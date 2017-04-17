 La muerte es algo de lo que nadie puede escapar. La muerte sigue a la vida con tanta seguridad como la noche sigue al dí...
 ¿Qué es la muerte? ¿Qué ocurre con nosotros después de que morimos? Podemos intentar ignorar estas preguntas. Muchas per...
  ¿Qué es, entonces, la muerte? ¿Es sólo extinción, un retroceso hacia la nada? ¿O es la puerta hacia una nueva vida, un...
  Nosotros sabemos ahora que las estrellas y las galaxias nacen, viven lo que les corresponde por naturaleza vivir, y mu...
La vida y la muerte
La vida y la muerte

La vida y la muerte

  1. 1.  La muerte es algo de lo que nadie puede escapar. La muerte sigue a la vida con tanta seguridad como la noche sigue al día, el invierno sigue al otoño o la vejez sigue a la juventud. Las personas se preparan para no sufrir cuando les llegue el invierno; se preparan para no tener que sufrir en la vejez. ¡Pero pocos se preparan para la certeza aún mayor de la muerte! La sociedad moderna ha alejado su mirada de este problema tan fundamental. Para la mayoría de las personas, la muerte es algo a temer, algo terrible o si no, sólo la ausencia de vida, algo hueco y vacío. Y la muerte ha llegado a ser considerada incluso como algo "antinatural."
  2. 2.  ¿Qué es la muerte? ¿Qué ocurre con nosotros después de que morimos? Podemos intentar ignorar estas preguntas. Muchas personas lo hacen. Pero si ignoramos la muerte, creo que estaremos condenados a vivir una existencia poco profunda, a vivir insatisfechos, espiritualmente hablando. Puede que hasta nos convenzamos a nosotros mismos de que, de alguna manera, haremos una transacción con la muerte "cuando llegue el momento." Algunas personas se mantienen muy comprometidas en un sinfín de constantes tareas que le evitan pensar en los problemas fundamentales de la vida y la muerte. Pero en semejante estado mental, la alegría que sentimos es, en fin de cuentas, frágil y se encuentra ensombrecida por la presencia ineludible de muerte. Es mi firme creencia que enfrentar el problema de la muerte puede ayudar a traer verdadera estabilidad, paz y profundidad a nuestras vidas.
  3. 3.   ¿Qué es, entonces, la muerte? ¿Es sólo extinción, un retroceso hacia la nada? ¿O es la puerta hacia una nueva vida, una transformación en lugar de un fin? ¿Acaso es que la vida no es más que una fase fugaz de actividad precedida y seguida por la quietud y la no-existencia? ¿O será que tiene una continuidad más profunda, que persiste más allá de la muerte en alguna forma u otra?  Según el punto de vista budista, la idea de que nuestras vidas acaban con la muerte, es interpretada como una captación muy equivocada de la realidad. El budismo ve que todo en el universo, todo lo que ocurre en él, es parte de un inmenso tejido viviente de interconexiones. La energía vibrante que nosotros llamamos vida y que fluye a lo largo y ancho del universo no tiene principio ni final. La vida es un proceso continuo y dinámico de cambio. ¿Por qué, entonces, ha de ser la vida humana la única excepción? ¿Por qué ha de ser nuestra existencia algo arbitrario, aislado y desconectado del ritmo universal de la vida?
  4. 4.   Nosotros sabemos ahora que las estrellas y las galaxias nacen, viven lo que les corresponde por naturaleza vivir, y mueren. Lo que es aplicable a las inmensas realidades del universo es igualmente aplicable al reino en miniatura de nuestros cuerpos. Desde una perspectiva totalmente física, nuestros cuerpos están constituidos por los mismos materiales y compuestos químicos que constituyen a las galaxias más distantes. En este sentido nosotros somos, literalmente, hijos de las estrellas. Un cuerpo humano consta de unos sesenta billones de células individualizadas y la vida es la fuerza inherente que armoniza el infinitamente complejo funcionamiento de este arrebatador número de células. A cada momento, enormes cantidades de estas células mueren y son reemplazadas por el nacimiento de otras. A este nivel, cada uno de nosotros está experimentando día a día los ciclos de nacimiento y muerte.

