En África subsahariana el primer caso fue confirmado en Nigeria. La mayoría de los casos importados identificados han llegado de Europa y los Estados Unidos, a diferencia de otros continentes en los que provenían de China. Varios países africanos tienen sistemas de salud poco desarrollados, por lo que se estima que puede existir subestimación en los casos reportados. África representa el 17% de la población mundial, pero solo un 3,5% de las muertes por COVID-19 comunicadas. La propagación de COVID-19 en África ha generado alarma debido a que muchos de los sistemas de salud en el continente son inadecuados, tienen problemas como falta de equipo, falta de fondos, capacitación insuficiente de los trabajadores de la salud y transmisión de datos ineficiente. Se temía que la pandemia pudiera ser difícil de mantener bajo control en África y podría causar enormes problemas económicos si se extendía ampliamente. Hacia mitad de abril de 2020, el suministro de ventiladores era bajo en gran parte de África: 41 países tienen solo 2000 ventiladores entre ellos, y diez países no tienen ventiladores en absoluto. Incluso los suministros básicos como el agua y el jabón están sujetos a escasez en algunas partes del continente. Matshidiso Moeti, de la Organización Mundial de la Salud, dijo que el lavado de manos y el distanciamiento físico podrían ser un desafío en algunos lugares de África. El aislamiento social puede no ser posible, y los desafíos pueden verse exacerbados por la prevalencia de enfermedades como la malaria, el VIH, la tuberculosis y el cólera. Los expertos afirman que una estrategia basada en pruebas podría permitir a los países africanos reducir el aislamiento social que causa enormes dificultades a quienes dependen de los ingresos obtenidos cada día para poder alimentarse a sí mismos y a sus familias. Incluso en el mejor de los casos, desde Naciones Unidas se afirma que las 1300 millones de personas del continente necesitarán 74 millones de equipos de prueba y 30 000 respiradores en 2020. Oceanía Esta sección es un extracto de Pandemia de COVID-19 en Oceanía
  5. 5. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos La pandemia de COVID-19 en Oceanía comenzó el 25 de enero de 2020 con el primer caso confirmado informado en Melbourne, Australia. desde entonces se ha extendido a otras partes de la región, aunque cinco pequeñas naciones insulares del Pacífico hasta ahora han evitado el brote cerrando sus fronteras internacionales. El último país en declarar el inicio de la pandemia fueron los Estados Federados de Micronesia, el 8 de enero de 2021.432 Hasta el 11 de enero, cinco estados soberanos de Oceanía aún no han informado ningún caso: Kiribati, Nauru, Palaos, Tonga y Tuvalu. Antártida Esta sección es un extracto de Pandemia de COVID-19 en Antártida La pandemia de COVID-19 en Antártida es parte de la pandemia de COVID-19 provocada por el virus SARS-CoV-2. Debido a su lejanía, la Antártida fue el último continente en tener casos confirmados de COVID-19 y una de las últimas regiones del mundo afectadas directamente por la pandemia. Los primeros casos se reportaron en la Base General Bernardo O'Higgins del Ejército de Chile, ubicada en el Territorio Chileno Antártico, el 21 de diciembre de 2020, casi un año después de que se reportaran los primeros casos de la enfermedad en el resto del mundo. Al 22 de diciembre de 2020 hay 58 casos confirmados de la enfermedad en el continente. 4 2.3 Usos Prevención Medidas básicas Las medidas básicas para prevenir la transmisión de la enfermedad incluyen: lavarse las manos con agua y jabón, llevar mascarillas, el distanciamiento social, no tocarse los ojos, la nariz ni la boca con las manos sin lavar, y toser y estornudar en un pañuelo desechable o en el pliegue del codo. Mascarillas Mascarillas con válvula de salida. Esas válvulas expulsan el aire sin filtrar, pudiendo transmitir el virus.
  6. 6. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos Muchos países, gobiernos, y asociaciones como la CDC y la OMS, recomiendan usar mascarillas o coberturas faciales de tela quirúrgica, especialmente en lugares públicos donde haya mayor riesgo de transmisión y donde las medidas de distanciamiento social sean difíciles de mantener. Esta recomendación busca reducir la propagación de la enfermedad entre personas con síntomas y sin síntomas, y es complementaria a otras medidas preventivas como el distanciamiento social. Utilizar cubiertas faciales limita el volumen y la distancia de viaje de las gotitas que se dispersan al hablar, respirar y toser. Las mascarillas se recomiendan más a quienes puedan haber sido infectados y a los cercanos a alguien que pueda tener la enfermedad. Y se recomienda a los profesionales de la salud que interactúan directamente con pacientes con COVID-19 que utilicen mascarillas que sean al menos tan protectoras como la mascarilla N95, o las certificadas por NIOSH u otro organismo equivalente, además de que usen otros complementos de protección personal. Cuando no se usa máscarilla, el CDC recomienda cubrirse la boca y la nariz con un pañuelo al toser o estornudar, o con la parte interna del codo si no se dispone de pañuelo. Se recomienda la higiene adecuada de las manos después de toser o estornudar. Hay mascarillas que llevan alguna válvula de exhalación (es decir, de salida) para expulsar el aire de la respiración sin filtrar. Por ello, si su portador estuviese infectado (y puede estarlo sin saberlo), transmitiría el virus a través de la válvula, incluso estando la mascarilla certificada. Así que las mascarillas con válvula de salida no están recomendadas para controlar la pandemia. Vacunas Esta sección es un extracto de Vacuna contra la COVID-19 Dosis de vacunación COVID-19 administradas por cada 100 personas. Una anciana recibiendo la vacuna COVID-19 en diciembre de 2020. Las vacunas contra él o la COVID-19 comprenden al conjunto de vacunas que tratan de prevenir la enfermedad provocada por el virus SARS-CoV-2, responsable de la pandemia de enfermedad por coronavirus de 2019-2020 . Para febrero de 2021, diez vacunas han sido autorizadas para su uso público por al menos una autoridad reguladora competente. Además, hay unas 70 vacunas candidatas en investigación
  7. 7. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos clínica, de las cuales 17 en ensayos de fase I, 23 en ensayos de fase I-II, 6 en ensayos de fase II y 20 en ensayos de fase III.438 Las vacunas contra la COVID-19, se pueden clasificar según el vector que utilizan para introducir el material del SARS-CoV-2. El vector puede ser una versión inactivada del propio coronavirus, otro virus (generalmente un adenovirus) al que se le ha insertado ARN del SARS-CoV-2, o bien ARN mensajero solo. La eficacia más alta contra los síntomas obtenida hasta ahora por una vacuna contra la COVID- 19 es del 95%, un valor similar a la inmunidad natural que se obtiene al infectarse con el virus SARS-CoV-2. Otras vacunas, sin embargo, presentan una eficacia menor, algunas de solo el 50%. Otra diferencia importante entre las diferentes vacunas es su temperatura de conservación. Mientras que las vacunas de adenovirus o coronavirus inactivados se conservan en refrigeradores, las de ARN mensajero requieren congeladores a -20 ºC (Moderna) o incluso a -80 ºC (Pfizer), lo cual complica su distribución. Debido a la capacidad de producción limitada de los fabricantes de vacunas, los estados han tenido que implementar planes de distribución por etapas, que dan prioridad a la población de riesgo, como los ancianos, y a las personas con alto grado de exposición y transmisión, como los trabajadores sanitarios. A 1 de febrero de 2021, se habían administrado 101,3 millones de dosis de vacunas COVID-19 en todo el mundo, según informes oficiales de las agencias nacionales de salud. A diciembre de 2020, los estados habían comprado por adelantado más de 10 mil millones de dosis de vacunas; de ellas, aproximadamente la mitad habían sido adquiridas por países de ingresos altos que representaban el 14% de la población mundial. En la OMC, un grupo de 99 países en vías de desarrollo liderados por India y Sudáfrica y con el apoyo de Médicos sin Fronteras piden la suspensión temporal de las patentes de las vacunas contra el COVID-19 mientras dure la pandemia. A este pedido se oponen, entre otros países, la mayoría de los miembros de la Unión Europea, Estados Unidos, Reino Unido y Brasil. Tras vacunarse Cuando alguien ha sido vacunado contra la COVID (ha recibido todas las dosis necesarias de la vacuna, y ha pasado un tiempo establecido), todavía es posible transmitir la enfermedad, aunque las posibilidades quedan bastante reducidas. Además, las vacunas fallan en una pequeña proporción de la gente vacunada. Así que se recomienda que la población siga realizando resoluciones preventivas (lavarse las manos con jabón, ponerse mascarilla, mantener la distancia social, etc.) para evitar los contagios, especialmente hacia gente vulnerable. Las precauciones acabarían cuando los peligros de la pandemia estén oficialmente terminados.5 3.- Conclusiones Para salir de la pandemia debemos ser solidario con eso quiero decir que, si nos cuidamos y tomamos todas las precauciones para nosotros, también estamos cuidando a los demás y a
  8. 8. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos nuestra familia. Demos ser consciente en esta situación ya que demos aprender a vivir con esta enfermedad. 4.- Referencias 1.- https://bit.ly/2QjxygT 2.- https://bit.ly/2RNBC9r 3.- https://bit.ly/3eMXoDj 4.- https://bit.ly/3uOZJTU 5.- https://bit.ly/3ydzpoD 5.- Videos 1.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QBv7nudMSpc En este video nos habla de tres tipos posibles para salir de la pandemia que son: encontrar una vacuna, desarrollar inmunidad colectiva de manera natural o cambiar permanente como sociedad para convivir con el virus. 2.- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8cIhYlwNp8A En este video nos indica como salir del estrés de la pandemia porque todos nos estresamos con esta pandemia y la solución es: hablar con persona de confianza, mantener una vida saludable, evita fumar y beber alcohol o consumir drogar, informarse por fuentes confiables y limitar de exposición de las noticias.
  9. 9. MORIR ANTES QUE ESCLAVOS VIVIR UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN MERCADOTECNIA 3 Grp:21 1/2021 Jhosselin Acosta Candia Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos 3.- https://prezi.com/p/fgrxyqul-xdg/coronavirus-covid-19/ En este video nos explica un poco sobre lo que es el coronavirus es un virus que puede causar diversas afecciones. Podemos prevenir y tratar de salir de esta pandemia es: lavarse las manos frecuentemente, evite tocarse los ojos, la nariz y la cara, mantenga la distancia de 1 metro con las personas.

