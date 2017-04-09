Analisis Amarilis

INTEGRANTES:  Bazan Moreyra, Jhordy  Martel Gonzáles, Thalía  Quevedo Rivera, Priscila  Ramirez Rivera, Emanuel
El presente trabajo está basado en una investigación reciente, con puntos precisos y reales resaltando el tema urbano, tom...
 UBICACIÓN POLÍTICA El Distrito de Amarilis se encuentra ubicado en la provincia y departamento de Huánuco. Geográficamen...
CLIMA: Es benigno, mostrando adicionalmente una gran variedad de microclimas que posibilitan una agricultura floreciente y...
 CENTROS POBLADOS: . La Esperanza . Chicchuy . Paúcar . Yaca . Malconga . Sariapampa . La Libertad . Llanquipampa . Sanca...
 DEMOGRAFIA: El distrito de Amarilis presenta los siguientes indicadores poblacionales:  La población del distrito de Am...
Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer 100000 HUÁNUCO 840,984 427,094 413,890 847,714...
DESARROLLO URBANO En la actualidad el distrito de Amarilis, ha logrado alcanzar un desarrollo urbano concentrado fundament...
 MORFOLOGIA: Como agentes principales para el ordenamiento de la ciudad y el distrito es el rio Huallaga y el rio higuera...
 SISTEMA VIAL: TRANSPORTE INTERNO DE AMARILIS: La situación del servicio de transporte de pasajeros que se viene brindand...
 ASPECTOS SOCIALES: El desarrollo de diversas culturas en el ámbito regional ha contribuido de alguna manera en la formac...
 COMUNIDADES CAMPESINAS Se tiene 5 organizaciones comunales denominadas Comunidades Campesinas, los mismos que se muestra...
 OTRAS ORGANIZACIONES A continuación presentamos el resumen de las diferentes instituciones, organizaciones sociales de b...
En cuanto a los servicios sociales básicos, se cuenta con los siguientes en educación: En lo que respecta a Salud, el dist...
 EJES DE DESARROLLO: Definitivamente, las actividades agrícola y pecuaria son las más importantes del distrito de Amarili...
PARAMETROS URBANOS
ZONIFICACION NIVEL DE SERVICIO LOTE MINIMO ALTURA DE EDIFICACION COEFICIENT E RESIDENCIA L COMPATIBLE ZONA DE COMERCIO VEC...
 EQUIPAMIENTOS: COMERCIAL
DIAGNOSTICO COMERCIAL B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M INTENSIVA X X X X X X X X X X X ES...
EDUCACION
DIAGNOSTICO EDUCATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M SECUNDARIA X X X X X X X X X X X P...
RECREATIVO
DIAGNOSTICO RECREATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M PASIVAS X X X X X X X X X X X ACT...
ADMINISTRATIVO
DIAGNOSTICO ADMINISTRATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M X X X X X X X X X X X AREA PE...
SALUD
DIAGNOSTICO SALUD B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M HOSPITAL X X X X X X X X X X X CLINICA...
CULTURAL
SEGURIDAD
EQUIPAMIENTO REQUERIDO SEGÚN RANGO POBLACIONAL SALUD Hospital Tipo I, Categoria II - I, Centro de Salud y Puestos de Salud...
CENTRO DE SALUD
COMISARIA
MUSEO - TEATRO
CENTRO EDUCATIVOS
AREAS RECREATIVAS
PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES
Uso de suelo
Cobertura de servicios
Recojo de basura
Síntesis de la problemática
LA ESPERANZA HUAYOPAM PA SAN LUIS LOS PORTALES LLICUA PAUCARBAM BA LA ESPERANZA ZONA CERO SECTOR 7 SECTOR 5 SECTOR 4 SECTO...
SECTOR 1: SAN LUIS
I.E. 32962 San Luis- sector 1 I.E Mariscal CaceresI.E Belen I.E Alejandro Sánchez Arteaga EDUCATIVO
RECREATIVO
Iglesia de Jesucristo - mormones Rehabilitación ANGELO LONGUI RELIGIOSO
Asociación de Vendedores Mercado San Luis COMERCIO
Tanque de Agua Electrocentro SERVICIOS BASICOS
Comedor Popular Local Comunal ADMINISTRTIVO
Carretera central Destino a LIMA tanto como TINGO VÍAS PRINCIPALES
Av. Perú – carretera alterna de la vía central Podría funcionar como una colectora Calles conexas VÍAS SECUNDARIAS
EQUIPAMIENTO DE SALUD CENTRO DE SALUD CARLOS SHOWING FERRARI I CENTRO DE SALUD CARLOS SHOWING FERRARI II ESSALUD HUÁNUCO S...
EQUIPAMIENTO RECREATIVO PARQUE VÍCTOR RAÚL HAYA DE LA TORRE PARQUE DE LA LACTANCIA COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE COLISEO 15 DE AGO...
EQUIPAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE NOTARIA LAZO PODER JUDICIAL AMARILIS BANCO DE LA NACIÓN SUCURSAL AM...
EQUIPAMIENTO EN SEGURIDAD INSTALCIONES DE SERENAZGO AMARILIS COMPAÑÍA DE BOMBEROS AMARILIS
EQUIPAMIENTO RELIGIOSO IGLESIA MORMONA AV. 28 DE PARROQUIA SANTA MARÍA DE FÁTIMA IGLESIA MORMONA JR. WIRACOCHA
EQUIPAMIENTO EN COMERCIO LOCALES COMERCIALES PLAZA DE LOCALES COMERCIALES JR. TUPAC RESTAURANTE –HOTEL EL VIAJER MERCADO D...
SECTOR 3: ZONA CERO
RECREATIVO
EDUCATIVO Inst Educ. 378 Mirko A. Valverde Almeida Institución Educativa 188 Institución Educativa Jose Carlos Mareategui ...
Seguridad Y RELIGIOSO
vías VIA DE EVITAMIENTO AV. LOS LAURELES JR. LOS GIRASOLES
SECTOR - 4 LLICUA SECTOR 4: LLICUA
RECREATIVO
INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICO APARICIO POMARES I.E.N. 32005 ESTEBAN PAVLETICH TRUJILLO C.N. APLICACIÓN UNHEVAL EDUCATIVO
CAMAL MUNICIPAL COMERCIO
VIA REGIONAL AV. COLECTORA VIAS PRINCIPALES
SECTOR 5: PORTALES
CENTRO DE SALUD CLASS PERU KOREA SALUD
I.E. SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS INSTITUTO SENATI EDUCACION
COLEGIO DE OBSTETRAS MINISTERIO PUBLICO ADMINISTRATIVO INSTITUCIONAL
PARQUE COLECTORA 1ER PARQUE LOS PORTALES 2DO PARQUE LOS PORTALES PARQUE JR. PERU COREA RECREATIVO
RECREO OLLA DE BARRO LA ESTANCIA COUNTRY CLUB MISTICA RECREATIVO ACTIVO
CLUB LAW TENIS RECREATIVO ACTIVO
AV.MIRAFLORES JR.LOS MANGLARES AV.LOS SAUCESAV.COLECTORA VÍAS
SECTOR 6: HUAYOPAMPA
PARQUE DE LAS LLANTAS 3ER PARQUE JR. LAS GARZAS 4TO PARQUE JR. LAS GARZAS 1ER PARQUE JR. LOS SAUCES POLIDEPORTIVO SABOR A ...
RECREATIVO
I.E. HUAYOPAMPA EDUCATIVO
SEÑOR DE HUAYOPAMPA RELIGIOSO
MERCADO MAYORISTA DE PAPA MOPAL S.A.REPUESTOS CEMENTO QUISQUEYA CELIMA COCHERAS LADRILLERIA VILLANUEVA COMERCIAL
COMERCIAL
Colegio Medico del Peru Colegio de Notarios ADMINISTRATIVO INSTITUCIONAL
JR. LAS GARZAS AV. HUAYOPAMPA CARRETERA INTERREGIONAL VÍAS
SECTOR 7: LA ESPERANZA
RECREATIVO PASIVO
Es un establecimiento que tiene un ambiente agradable y de estilo colonial.  Comida típica de la región  Amplio salón de...
HOTEL DE DESCANSO Y AREA DE RECREATIVA UBICADA EN LA CALLE 4 O AV LOS ANGELES EN EL DISTRITO DE LA ESPERANZA. COMERCIO
COMERCIO
I.E. INICIAL- 073 UNIVERSIDAD DE HUANUCO EDUCATIVO
SALUD
IGLESIA MISIONERA EVANGELICA RELIGIOSO
AREA LIBRE Y NO CONSTRUIDA Y NO DEFINIDA EN LA ZONA DE LA ESPERANZA
CARRETERA INTERREGIONAL VIA COLECTORA VÍAS
amarilis ZONA EXISTENTE DE AMARILIS
PROPUESTA DE VIAS
PLANO VIAL DE AMARILIS Carretera Interregional Vía de Evitamiento inter-urbano AV, LOS LAURELES PUENTE A PILLCOMARCA VIA C...
Zona de intervención ( propuesta de expansión ) Km2 – 5.64 M2 – 5.645 Hectáreas – 5.64500 ZONA EXISTENTE DE AMARILIS amari...
Zona de mejoramiento urbano ( la esperanza ) Km2 – 7.98 M2- 7.977 Hectáreas- 7.997 Zona de intervención ( propuesta de exp...
NUEVO AMARILIS
  El presente trabajo está basado en una investigación reciente, con puntos precisos y reales resaltando el tema urbano, tomando como objetivo el distrito de Amarilis; la investigación precisa detalles de eficiencias y deficiencias a nivel general, dando así un valor importante a la realidad que nos ayudara a analizar con herramientas importantes como el FODA (Fortalezas, Oportunidades, Debilidades y Amenazas) y análisis cuantitativos y cualitativos, para de esta manera diagnosticar el estado de la ciudad. Tomando en cuenta todo el desarrollo de la investigación, podemos tener las problemáticas que afectan este distrito para de esta manera evaluar soluciones que a su vez ayuden al desarrollo de esta, siempre teniendo en cuenta los factores socioculturales, factores físicos y de trascendencia INTRODUCCION
  3. 3.  UBICACIÓN POLÍTICA El Distrito de Amarilis se encuentra ubicado en la provincia y departamento de Huánuco. Geográficamente se ubica dentro de la región semi fluvial en la parte sur de la ciudad de Huánuco, centro sur de la provincia y en la parte centro oriental del Perú. Las coordenadas geográficas son 76º, 14´, 25", ALTITUD: Su capital Paucarbamba está situada en la margen derecha del río Huallaga, a 1,920 m.s.n.m. AMARILIS  UBICACIÓN GEOGRÁFICA
  4. 4. CLIMA: Es benigno, mostrando adicionalmente una gran variedad de microclimas que posibilitan una agricultura floreciente y ganadearía especializada LIMITES: Con el Distrito de Santa María del Valle. Con el Distrito de Conchamarca (Provincia de Ambo). Con el Distrito de Santa María del Valle y el Distrito de Molinos (Provincia de Pachitea). Con el Distrito de Huánuco.
  5. 5.  CENTROS POBLADOS: . La Esperanza . Chicchuy . Paúcar . Yaca . Malconga . Sariapampa . La Libertad . Llanquipampa . Sancaragra . Santa Rosa . Cancalla . Shismay . Camchaparán . Zevallos . Huayopampa . Ayllahuanca . Colpa Alta . Chucquicocha . Catamarca . Huamanccacca . Miraflores . Shairicancha . Cashacorona . Montepampa . Conohuayún . Pacán . Machi . Mitopampa . Papayayac . Shigua . Matibamba . Tayapampa . Patropampa . Cachuna . San Andrés  VIENTO: En la zona urbana el viento predominante es en la dirección norte-este, presentándose también en la dirección sur-oeste pero con menos frecuencia, alcanzando una velocidad de hasta 7 nudos (72 Km. /hr). Aproximadamente el periodo de mayor intensidad se presenta en los meses de agosto a septiembre, esto da lugar al arrastre de partículas finas de limos y arcillas, de las partes altas a las bajas y viceversa; dando lugar a una polvareda general.
  6. 6.  DEMOGRAFIA: El distrito de Amarilis presenta los siguientes indicadores poblacionales:  La población del distrito de Amarilis es de 67,617 habitantes y una densidad poblacional de 487.48 habitantes por kilómetro cuadrado.  De la población total, un 51.90% está compuesta por mujeres y 48.10% por hombres.  Respecto a la distribución por edades: más del 31 % de la población es menor de 14 años. De 15 a 64 años, 64 % (fuerza potencial del trabajo); de 65 a más años, 5.4 % (tercera edad). x Los niveles de educación alcanzados por la población de Amarilis no son del todo satisfactorios. El 47.6 % tiene instrucción primaria, un 34.6 % tiene educación secundaria, el 5.1 % tiene formación superior no universitaria y el 12.7 % llega a tener educación universitaria.  El analfabetismo en Amarilis llega al 12.41 %.  Respecto al idioma materno de los pobladores de Amarilis, el 91.05% tiene como un idioma materno el castellano, un 8.67 % conoció como idioma materno el quechua. Un 0.28% tiene otros idiomas o dialectos como el lengua nativa.
  7. 7. Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer Total Hombre Mujer 100000 HUÁNUCO 840,984 427,094 413,890 847,714 430,580 417,134 854,234 433,958 420,276 860,537 437,223 423,314 100100 HUÁNUCO 301,396 149,168 152,228 304,487 150,659 153,828 307,506 152,113 155,393 310,448 153,527 156,921 100101 HUÁNUCO 77,894 37,281 40,613 77,375 36,933 40,442 76,764 36,539 40,225 76,065 36,102 39,963 100102 AMARILIS 71,369 34,138 37,231 71,092 33,910 37,182 70,731 33,640 37,091 70,286 33,328 36,958 100103 CHINCHAO 26,290 13,483 12,807 26,212 13,440 12,772 26,102 13,379 12,723 25,961 13,302 12,659 POBLACIÓN ESTIMADA AL 30 DE JUNIO, POR AÑOS CALENDARIO Y SEXO, SEGÚN DEPARTAMENTO, PROVINCIA Y DISTRITO, 2012-2015 UBIGEO DEPARTAMENTO, PROVINCIA Y DISTRITO 2012 2013 2014 2015
  8. 8. DESARROLLO URBANO En la actualidad el distrito de Amarilis, ha logrado alcanzar un desarrollo urbano concentrado fundamentalmente en la capital del distrito, así como en las urbanizaciones principales de Paucarbambilla, Fonavi I, II, III. Los Portales y Leoncio Prado, en las cuales se han implementado con parques y jardines. Sin embargo, se ha descuidado u olvidado la ejecución de infraestructura de similar naturaleza en diversos sectores del distrito como son los casos de, San Luis, Llicua, Huayopampa, y otros. RECREACIÓN Y DEPORTES. El distrito de Amarilis cuenta con diversas áreas de recreación que no se encuentran debidamente implementadas para la práctica de estilos de vida saludable. Asimismo se advierte la existencia de lozas deportivas en diversos sectores en estado de abandono e inadecuados para la práctica de las disciplinas deportivas. 2do Parque Los Portales
  9. 9.  MORFOLOGIA: Como agentes principales para el ordenamiento de la ciudad y el distrito es el rio Huallaga y el rio higueras, seguido por el accionar del viento que vuelve el material fino que fue transportado por el agua. Y tiene un plano de estructura ortogonal las cuales se cruzan con las calles en Angulo recto.
  10. 10.  SISTEMA VIAL: TRANSPORTE INTERNO DE AMARILIS: La situación del servicio de transporte de pasajeros que se viene brindando en el sistema vial de la ciudad, muestra que el servicio a los pasajeros se realiza principalmente mediante Moto-taxis. La frecuencia de viajes es por lo general diaria y ésta crece enormemente, tiendo la configuración siguiente: el 9% está integrada por los Vehículos de Transporte público, el 19% por Auto -Taxis, el 32% Auto- colectivos y el 40% lo cubre la línea de Moto-taxis. El tiempo del transporte tiene una media de 15 minutos de duración en auto. TRANSPORTE EXTERNO El servicio de Transporte externo e interprovincial se realiza principalmente mediante minibuses o combis; en contados casos se utilizan automóviles, especialmente para las ciudades de tingo. PRINCIPALES CALLES DE AMARILIS: Las principales calles de amarilis son: o La avenida Micaela bastidas. sector de paucarbamba. o La vía colectora. sector de los portales- fonavi II o La avenida 28 de agosto que conecta con la vía nacional –regional. o Otra avenida importante es la Av. interdistrital y nacional que comunica el distrito de amarilis con el distrito de pillcomarca y provincias. Y con los sectores de amarilis.
  11. 11.  ASPECTOS SOCIALES: El desarrollo de diversas culturas en el ámbito regional ha contribuido de alguna manera en la formación de la identidad cultural tradicional que se conserva hasta la fecha, permitiendo que el distrito se desarrollara en un ámbito multifacético en la costumbre popular. La religión católica es predominante en Amarilis. Un 85.7 % reconoce su orientación católica. El 12.7 % de la población profesa culto evangélico y sólo un 1.6 % de los amarilences practica otra religión. Respecto a las organizaciones políticas, sociales y de base, en el distrito de Amarilis son numerosas. Veamos las de mayor trascendencia:  MUNICIPALIDADES DE CENTROS POBLADOS En la actualidad se cuenta con 4 Municipalidades de Centros Poblados:
  12. 12.  COMUNIDADES CAMPESINAS Se tiene 5 organizaciones comunales denominadas Comunidades Campesinas, los mismos que se muestran a continuación:  COMITÉS DE REGANTES Son organizaciones muy importantes en el campo, que tienen por finalidad administrar el buen uso de los recursos hídricos que se conducen mediante canales de riego destinados básicamente a la producción agropecuaria. Amarilis cuenta con el siguiente número de Comités de Regantes.
  13. 13.  OTRAS ORGANIZACIONES A continuación presentamos el resumen de las diferentes instituciones, organizaciones sociales de base y religiosas, registradas por la Municipalidad de Amarilis y que cumplen importante papel en la vida social del distrito.  INFRAESTRUCTURA – SERVICIOS BASICOS: La infraestructura económica consiste en vías de acceso en el distrito de Amarilis. Contamos con la Vía Regional que cruza el distrito de sur a norte y de carreteras de segundo orden que unen a los pueblos de las microcuencas de Mancapozo, Chicchuy, Yaca y Pichagacocha.
  14. 14. En cuanto a los servicios sociales básicos, se cuenta con los siguientes en educación: En lo que respecta a Salud, el distrito de Amarilis cuenta con los siguientes: - Un Hospital, de ESSALUD - Un Centro de Salud, del MINSA - Un Hospital, del CLAS Perú-Korea - Algunas Postas Médicas en la zona rural. Los servicios de saneamiento son aún limitados. El 90.9 % tiene servicio de agua potable, aunque menos de la mitad lo obtiene a través de la red pública. En cuanto al desagüe, el 72.7 % de hogares dispone del mismo, pero menos del 60.0 % lo obtiene de la red pública. Es más crítico el hecho de que el 19.3 % de los hogares no tenga ningún servicio higiénico a su disposición. Según datos del último censo, en el 12.1 % de los hogares de Amarilis se desempeña alguna actividad económica que reporta ingresos a la familia. En el distrito de Amarilis se encuentran ubicadas las Oficinas del Gobierno Regional de Huánuco y la Región Agraria, pertenecientes al sector gobierno.
  15. 15.  EJES DE DESARROLLO: Definitivamente, las actividades agrícola y pecuaria son las más importantes del distrito de Amarilis, a pesar de no mostrar un alto nivel de desarrollo. La segunda actividad más importante del distrito es la actividad comercial. En tercer lugar tenemos a los servicios de transporte. En cuarto lugar se ubican las pequeñas y microindustrias. En quinto lugar podemos señalar a un sector de pequeños artesanos. Las demás actividades muestran un grado incipiente de desarrollo. Se ha determinado que son dos los principales ejes de desarrollo económico para Amarilis:  La actividad agrícola – agroindustrial: que no sólo basa su desarrollo en la disposición de recursos naturales, microclimas y recursos humanos, sino en la posibilidad de integrar la actividad agrícola con la industrial, generando un mayor valor agregado a todo nivel, mediante la transformación de los productos agropecuarios.  La actividad turística, que también cuenta con un gran potencial para desarrollarse en el futuro, no solo por la disposición de recursos naturales, turísticos y humanos, sino por el interés general de la población de incentivar a esta industria no contaminante ni reñida con el medio ambiente.
  16. 16. PARAMETROS URBANOS
  17. 17. ZONIFICACION NIVEL DE SERVICIO LOTE MINIMO ALTURA DE EDIFICACION COEFICIENT E RESIDENCIA L COMPATIBLE ZONA DE COMERCIO VECINAL C-2 HASTA 7,500 HAB. RESULTADO DEL DISEÑO 1.5 (a+r) 3.0 R-3 ZONA DE COMERCIO LOCAL C-1 HASTA 2,000 HAB. RESULTADO DEL DISEÑO SEGÚN HABILITACION URBANA FUENTE: EQUIPO TECNICO MDMA Y MPHCO. TIPO APORTE PARA RECREACIO N PUBLICA APORTE PARA EDUCACI ON APORTE PARA OTROS FINES VENDIBL E MINIMO TOTAL DE APORTE S GRATUIT OS R-1 Y R-2 9% 2% 2% 2% 13% R-3 11% 2% 2% 4% 15% NORMATIVIDAD PARA HABILITACIONES URBANAS P.O.U.E PARAMETROS URBANOS DE ZONA COMERCIAL
  18. 18.  EQUIPAMIENTOS: COMERCIAL
  19. 19. DIAGNOSTICO COMERCIAL B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M INTENSIVA X X X X X X X X X X X ESPECIALIZADA X X X X X X X X X X X CENTRAL X X X X X X X X X X X PERFURB. FUNCION FORMA ESTRUCTURA CALIDADDEVIDA M.AMBIENTE ADMINISTRACION MOBILIARIO SERV.BASICOS SEGURIDAD LIMPIEZA COMERCIAL ESCALA PAISAJISMO CONTEXTO VIAPRINCIPAL VIASSECUNDA. VIASCONEXAS SISTEMATIZACION AREA
  20. 20. EDUCACION
  21. 21. DIAGNOSTICO EDUCATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M SECUNDARIA X X X X X X X X X X X PRIMARIA X X X X X X X X X X X INICIAL X X X X X X X X X X X SUPERIOR X X X X X X X X X X X TECNICO X X X X X X X X X X X MOBILIARIO SERV.BASICOS SEGURIDAD LIMPIEZA EDUCACION ESCALA PAISAJISMO CONTEXTO VIA PRINCIPAL VIASSECUNDA. VIASCONEXAS SISTEMATIZACION AREA PERFURB. FUNCION FORMA ESTRUCTURA CALIDADDEVIDA M.AMBIENTE ADMINISTRACION
  22. 22. RECREATIVO
  23. 23. DIAGNOSTICO RECREATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M PASIVAS X X X X X X X X X X X ACTIVAS X X X X X X X X X X X PERFURB. FUNCION FORMA ESTRUCTURA CALIDADDEVIDA M.AMBIENTE ADMINISTRACION MOBILIARIO SERV.BASICOS SEGURIDAD LIMPIEZA RECREATIVAS ESCALA PAISAJISMO CONTEXTO VIAPRINCIPAL VIASSECUNDA. VIASCONEXAS SISTEMATIZACION AREA
  24. 24. ADMINISTRATIVO
  25. 25. DIAGNOSTICO ADMINISTRATIVO B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M X X X X X X X X X X X AREA PERFURB. FUNCION VIASCONEXAS MOBILIARIO SERV.BASICOS SEGURIDAD LIMPIEZA ADMINISTRATIVO FORMA ESTRUCTURA CALIDADDEVIDA M.AMBIENTE ADMINISTRACION ESCALA PAISAJISMO CONTEXTO VIAPRINCIPAL VIASSECUNDA. SISTEMATIZACION
  26. 26. SALUD
  27. 27. DIAGNOSTICO SALUD B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M B R M HOSPITAL X X X X X X X X X X X CLINICAS X X X X X X X X X X X POSTAS X X X X X X X X X X X EQUIPAMIENTO SISTEMATIZACION AREA PERFURB. FUNCION SALUD FORMA ESTRUCTURA CALIDADDEVIDA M.AMBIENTE ADMINISTRACION ESCALA PAISAJISMO CONTEXTO VIAPRINCIPAL VIASSECUNDA. VIASCONEXAS MOBILIARIO SERV.BASICOS SEGURIDAD LIMPIEZA
  28. 28. CULTURAL
  29. 29. SEGURIDAD
  30. 30. EQUIPAMIENTO REQUERIDO SEGÚN RANGO POBLACIONAL SALUD Hospital Tipo I, Categoria II - I, Centro de Salud y Puestos de Salud Tipo II. SEGURIDAD Comisarias CULTURA Museo EDUCACIÓN Inicial, primaria, Secundaria, Tecnico Productivo, Institutos Tecnologio y Pedagogico, Educacion Especial y Alternativa. ADMINISTRATIVAS Palacio Municipal (Regional, Provincial y Distrital), Juzgado de Paz Letrado, Reniec, Sunat, Sunarp, SAP, ONP, Serpost, INDECI, COFOPRI. RECREACIÓN Parques Zonales, Estadio Municipal, Canchas de Usos Multiples, Parques Locales y Vecinales FINANCIERAS Caja Municipal, Banco de la Nacion, COMERCIO Camal, Mercados Minoristas y Campos feriales SERVICIOS COMPLEMENTARIOS
  31. 31. CENTRO DE SALUD
  32. 32. COMISARIA
  33. 33. MUSEO - TEATRO
  34. 34. CENTRO EDUCATIVOS
  35. 35. AREAS RECREATIVAS
  36. 36. PLANTA DE TRATAMIENTO DE AGUAS RESIDUALES
  37. 37. Uso de suelo
  38. 38. Cobertura de servicios
  39. 39. Recojo de basura
  40. 40. Síntesis de la problemática
  41. 41. LA ESPERANZA HUAYOPAM PA SAN LUIS LOS PORTALES LLICUA PAUCARBAM BA LA ESPERANZA ZONA CERO SECTOR 7 SECTOR 5 SECTOR 4 SECTOR 2 SECTOR 1 SECTOR 3SECTOR 6 AMARILIS POR SECTORES
  42. 42. SECTOR 1: SAN LUIS
  43. 43. I.E. 32962 San Luis- sector 1 I.E Mariscal CaceresI.E Belen I.E Alejandro Sánchez Arteaga EDUCATIVO
  44. 44. RECREATIVO
  45. 45. Iglesia de Jesucristo - mormones Rehabilitación ANGELO LONGUI RELIGIOSO
  46. 46. Asociación de Vendedores Mercado San Luis COMERCIO
  47. 47. Tanque de Agua Electrocentro SERVICIOS BASICOS
  48. 48. Comedor Popular Local Comunal ADMINISTRTIVO
  49. 49. Carretera central Destino a LIMA tanto como TINGO VÍAS PRINCIPALES
  50. 50. Av. Perú – carretera alterna de la vía central Podría funcionar como una colectora Calles conexas VÍAS SECUNDARIAS
  51. 51. EQUIPAMIENTO DE SALUD CENTRO DE SALUD CARLOS SHOWING FERRARI I CENTRO DE SALUD CARLOS SHOWING FERRARI II ESSALUD HUÁNUCO SECTOR 2: PAUCARBAMBA
  52. 52. EQUIPAMIENTO RECREATIVO PARQUE VÍCTOR RAÚL HAYA DE LA TORRE PARQUE DE LA LACTANCIA COMPLEJO DEPORTIVO DE COLISEO 15 DE AGOSTO PLAZA DE AMARILIS
  53. 53. EQUIPAMIENTO ADMINISTRATIVO MUNICIPALIDAD DISTRITAL DE NOTARIA LAZO PODER JUDICIAL AMARILIS BANCO DE LA NACIÓN SUCURSAL AMARILIS
  54. 54. EQUIPAMIENTO EN SEGURIDAD INSTALCIONES DE SERENAZGO AMARILIS COMPAÑÍA DE BOMBEROS AMARILIS
  55. 55. EQUIPAMIENTO RELIGIOSO IGLESIA MORMONA AV. 28 DE PARROQUIA SANTA MARÍA DE FÁTIMA IGLESIA MORMONA JR. WIRACOCHA
  56. 56. EQUIPAMIENTO EN COMERCIO LOCALES COMERCIALES PLAZA DE LOCALES COMERCIALES JR. TUPAC RESTAURANTE –HOTEL EL VIAJER MERCADO DE PAUCARBAMBA CHIFA KONWA
  57. 57. SECTOR 3: ZONA CERO
  58. 58. RECREATIVO
  59. 59. EDUCATIVO Inst Educ. 378 Mirko A. Valverde Almeida Institución Educativa 188 Institución Educativa Jose Carlos Mareategui Institución Educativa 015 Institución Educativa Santa María de Fatima
  60. 60. Seguridad Y RELIGIOSO
  61. 61. vías VIA DE EVITAMIENTO AV. LOS LAURELES JR. LOS GIRASOLES
  62. 62. SECTOR - 4 LLICUA SECTOR 4: LLICUA
  63. 63. RECREATIVO
  64. 64. INSTITUTO SUPERIOR TECNOLOGICO APARICIO POMARES I.E.N. 32005 ESTEBAN PAVLETICH TRUJILLO C.N. APLICACIÓN UNHEVAL EDUCATIVO
  65. 65. CAMAL MUNICIPAL COMERCIO
  66. 66. VIA REGIONAL AV. COLECTORA VIAS PRINCIPALES
  67. 67. SECTOR 5: PORTALES
  68. 68. CENTRO DE SALUD CLASS PERU KOREA SALUD
  69. 69. I.E. SAN FRANCISCO DE ASIS INSTITUTO SENATI EDUCACION
  70. 70. COLEGIO DE OBSTETRAS MINISTERIO PUBLICO ADMINISTRATIVO INSTITUCIONAL
  71. 71. PARQUE COLECTORA 1ER PARQUE LOS PORTALES 2DO PARQUE LOS PORTALES PARQUE JR. PERU COREA RECREATIVO
  72. 72. RECREO OLLA DE BARRO LA ESTANCIA COUNTRY CLUB MISTICA RECREATIVO ACTIVO
  73. 73. CLUB LAW TENIS RECREATIVO ACTIVO
  74. 74. AV.MIRAFLORES JR.LOS MANGLARES AV.LOS SAUCESAV.COLECTORA VÍAS
  75. 75. SECTOR 6: HUAYOPAMPA
  76. 76. PARQUE DE LAS LLANTAS 3ER PARQUE JR. LAS GARZAS 4TO PARQUE JR. LAS GARZAS 1ER PARQUE JR. LOS SAUCES POLIDEPORTIVO SABOR A SELVA RECREATIVO 2do PARQUE JR. LOS PERALTES
  77. 77. RECREATIVO
  78. 78. I.E. HUAYOPAMPA EDUCATIVO
  79. 79. SEÑOR DE HUAYOPAMPA RELIGIOSO
  80. 80. MERCADO MAYORISTA DE PAPA MOPAL S.A.REPUESTOS CEMENTO QUISQUEYA CELIMA COCHERAS LADRILLERIA VILLANUEVA COMERCIAL
  81. 81. COMERCIAL
  82. 82. Colegio Medico del Peru Colegio de Notarios ADMINISTRATIVO INSTITUCIONAL
  83. 83. JR. LAS GARZAS AV. HUAYOPAMPA CARRETERA INTERREGIONAL VÍAS
  84. 84. SECTOR 7: LA ESPERANZA
  85. 85. RECREATIVO PASIVO
  86. 86. Es un establecimiento que tiene un ambiente agradable y de estilo colonial.  Comida típica de la región  Amplio salón de recepciones "Salón Colonial" para todo tipo de eventos,  Juegos para niños,  playa de estacionamiento  Áreas verdes. La esperanza Calle 4 - Amarilis RECREO TURISTICO HATUN RUMI RECREATIVO ACTIVO Recreo es un establecimiento para distraerse, sociabilizar, recrear Platos típicos y una degustación de comidas típicas , tradicionales del distrito y departamento de huanuco.
  87. 87. HOTEL DE DESCANSO Y AREA DE RECREATIVA UBICADA EN LA CALLE 4 O AV LOS ANGELES EN EL DISTRITO DE LA ESPERANZA. COMERCIO
  88. 88. COMERCIO
  89. 89. I.E. INICIAL- 073 UNIVERSIDAD DE HUANUCO EDUCATIVO
  90. 90. SALUD
  91. 91. IGLESIA MISIONERA EVANGELICA RELIGIOSO
  92. 92. AREA LIBRE Y NO CONSTRUIDA Y NO DEFINIDA EN LA ZONA DE LA ESPERANZA
  93. 93. CARRETERA INTERREGIONAL VIA COLECTORA VÍAS
  94. 94. amarilis ZONA EXISTENTE DE AMARILIS
  95. 95. PROPUESTA DE VIAS
  96. 96. PLANO VIAL DE AMARILIS Carretera Interregional Vía de Evitamiento inter-urbano AV, LOS LAURELES PUENTE A PILLCOMARCA VIA COLECTORA PROPUESTA DE VIAS
  97. 97. Zona de intervención ( propuesta de expansión ) Km2 – 5.64 M2 – 5.645 Hectáreas – 5.64500 ZONA EXISTENTE DE AMARILIS amarilis Zona de mejoramiento urbano ( la esperanza ) Km2 – 7.98 M2- 7.977 Hectáreas- 7.997 PRE PROPUESTA DE AMARILIS
  98. 98. Zona de mejoramiento urbano ( la esperanza ) Km2 – 7.98 M2- 7.977 Hectáreas- 7.997 Zona de intervención ( propuesta de expansión – esperanza alta ) Km2 – 5.64 M2 – 5.645 Hectáreas – 5.64500 ZONA EXISTENTE DE AMARILIS ZONA DE COLPA ALTA Zona de intervención Km2 – 5.1 M2 – 5.065 Hectáreas – 5.10 Carretera de conexión de AMARILIS con COLPA ALTA Km – 2.81 M2 – 2.812 Propuesta de expansión por la zona 6 y 5 - expansión de forma vertical PROPUESTA DE AMARILIS LIMITE DEL TERRENO LIMITE DEL TERRENO
  99. 99. NUEVO AMARILIS

×