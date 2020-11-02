Bolivia Football #20

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Año 1 N° 20 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Miércoles, 28 de octubre de 2020. Empezó perdiendo en la ida Bolívar en Santiago ante el Audax Italiano en la Copa Sudamericana.
3El Bolívar Subcampeón de la Copa Sudamericana 2004. FOTO: BOLIVAR EDITORIAL Bolívar y el traspié en Chile. La academia co...
5 Jusino defiende su posición. FOTO: REDGOL.CL
6 El gol bolivarista. FOTO: REDGOL.CL Empezó perdiendo Bolivar en la Copa Sudamericana. Cuando todos daban por hecho el em...
7 Riquelme intento siempre pero la suerte le fue esquiva FOTO: COPA SUDAMERICANA Audax Italiano pasó momentos de apuro con...
8 2ª FASE Match de Ida. Estadio: San Carlos de Apoquindo en Santiago de Chile. Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza. Árbitros asiste...
10 El gol uruguayo. FOTO: COPA SUDAMERICANA Sport Huancayo y Liverpool empataron. El choque quedó igualado, con goles Hugo...
11 Sport Huancayo luchó hasta el final para empatar anoche, en el Estadio Nacional, frente a Liverpool de Uruguay en el ma...
13 La defensa de Unión Calera conjura un ataque de colombiano. FOTO: REDGOL.CL Unión La Calera y Deportes Tolima no se hic...
14 habilidad. La más clara del forastero arribó a los 8 minutos con un mano a mano entre Albornoz y Alexis Martín Arias qu...
16 El Estadio Toyota de Dallas donde hoy el Inter Miami enfrentará al local FC Dallas. FOTO: MARRIOT DALLAS Partidos del d...
  1. 1. 1 Año 1 N° 20 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Miércoles, 28 de octubre de 2020. Empezó perdiendo en la ida Bolívar en Santiago ante el Audax Italiano en la Copa Sudamericana. Sport Huancayo y Liverpool empataron a uno en Lima. Unión La Calera y Deportes Tolima fue cero goles.
  El Bolívar Subcampeón de la Copa Sudamericana 2004. FOTO: BOLIVAR EDITORIAL Bolívar y el traspié en Chile. La academia comenzó mal la Copa Conmebol Sudamericana en Santiago de Chile aunque a simple vista parezca un buen resultado la derrota por 2 a 1. Fue un partido donde Bolívar fue claramente superior a su rival y pudo llevarse una victoria y la clasificación a La Paz, pero la falta de definición en las oportunidades que creó le costaron caro anoche. Walter Flores debutó en el banquillo celeste y se notó un cambio en la actitud del equipo paceño, muchos ex compañeros del entrenador interino, se prodigaron en el juego y mostraron un faceta de un cuadro mejorado. El pase se lo juega en la altura. El Editor. M. Jhonny Antelo Saucedo.
  5. 5. 5 Jusino defiende su posición. FOTO: REDGOL.CL
  6. 6. 6 El gol bolivarista. FOTO: REDGOL.CL Empezó perdiendo Bolivar en la Copa Sudamericana. Cuando todos daban por hecho el empate entre los itálicos y la academia, el venezolano Ramírez le da la victoria 2-1 a los chilenos. Los paceños acabaron el match con 10 jugadores. Audax Italiano consiguió este anoche en San Carlos de Apoquindo sacar ventaja en la ida del match de la segunda fase de la Copa CONMEBOL Sudamericana al vencer en casa 2 a 1 a Bolívar, aunque tuvo que sufrir para conseguir la victoria que llegó recién en la recta final del juego, los itálicos ganaron cuando el empate parecía cantado. La escasa diferencia no es un beneficio importante para afrontar la vuelta en los 3.600 metros de altitud de La Paz, territorio siempre complicado para los visitantes, y más ante los 'Celestes', hoy de rosa en su visita a Santiago, tras el buen juego demostrado pese a la derrota. Sabor amargo para los locales que deberán redoblar esfuerzos en la Sede de Gobierno de Bolivia.
  7. 7. 7 Riquelme intento siempre pero la suerte le fue esquiva FOTO: COPA SUDAMERICANA Audax Italiano pasó momentos de apuro contra Bolívar, pero al final pudo sacar adelante el partido y quedarse con un triunfo 2-1 por el duelo de ida en la segunda fase de la Copa Sudamericana 2020. El partido tuvo una alta intensidad física durante los 90 minutos, con un desorden ofensivo en ambos conjuntos. El primer cuarto de hora fue un bostezo, encontrando la apertura de la cuenta para los chilenos a los 16′ Nicolás Orellana, apareciendo en el centro del área rival. Los de Bolívar con el paso de los minutos se hicieron dueños de las acciones. A los 22′, Álvaro Delgado comete un claro penal en favor de la visita. No hubo reclamos. Erwin Saavedra remata fuerte y al centro, para poner el 1-1. Marcador que cerró el primer tiempo. En el segundo lapso se fue dando un panorama similar. La impericia en la definición bolivarista y las intervenciones del argentino José Devecchi salvando el pórtico local evitaban que el elenco dirigido por Walter Flores marcara el segundo. Cerca de los 84′, llega el tanto de Jesús Ramírez para el 2 a 1 en favor de los itálicos que cerraría el marcador del match. Las cosas se complicaron aún mas para Bolívar a los 88′, cuando el guardameta Javier Rojas se fue expulsado por una falta en contra del argentino Rodrigo Holgado y será baja para el partido de vuelta que se disputará el próximo martes, en La Paz. Allí Bolívar deberá ganar a los chilenos para continuar en la carrera por la Copa.
  8. 8. 8 2ª FASE Match de Ida. Estadio: San Carlos de Apoquindo en Santiago de Chile. Árbitro: Fernando Espinoza. Árbitros asistentes: Julio Fernández y Cristian Navarro. 4º árbitro: Felipe González. Audax Italiano (Chile) 21-0 Nicolás Orellana (16'), 2-1 Jesús Ramírez (84'). Bolívar (Bolivia) 11-1 Erwin Saavedra (22 de penal). 12 José Devecchi 3 Manuel Fernández 37’, 4 Osvaldo Bosso, 5 Fabian Torres 6 Diego Torres (Nicolas Crovetto, 80’), 11 Jorge Henriquez, 16 Álvaro Delgado (17 Bryan Figueroa, 46’) 20 Pablo Lavandeira (8 Rene Meléndez, 60’), 21 Luis Cabrera 2’ (28 Oliver Rojas, 70’), 9 Rodrigo Holgado, 22 Nicolás Orellana 15’ (19 Jesús Ramírez, 79’, 85’). DT: Francisco Meneghini. Suplentes: 1 Joaquín Muñoz (GS), 13 Joaquín García, 2 Carlos Labrín, 7 Nicolas Fernández, 23 Cristobal Marín, 26 Alfred Canales, y 31 Nicolás Aedo. 1 Javier Rojas 88’ 8 Diego Bejarano, 5 Luís Gutiérrez, 3 Adrian Jusino, 11 Enrique Flores 80’ 6 Christian Machado, 18 Alvaro Rey (21 Roberto Carlos Fernández, 74’), 26 Erwin Saavedra 22’, 17 Juan Carlos Arce, 33 Anderson Cruz (22 Pedro Azogue, 80) – 9 Marcos Riquelme (13 Guillermo Viscarra (GS), 88). DT: Walter Flores. Suplentes: 2 Roberto Domínguez, 23 Víctor Abrego, 10 Vladimir Castellón, 16 Fidencio Oviedo, 20 Luis Haquín, Pedro Azogue, 7 Leonardo Vaca, 24 Hernán Rodríguez y 32 Juan Cataldi.
  10. 10. 10 El gol uruguayo. FOTO: COPA SUDAMERICANA Sport Huancayo y Liverpool empataron. El choque quedó igualado, con goles Hugo Ángeles y Juan Ramírez. El Estadio Nacional fue testigo del duelo entre Sport Huancayo y Liverpool de Uruguay por la Copa Sudamericana 2020 que terminó con el empate entre ambos contendientes 1 a 1. El elenco peruano, que venía de dar la sorpresa y eliminar a Argentinos Juniors, buscaba sacar ventaja como local; los uruguayos, tras borrar a Llaneros de Venezuela con un lapidario 7-0, querían cosechar un buen resultado para liquidar en la vuelta la llave en su casa.
  11. 11. 11 Sport Huancayo luchó hasta el final para empatar anoche, en el Estadio Nacional, frente a Liverpool de Uruguay en el marco de la Segunda Fase de la Copa Sudamericana. El elenco peruano disputó el partido fuera de la ciudad de Huancayo, ubicada a 3250 m de altitud, por la pandemia de Covid-19. Liverpool empezó ganando el encuentro con gol de Juan Ignacio Ramírez a los 54 minutos. Sport Huancayo con un golazo de Hugo Ángeles a los 60 igualó el marcador. Los peruanos ahora estarán obligados a ganar de visitante en Uruguay o empatar al menos 2-2 para avanzar a los octavos final, donde espera el ganador de la eliminatoria entre el Coquimbo y Estudiantes de Mérida. El próximo duelo entre Liverpool y Sport Huancayo se llevará a cabo el martes 3 de noviembre, a partir de las 18:15 HB. en el estadio Luis Franzini. 2ª FASE Match de Ida. Estadio: Nacional de Lima, Perú.. Árbitro: El ecuatoriano Marlon Vera amonestó a Valverde, Figueredo, Rojas, Romero, Balta, Velásquez, Valencia y Almeida. Sport Huancayo (Perú) 1 1-1, m.61: Hugo Ángeles. Liverpool (Uruguay) 1 0-1, m.55: Ignacio Ramírez. Joel Pinto; Giancarlo Carmona, Víctor Balta, Jimmy Valoyes, Hugo Ángeles; Carlos Caraza (m.67, Moisés Velásquez), Marcio Valverde, Alfredo Rojas, Daniel Morales; Marcos Lliuya y Carlos Neumann (m.67, Ronald Huaccha).Entrenador: Wilmar Valencia. Andrés Mehring; Federico Pereira, Franco Romero, Christian Almeida, Camilo Cándido; Hernán Figueredo (m.88, Diego Cor), Martín Fernández, Fabricio Díaz; Martín Correa (m.63, Gastón Pérez), Ignacio Ramírez y Agustín Ocampo (m.64, Ezequiel Escobar). Entrenador: Marcelo Méndez.
  13. 13. 13 La defensa de Unión Calera conjura un ataque de colombiano. FOTO: REDGOL.CL Unión La Calera y Deportes Tolima no se hicieron daño. Empataron sin apertura de marcador. Ni Unión La Calera ni Deportes Tolima pasaron del cero este anoche en el cruce de ida de la segunda ronda de la Copa Sudamericana 2020, dejando toda la emoción de la llave para la revancha en suelo colombiano. Tras un primer tiempo donde el local fue superado por la dinámica de la visita, presentando mabos bastante imprecisión en la entrega del balón, el cuadro ‘cementero’ logró recién estuvo cerca de desnivelar en los pies de Andrés Vilches sobre el final. En esta etapa inicial, Andrey Estupiñán y Omar Albornoz se convirtieron en los dolores de cabeza para la zaga calerana con su velocidad y
  14. 14. 14 habilidad. La más clara del forastero arribó a los 8 minutos con un mano a mano entre Albornoz y Alexis Martín Arias que ganó el portero local. En el inicio del segundo lapso y luego de dos avisos a fondo del Deportes Tolima, la escuadra de Juan Pablo Vojvoda tuvo en sus botas la apertura de la cuenta. Nicolás Stefanelli se internó a los 57’ por el sector derecho y Andrés Vilches tiró un taco en área chica, acción que fue salvada casi en la línea por Tolima. En los últimos minutos, el líder del Campeonato Nacional de Chile movía y movía la pelota, pero le faltaba siempre el pase final en el objetivo de marcar diferencias. En los descuentos, a los 90+1 minutos, estuvo otra vez muy cerca el dueño de casa. Esteban Valencia remató fuerte al arco y Felipe Seymour desvió en el punto penal por arriba del horizontal. 2ª FASE Match de Ida. Estadio: Municipal Nicolás Chahuán, de La Calera, región de Valparaíso. Chile. Árbitro: el argentino Fernando Echenique. Amonestó a Fernando Cordero, Yeison Gordillo, Jean Pestaña, Esteban Valencia y Luis Miranda. Unión La Calera 0 Deportes Tolima 0 Alexis Martín Arias; Christian Vilches, Santiago García, Fernando Cordero; Yonathan Andía, Erick Wiemberg, Felipe Seymour, Gonzalo Castellani, Esteban Valencia; Andrés Vilches y Nicolás Stefanelli (m.72, Jason Vargas). Entrenador: Juan Pablo Vojvoda. Álvaro Montero; Danovis Banguero, Jean Pestaña, Sergio Mosquera, Nilson Castrillón; Juan David Ríos, Yeison Gordillo; Omar Albornoz, Juan Pablo Nieto, Andrey Estupiñán (m.80, Luis Miranda); y Juan Fernando Caicedo (m.93, Anderson Plata). Entrenador: Hernán Torres.
  16. 16. 16 El Estadio Toyota de Dallas donde hoy el Inter Miami enfrentará al local FC Dallas. FOTO: MARRIOT DALLAS Partidos del día de hoy. Martes, 27 de octubre de 2020. HORA TORNEO PAIS MATCH 12:00 Serie B Italia Crotone vs. Spal 18:15 Copa Sudamericana América del Sur lanús vs. Sao Paulo 18:15 Copa Sudamericana América del Sur Sportivo Luqueño vs. Defensa y Justicia 18:15 Copa Sudamericana America del Sur Atletico Nacional vs. River Plate 18:15 Copa Sudamericana America del Sur Fénix vs. Huachipato 18:30 Copa do Brasil Brasil Atletico Goianense vs. Internacional 20:30 MLS Estados Unidos FC Dallas vs. Inter Miami  El horario es de Bolivia.  Los equipos en los que militan jugadores bolivianos están subrayados.  El Inter Miami tiene un propietario boliviano.
