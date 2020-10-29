Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Amplificadores Transistorizados Multietapa REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO DE TECNOLOGÍA “ANTONIO JOSÉ DE SUCRE” EXTENSIÓN MARACAY ESCUELA DE ELECTRICIDAD Participante: Parada Jhonatan Maracay, Octubre del 2020 Cátedra: Electrónica II Prof. Luis Vargas.
  2. 2. CONFIGURACIÓN PAR DE RETROALIMENTACIÓN  El par de retroalimentación es una configuración de dos transistores bipolares similar al par Darlington, pero la conexión se realiza entre un transistor PNP que maneja a un NPN actuando de manera similar a un solo transistor PNP.  Esta configuración ofrece una alta ganancia de corriente, ya que se realiza el producto entre las ganancias de los transistores. C B E
  3. 3. Amplificador diferencial  Esta compuesto por dos transistores idénticos, que en su salida se obtendrá la diferencia de las señales aplicadas en sus entradas respecto a tierra.  El amplificador diferencial constituye la etapa de entrada más típica de la mayoría de los amplificadores operaciones y comparadores, siendo además el elemento básico de las puertas digitales de la Familia Lógica ECL. Es un bloque constructivo esencial en los modernos amplificadores integrados.
  4. 4. Diseño de amplificadores en distintas configuraciones En aplicaciones reales se hace necesario el acoplamiento de varias etapas: De forma general AMPLIFICADOR MULTIETAPA UTILIZANDO MODELOS EQUIVALENTES DE TENSIÓN AMPLIFICADOR MULTIETAPA UTILIZANDO MODELOS EQUIVALENTES DE CORRIENTE
  5. 5. En una cadena amplificadora se distinguen: • Etapa de entrada • Etapas intermedias • Etapa de salida OPTIMIZACIÓN DE LA COMBINACIÓN DE CONFIGURACIONES Los montajes pueden ser en EC, BC, CC o combinación. En general, al acoplar varias etapas se busca un aumento en la ganancia de tensión. (1) ETAPAS INTERMEDIAS • No se utiliza una configuración en CC porque Av<1. • No se utiliza una configuracíón en BC porque Av de varias etapas de este tipo acopladas es menor que la última: R R R  RL AV AI   1 si Ri  Ri 1 ya que RL  RC //Ri • Por el contrario, en una etapa en EC:  1 porque h  1 RL i A  h
  6. 6. (2) ETAPA DE ENTRADA Su elección se realiza en función del generador conectado a la entrada: • Si el generador es de tensión: (necesaria Zi alta) Entrada en CC Montaje con FET (DC, FC) • Si el generador es de corriente: (necesaria Zi baja) Entrada en BC (3) ETAPA DE SALIDA Se selecciona en función de la impedancia de carga • Si RL baja impedancia, e información codificada en forma de tensión: • Si RL alta impedancia, e información codificada en forma de corriente:
  7. 7. 1. Sustituir fuentes de tensión continua por cortocircuitos. 2. Sustituir fuentes de corriente continua por circuitos abiertos. 3. Sustituir condensadores de acoplo y de desacoplo por cortocircuitos 4. cuando se desee un análisis a frecuencias medias. 5. Sustituir transistor por circuito equivalente. 6. Si circuito tiene varios transistores, se utilizarán subíndices para distinguir las corrientes y los parámetros de los diferentes transistores. Nota: Para hallar expresiones para la ganancia o la impedancia en función de la frecuencia, o hacer un análisis en régimen transitorio, deberían incluirse los condensadores en el circuito equivalente. Análisis
  8. 8. Ejercicio Resulto Problema 1: β=200 VT=25mV Análisis DC: 6  Vcc  (Vss Vbe6 )  10  (10  0.7)  20  0.7  0.5mA Rref 39k 39k Iref  Ic Ic9  Ic8  Ic7  Ic6  Ic3  Ic4  0.5mA 21 2 Ic  Ic  Ic7 0.25mA Vo(DC)  10V 10K*0.5mA 0.7V  4.3V  4.3  (10) 1.43mA 10k Ic5 Por otro lado, se sabe que: TV Tgm  Ic donde V  25mV gm r    donde   200 Luego: gm1  gm2  0.01 gm3  gm4  0.02 gm5  0.0572 0.01 r  r  200  20k1 2 0.02 r  r  200  10k 3  4  3.5kr  0.0572 200 5 Tabla final con los valores DC, gm y r: Qs Ic gm r Q1,Q2 0.25mA 0.01 20k Q3,Q4 0.5mA 0.01 10k Q5 0.5mA 57.2m 3.5k
  9. 9.  Análisis AC:  Etapa 1: Par diferencial con salida diferencial  Rin  2r1  40K Rout  2(ro1 // 27K)  2(27K)  54K Avd  gm1Rc1  (0.0.1)27K  270 Etapa 2: Par diferencial con salida simple Rin  2r3  20K Rout  (ro4 //10K) 10K Av  gm4 Rc4 100 Etapa 3: Colector común, con resistencia y salida por el emisor 1 Vin r5 10K( 1) Vo  10K( 1) Rin  r5 10K( 1)  2.01M  1 Rout  10K // Rc4  r5  66.7 Tabla final con los valores AC: AV Rin Rout Etapa 1 -270 40k 54k Etapa 2 -100 20k 10k Etapa 3 1 2M 67 Rinttotal  Rin1 40K Routtotal  Rout3 67 Av1Vin  72.97Vin Rin2 Rout1 Rin2 Vin2  Av2Vin2  7.260KVin Rin3 Rout2 Rin3 Vin3 Vin 7.260KVin Av3Av2Av1Rin3Rin2 (Rout2 Rin3)(Rout1 Rin2) Vo  Av3Vin3 Avtotal  7.260K
  10. 10. Referencias  https://es.scribd.com/presentation/103 755695/Par-de-retroalimentacion  https://www.ecured.cu/Amplificador_di ferencial  http://mdgomez.webs.uvigo.es/DEII/Te ma4-5.pdf  http://blog.pucp.edu.pe/blog/cristhianjc /wp- content/uploads/sites/791/2015/11/Pro blemas-Resueltos.pdf

