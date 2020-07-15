Can y mercosur

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
¿Qué es la CAN? LA COMUNIDAD ANDINA (CAN) ES UNA ORGANIZACIÓN INTERNACIONAL QUE TRABAJA CON EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN DES...
Países Unidos por el mismo pasado, una variada geografía, una gran diversidad cultural y natural, así como por objetivos y...
Dotada de órganos e instituciones permanentes estructurados en el Sistema Andino de Integración (SAI) La finalidad del SAI...
Objetivos  Promover el desarrollo equilibrado y armónico de los Países Miembros en condiciones de equidad, mediante la in...
 Disminuir la vulnerabilidad externa y mejorar la posición de los Países Miembros en el contexto económico internacional....
Ventajas de la CAN  Zona de libre comercio. Pago de cero aranceles, ni retención de las cargas.  Integración Física  Me...
Desventajas de la CAN  Problemas arancelarios y de control fronterizo con varios productores.  Bolivia no recibiría todo...
¿Qué es MERCOSUR? Es un proceso: • De integración regional • Abierto y dinámico • Es un gran proyecto de integración econó...
Países miembros
 Consejo del Mercado Común(CMC)  Grupo Mercado Común(GMC)  Comisión de Comercio del MERCOSUR(CCM)  Parlamento del MERC...
Propiciar un espacio común que generara oportunidades comerciales y de inversiones a través de la integración competitiva ...
 La libre circulación de bienes, servicios y ciudadanos del bloque  El establecimiento de un arancel externo común y la ...
 Erradicar la pobreza  Afianzar la inclusión social, política, productiva y económica de la población.  Garantizar la i...
Ventajas del Mercosur  Acreditación de estudios universitarios entre los países del MERCOSUR.  Eliminación de las barrer...
Ventajas del Mercosur  Trato preferencial por condición de país de menor desarrollo productivo y sin acceso al mar.  Lib...
Desventajas del Mercosur  Aumento de aranceles de parte de Bolivia para países no miembros del MERCOSUR.  Devaluación de...
Desventajas del Mercosur  Nivel de infraestructura y tecnología desigual y deficiente en relación a los países miembros. ...
GRACIAS
Can y mercosur
Can y mercosur
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Can y mercosur

21 views

Published on

Can y mercosur

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Can y mercosur

  1. 1. ¿Qué es la CAN? LA COMUNIDAD ANDINA (CAN) ES UNA ORGANIZACIÓN INTERNACIONAL QUE TRABAJA CON EL OBJETIVO DE ALCANZAR UN DESARROLLO INTEGRAL SOCIAL Y ECONÓMICO, MÁS EQUILIBRADO Y AUTÓNOMO, MEDIANTE EL FORTALECIMIENTO DE LA INTEGRACIÓN ANDINA, CON PROYECCIÓN HACIA SURAMÉRICA Y LATINOAMÉRICA.
  2. 2. Países Unidos por el mismo pasado, una variada geografía, una gran diversidad cultural y natural, así como por objetivos y metas comunes.
  3. 3. Dotada de órganos e instituciones permanentes estructurados en el Sistema Andino de Integración (SAI) La finalidad del SAI es permitir una coordinación efectiva entre todos los órganos e instituciones para profundizar la integración andina. Creada a través de un tratado internacional: Acuerdo de Cartagena Este Sistema hace que la CAN funcione casi como lo hace un Estado. Cada una de estas instancias tiene su rol y cumple funciones específicas. ¿Cómo funciona?
  4. 4. Objetivos  Promover el desarrollo equilibrado y armónico de los Países Miembros en condiciones de equidad, mediante la integración y la cooperación económica y social.  Acelerar el crecimiento y la generación de empleo laboral para los habitantes de los Países Miembros.  Facilitar la participación de los Países Miembros en el proceso de integración regional, con miras a la formación gradual de un mercado común latinoamericano.
  5. 5.  Disminuir la vulnerabilidad externa y mejorar la posición de los Países Miembros en el contexto económico internacional.  Fortalecer la solidaridad subregional y reducir las diferencias de desarrollo existentes entre los Países Miembros.  Procurar un mejoramiento persistente en el nivel de vida de los habitantes de la Subregión Objetivos
  6. 6. Ventajas de la CAN  Zona de libre comercio. Pago de cero aranceles, ni retención de las cargas.  Integración Física  Mejora de control de productos ilegales (drogas, explosivos, etc)  Nomenclatura Arancelaria Común de los Países Miembros del Acuerdo de Cartagena
  7. 7. Desventajas de la CAN  Problemas arancelarios y de control fronterizo con varios productores.  Bolivia no recibiría todos los beneficios que podría obtener por los aranceles.  Los aranceles externos están establecidos por un órgano supranacional.
  8. 8. ¿Qué es MERCOSUR? Es un proceso: • De integración regional • Abierto y dinámico • Es un gran proyecto de integración económica
  9. 9. Países miembros
  10. 10.  Consejo del Mercado Común(CMC)  Grupo Mercado Común(GMC)  Comisión de Comercio del MERCOSUR(CCM)  Parlamento del MERCOSUR(PM)  Foro Consultivo Económico – Social (FCES)  Secretaría del MERCOSUR (SM) Estructura institucional
  11. 11. Propiciar un espacio común que generara oportunidades comerciales y de inversiones a través de la integración competitiva de las economías nacionales al mercado internacional. Objetivos principales
  12. 12.  La libre circulación de bienes, servicios y ciudadanos del bloque  El establecimiento de un arancel externo común y la adopción de una política comercial con relación a terceros Estados o otros bloques.  La coordinación de políticas macroeconómicas y sectoriales entre los estados partes para la competencia leal.  El compromiso de los miembros de armonizar sus legislaciones en las áreas pertinentes, para lograr el fortalecimiento del proceso de integración Objetivos principales
  13. 13.  Erradicar la pobreza  Afianzar la inclusión social, política, productiva y económica de la población.  Garantizar la igualdad de condiciones de acceso a la educación, al trabajo y salud.  Incrementar la participación institucional de los Estados Asociados en la dimensión política y social del MERCOSUR. Objetivos específicos
  14. 14. Ventajas del Mercosur  Acreditación de estudios universitarios entre los países del MERCOSUR.  Eliminación de las barreras arancelarias para la libre comercialización.  Oportunidad de comercialización de productos tradicionales de la región Boliviana.
  15. 15. Ventajas del Mercosur  Trato preferencial por condición de país de menor desarrollo productivo y sin acceso al mar.  Libre circulación de personas entre los países que conforman el MERCOSUR.
  16. 16. Desventajas del Mercosur  Aumento de aranceles de parte de Bolivia para países no miembros del MERCOSUR.  Devaluación de la moneda de los países  La competitividad de producción de Brasil Argentina por la devaluación de sus monedas. (Desequilibrio económico entre los países miembros).
  17. 17. Desventajas del Mercosur  Nivel de infraestructura y tecnología desigual y deficiente en relación a los países miembros.  Asimetría en cuanto a la productividad derivado de los distintos grados de desarrollo e industrialización.  Desproporción entre países miembros en cuanto a tamaño, recursos y configuración interna.
  18. 18. GRACIAS

×