Bolivia Football #13

1 Año 1 N° 13 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Miércoles, 21 de octubre de 2020. Huachipato fue goleado por Unión La Cale...
2
3 Jugadores de Wilstermann agradecen a Dios por el triunfo. FOTO: WILSTERMANN . EDITORIAL Y el sueño rojo se hizo realidad...
5 2020
6 El festejo de Moises Villarroel autor del gol de la victoria en Santiago de Chile. FOTO: DR. FUTBOL
7 El Pochi Chávez ante la marca del colocolino Fuentes. CD. FOTO: LOS TIEMPOS Wilstermann hizo historia en Santiago. Derro...
8 Melgar disputa el balón ante la marca de dos colocolinos. FOTO: AFP El elenco de Cochabamba puso un cerrojo desde el min...
9 El golero aviador Gimenez fue un baluarte en su arco. FOTO: WILSTERMANN El aviador cosechó su primera victoria en Chile ...
10El festejo aviador tras el gol de Villarroel. FOTO: AP COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO C COLO COLO 0 JORGE WIL...
11 El Manya derrotó al Furacao pero no le alcanzó para seguir en la Libertadores. FOTO: POOL/AP Peñarol buscará consuelo e...
12 El festejo manya. FOTO: LAREPUBLICA.COM.UY COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO C PEÑAROL 3 ATLETICO PARANAENSE 2 ...
13 El festejo del ganador del grupo. Wilstermann de Cochabamba. FOTO: WISTERMANN POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2...
14 El festejo riverplatense luego de derrotar 3 a 0 a Liga. CD. FOTO: DEPOR.COM River Plate se aseguró el primer lugar del...
15 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO D POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO D # EQUIPOS PJ PG PE P...
16 La alegría santista. FOTO: DIARIO 26 SPORT Santos se llevó el primer lugar del Grupo G. Delfín SC sorprendió a Olimpia ...
17 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G # EQUIPOS PJ PG PE P...
18 OPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G Bolivar enfrenta a Guaraní en La Paz. Los celestes quieren asegurar el pase ...
19 Claudio Vivas da instrucciones a sus dirigidos en un entrenamiento. FOTO: PRENSA BOLIVAR. Además la academia celeste pa...
20 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G Tigre va por el consuelo de la Sudamericana a Sao Paulo. Los argentinos deb...
21 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO A Junior e Independiente por el segundo lugar. Flamengo recibe al Junior en R...
22 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO F Racing y Nacional por quién será el primero. Ambos cuadros recibirán a los ...
24 El autor del gol azul celebra su tanto. FOTO : CRUZEIRO
25 Marcelo Moreno Martins a la marca de un jugador de Operario. FOTO: PORTALCABOCO Felipao debutó con un triunfo en el Cru...
26 Operario y Cruzeiro jugaron un partido muy disputado. FOTO: PORTALCABOCO El marcador fue de 1 a 0 para los visitantes, ...
27 Arthur Caíke marca el gol en la victoria del Cruzeiro sobre Operário. FOTO: GUSTAVO ALEIXO/CRUZEIRO CAMPEONATO BRASILER...
29 CAMPEONATO CHILENO DE 1ª DIVISION 2020 – 16 FECHA Cae Huachipato en su visita al puntero Unión La Calera. Los acereros ...
30 CAMPEONATO ITALIANO DE SERIE “B” 2020 – 4ª FECHA El SPAL no pudo con el Empoli. Cayo 2 a 1 luego de ir arriba en el mar...
  1. 1. 1 Año 1 N° 13 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia. Miércoles, 21 de octubre de 2020. Huachipato fue goleado por Unión La Calera. Wilstermann clasificó a octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores en una noche épica en el Monumental de Santiago. Empoli dio vuelta el resultado ante el SPAL en la Serie B italiana. Hoy se definen los grupos A, B y F de la Copa Libertadores. Debutó Felipao en el Cruzeiro con victoria. Atletico Paranaense, River Plate, Liga de Quito, Santos y Delfín clasificados a octavos. Bolivar recibe a un clasificado Guaraní por el consuelo.
  2. 2. 2
  3. 3. 3 Jugadores de Wilstermann agradecen a Dios por el triunfo. FOTO: WILSTERMANN . EDITORIAL Y el sueño rojo se hizo realidad. Los hinchas de Wilstermann de Cochabamba y todo el país futbolero estaba ilusionado con la posibilidad de pasar a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores de América, hecho que se consolidó anoche en Santiago de Chile ante un Colo Colo que atraviesa por uno de los peores momentos futbolísticos de su historia. Los aviadores vuelven a vencer la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores luego de 39 años, desde 1981 cuando eliminó a The Strongest, Barcelona de Guayaquil y Tecnico Universitario de Ambato llega a la fase siguiente y se embolsa la nada despereciable suma de 1.050.000 $US. Felicidades. El Editor. M. Jhonny Antelo Saucedo. DIRECTOR & EDITOR Greisy Pontons Salas ADMINISTRACION & VENTAS Cond. La Fontana Family Club Calle 10 Casa 29-A Teléfono: (591) 77679677 Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.
  4. 4. 4 (591) 77679677
  5. 5. 5 2020
  6. 6. 6 El festejo de Moises Villarroel autor del gol de la victoria en Santiago de Chile. FOTO: DR. FUTBOL
  7. 7. 7 El Pochi Chávez ante la marca del colocolino Fuentes. CD. FOTO: LOS TIEMPOS Wilstermann hizo historia en Santiago. Derrotó 1 a 0 sobre la hora a Colo Colo de visitante en un dramático encuentro. Jorge Wilstermann se clasificó anoche a los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores, tras derrotar de visitante a Colo Colo por 1-0 en el estadio Monumental. El Aviador con la derrota de Paranaense en Uruguay, logró el primer puesto del Grupo C. Y, en Chile, el conjunto de Cochabamba escribió una de las páginas más inolvidables al destronar de la cima a un poderoso elenco brasileño que debió conformarse con clasificar segundo a la próxima instancia.
  8. 8. 8 Melgar disputa el balón ante la marca de dos colocolinos. FOTO: AFP El elenco de Cochabamba puso un cerrojo desde el minuto uno en el Estadio Monumental y le funcionó. Los zagueros Edward Zenteno e Ismael Banegas conformaron una muralla junto al golero Arnaldo Giménez quienes fueron invulnerables ante una ofensiva inoperante del equipo albo. Por ello, durante casi todo el duelo se vieron a los once jugadores del Wilstermann en su propio campo, apelando a alguna genialidad del argentino Patricio Rodríguez para atacar en la contra. El Cacique fue incapaz de romper el orden defensivo de los bolivianos, viéndose completamente controlados en sus intentos de ir al ataque. Wilstermann realizo una partida defensiva perfecta. A 10 minutos del final, el árbitro argentino Dario Herrera expulsó al técnico del Jorge Wilstermann, Cristián Díaz, tras una serie de insultos. El gol del plantel boliviano llegó a los 89´ con un remate de Moisés Villarroel que chocó en un defensor albo y descolocó a Cortés. En la prórroga, un cabezazo de Nicolás Blandi chocó en la base del palo izquierdo y la pelota fue a dar a las manos del arquero Arnaldo Giménez en la última acción del juego.
  9. 9. 9 El golero aviador Gimenez fue un baluarte en su arco. FOTO: WILSTERMANN El aviador cosechó su primera victoria en Chile y se embolsa la cuantiosa suma de 1.050.000 dólares por inscribir su nombre en la siguiente instancia, conocerá a su rival el viernes (11.00 HB) cuando se celebre el sorteo de llaves en Luque, Paraguay. En seis presentaciones el cuadro nacional logró tres victorias, un empate y dos derrotas; marcó ocho goles y su valla fue vulnerada en cinco ocasiones. Wilster consiguió el pase luego de sumar 10 unidades en el Grupo C de la Fase de Grupos. En el segundo lugar quedó Athletico Paranaense, también con 10 puntos, pero con menor diferencia de gol. El uruguayo Peñarol ocupó el tercer lugar, con 9, y se quedó con el cupo a la Copa Sudamericana. Jorge Wilstermann ganó fuera de Bolivia por Libertadores después de 34 años, cuando venció 2-1 a Universitario en Lima en la edición de 1986; desde entonces perdió 23 partidos y empató tres, antes de vencer hoy a Colo-Colo. Los aviadores vuelven a vencer la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores luego de 39 años, desde 1981 cuando eliminó a The Strongest, Barcelona de Guayaquil y Tecnico Universitario de Ambato
  10. 10. 10El festejo aviador tras el gol de Villarroel. FOTO: AP COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO C COLO COLO 0 JORGE WILSTERMANN 1 Estadio Monumental, Santiago de Chile, 20 de octubre de 2020 Árbitro: Darío Herrera (ARG). Jueces de línea: Cristian Navarro y Julio Fernández (ARG). COLO COLO 0 Cortés; Opazo (Morales), Campos, Insaurralde, y Véjar (De la Fuente); Valencia (Blandi), Fuentes (Provoste), y Suazo; Paredes (Parráguez), Bolados, y Costa. DT. Gustavo Quinteros. Amonestados: Opazo, Insaurralde, y Campos. WILSTERMANN 0 – 1: Villarroel 87’ 1 Giménez, Orfano, Zenteno, Benegas, Montero, Aponte; Melgar (Villarroel), Torrico, Chávez (Serginho), Rodríguez (Ballivián); Álvarez (Arrascaita). DT. Cristian Díaz. Amonestado: Benegas. Expulsado: Cristian Díaz.
  11. 11. 11 El Manya derrotó al Furacao pero no le alcanzó para seguir en la Libertadores. FOTO: POOL/AP Peñarol buscará consuelo en la Sudamericana. El equipo uruguayo derrotó en un partidazo al Atletico Paranaense pero Wilstermann sorprendió en Santiago a Colo Colo y lo dejó sin Copa Libertadores. Los uruguayos necesitaban ganar en Montevideo y esperar el resultado de Wilstermann y Colo Colo. Cumplieron lo primero, ganaron 3 a 2. En cuanto a lo segundo la sorprendente victoria de los aviadores ante Colo Colo, le impidió ese cometido y lo dejó afuera de los octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores. Eso sí, al Manya le queda eso sí el consuelo de la Copa Sudamericana.
  12. 12. 12 El festejo manya. FOTO: LAREPUBLICA.COM.UY COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO C PEÑAROL 3 ATLETICO PARANAENSE 2 Estadio Campeón del Siglo, Montevideo, Uruguay. 20 de octubre de 2020. Árbitro: Darío Herrera (ARG). Jueces de línea: Cristian Navarro y Julio Fernández (ARG). PEÑAROL 1 – 0: Formiliano (3), 2 – 2: Kagelmacher (63), 3 – 2: Britos (81 3 Kevin Dawson - Giovanni Gonzalez, Fabricio Formiliano, Gary Kagelmacher, Joaquín Piquerez - Jonathan Urretavizcaya (Krisztian Vadocz 90+2), Walter Gargano (cap) (Cristian Rodríguez 46), Jesús Trindade, Facundo Torres - Agustin Alvarez Martinez (Matías Britos 78), David Terans. DT: Mario Saralegui. Amonestados: Martinez (31) Expulsado:Mario Saralegui. AT. PARANAENSE 1 – 1: Lucho González (36), 1 – 2: Coelho (45) 2 Santos - Felipe Aguilar Mendoza, Khellven Douglas Silva Oliveira, José Ivaldo - Jaime Alvarado, Erick, Richard Coelho, Lucho González (cap) (Ravanelli 78), Fabinho P (Geuvânio 88), Nikão (Carlos 78) - Guilherme Bissoli Campos (Bruno Leite 68). DT: Eduardo Barros. Amonestado: Ravanelli (78)
  13. 13. 13 El festejo del ganador del grupo. Wilstermann de Cochabamba. FOTO: WISTERMANN POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO C EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTOS DG JORGE WILSTERMANN 6 3 1 2 8 5 10 +3 ATLETICO PARANAENSE 6 3 1 2 8 6 10 +2 PEÑAROL 6 3 0 3 9 8 9 +1 COLO COLO 6 2 0 4 3 9 6 -6
  14. 14. 14 El festejo riverplatense luego de derrotar 3 a 0 a Liga. CD. FOTO: DEPOR.COM River Plate se aseguró el primer lugar del Grupo D ante Liga de Quito. Sao Paulo se despidió de la Libertadores con una goleada ante Binacional. Anoche se definio el primer lugar del Grupo D en Buenos Aires con la victoria de 3 a 0 de River Plate sobre Liga de Quito, los argentinos y ecuatorianos ya estaban clasificados a octavos de final de la Copa Libertadores antes de llegar al juego. En el otro partido de la llave el Sao Paulo de local se despidió de la Copa Libertadores goleando al Binacional peruano por 5 a 1, en un partido solo por cumplir ya que los paulistas antes del partido ya habían asegurado el consuelo de la Copa Sudamericana. Los peruanos solo buscaban despedirse.
  15. 15. 15 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO D POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO D # EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTOS DG 1° RIVER PLATE 6 4 1 1 21 6 13 +15 2° LDU QUITO 6 4 0 2 12 8 12 +4 3° SAO PAULO 6 2 1 3 14 11 7 +3 4° BINACIONAL 6 1 0 5 3 25 1 -22 SAO PAULO FC 5 BINACIONAL 1 1 – 0: Vítor Bueno 6’ 2-0: Brenner 34’ 2-1, m.39: Jean Deza. 3-1, m.50: Pablo. 4-1, m.53: Robert Arboleda. 5-1, m.84: Pablo. Sao Paulo: Tiago Volpi; Tche Tche, Robert Arboleda, Bruno Alves, Leo; Luan (m.74, Toró), Vítor Bueno (m.82, Helinho), Igor Gomes (m.63, Paulinho Boia), Dani Alves (m.63, Rodrigo Nestor); Brenner (m.63, Santiago Tréllez) y Luciano. DT: Fernando Diniz. Binacional: Raúl Fernández; Ángel Pérez, Camilo Mancilla, John Fajardo y Jeickson Reyes; Ángel Ojeda, Pablo Labrín, Diego Angles, Roque Guachiré, Johan Arango (m.72, Sebastián Gularte) y Héctor Zeta (m.26, Jean Deza). DT: Javier Arce. Árbitro: Facundo Tello. Amonestó a Tche Tche. Incidencias: partido de la sexta y última jornada del Grupo D de la Copa Libertadores jugado en el estadio Morumbí, en la ciudad brasileña de Sao Paulo. RIVER PLATE 3 LIGA DE QUITO 0 GOLES: 1 – 0: Rafael Santos Borré 53’ min., 2 – 0: Julián Álvarez 60’ min., 3 – 0: Jorge Carrascal 89’ min. River Plate: Franco Armani, Gonzalo Montiel, Paulo Díaz, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; Ignacio Fernández (m.46, Santiago Sosa), Enzo Pérez (m.66, Leonardo Ponzio), Nicolás De la Cruz (m.88, Lucas Prato); Julián Álvarez (m.82, Jorge Carrascal) , Rafael Borré (m.82, Cristian Ferreira), y Matías Suárez. DT: Marcelo Gallardo. Liga de Quito: Adrián Gabbarini; Pedro Perlaza, Luis Caicedo, Moisés Corozo, Luis Ayala; José Quinteros (m.66, Junior Somoza), Lucas Villaruel (m.66, Jordy Alcívar), Lucas Piovi, Adolfo Muñoz (m.90, Billy Arce); Jhojan Palacios (m.76, Marcos Caicedo) y Cristian Martínez Borja. Entrenador: Pablo Repetto. Árbitro: Roberto Tobar amonestó a Montiel, De la Cruz, Gabbarini, Villaruel, Muñoz. Incidencias: partido de la sexta y última jornada del Grupo D de a Copa Libertadores disputad a puertas cerradas en el estadio Libertadores de América, de la provincia de Buenos Aires.
  16. 16. 16 La alegría santista. FOTO: DIARIO 26 SPORT Santos se llevó el primer lugar del Grupo G. Delfín SC sorprendió a Olimpia en Asunción y clasificó a Octavos de Final. Una infartante definición tuvo el Grupo G anoche por el segundo lugar de la llave. Delfín SC dio la sorpresa en Asunción al derrotar al local Olimpia por 1 a 0 sobre el final del partido, mientras el Santos FC ya clasificado anticipadamente a esta fecha en el primer puesto derrotó a Defensa y Justicia en la Vila Belmiro por 2 a 1 en un final de infarto y le díó a los ecuatorianos una mano.
  17. 17. 17 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G POSICIONES COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G # EQUIPOS PJ PG PE PP GF GC PTOS DG 1° SANTOS FC 6 5 1 0 10 5 16 +5 2° DELFIN SC 6 2 1 3 6 7 7 -1 3° DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA 6 2 0 4 8 10 6 -2 4° OLIMPIA 6 1 2 3 6 8 5 -2 SANTOS 1 DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA 0 0 – 1: Romero (D) 50’ 1 – 1: Braga (S) 77’ 2 – 1: Marcos Leonardo (S) 90+2 Santos FC: Joao Paulo; Pará (Marcos Leonardo 84’), Jobson (Sandry 56’), Luiz Felipe, Luan Peres; Jean Mota (Lucas Lourenço 46’), Diego Pituca, Felipe Jonatan (Wagner 73’), Arthur Gomes (Lucas Braga 56’); Kaio Jorge y Yeferson Soteldo. DT: Alexi Stival. Defensa y Justicia: Ezequiel Unsain; Adonis Frías, Héctor David Martínez, Franco Paredes (Nicolás Leguizamón 90+3, Marcelo Benítez; Enzo Fernández (Nelson Acevedo 79’); Ciro Rius; Francisco Pizzini (Washington Camacho 68’), Eugenio Isnaldo, Braian Romero; y Gabriel Hachen (Miguel Merentiel 79’). DT: Hernán Crespo. CONMEBOL Libertadores Jornada 6. Estadio: Urbano Caldeira (San Pablo - Brasil. Árbitro: Leodán Gonzales. OLIMPIA 0 DELFIN SC 1 0 – 1: Agustín Ale (DSC) 81’. Olimpia: Alfredo Aguilar; Sergio Otálvaro, Antonlin Alcaraz, Diego Polenta e Iván Torres (Jorge Arias); Alejandro Silva (Isidro Pitta), Rodrigo Rojas (Luis de la Cruz), Richard Ortiz y Jorge Recald; Roque Santa Cruz y Derlis González (Néstor Camacho). DT: Daniel Garnero. Delfín SC: Máximo Banguera; Jonathan González, Agustin Ale, Luis Cangá (Carlos Rodríguez) y Geovanny Nazareno; Joao Ortiz (David Noboa), Charles Vélez, Oscar Benítez (Juan Diego Rojas) y Janner Corozo; José Valencia (Roberto Luzarraga) y Carlos Garcés. DT: Miguel Ángel Zahzú. CONMEBOL Libertadores Jornada 6. Estadio Estadio Manuel Ferreira (Asunción). Árbitro: G. Tejera, Ásistentes: M. Soppi y D. Milone. Cuarto árbitro: A. Matonte.
  18. 18. 18 OPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G Bolivar enfrenta a Guaraní en La Paz. Los celestes quieren asegurar el pase a la Copa Sudamericana. El Bolívar se alista para enfrentar a su rival el Guaraní paraguayo en la fase de grupos de la Copa Libertadores, con la ilusión de asegurar un pase a la Copa Sudamericana. El Bolívar paceño, al mando del argentino Claudio Vivas, se enfoca en recibir este miércoles a los paraguayos en el estadio Hernando Siles de La Paz, a más de 3.600 de altitud, para asegurar el tercer puesto de la serie B de la Copa Libertadores y así obtener un pase para participar en la Sudamericana. El Bolívar llega a este encuentro tras una derrota 5-0 frente al Palmeiras brasileño y para este partido frente a los paraguayos debe al menos empatar para obtener un cupo para la Sudamericana. Los "celestes" paceños están en tercer puesto en su serie con cuatro unidades, lidera el Palmeiras con 13, le sigue el Guaraní con 10 y de cuarto está Tigre de Argentina con una unidad.
  19. 19. 19 Claudio Vivas da instrucciones a sus dirigidos en un entrenamiento. FOTO: PRENSA BOLIVAR. Además la academia celeste paceña deberá mejorar futbolísticamente, dado el fracaso de sus aspiraciones que representa esta temprana eliminación de la Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores, el elenco boliviano no ha tenido una buena participación en este certamen. El Guaraní, al mando del argentino Gustavo Costas, ya tiene asegurado su pase a los octavos de final del certamen internacional, por lo que se espera que llegue a La Paz con un equipo alterno. Los de Costas llegan tras una victoria 1-3 frente al Tigre argentino en la Copa Libertadores y una derrota 0-1 ante el Sol de América el pasado fin de semana en la primera fecha en el torneo local Clausura de Paraguay. El partido se jugará a las 20:30 (hora boliviana) en el estadio Hernando Siles de la ciudad de La Paz. Posibles alineaciones: Bolívar: Javier Rojas; Diego Bejarano, Adriano Jusino, Luis Gutiérrez, Enrique Flores; Erwin Saavedra, Anderson Cruz, Álvaro Rey, Leonardo Vaca; Juan Carlos Arce y Marcos Riquelme. DT: Claudio Vivas. Guaraní: Gaspar Servio; Víctor Dávalos, Javier Báez, Jhohan Romaña, Miguel Benítez; Rodney Redes, Rodrigo Fernández, Jorge Morel, José Florentín; Bautista Merlini y Fernando Fernández. DT: Gustavo Costas.
  20. 20. 20 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO G Tigre va por el consuelo de la Sudamericana a Sao Paulo. Los argentinos deben verse con el ya clasificado Palmeiras de visitantes. En el otro partido de la llave el ya clasificado en primer lugar Palmeiras enfrentara al último Tigre que tiene una chance mínima en caso de que Bolívar pierda en La Paz debe golear en su visita. Posibles formaciones Palmeiras: Weverton; Mayke, Emerson Santos, Gustavo Gómez, Matías Viñas; Lucas Lima, Patrick de Paula, Gabriel Menino, Ze Rafael; Raphael Vega o Danilo y Luis Adriano o Gabriel Verón. DT; Andrey López. Tigre: Felipe Zenobio o Nicolás Navarro; Nicolás Sansotre, Facundo Giacopuzzi, Ezequiel Rodríguez, Sebastián Prieto; Sebastián Prediger, Agustín Cardozo; Facundo Melivilo, Juan Ignacio Cavallaro; Carlos Luna y Pablo Magnín. DT: Néstor Gorosito.
  21. 21. 21 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO A Junior e Independiente por el segundo lugar. Flamengo recibe al Junior en Rio mientras que los segundos reciben al Barcelona de Guayaquil. FLAMENGO – JUNIOR INDEPENDIENTE – BARCELONA El duelo entre el primer lugar del grupo y clasificado ya a octavos de final de la Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Flamengo y Junior se disputará en el Maracaná, con el arbitraje del argentino Patricio Loustau. Alineaciones probables: Flamengo: Hugo - Matheuzinho, Natan, Léo Pereira, Renê - Gerson, Diego, Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho, Bruno Henrique - Lincoln. DT: Domènec Torrent. Júnior: Sebastián Viera - Marlon Piedrahita, Daniel Rosero, Willer Ditta, Gabriel Fuentes - Didier Moreno, Leonardo Pico - Edwuin Cetré, Teófilo Gutiérrez, Luis González - Miguel Borja. DT: Luis Amaranto Perea. Independiente del Valle y Barcelona de Guayaquil se enfrentaran en el Estadio Atahuallpa de Quito con el arbitraje de Luis Eduardo Quiroz. Alineaciones probables: Independiente del Valle: Jorge Pinos; Angelo Preciado, Richard Zchunke (William Pacho), Luis Segovia, Beder Caicedo; Cristian Pellerano (Brian Riveros), Moisés Caicedo, Lorenzo Faravelli, Efren Mera; Christian Ortiz y John Jairo Sánchez. DT: Miguel Ángel Ramírez. Barcelona: Javier Burrai; Byron Castillo, Williams Riveros, Darío Aimar, Gustavo Vallecilla; Gabriel Marques, Bruno Piñatares, Nixon Molina, Emmanuel Martínez; Damián Díaz y Jonathan Alvez. DT: Fabián Bustos.
  22. 22. 22 COPA LIBERTADORES DE AMERICA 2020 – GRUPO F Racing y Nacional por quién será el primero. Ambos cuadros recibirán a los eliminados Estudiantes de Mérida y a Alianza Lima respectivamente que buscan el consuelo de la Copa Sudamericana. RACING CLUB – ESTUDIANTES NACIONAL – ALIANZA LIMA Racing Club, recibirá hoy a Estudiantes de Mérida, en el Cilindro de Avellaneda, y buscará clasificarse como el lider del Grupo F de la Copa Libertadores de América. El encuentro lo dirigirá el uruguayo Andrés Cunha. Alineaciones probables: Racing: Gabriel Arias; Iván Pillud, Nery Domínguez, Leonardo Sigali, Eugenio Mena; Marcelo Díaz; Augusto Solari, Lorenzo Melgarejo, Leonel Miranda, Héctor Fértoli; Nicolás Reniero. Director técnico: Sebastián Beccacece. Estudiantes de Mérida: Alejandro Araque; José Manríquez, Henry Plazas, Galileo Del Castillo, José Luis Marrufo; Yorwin Lobo, Cristian Rivas, Jesús Meza, Christian Flores; José Rivas y Armando Araque. Director técnico: Martín Brignani. Un clasificado Nacional recibe en Montevideo a un equipo peruano que tratará de alcanzar el milagro del consuelo de la Copa Sudamericana pero para ello deberá vencer de visitante al equipo uruguayo. Posibles alineaciones Nacional: Sergio Rochet - Armando Méndez, Guzmán Corujo Bríccola, Paulo Vinicius, Agustín Oliveros - Alfonso Trezza, Gabriel Neves, Santiago Rodriguez, Claudio Yacob, Brian Ocampo - Gonzalo Bergessio. DT: Jorge Giordano. Alianza Lima: Leao Butrón - Carlos Beltrán, Héctor Salazar, Rubert Quijada, Alberto Rodríguez - Oslimg Mora, Carlos Ascues, Rinaldo Cruzado, Josepmir Ballón, Joazhinño Arroé - Gonzalo Sánchez. DT: Mario Salas.
  24. 24. 24 El autor del gol azul celebra su tanto. FOTO : CRUZEIRO
  25. 25. 25 Marcelo Moreno Martins a la marca de un jugador de Operario. FOTO: PORTALCABOCO Felipao debutó con un triunfo en el Cruzeiro. El atacante nacional Marcelo Moreno Martins jugó todo el match en la visita. Luiz Felipe Scolari debutó como técnico del Cruzeiro con el pie derecho. En un partido empatado en el Estadio Germano Krüger, en Ponta Grossa. La Raposa, que permanece aún en peligro de descenso de competición, hundió al Operario Ferroviario en crisis en la Serie B del Campeonato de Brasil.
  26. 26. 26 Operario y Cruzeiro jugaron un partido muy disputado. FOTO: PORTALCABOCO El marcador fue de 1 a 0 para los visitantes, la noche de ayer martes, y deja al Operario, equipo dirigido por Gerson Gusmão, con solo una victoria en los últimos ocho compromisos. Después de 17 juegos, Cruzeiro aparece en el décimo lugar con 22 puntos, pero puede caer al duodécimo lugar dependiendo de los otros resultados de la fecha. Antes del partido, el Operario reportó cinco casos positivos de covid-19, acumulando ocho ausentes por el coronavirus perjudicando la alineación antes de enfrentarse al Cruzeiro por la competición nacional.
  27. 27. 27 Arthur Caíke marca el gol en la victoria del Cruzeiro sobre Operário. FOTO: GUSTAVO ALEIXO/CRUZEIRO CAMPEONATO BRASILERO – SERIE B – 17ª FECHA OPERARIO FERROVIARIO EC 0 CRUZEIRO EC 1 Estádio Germano Krüger – 20/10/20 – 21h30. Árbitro: Diego Pombo Lopez. Ásistentes: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos y Edevan de Oliveira Pereira. 4° Árbitro: Leonardo Sígari Zanon. 0 OPERÁRIO FERROVIARIO-PR: Thiago Braga, Sávio, Rafael Bonfim, Ricardo Silva, Peixoto, Leandro Vilela (Jean Carlo), Marcelo, Thomaz (Fabiano), Maranhão (Diego Cardoso), Coutinho e Jefinho (Lucas Batatinha). DT: Gerson Gusmão Banco: André Luiz, Sosa e Alemão. Amonestados: Douglas Coutinho, Sávio, Ricardo Silva, Marcelo e Peixoto. 0 – 1: Arthur Caíke 85’ 1 CRUZEIRO: Fábio, Rafael Luiz, Cacá, Ramon, Matheus Pereira, Adriano, Jadsom Silva, Régis (Airton), Marquinhos Gabriel (Maurício), Arthur Caíke (Jadson) y Marcelo Moreno Martins. Téc: Luiz Felipe Scolari. Banco: Lucas França, Paulo, Patrick, Machado, Claudinho, Wellinton, Zé Eduardo y Sassá. Amonestados: Douglas Coutinho, Sávio, Ricardo Silva, Marcelo e Peixoto (Operário); Matheus Pereira e Adriano (Cruzeiro)
  29. 29. 29 CAMPEONATO CHILENO DE 1ª DIVISION 2020 – 16 FECHA Cae Huachipato en su visita al puntero Unión La Calera. Los acereros fueron goleados 3 a 0. FICHA TECNICA UNION LA CALERA 3 HUACHIPATO 0 GOLES: Andres Vilches (1-0, min. 80), Jeisson Vargas (2-0, min. 82) y Juan Leiva (3-0, min. 90). Unión La Calera: Alexis Arias, Santiago García, Erick Wiemberg, Christian Vilches, Yonathan Andia, Gonzalo Castellani (Fernando Cordero), Juan Leiva, Felipe Seymour, Esteban Valencia (Fabrizio Manzo), Andres Vilches y Nicolas Stefanelli (Jeisson Vargas) Huachipato: Gabriel Castellon, Joaquin Ignacio Gutierrez Jara, Nicolas Ramirez, Ignacio Tapia, Cristian Cuevas, Javier Altamirano (Joaquin Verdugo), Israel Poblete, Claudio Sepulveda (Sebastián Martínez), Cesar Valenzuela (Denilson Ovando), Juan Sanchez (Maximiliano Rodriguez) y Joffre Escobar. 1ª División de Chile 16ª fecha. Estadio Estadio Municipal Nicolás Chahuán Nazar (La Calera). Árbitro: Francisco Gilabert. El festejo rojo. FOTO: PUBLIMETRO El conjunto acerero de Talcahuano fue goleado 3 a 0 en los últimos diez minutos y recibió tres goles rojos. El local tiene la punta en solitario del campeonato. No fue tomado en cuenta en Huachipato el nacional Jhon García para este match. Posiciones: Unión La Calera, 36 puntos; Universidad Católica, 33; Unión Española, 32; Antofagasta, 27; Universidad de Chile, 25; Huachipato, 22; Curicó Unido, 21; Audax Italiano, 20; Cobresal, Everton y Palestino, 19; Coquimbo y Deportes Iquique, 18; Santiago Wanderers, 17; Universidad de Concepción, 16; O'Higgins, 12; Colo Colo, 10; y La Serena, 9.
  30. 30. 30 CAMPEONATO ITALIANO DE SERIE “B” 2020 – 4ª FECHA El SPAL no pudo con el Empoli. Cayo 2 a 1 luego de ir arriba en el marcador, los azules dieron vuelta el marcador. FICHA TECNICA EMPOLI 2 SPAL 1 GOLES: 0 - 1 Esposito 34' (S) Bajrami 63' (E), y Mancuso 83' (E). Empoli: Brignoli; Fiamozzi, Romagnoli, Nikolaou, Terzic; Ricci (76′ Haas), Stulac, Bandinelli; Bajrami (75′ La Mantia); Olivieri (59′ Moreo), Mancuso (92′ Pirrello). Suplentes: Furlan, Pratelli, Cambiaso, Casale, Damiani, Parisi, Viti, Zappella. SPAL: Thiam; Tomovic, Vicari, Ranieri (90′ Brignola) Sernicola, Esposito Sa., Missiroli (89′ Murgia), Sala (71′ Salamon), Castro (72′ Valoti), Jankovic (62′ Di Francesco), Esposito Se. Suplentes: Galeotti, Okoli, Spaltro, Tunjov. 4ª fecha del campeonato italiano de Serie B. Estadio Carlo Castellani (Empoli). Árbitro: Pasqua. Asistentes: Dei Giudici yGrossi. 4º Arbitro: Ghersini Amonestado: Bandelli (E). Empoli y Spal. FOTO: Gasperini/Germogli Lo más destacado del partido en el Carlo Castellani en Empoli, donde los Azzurri de Dionisi recibieron al Spal del nuevo ex entrenador Pasquale Marino. El local sufrió mucho para imponerse 2 a 1 al SPAL que abrió el marcador pero que en el segundo tiempo vio como su ventaja era dada vuelta por el local a siete minutos del final. En el SPAL nomfue convocado nuestro compatriota Jaume Cuéllar. Posiciones: Empoli, 13; Citadella, 10; Salernitana, 8; Venezia, Chievo, y Frosinone, 7; Reggina, 6; Lecce, 5; Reggiana, Cosenza, Brescia y Ascoli, 4; Monza, Spal, Pordenone, Cremonese, Virtus Entella, y Pisa, 3; Vicenza, 2; y Pescara, 1.
