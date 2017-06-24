Motivação No Ambiente De trabalho Psicologia Do Trabalho
 A palavra motivação (derivada do latim motivos, movere, que significa mover) indica o processo pelo qual um conjunto de ...
 A motivação surge a partir da necessidade que o ser humano tem de receber recompensas, tanto financeiras quanto de auto ...
Os fatores que Te motivam Você •Nota-se que um está sempre ligado a outro •Em outros casos, o indivíduo obtém seus objetiv...
 As pessoas com atitude positiva tendem a se mostrar mais seguras de si mesmas e de suas habilidades, capacidade de demon...
 Caráter do líder: ◦ É capaz de canalizar os esforços grupais de forma a atingir ou superar os objetivos, estabelecendo u...
o Adota palavras de estímulo; o Age com o foco nas atividades e projetos; o Conhece o perfil de competência organizacional...
Adolf Hitler Abraham Lincoln Moisés M. Luther King Jesus Cristo Winston Churchill
Augusto Cury William Douglas Donald Trump
Por: Luiz Felipe Pondé
 A Gestão Participativa busca criar estruturas descentralizadas, em que se faz necessário à sobrevivência da empresa;  O...
 É um conjunto de princípios e processo pelo qual se atribuem influência ou poder acrescido às pessoas (colaboradores); ...
 Nesse ambiente, as pessoas possuem automotivação, pois passam à: ◦ Participar das soluções dos problemas; ◦ Criar e inov...
 Elogio é bom?  Crítica é ruim?  Quando que uma ou outra é favorável ou não?  Qual deles é o melhor para o desenvolvim...
 Saber ouvir e interpretar elogios e críticas é fundamental no ambiente de trabalho.  Saber ouvir é, sem sombra de dúvid...
 O profissional precisa ter maturidade para perceber quais são os comentários, positivos e/ou negativos, que possam realm...
 A pessoa tem que ter em mente que a crítica é um julgamento de valores e quem a recebe deve saber diferenciar o que é um...
 São o aumento, em demasia, do ego do elogiado com conseqüências em seu relacionamento interpessoal e o risco de acomodaç...
 Falta de desenvolvimento profissional em decorrência da resistência ao feedback recebido.  Ser facilmente manipulado pe...
 Aceite o elogio mesmo que tenha havido sorte ou apoio de várias pessoas.  Seja grato, o elogio é como um presente.  Nã...
 A primeira reação do criticado, geralmente, é emocional e não racional. Então não tenha medo de receber uma crítica.  P...
 Agradeça, mesmo que a intenção do outro seja ofender e magoar. O agradecimento pode ser uma boa resposta inicial.  Apro...
Psicologia Do Trabalho Motivação No Ambiente De trabalho  EQUIPE  Camila Maria  Jhonas de Queiroz  Lucas Ramos  Pedro...
Psicologia do trabalho
Esta apresentação discorre sobre motivação no ambiente de trabalho, liderança, o caráter do líder, gestão participativa na empresa, críticas e elogios.

