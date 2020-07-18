Successfully reported this slideshow.
Testando aplicativos em Flutter AS AVENTURAS DE UM QA :
QA Lead - Go.K Digital JHONATAS SANTOS MATOS Caçando Bugs desde 2017 Apaixonado por tecnologia e Inovação Entusiasta no De...
Por que testar ? Curiosidade Problema Entendendo a Comunidade Entendendo o Flutter ÍNDICE Testes Unitários Testes de Widge...
Porque testar ? Para garantir que o sistema atenda todos os requisitos conforme o cliente solicitou.  Testes unitários aju...
Showcase Flutter Curiosidade
Ruby + Appium Curiosidade Quando conseguimos mapear os elementos, é possível   utilizar frameworks tradicionais de automaç...
Curiosidade
Parar executar a automação funcional, é necessário mapear elementos para que o “robô” da automação possa executar o ﬂuxo c...
Comunidade Flutterando Problema
“Testar ou não testar eis a questão” Entendendo a comunidade Como assim ? Não tem testes ?
Comunidade de testes Entendendo a comunidade
COMO RESOLVER ISSO ?
1 2 3 Testes unitários Testes de Widgets  Testes de UI Entendendo o Flutter
Para testes unitários precisamos instalar apenas uma dependência. Testes Unitários Se você estiver utilizando o editor de ...
Testes de widget, tem como objetivo veriﬁcar se ele agirá da forma esperada. Testes de Widget Além disso, o widget testado...
WidgetTester: Responsável por toda a “simulação” do seu widget, construção, gestos, etc. Testes de Widget pumpWidget(): Cr...
Testes de UI Testes de UI, são testes utilizados para testar os elementos gráﬁcos do seu aplicativo. Precisamos adicionar ...
Testes de UI
E AGORA, TÁ BOM ?
Testes de UI Após a instalação dessa dependência, podemos escrever nossos testes de forma ágil e trabalhar com documentaçã...
Testes de UI
AGORA SIM! Let’s Codee !!!
HANDS ON !!!
D Ú V I D A S ?
QA Lead Jhonatas Matos Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jhonatas-santos-matos/ Github: https://github.com/jhowsantos...
Talk testes em flutter

  1. 1. Testando aplicativos em Flutter AS AVENTURAS DE UM QA :
  2. 2. QA Lead - Go.K Digital JHONATAS SANTOS MATOS Caçando Bugs desde 2017 Apaixonado por tecnologia e Inovação Entusiasta no Desenvolvimento Mobile Formado em Análise e Desenvolvimento de Sistemas Pós Graduando em Engenharia de Software
  3. 3. Por que testar ? Curiosidade Problema Entendendo a Comunidade Entendendo o Flutter ÍNDICE Testes Unitários Testes de Widget Testes de UI Hands ON 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
  4. 4. Porque testar ? Para garantir que o sistema atenda todos os requisitos conforme o cliente solicitou.  Testes unitários ajudam a documentar o seu código.  Testes automatizados ajudam na veriﬁcação de funcionalidades que necessitam de testes contínuos e a monitorar e sinalizar problemas antigos. Por que testar então ? Mito sobre testes Testes não podem dizer se seu produto está livre de defeitos ou falhas.
  5. 5. Showcase Flutter Curiosidade
  6. 6. Ruby + Appium Curiosidade Quando conseguimos mapear os elementos, é possível   utilizar frameworks tradicionais de automação mobile. Com o ambiente devidamente conﬁgurado, utilizamos Ruby + Appium para executar nossos testes com êxito. Você pode acessar o repositório e visualizar o projeto, juntamente com o APK. https://github.com/muriloOli/automacao_ﬂutter
  7. 7. Curiosidade
  8. 8. Parar executar a automação funcional, é necessário mapear elementos para que o “robô” da automação possa executar o ﬂuxo como se fosse o usuário utilizando o aplicativo. Mapear elementos Problema
  9. 9. Comunidade Flutterando Problema
  10. 10. “Testar ou não testar eis a questão” Entendendo a comunidade Como assim ? Não tem testes ?
  11. 11. Comunidade de testes Entendendo a comunidade
  12. 12. COMO RESOLVER ISSO ?
  13. 13. 1 2 3 Testes unitários Testes de Widgets  Testes de UI Entendendo o Flutter
  14. 14. Para testes unitários precisamos instalar apenas uma dependência. Testes Unitários Se você estiver utilizando o editor de texto vscode, ele “automagicamente” vai baixar e instalar o pacote, se não, basta você ir pelo terminal até a pasta onde se encontra o arquivo de dependências pubspec.yaml, e executar o comando:
  15. 15. Testes de widget, tem como objetivo veriﬁcar se ele agirá da forma esperada. Testes de Widget Além disso, o widget testado poderá receber e reagir a eventos do usuário, conseguirá instanciar widgets ﬁlhos e simulará a construção da UI. Precisamos importar apenas o ﬂutter_test como dependência de desenvolvimento.
  16. 16. WidgetTester: Responsável por toda a “simulação” do seu widget, construção, gestos, etc. Testes de Widget pumpWidget(): Cria o widget e fala para o WidgetTester construí-lo. pump(): Reconstrói o widget depois de um determinado período de tempo. pumpAndSettle(): Reconstrói o widget até o último frame/estado, essencial quando se está Finder: Como o nome entrega, ele é responsável por achar os widgets.
  17. 17. Testes de UI Testes de UI, são testes utilizados para testar os elementos gráﬁcos do seu aplicativo. Precisamos adicionar a dependência ﬂutter_driver que irá nos auxiliar nesse processo.
  18. 18. Testes de UI
  19. 19. E AGORA, TÁ BOM ?
  20. 20. Testes de UI Após a instalação dessa dependência, podemos escrever nossos testes de forma ágil e trabalhar com documentação utilizando gherkin. Podemos adicionar mais uma dependência ao nosso projeto, ﬂutter_gherkin. Então, criamos uma nova estrutura para os nossos testes.
  21. 21. Testes de UI
  22. 22. AGORA SIM! Let’s Codee !!!
  23. 23. HANDS ON !!!
  24. 24. D Ú V I D A S ?
  25. 25. QA Lead Jhonatas Matos Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jhonatas-santos-matos/ Github: https://github.com/jhowsantos Email Corporativo: jhonatas.matos@gok.digital  Email Pessoal: jhonatas.santos.matos@gmail.com

