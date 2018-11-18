Exposición Guía ADA 2018

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MR3. Jhon Saavedra Q. MMFFCC-UCV
American Diabetes Association (ADA) resalta la importancia de la atención centrada en el paciente, definida como la atenci...
NIVEL DE EVIDENCIA
1. PROMOCIÓN DE LA SALUD EN LA POBLACIÓN Uso de datos confiables para evaluar y mejorar la calidad del cuidado de la diabe...
2. CLASIFICACIÓN Y DIAGNOSTICO DE DIABETES Hubieron limitaciones potenciales en las mediciones de A1C debido a variantes d...
El CCM incluye seis elementos principales para optimizar la atención de pacientes con enfermedades crónicas. 1. Diseño del...
TIPOS DE DIABETES
SINDROMES MONOGENICOS
DIABETES TIPO 1
CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS
CATEGORÍAS DE MAYOR RIESGO DE DIABETES (PREDIABETES)
CATEGORÍAS DE MAYOR RIESGO DE DIABETES (PREDIABETES)
Para todas las personas, las pruebas deben comenzar a los 45 años de edad. (B) Las pruebas de prediabetes y riesgo futuro ...
A1C NUEVAS RECOMENDACIONES Para evitar diagnósticos erróneos la prueba de A1C debe realizarse usando un método certificado...
PRUEBAS DE DIABETES O PREDIABETES EN ADULTOS ASINTOMATICOS
EVALUACIÓN MEDICA INTEGRAL 1. Evaluación médica completa en la visita inicial para confirmar el diagnóstico y clasificar l...
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
Referencias para la gestión inicial de la atención
INMUNIZACIONES: RECOMENDACIONES Proporcionar vacunas recomendadas rutinariamente para niños y adultos con diabetes por eda...
Se recomienda la vacunación contra la enfermedad neumocócica, incluida la neumonía neumocócica, con vacuna antineumocócica...
ESTILOS DE VIDA: RECOMENDACIONES La nutrición en jóvenes con DM2, al igual que todos los niños, patrones de alimentación s...
TRATAMIENTO: RECOMENDACIONES Iniciar terapia farmacológica, además de la terapia de estilo de vida, en el momento del diag...
• Cuando el objetivo de A1C no se satisface con la monoterapia (metformina), o si desarrollan contraindicaciones o rams, s...
ADULTOS MAYORES El 26% de los pacientes > 65 años tienen diabetes. Los adultos mayores tienen tasas más altas de muerte pr...
OBJETIVOS DE TRATAMIENTO
HTA EN DM El tratamiento para la hipertensión debe incluir clases de fármacos demostradas para reducir los eventos CV en p...
HIPOGLICEMIA BB
HIPOGLICEMIA RECOMENDACIONES Se debe preguntar a las personas en riesgo de hipoglucemia sintomática y asintomática en cada...
LIPIDOS TRATAMIENTO: ESTATINAS
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Exposición Guía ADA 2018
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exposición Guía ADA 2018

30 views

Published on

Exposición GUIA ADA 2018
Rotación Medicina Interna - Diciembre 2017
R3 MMFFCC Hospital I Albrecht - EsSalud

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exposición Guía ADA 2018

  1. 1. MR3. Jhon Saavedra Q. MMFFCC-UCV
  2. 2. American Diabetes Association (ADA) resalta la importancia de la atención centrada en el paciente, definida como la atención respetuosa y receptiva a las preferencias, necesidades y valores individuales del paciente, y que garantiza que los valores del paciente guíen a todas las decisiones clínicas
  3. 3. NIVEL DE EVIDENCIA
  4. 4. 1. PROMOCIÓN DE LA SALUD EN LA POBLACIÓN Uso de datos confiables para evaluar y mejorar la calidad del cuidado de la diabetes y reducir los costos. (E) Decisiones oportunas sobre el tratamiento basadas en directrices y en la evidencia. (B) Colaboración con los pacientes según las preferencias, el pronóstico y las comorbilidades individuales. (B) Se agregó el uso emergente de la telemedicina en el cuidado de la diabetes. (C) Alinear los enfoques para el control de la diabetes con el Modelo de Atención Crónica, enfatizando interacciones productivas entre un equipo de atención proactiva preparado y un paciente activo e informado.(A) Los sistemas de atención deberían facilitar la atención en equipo, los registros de pacientes, las herramientas de apoyo a la toma de decisiones y la participación de la comunidad para satisfacer las necesidades del paciente. (B)
  5. 5. 2. CLASIFICACIÓN Y DIAGNOSTICO DE DIABETES Hubieron limitaciones potenciales en las mediciones de A1C debido a variantes de Hb, interferencia de ensayo y condiciones asociadas con el recambio de eritrocitos, etc. La recomendación para probar se cambió la prediabetes y la diabetes tipo 2 en niños y adolescentes, sugiriendo pruebas para jóvenes con sobrepeso u obesidad y que tienen uno o más factores de riesgo adicionales.
  6. 6. El CCM incluye seis elementos principales para optimizar la atención de pacientes con enfermedades crónicas. 1. Diseño del sistema de entrega 2. Soporte de autogestión 3. Apoyo a las decisiones 4. Sistemas de información clínica 5. Recursos y políticas de la comunidad 6. Sistemas de salud MODELO DE ATENCIÓN CRÓNICA
  7. 7. TIPOS DE DIABETES
  8. 8. SINDROMES MONOGENICOS
  9. 9. DIABETES TIPO 1
  10. 10. CRITERIOS DIAGNÓSTICOS
  11. 11. CATEGORÍAS DE MAYOR RIESGO DE DIABETES (PREDIABETES)
  12. 12. CATEGORÍAS DE MAYOR RIESGO DE DIABETES (PREDIABETES)
  13. 13. Para todas las personas, las pruebas deben comenzar a los 45 años de edad. (B) Las pruebas de prediabetes y riesgo futuro de diabetes en personas asintomáticas deben considerarse en adultos de cualquier edad que tienen sobrepeso u obesidad (IMC ≥ 25 kg / m2 o ≥23 kg / m2 en asiáticoamericanos) y que tienen uno o más factores de riesgo para diabetes.(B) Para evaluar la prediabetes, la glucosa plasmática en ayunas, la glucosa plasmática de 2 h durante la prueba de tolerancia oral a la glucosa de 75 g y la A1C son igualmente apropiadas (B) PREDIABETES: RECOMENDACIONES
  14. 14. A1C NUEVAS RECOMENDACIONES Para evitar diagnósticos erróneos la prueba de A1C debe realizarse usando un método certificado por el NGSP y DCCT. (B) La discordancia marcada entre los niveles de glucosa en plasma y A1C debido a variantes de hemoglobina y la consideración de utilizar un ensayo sin interferencia o criterios de glucemia en plasma para diagnosticar diabetes. (B) En condiciones (aumento del recambio de glóbulos rojos, como anemia de células falciformes), embarazo (segundo y tercer trimestres), hemodiálisis, pérdida reciente de sangre o transfusión o terapia con eritropoyetina, solo se deben usar criterios de glucemia en plasma para diagnosticar diabetes. (B)
  15. 15. PRUEBAS DE DIABETES O PREDIABETES EN ADULTOS ASINTOMATICOS
  16. 16. EVALUACIÓN MEDICA INTEGRAL 1. Evaluación médica completa en la visita inicial para confirmar el diagnóstico y clasificar la diabetes (B) 2. Evaluar las complicaciones de la diabetes y las posibles enfermedades comórbidas. (B) 3. La participación del paciente en la formulación de un plan de gestión de la atención.(b) 4. Revisar el tratamiento previo y el control de los factores de riesgo en pacientes con diabetes establecida.(B) 5. Desarrollo de un plan para la atención continua.(B)
  17. 17. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  18. 18. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  19. 19. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  20. 20. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  21. 21. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  22. 22. EVALUACION INTEGRAL DE DIABETES
  23. 23. Referencias para la gestión inicial de la atención
  24. 24. INMUNIZACIONES: RECOMENDACIONES Proporcionar vacunas recomendadas rutinariamente para niños y adultos con diabetes por edad. Se recomienda la vacunación anual contra la influenza para todas las personas ≥6 meses de edad. 3 dosis de vacuna contra la hepatitis B a adultos no vacunados con diabetes de entre 19 y 59 años. Considere la administración de 3 dosis de vacuna contra la hepatitis B a adultos no vacunados con diabetes de edades ≥ 60 años.
  25. 25. Se recomienda la vacunación contra la enfermedad neumocócica, incluida la neumonía neumocócica, con vacuna antineumocócica conjugada 13 valente (PCV13) en niños antes de los 2 años de edad. Las personas con diabetes de entre 2 y 64 años de edad también deben recibir una vacuna antineumocócica polisacárida de 23 valencias (PPSV23). Con una edad ≥65 años, independientemente de los antecedentes de vacunación, es necesaria una vacuna adicional contra PPSV23
  26. 26. ESTILOS DE VIDA: RECOMENDACIONES La nutrición en jóvenes con DM2, al igual que todos los niños, patrones de alimentación saludables que enfaticen el consumo de alimentos ricos en nutrientes y de alta calidad y el consumo reducido de alimentos ricos en calorías y bebidas azucaradas Se debe alentar a los jóvenes con diabetes, como a todos los niños, a participar en al menos 60 minutos de actividad física moderada a vigorosa por día (y entrenamiento de fuerza en al menos 3 días a la semana) para disminuir el sedentarismo.
  27. 27. TRATAMIENTO: RECOMENDACIONES Iniciar terapia farmacológica, además de la terapia de estilo de vida, en el momento del diagnóstico de DMT2. En pacientes metabólicamente estables (A1C <8,5% y asintomáticos), la metformina es el tratamiento farmacológico inicial de elección si la función renal es> 30 ml / min / 1,73 m2. Los jóvenes con hiperglucemia marcada (glucemia ≥250 mg / dl, A1C ≥8.5) sin cetoacidosis en el momento del diagnóstico que son sintomáticos con poliuria, polidipsia, nicturia y / o pérdida de peso deben tratarse inicialmente con insulina mientras que la metformina se inicia y valora al máximo dosis tolerada para alcanzar el objetivo A1C
  28. 28. • Cuando el objetivo de A1C no se satisface con la monoterapia (metformina), o si desarrollan contraindicaciones o rams, se debe iniciar el tratamiento con insulina basal. • En pacientes tratados inicialmente con insulina y metformina que cumplen objetivos de glucosa basados ​​en la monitorización de glucosa en sangre en el hogar, la insulina basal puede reducirse en 2 a 6 semanas al disminuir la dosis de insulina en un 10-30% cada pocos días TRATAMIENTO: RECOMENDACIONES
  29. 29. ADULTOS MAYORES El 26% de los pacientes > 65 años tienen diabetes. Los adultos mayores tienen tasas más altas de muerte prematura, discapacidad funcional y enfermedades coexistentes. Con mayor riesgo de polifarmacia, deterioro cognitivo, incontinencia urinaria, caídas perjudiciales y dolor persistente. La detección de complicaciones debe individualizarse y revisarse periódicamente. En mayor riesgo de depresión
  30. 30. OBJETIVOS DE TRATAMIENTO
  31. 31. HTA EN DM El tratamiento para la hipertensión debe incluir clases de fármacos demostradas para reducir los eventos CV en pacientes con diabetes (A): IECA Bloqueadores del receptor de angiotensina (BRA) Diuréticos similares a la tiazida Bloqueadores de los canales de calcio Dihydropyridine
  32. 32. HIPOGLICEMIA BB
  33. 33. HIPOGLICEMIA RECOMENDACIONES Se debe preguntar a las personas en riesgo de hipoglucemia sintomática y asintomática en cada encuentro. La glucosa (15-20 g) es el tratamiento preferido para el individuo consciente con glucosa en sangre <70 mg / dL, aunque se puede usar cualquier forma de carbohidrato que contenga glucosa. Quince minutos después del tratamiento, si muestra hipoglucemia continua, el tratamiento debe repetirse. Una vez que vuelve a la normalidad, la persona debe consumir una comida o refrigerio para prevenir la recurrencia de la hipoglucemia.
  34. 34. LIPIDOS TRATAMIENTO: ESTATINAS

×