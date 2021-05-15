Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Function Isolation Tools Vol 1 - Cab Wiring Grids On/Off All Circuits Off All Circuits On 032 (Red) (Battery Power) 640 (B...
HYDRAULIC SYMBOLS - ELECTRICAL Transducer (Fluid) Transducer (Gas / Air) G Generator Electrical Wire Pressure Switch M Ele...
Electrical System R1600H COMMAND MXZ Lite 9SD1-UP © 2020 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET’S DO THE ...
VOLUME 1 - MAIN COMPONENT LOCATION Component Schematic Location Machine Location Antenna - WiFi F-12 1 Block - Fuse C-5 2 ...
VOLUME 2 - RC BOX COMPONENT LOCATION Component Schematic Location Machine Location Antenna - LoS B-5 51 Boss - RC Box Intl...
VOLUME 1 - MAIN CONNECTOR LOCATION Connector Number Schematic Location CONN 1 I-15 CONN 2 I-14 CONN 3 G-14 CONN 4 G-14 CON...
VOLUME 2 - RC BOX CONNECTOR LOCATION Connector Number Schematic Location CONN 1 F-7 CONN 17 C-3 CONN 18 C-3 CONN 22 F-2 CO...
CALLOUT FORMAT IF APPLICABLE (52) VALVE GP - CONTROL 138-1234 Callout Number (Machine Location from Component Locations Ta...
CALLOUT FORMAT IF APPLICABLE (52) VALVE GP - CONTROL 138-1234 Callout Number (Machine Location from Component Locations Ta...
REAR CHASSIS - RH VIEW FW D FWD VIEW OF AREA “A” VIEW OF AREA “B” VIEW OF AREA “C” (ROTATED FOR CLARITY) A B C 1 3 4 5 13 ...
REAR CHASSIS - TOP VIEW F W D 2 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 16 17 18 20 21 23 27 CONN 1 CONN 2 CONN 3 CONN 4 CONN 5 CONN 7 CONN 8 CON...
REAR CHASSIS - TOP VIEW RC BOX 51
RC BOX PARTS REMOVED FOR CLARITY 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 CONN 1 CONN 17 CONN 18 CONN 22 CONN 41 CONN 42 CONN 4...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Engineering
52 views
May. 15, 2021

plano schematic

cat

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

plano schematic

  1. 1. Function Isolation Tools Vol 1 - Cab Wiring Grids On/Off All Circuits Off All Circuits On 032 (Red) (Battery Power) 640 (Blue) (Key Power) 021 (Orange) (Starting) THE BOOKMARKS PANEL WILL ALLOW YOU TO QUICKLY NAVIGATE TO POINTS OF INTEREST. THE FUNCTION ISOLATION TOOLS ISOLATE CIRCUITS FOR EASY WIRE TRACING VIEW ALL CALLOUTS WHEN ONLY ONE CALLOUT IS SHOWING ON A MACHINE VIEW, CLICKING ON THIS BUTTON WILL MAKE ALL OF THE CALLOUTS VISIBLE. THIS BUTTON IS TYPICALLY LOCATED IN THE TOP RIGHT CORNER OF EVERY MACHINE VIEW PAGE. SAVE a copy of this schematic Pressure Switch Temperature Switch Level Switch Circuit Breaker T ELECTRICAL SYMBOLS Spring (Adjustable) Variability Fluid Conditioner Pump or Motor BASIC HYDRAULIC SYMBOLS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE SCHEMATIC SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PAGE FUNCTION Zoom In HOTKEYS (Keyboard Shortcuts) Zoom Out Fit to Page Hand Tool “CTRL” / “+” KEYS “CTRL” / “-” “CTRL” / “0” (zero) “SPACEBAR” (hold down) Find “CTRL” / “F” Search “CTRL” / “SHIFT” / “F” Due to different monitor sizes and PDF reader preferences there may be some variance in linked schematic locations. This document is best viewed at a screen resolution of 1024 X 768. SCHEMATIC FEATURES AND TIPS © 2021 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET’S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, “Caterpillar Corporate Yellow”, the “Power Edge” and Cat “Modern Hex” trade dress as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. GET Adobe Acrobat Reader Make sure your Adobe Acrobat Reader is up to date in order to access the latest features of this schematic. UTILIZE HYPERTEXT TO NAVIGATE TO COMPONENTS AND THEIR MACHINE LOCA- TION QUICKLY. HYPERTEXT IS INDICATED BY TEXT THAT IS BLUE AND UNDERLINED. STANDARD VIEW 640 (Blue) (Key Power) CIRCUIT ISOLATED
  2. 2. HYDRAULIC SYMBOLS - ELECTRICAL Transducer (Fluid) Transducer (Gas / Air) G Generator Electrical Wire Pressure Switch M Electric Motor Pressure Switch (Adjustable) Temperature Switch Pressure Switch Temperature Switch Level Switch Flow Switch Circuit Breaker T ELECTRICAL SYMBOLS Spring Control Valves Restriction Line Restriction (Fixed) 2-Section Pump MAIN AUX. Spring (Adjustable) Variability Line Restriction (Variable) Pressure Compensation Pump: Variable and Pressure Compensated Hydraulic Pneumatic Energy Triangles Fluid Conditioner Attachment Pump or Motor BASIC HYDRAULIC COMPONENT SYMBOLS Line Restriction Variable and Pressure Compensated Vented Pressurized Return Above Fluid Level Return Below Fluid Level FLUID STORAGE RESERVOIRS Pressure Temperature Flow MEASUREMENT Unidirectional Bidirectional ROTATING SHAFTS One Position Two Position Three Position Two-way Three-Way Four-Way ENVELOPES PORTS CONTROL Basic Symbol Spring Loaded Normal Position A B P T A B P T Shifted Position Infinite Position Shuttle Pilot Controlled VALVES CHECK Solenoid or Manual Solenoid and Pilot Solenoid and Pilot or Manual Solenoid Servo Thermal Detent COMBINATION CONTROLS T Fuse: A component in an electrical circuit that will open the circuit if too much current flows through it. Switch (Normally Open): A switch that will close at a specified point (temp, press, etc.). The circle indicates that the component has screw terminals and a wire can be disconnected from it. Switch (Normally Closed): A switch that will open at a specified point (temp, press, etc.). No circle indicates that the wire cannot be disconnected from the component. Ground (Wired): This indicates that the component is connected to a grounded wire. The grounded wire is fastened to the machine. Ground (Case): This indicates that the component does not have a wire connected to ground. It is grounded by being fastened to the machine. Reed Switch: A switch whose contacts are controlled by a magnet. A magnet closes the contacts of a normally open reed switch; it opens the contacts of a normally closed reed switch. Sender: A component that is used with a temperature or pressure gauge. The sender measures the temperature or pressure. Its resistance changes to give an indication to the gauge of the temperature or pressure. Relay (Magnetic Switch): A relay is an electrical component that is activated by electricity. It has a coil that makes an electromagnet when current flows through it. The electromagnet can open or close the switch part of the relay. Solenoid: A solenoid is an electrical component that is activated by electricity. It has a coil that makes an electromagnet when current flows through it. The electromagnet can open or close a valve or move a piece of metal that can do work. Magnetic Latch Solenoid: An electrical component that is activated by electricity and held latched by a permanent magnet. It has two coils (latch and unlatch) that make electromagnet when current flows through them. It also has an internal switch that places the latch coil circuit open at the time the coil latches. BASIC ELECTRICAL COMPONENT SYMBOLS Push-pull Lever Pedal General Manual Push Button Spring Manual Shutoff MANUAL CONTROL External Return Internal Return Simplified Complete Internal Supply Pressure RELEASED PRESSURE REMOTE SUPPLY PRESSURE PILOT CONTROL Spring Loaded Gas Charged ACCUMULATORS Crossing Joining LINES Double Acting Single Acting CYLINDERS Unidirectional Bidirectional FIXED DISPLACEMENT VARIABLE DISPLACEMENT NON- COMPENSATED PUMPS Unidirectional Bidirectional Unidirectional Bidirectional FIXED DISPLACEMENT VARIABLE DISPLACEMENT NON- COMPENSATED MOTORS Unidirectional Bidirectional Two Position Infinite Positioning FLOW IN ONE DIRECTION FLOW ALLOWED IN EITHER DIRECTION Three Position CROSS FLOW PARALLEL FLOW INTERNAL PASSAGEWAYS 1 2 AG-C4 111-7898 L-C12 3E-5179 9X-1123 Component Part Number Pin or Socket Number Part Number: for Connector Plug Harness Identification Letter(s): (A, B, C, AA, AB, AC, ...) Plug 325-AG135 PK-14 Wire Color Wire Gauge* Receptacle 1 1 2 2 Sure-Seal connector: Typical representation of a Sure-Seal connector. The plug and receptacle contain both pins and sockets. Deutsch connector: Typical representation of a Deutsch connector. The plug contains all sockets and the receptacle contains all pins. Fuse (5 Amps) 5A Harness identification code: This example indicates wire group 325, wire 135 in harness "AG". L-C12 3E-5179 Wire, Cable, or Harness Assembly Identification: Includes Harness Identification Letters and Harness Connector Serialization Codes (see sample). Harness Connector Serialization Code: The "C" stands for "Connector" and the number indicates which connector in the harness (C1, C2, C3, ...) HARNESS AND WIRE SYMBOLS SCHEMATIC SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS © 2021 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET’S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, “Caterpillar Corporate Yellow”, the “Power Edge” and Cat “Modern Hex” trade dress as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. *Wire gauge is shown in AWG (American Wire Gauge) but could also be shown in metric denoted with mm
  3. 3. Electrical System R1600H COMMAND MXZ Lite 9SD1-UP © 2020 Caterpillar. All Rights Reserved. CAT, CATERPILLAR, LET’S DO THE WORK, their respective logos, “Caterpillar Yellow,” the “Power Edge” and Cat “Modern Hex” trade dress, as well as corporate and product identity used herein, are trademarks of Caterpillar and may not be used without permission. Volume 2 of 2: RC Box Volume 1 of 2: Main March 2020 UENR8588
  4. 4. VOLUME 1 - MAIN COMPONENT LOCATION Component Schematic Location Machine Location Antenna - WiFi F-12 1 Block - Fuse C-5 2 Camera - Cab Front Facing G-3 3 Camera - Cab Rear Facing F-3 4 Camera - Front Frame E-1 5 Control - Autonomy J-4 6 Control - Router E-8 7 Converter - 24-24 DCDC B-9 8 Divider - Voltage B-9 9 Fan - Enclosure Cooling I-7 10 Ground - Stud 1 F-8 11 Ground - Stud 2 C-7 12 Ladar - Cab Front Facing I-1 13 Ladar - Cab Rear Facing I-1 14 Microphone G-4 15 Module - CFU Sensors Pwr Rly G-2 16 Module - CFU Strobes Driver G-2 17 Module - Remote Shutdown I-8 18 Radio F-11 19 Resistor - PLE CAN H-14 20 Resistor As B-9 21 Sensor - Articulation C-15 22 Sensor - Encl Temp H-6 23 Strobe - Cab Front Facing CFU E-3 24 Strobe - Cab Rear Facing CFU E-3 25 Switch - ACE Auto/Man E-11 26 Switch - Managed J-6 27
  5. 5. VOLUME 2 - RC BOX COMPONENT LOCATION Component Schematic Location Machine Location Antenna - LoS B-5 51 Boss - RC Box Intl Gnd D-7 52 Control - Interface #1 F-5 53 Control - Interface #2 F-4 54 Diode - Pack 1 D-5 55 Diode - Pack 2 D-5 56 Diode - Pack 3 D-5 57 Module - Electronic Relay B-2 58 Module - Line of Sight and Command Pwr Rly D-5 59 Panel - Pwr Distribution Relay F-3 60 Receiver - LoS CAT B-5 61 Resistor - Pack B-3 62 Stud - RC Box Grounding F-2 63
  6. 6. VOLUME 1 - MAIN CONNECTOR LOCATION Connector Number Schematic Location CONN 1 I-15 CONN 2 I-14 CONN 3 G-14 CONN 4 G-14 CONN 5 G-14 CONN 6 G-13 CONN 7 G-14 CONN 8 D-9, G-13, G-14 CONN 9 C-14 CONN 10 G-13 CONN 11 G-12 CONN 12 E-10 CONN 13 E-10 CONN 14 B-9 CONN 15 C-9 CONN 16 C-9 CONN 17 C-9 CONN 18 D-9 CONN 19 D-9 CONN 20 E-9 CONN 21 F-9 CONN 22 H-9 CONN 23 F-4 CONN 24 E-4 CONN 25 D-4 CONN 26 D-4 CONN 27 D-3 CONN 28 D-3 CONN 29 E-3 CONN 30 H-3 CONN 31 E-2 CONN 32 E-2 The connectors shown in this chart are for harness to harness connectors. Connectors that join a harness to a component are generally located at or near the component. See the Component Location Chart.
  7. 7. VOLUME 2 - RC BOX CONNECTOR LOCATION Connector Number Schematic Location CONN 1 F-7 CONN 17 C-3 CONN 18 C-3 CONN 22 F-2 CONN 41 E-7 CONN 42 B-4 CONN 43 B-3 CONN 44 E-3 The connectors shown in this chart are for harness to harness connectors. Connectors that join a harness to a component are generally located at or near the component. See the Component Location Chart.
  8. 8. CALLOUT FORMAT IF APPLICABLE (52) VALVE GP - CONTROL 138-1234 Callout Number (Machine Location from Component Locations Table) Component Name Part Number SYMBOL DESCRIPTION BLADE, SPADE, RING OR SCREW TERMINAL CIRCUIT CONNECTED CIRCUIT NOT CONNECTED ELECTRICAL CONNECTION TO MACHINE STRUCTURE INTERNAL ELECTRICAL CONNECTION TO SURFACE OF COMPONENT CONNECTOR ATCH WIRE, CABLE, COMPONENT SPLICE CIRCUIT GROUPING DESIGNATION H# ABBREV RD WH OR YL PK BK GY PU BR GN BU COLOR RED WHITE ORANGE YELLOW PINK BLACK GRAY PURPLE BROWN GREEN BLUE Do not operate or work on this product unless you have read and understood the instruction and warnings in the relevant Operation and Maintenance Manuals and relevant service literature. Failure to follow the instruc- tions or heed the warnings could result in injury or death. Proper care is your responsibility. WIRE GROUP COLOR DESCRIPTIONS GROUND CIRCUIT WIRES THAT HAVE SYSTEM VOLTAGE WHEN THE KEY SWITCH IS OFF WIRES THAT HAVE SYSTEM VOLTAGE WHEN THE KEY SWITCH IS ON MONITOR CIRCUIT CAT DATA LINK CAN DATA LINK A CAN DATA LINK B OTHER COLOR DESCRIPTIONS HIGHWAYS ETHERNET Components are shown installed on a fully operable machine with the key and engine off, transmission shifter in neutral and with parking brake set. Refer to the appropriate Service Manual for Troubleshooting, Specifications and Systems Operations. Refer to the Parts Manual using a specific serial number prefix in SIS before ordering parts from this schematic. SCHEMATIC PART NUMBER: 578-9789, CHANGE: 01, VERSION: HO THIS SCHEMATIC IS FOR THE R1600H COMMAND MXZ LITE ELECTRICAL SYSTEM VOLUME 1 of 2: MAIN MEDIA NUMBER: UENR8588 UENR8588 VOL 1 of 2 42 Page, (Dimensions: 56 inches x 35 inches) H764-C5 GY-16 172-C6 GN-16 172-C6 GN-16 172-C6 GN-16 603-C7 PK-18 603-C7 PK-18 603-C7 PK-18 603-C7 PK-18 638-C8 WH-18 638-C8 WH-18 638-C8 WH-18 638-C8 WH-18 U978-C9 BU-20 U977-C10 BR-20 U985-C11 PU-20 U988-C12 OR-20 U984-C13 OR-20 U981-C14 WH-20 U986-C15 GY-20 U987-C16 PK-20 A105-C17 OR-18 A105-C17 OR-18 A105-C17 OR-18 G468-C18 OR-18 G468-C18 OR-18 G468-C18 OR-18 143-C19 BR-16 143-C62 BR-16 143-C62 BR-16 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 L956-C20 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 200-C28 BK-18 200-C28 BK-18 200-C28 BK-18 200-C29 BK-18 200-C29 BK-18 200-C29 BK-18 200-C29 BK-18 C250-C30 BK-18 C250-C30 BK-18 C250-C30 BK-18 C250-C31 BK-18 C250-C31 BK-18 C250-C31 BK-18 200-C32 BK-20 200-C33 BK-16 200-C33 BK-16 200-C33 BK-16 200-C3 BK-16 200-C3 BK-16 200-C3 BK-16 200-C4 BK-16 200-C4 BK-16 200-C4 BK-16 CBL-C9:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C9:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C9:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C9:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C9:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C9:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C9:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C9:4-C4 BU-22 592-G23 BU-20 592-G23 BU-20 592-G23 BU-20 C569-G24 YL-20 C569-G24 YL-20 C569-G24 YL-20 113-G25 OR-20 113-G25 OR-20 113-G25 OR-20 200-G26 BK-20 200-G26 BK-20 200-G26 BK-20 200-G27 BK-16 200-G27 BK-16 200-G28 BK-20 200-G28 BK-20 200-G28 BK-20 200-G29 BK-20 200-G29 BK-20 200-G29 BK-20 200-G30 BK-16 200-G30 BK-16 200-G31 BK-16 200-G31 BK-16 200-G31 BK-16 200-G31 BK-16 200-G32 BK-16 200-G32 BK-16 200-G32 BK-16 200-G33 BK-18 200-G33 BK-18 200-G33 BK-18 110-G37 GN-18 110-G37 GN-18 110-G37 GN-18 110-G37 GN-18 113-G38 OR-16 113-G38 OR-16 113-G38 OR-16 113-G38 OR-16 113-G39 OR-16 113-G39 OR-16 113-G39 OR-16 113-G40 OR-16 113-G40 OR-16 113-G40 OR-16 135-G41 BU-16 135-G41 BU-16 135-G41 BU-16 A114-G1 YL-18 A114-G1 YL-18 A114-G1 YL-18 A114-G1 YL-18 A114-G13 YL-14 A114-G13 YL-14 A114-G13 YL-14 A114-G13 YL-14 A112-G58 OR-20 A112-G58 OR-20 A112-G58 OR-20 C569-G14 YL-18 C569-G14 YL-18 C569-G14 YL-18 C569-G14 YL-18 592-G15 BU-16 592-G15 BU-16 592-G15 BU-16 592-G15 BU-16 592-G42 BU-20 592-G42 BU-20 592-G42 BU-20 C569-G43 YL-20 C569-G43 YL-20 C569-G43 YL-20 110-G16 GN-18 110-G16 GN-18 110-G16 GN-18 110-G16 GN-18 135-G17 BU-16 135-G17 BU-16 135-G17 BU-16 135-G17 BU-16 C250-C35 BK-16 C250-C36 BK-16 200-C37 BK-16 200-C38 BK-16 200-C39 BK-16 145-CG24 BU-20 200-CG25 BK-20 C250-CG26 BK-20 C250-C41 BK-20 C250-C41 BK-20 C250-C41 BK-20 C250-C41 BK-20 C250-CG27 BK-20 C250-C42 BK-20 C250-C42 BK-20 C250-C42 BK-20 C250-C42 BK-20 592-C21 BU-20 592-C21 BU-20 C569-C22 YL-20 C569-C22 YL-20 CBL-C10:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C10:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C10:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C10:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C10:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C10:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C10:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C10:4-C4 BU-22 F712-C24 GN-20 F712-C24 GN-20 F712-C24 GN-20 F712-C24 GN-20 F711-C25 YL-20 F711-C25 YL-20 F711-C25 YL-20 F711-C25 YL-20 Y960-C26 GN-20 Y960-C26 GN-20 Y960-C26 GN-20 Y960-C26 GN-20 Y959-C27 YL-20 Y959-C27 YL-20 Y959-C27 YL-20 Y959-C27 YL-20 145-CG28 BU-20 200-CG29 BK-20 C250-CG30 BK-20 C250-C43 BK-20 C250-C43 BK-20 C250-C43 BK-20 C250-C43 BK-20 C250-CG31 BK-20 C250-C44 BK-20 C250-C44 BK-20 C250-C44 BK-20 C250-C44 BK-20 CBL-CG3:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-CG3:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG3:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-CG3:4-CG4 BU-22 145-CG32 BU-20 T875-CG13 YL-20 T876-CG14 WH-20 F441-CG15 WH-20 C250-CG33 BK-20 C250-C45 BK-20 C250-C45 BK-20 C250-C45 BK-20 C250-C45 BK-20 200-CG34 BK-20 C250-CG35 BK-20 C250-C46 BK-20 C250-C46 BK-20 C250-C46 BK-20 C250-C46 BK-20 CBL-CG2:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-CG2:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-CG2:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG2:4-CG4 BU-22 CBL-C4:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C4:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C4:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C4:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C4:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C4:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C4:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C4:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C4:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C4:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C4:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C4:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C2:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C2:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C2:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C2:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C2:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C2:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C2:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C2:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C2:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C2:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C2:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C2:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-CG1:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-C11:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C11:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C11:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C11:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C11:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C11:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-CG1:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG1:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-C11:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C11:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C11:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C11:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C11:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C11:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-CG1:4-CG4 BU-22 143-C63 BR-16 143-C63 BR-16 143-C64 BR-16 143-C64 BR-16 L947-C72 BR-16 L947-C73 BR-16 143-C65 BR-16 143-C65 BR-16 143-C66 BR-16 143-C66 BR-16 L948-C74 YL-16 L948-C75 YL-16 CBL-C3:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C3:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C3:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C3:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C3:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C3:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C3:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C3:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C3:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C3:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C3:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C3:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C7:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C7:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C7:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C7:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C7:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C7:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C7:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C7:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C7:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C7:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C7:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C7:4-C4 BU-22 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 200-C47 BK-20 200-C47 BK-20 200-C47 BK-20 200-C47 BK-20 200-C48 BK-20 200-C48 BK-20 200-C48 BK-20 200-C48 BK-20 V870-G59 PK-20 V870-G59 PK-20 V870-G59 PK-20 V871-G60 GN-20 V871-G60 GN-20 V871-G60 GN-20 200-G56 BK-20 200-G56 BK-20 200-G56 BK-20 200-G56 BK-20 200-G57 BK-20 200-G57 BK-20 200-G57 BK-20 200-G57 BK-20 140-G18 BU-18 140-G18 BU-18 140-G18 BU-18 140-G18 BU-18 140-G19 BU-18 140-G19 BU-18 140-G19 BU-18 140-G19 BU-18 G798-G21 PU-16 G798-G21 PU-16 G798-G21 PU-16 G798-G21 PU-16 H764-G22 GY-16 H764-G22 GY-16 H764-G22 GY-16 H764-G22 GY-16 200-C49 BK-16 C569-G44 YL-20 C569-G44 YL-20 C569-G44 YL-20 CBL-C1:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C1:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C1:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C1:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C1:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C1:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C1:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C1:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C1:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C1:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C1:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C1:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-G30:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G30:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G30:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G30:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G30:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G30:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G30:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G30:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G30:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G30:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G30:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G30:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G34:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G34:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G34:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G34:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G34:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G34:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G34:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G34:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G35:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G35:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G35:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G35:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G35:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G35:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G35:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G35:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G35:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G35:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G35:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G35:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G32:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G32:2-G2 WH-22 CBL-G32:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G32:1-G1 YL-22 CBL-G32:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G32:3-G3 OR-22 CBL-G32:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G32:4-G4 BU-22 CBL-G31:1-G1 YL-20 CBL-G31:1-G1 YL-20 CBL-G31:2-G2 WH-20 CBL-G31:2-G2 WH-20 CBL-G31:3-G3 OR-20 CBL-G31:3-G3 OR-20 CBL-G31:4-G4 BU-20 CBL-G31:4-G4 BU-20 CBL-G33:1-G1 WH-OR-18 CBL-G33:1-G1 WH-OR-18 CBL-G33:3-G3 OR-18 CBL-G33:3-G3 OR-18 CBL-G33:4-G4 GN-18 CBL-G33:4-G4 GN-18 CBL-G33:2-G2 WH-GN-18 CBL-G33:2-G2 WH-GN-18 F711-G7 YL-18 F712-G8 GN-18 F711-G3 YL-18 F711-G3 YL-18 F711-G3 YL-18 F711-G3 YL-18 F712-G4 GN-18 F712-G4 GN-18 F712-G4 GN-18 F712-G4 GN-18 F711-G5 YL-20 F711-G5 YL-20 F711-G5 YL-20 F711-G5 YL-20 F712-G6 GN-20 F712-G6 GN-20 F712-G6 GN-20 F712-G6 GN-20 F711-G9 YL-18 F711-G9 YL-18 F711-G9 YL-18 F711-G9 YL-18 F712-G10 GN-18 F712-G10 GN-18 F712-G10 GN-18 F712-G10 GN-18 F711-G11 YL-18 F711-G11 YL-18 F711-G11 YL-18 F711-G11 YL-18 F712-G12 GN-18 F712-G12 GN-18 F712-G12 GN-18 F712-G12 GN-18 892-G50 BR-18 892-G50 BR-18 892-G50 BR-18 893-G51 GN-18 893-G51 GN-18 893-G51 GN-18 892-G63 BR-18 892-G63 BR-18 892-G63 BR-18 893-G64 GN-18 893-G64 GN-18 893-G64 GN-18 892-G52 BR-18 892-G52 BR-18 892-G52 BR-18 893-G53 GN-18 893-G53 GN-18 893-G53 GN-18 892-G54 BR-18 892-G54 BR-18 892-G54 BR-18 893-G55 GN-18 893-G55 GN-18 893-G55 GN-18 Y959-G61 YL-20 Y959-G61 YL-20 Y959-G61 YL-20 Y960-G62 GN-20 Y960-G62 GN-20 Y960-G62 GN-20 123-G2 RD-16 123-G2 RD-16 123-G77 RD-16 123-G77 RD-16 123-G78 RD-16 123-G78 RD-16 A114-G70 YL-16 A114-G70 YL-16 A114-G70 YL-16 A114-G70 YL-16 A114-G69 YL-16 A114-G69 YL-16 A114-G69 YL-16 A114-G69 YL-16 123-KT1 RD-6 123-KT1 RD-6 123-KT1 RD-6 CBL-VC3:1-VC1 BR-22 CBL-VC3:2-VC2 WH-22 CBL-VC3:C569-VC3 BU-22 CBL-VC3:4-VC4 BK-22 CBL-VC3:1-VC1 BR-22 CBL-VC3:2-VC2 WH-22 CBL-VC3:C569-VC3 BU-22 CBL-VC3:4-VC4 BK-22 CBL-VC2:1-VC1 WH-OR-24 CBL-VC2:3-VC3 OR-24 CBL-VC2:4-VC4 GN-24 CBL-VC2:2-VC2 WH-GN-24 CBL-VC2:1-VC1 WH-OR-24 CBL-VC2:3-VC3 OR-24 CBL-VC2:4-VC4 GN-24 CBL-VC2:2-VC2 WH-GN-24 CBL-VC1:1-VC1 WH-OR-24 CBL-VC1:3-VC3 OR-24 CBL-VC1:4-VC4 GN-24 CBL-VC1:2-VC2 WH-GN-24 CBL-VC1:1-VC1 WH-OR-24 CBL-VC1:3-VC3 OR-24 CBL-VC1:4-VC4 GN-24 CBL-VC1:2-VC2 WH-GN-24 CBL-C50:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C50:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C50:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C50:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C50:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C50:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C50:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C50:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C50:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C50:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C50:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C50:4-C4 BU-22 123-G76 RD-12 123-G76 RD-12 125-G74 RD-12 125-G74 RD-12 125-G74 RD-12 125-G74 RD-12 L936-G75 PK-16 L936-G75 PK-16 L936-G75 PK-16 L936-G75 PK-16 611-CG36 PU-16 200-CG37 BK-16 200-G34 BK-12 200-G34 BK-12 200-G34 BK-12 200-G34 BK-12 200-G35 BK-14 200-G35 BK-14 200-G35 BK-14 200-G35 BK-14 611-CG1 PK-16 200-CG2 BK-16 C569-RF8 BU-20 C569-RF8 BU-20 V870-RF1 PK-20 V870-RF1 PK-20 V871-RF2 GN-20 V871-RF2 GN-20 200-RF3 BK-20 200-RF3 BK-20 200-RF4 BK-20 200-RF4 BK-20 113-RF5 OR-20 113-RF5 OR-20 CBL-RF2:4-RF4 BU-22 CBL-RF2:2-RF1 WH-22 CBL-RF2:3-RF3 OR-22 CBL-RF2:1-RF2 YL-22 CBL-RF2:4-RF4 BU-22 CBL-RF2:2-RF1 WH-22 CBL-RF2:3-RF3 OR-22 CBL-RF2:1-RF2 YL-22 CBL-RF1:4-RF4 BU-22 CBL-RF1:2-RF1 WH-22 CBL-RF1:3-RF3 OR-22 CBL-RF1:1-RF2 YL-22 CBL-RF1:4-RF4 BU-22 CBL-RF1:2-RF1 WH-22 CBL-RF1:3-RF3 OR-22 CBL-RF1:1-RF2 YL-22 C251-RF6 BK-20 C251-RF6 BK-20 C251-RF7 BK-20 C251-RF7 BK-20 C251-TK1 BK-20 V870-TK2 PK-20 V871-TK3 GN-20 C251-TK4 BK-20 113-VP1 OR-16 113-VP1 OR-16 113-VP14 OR-16 113-VP14 OR-16 892-VP3 BR-18 892-VP3 BR-18 892-VP9 BR-18 892-VP9 BR-18 893-VP4 GN-18 893-VP4 GN-18 893-VP10 GN-18 893-VP10 GN-18 892-VP12 BR-18 892-VP12 BR-18 893-VP13 GN-18 893-VP13 GN-18 113-EG1 OR-16 113-EG1 OR-16 156-EG2 YL-16 156-EG2 YL-16 156-EG3 YL-16 156-EG3 YL-16 156-EG4 YL-16 156-EG4 YL-16 EL338-EG5 PU-16 EL338-EG5 PU-16 200-EG6 BK-16 200-EG6 BK-16 200-EG7 BK-16 200-EG7 BK-16 200-EG8 BK-16 200-EG8 BK-16 150-EG9 OR-16 150-EG9 OR-16 150-EG9 OR-16 A958-EG10 YL-16 A958-EG10 YL-16 G730-EG11 PK-16 G730-EG11 PK-16 F921-EG12 BR-16 F921-EG12 BR-16 EL301-EG13 OR-16 EL301-EG13 OR-16 EL300-EG14 YL-16 EL300-EG14 YL-16 676-EG15 PU-16 676-EG15 PU-16 EL550-EG16 YL-16 EL550-EG16 YL-16 115-EG17 PK-16 115-EG17 PK-16 104-EG18 YL-16 104-EG18 YL-16 102-EG19 BU-16 102-EG19 BU-16 104-EG20 YL-16 104-EG20 YL-16 102-EG21 BU-16 102-EG21 BU-16 A958-EG22 YL-16 A958-EG22 YL-16 G730-EG23 PK-16 G730-EG23 PK-16 F921-EG24 BR-16 F921-EG24 BR-16 EL397-EG25 PK-16 EL397-EG25 PK-16 EL398-EG26 BR-16 EL398-EG26 BR-16 677-EG27 GN-16 677-EG27 GN-16 322-EG28 GY-16 322-EG28 GY-16 610-EG29 OR-16 610-EG29 OR-16 EL610-EG30 OR-16 EL610-EG30 OR-16 608-EG31 GN-16 608-EG31 GN-16 EL608-EG32 GN-16 EL608-EG32 GN-16 307-EG33 OR-16 307-EG33 OR-16 F704-EG34 OR-16 F704-EG34 OR-16 493-EG36 WH-16 493-EG36 WH-16 EL552-EG37 BR-16 EL552-EG37 BR-16 EL551-EG38 GN-16 EL551-EG38 GN-16 EL334-EG39 GN-16 EL334-EG39 GN-16 EL333-EG40 WH-16 EL333-EG40 WH-16 EL335-EG41 YL-16 EL335-EG41 YL-16 EL568-EG42 GN-16 EL568-EG42 GN-16 Y959-EG43 YL-18 Y959-EG43 YL-18 893-EG44 GN-18 893-EG44 GN-18 892-EG45 BR-18 892-EG45 BR-18 893-EG46 GN-18 893-EG46 GN-18 892-EG47 BR-18 892-EG47 BR-18 F711-EG48 YL-18 F711-EG48 YL-18 F712-EG49 GN-18 F712-EG49 GN-18 Y959-EG50 YL-18 Y959-EG50 YL-18 Y960-EG51 GN-18 Y960-EG51 GN-18 Y960-EG52 GN-18 Y960-EG52 GN-18 550-EG53 OR-16 550-EG53 OR-16 EL371-EG56 YL-16 EL371-EG56 YL-16 Y787-EG57 YL-18 Y787-EG57 YL-18 Y788-EG58 GN-18 Y788-EG58 GN-18 Y959-EG59 YL-18 Y959-EG59 YL-18 Y960-EG60 GN-18 Y960-EG60 GN-18 P969-EG61 BR-16 P969-EG61 BR-16 P969-EG61 BR-16 F490-EG62 GY-16 F490-EG62 GY-16 F490-EG62 GY-16 150-EG64 OR-16 150-EG64 OR-16 150-EG66 OR-16 150-EG66 OR-16 150-EG66 OR-16 143-C1 BR-16 143-C1 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 892-VP2 BR-18 892-VP2 BR-18 892-VP2 BR-18 893-VP7 GN-18 893-VP7 GN-18 893-VP7 GN-18 113-VP11 OR-16 113-VP11 OR-16 113-VP11 OR-16 150-VP15 RD-16 150-VP15 RD-16 F711-VP5 GN-18 F711-VP5 GN-18 403-VP6 GN-16 403-VP6 GN-16 F712-VP8 GY-18 F712-VP8 GY-18 200-CG5 BK-20 200-CG4 BK-20 200-CG3 BK-20 200-C94 BK-20 200-C94 BK-20 200-C94 BK-20 200-C94 BK-20 200-C91 BK-20 200-C91 BK-20 200-C91 BK-20 200-C91 BK-20 200-C92 BK-20 200-C92 BK-20 200-C92 BK-20 200-C92 BK-20 200-C88 BK-14 145-C80 BU-20 145-C81 BU-20 145-C82 BU-20 145-C83 BU-20 146-C84 GY-20 146-C85 GY-20 146-C86 GY-20 200-C87 BK-16 200-C89 BK-20 200-C89 BK-20 200-C89 BK-20 200-C89 BK-20 200-C90 BK-20 200-C90 BK-20 200-C90 BK-20 200-C90 BK-20 200-C93 BK-20 200-C93 BK-20 200-C93 BK-20 200-C93 BK-20 200-C96 BK-20 200-C96 BK-20 200-C96 BK-20 200-C96 BK-20 200-C95 BK-20 200-C95 BK-20 200-C95 BK-20 200-C95 BK-20 200-C98 BK-14 200-C98 BK-14 200-C97 BK-14 200-C97 BK-14 592-C99 BU-20 592-C99 BU-20 592-C99 BU-20 H764-C5 GY-16 172-C6 GN-16 603-C7 PK-18 638-C8 WH-18 U978-C9 BU-20 U977-C10 BR-20 U985-C11 PU-20 U988-C12 OR-20 U984-C13 OR-20 U981-C14 WH-20 U986-C15 GY-20 U987-C16 PK-20 A105-C17 OR-18 A105-C17 OR-18 G468-C18 OR-18 G468-C18 OR-18 592-C50 BU-20 592-C50 BU-20 592-C50 BU-20 143-C19 BR-16 143-C62 BR-16 143-C62 BR-16 143-C62 BR-16 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C51 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 C569-C52 YL-20 L956-C20 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C53 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 L956-C54 BR-18 200-C28 BK-18 200-C28 BK-18 200-C29 BK-18 C250-C30 BK-18 C250-C31 BK-18 200-C32 BK-20 200-C33 BK-16 200-C3 BK-16 200-C3 BK-16 200-C4 BK-16 CBL-C9:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C9:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C9:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C9:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C9:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C9:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C9:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C9:4-C4 BU-22 C250-C35 BK-16 C250-C36 BK-16 200-C37 BK-16 200-C38 BK-16 200-C39 BK-16 145-CG24 BU-20 200-CG25 BK-20 C250-CG26 BK-20 C250-CG27 BK-20 592-C21 BU-20 C569-C22 YL-20 CBL-C10:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C10:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C10:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C10:4-C4 BU-22 F712-C24 GN-20 F711-C25 YL-20 Y960-C26 GN-20 Y959-C27 YL-20 145-CG28 BU-20 200-CG29 BK-20 C250-CG30 BK-20 C250-CG31 BK-20 CBL-CG3:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-CG3:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG3:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-CG3:4-CG4 BU-22 145-CG32 BU-20 T875-CG13 YL-20 T876-CG14 WH-20 F441-CG15 WH-20 C250-CG33 BK-20 200-CG34 BK-20 C250-CG35 BK-20 CBL-CG2:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-CG2:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-CG2:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG2:4-CG4 BU-22 CBL-C4:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C4:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C4:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C4:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C2:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C2:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C2:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C2:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-CG1:1-CG1 YL-22 CBL-C11:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C11:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-CG1:3-CG3 OR-22 CBL-CG1:2-CG2 WH-22 CBL-C11:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C11:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-CG1:4-CG4 BU-22 143-CG16 BR-16 143-CG16 BR-16 143-C63 BR-16 143-C63 BR-16 143-C63 BR-16 143-CG17 BR-16 143-CG17 BR-16 143-C64 BR-16 143-C64 BR-16 143-C64 BR-16 L947-CG18 BR-16 L947-CG18 BR-16 L947-C72 BR-16 L947-C72 BR-16 L947-C72 BR-16 L947-C73 BR-16 L947-C73 BR-16 L947-C73 BR-16 L947-CG19 BR-16 L947-CG19 BR-16 143-CG20 BR-16 143-CG20 BR-16 143-C65 BR-16 143-C65 BR-16 143-C65 BR-16 143-C66 BR-16 143-C66 BR-16 143-C66 BR-16 143-CG21 BR-16 143-CG21 BR-16 L948-CG22 YL-16 L948-CG22 YL-16 L948-C74 YL-16 L948-C74 YL-16 L948-C74 YL-16 L948-C75 YL-16 L948-C75 YL-16 L948-C75 YL-16 L948-CG23 YL-16 L948-CG23 YL-16 CBL-LA6:1-LA1 BR-22 CBL-LA6:1-LA1 BR-22 CBL-LA6:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA6:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA6:3-LA3 BU-22 CBL-LA6:3-LA3 BU-22 CBL-LA6:4-LA4 BK-22 CBL-LA6:4-LA4 BK-22 CBL-LA8:1-LA1 BR-22 CBL-LA8:1-LA1 BR-22 CBL-LA8:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA8:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA8:3-LA3 BU-22 CBL-LA8:3-LA3 BU-22 CBL-LA8:4-LA4 BK-22 CBL-LA8:4-LA4 BK-22 CBL-LA42:1-LA1 YL-22 CBL-LA42:1-LA1 YL-22 CBL-LA42:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA42:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA42:3-LA3 OR-22 CBL-LA42:3-LA3 OR-22 CBL-LA42:4-LA4 BU-22 CBL-LA42:4-LA4 BU-22 CBL-LA7:1-LA1 YL-22 CBL-LA7:1-LA1 YL-22 CBL-LA7:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA7:2-LA2 WH-22 CBL-LA7:3-LA3 OR-22 CBL-LA7:3-LA3 OR-22 CBL-LA7:4-LA4 BU-22 CBL-LA7:4-LA4 BU-22 C569-LA1 YL-20 C569-LA1 YL-20 200-LA2 BK-20 200-LA2 BK-20 C569-LA3 YL-20 C569-LA3 YL-20 200-LA4 BK-20 200-LA4 BK-20 CBL-C3:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C3:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C3:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C3:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C3:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C3:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C3:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C3:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C7:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C7:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C7:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C7:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C7:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C7:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C7:4-C4 BU-22 CBL-C7:4-C4 BU-22 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C60 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 C569-C61 YL-20 200-C47 BK-20 200-C48 BK-20 200-C49 BK-16 CBL-C1:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C1:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C1:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C1:4-C4 BU-22 145-H1 BU-20 200-H2 BK-20 C250-H3 BK-20 C250-H4 BK-20 CBL-H1:2-H2 WH-22 CBL-H1:1-H1 YL-22 CBL-H1:3-H3 OR-22 CBL-H1:4-H4 BU-22 CBL-C50:1-C1 YL-22 CBL-C50:2-C2 WH-22 CBL-C50:3-C3 OR-22 CBL-C50:4-C4 BU-22 611-CG36 PU-16 200-CG37 BK-16 611-CG1 PK-16 200-CG2 BK-16 145-P1 BU-20 200-P2 BK-20 C250-P3 BK-20 C250-P4 BK-20 CBL-P1:1-P1 YL-22 CBL-P1:3-P3 OR-22 CBL-P1:4-P4 BU-22 CBL-P1:2-P2 WH-22 143-C1 BR-16 143-C1 BR-16 143-C1 BR-16 143-C1 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 143-C2 BR-16 145-TR1 BU-20 145-TR1 BU-20 200-TR2 BK-20 200-TR2 BK-20 C250-TR3 BK-20 C250-TR3 BK-20 C250-TR4 BK-20 C250-TR4 BK-20 200-TR5 BK-20 200-TR5 BK-20 200-TR6 BK-20 200-TR6 BK-20 200-TR7 BK-20 200-TR7 BK-20 200-P7 BK-20 200-H8 BK-20 200-H9 BK-20 200-P10 BK-20 200-P11 BK-20 200-H12 BK-20 CBL-TR1:4-TR4 BU-22 CBL-TR1:4-TR4 BU-22 CBL-TR1:3-TR3 OR-22 CBL-TR1:3-TR3 OR-22 CBL-TR1:1-TR1 YL-22 CBL-TR1:1-TR1 YL-22 CBL-TR1:2-TR2 WH-22 CBL-TR1:2-TR2 WH-22 200-CG11 BK-14 200-CG11 BK-14 200-CG12 BK-14 200-CG12 BK-14 200-CG5 BK-20 200-CG4 BK-20 200-CG3 BK-20 200-C88 BK-14 145-C80 BU-20 145-C80 BU-20 145-C81 BU-20 145-C82 BU-20 145-C83 BU-20 146-C84 GY-20 146-C84 GY-20 146-C85 GY-20 146-C85 GY-20 146-C86 GY-20 146-C86 GY-20 200-C87 BK-16 200-C96 BK-20 200-C95 BK-20 200-C98 BK-14 200-C98 BK-14 200-C98 BK-14 200-C97 BK-14 200-C97 BK-14 200-C97 BK-14 592-C99 BU-20 592-C99 BU-20 592-C99 BU-20 271-A1 BK-18 271-A1 BK-18 200-A2 BK-18 200-A2 BK-18 156-A3 YL-18 156-A3 YL-18 Y787-A4 WH-18 Y787-A4 WH-18 Y788-A5 GY-18 Y788-A5 GY-18 676-RL2 PU-16 677-RL1 GN-16 CONN 1 CONN 2 CONN 3 CONN 4 CONN 5 CONN 6 CONN 7 CONN 8 CONN 8 CONN 10 CONN 11 CONN 12 CONN 14 CONN 15 CONN 16 CONN 17 CONN 18 CONN 8 CONN 19 CONN 20 CONN 21 CONN 22 CONN 13 CONN 9 CONN 23 CONN 24 CONN 25 CONN 26 CONN 27 CONN 28 CONN 29 CONN 30 CONN 31 CONN 32 (6) AUTONOMY ECM (21) RESISTOR AS (24) CAB FRONT FACING CFU STROBE (25) CAB REAR FACING CFU STROBE (4) CAB REAR FACING CAMERA (5) FRONT FRAME CAMERA (3) CAB FRONT FACING CAMERA (20) PLE CAN RESISTOR (8) CONVERTER 24-24 DCDC (9) VOLTAGE DIVIDER (18) REMOTE SHUTDOWN MODULE (22) ARTICULATION SENSOR (16) CFU SENSORS PWR RLY MODULE (27) MANAGED SWITCH (7) ROUTER ECM (11) GND STUD 1 (12) GND STUD 2 (2) BLOCK - FUSE (17) CFU STROBES DRIVER MODULE (13) CAB FRONT FACING LADAR (14) CAB REAR FACING LADAR (15) MIC (23) ENCL TEMP SENSOR (19) RADIO (1) ANTENNA - WIFI (26) ACE AUTO/MAN SW (10) ENCLOSURE COOLING FAN OR-18 BK-18 WH-18 BK GY BK BK GY BK GND, J2-2 BATT+,J2-3 BATT+,J2-4 GND, J2-1 BU-16 BK-16 MATING CONNECTOR, F-C3 (ONLY IF RC LAYER IS PRESENT) (NOTE B) MATING CONNECTOR, F-C3 (NOTE B) POSITIVE MAIN POWER RELAY STUD ET SERVICE TOOL (NOTE E) RADIO HARNESS COMMUNICATIONS LAYER COMMAND LAYER MAS ARTICULATION SENSOR ATTACHMENT FOR RADIO HARNESS MATING CONNECTOR, RC-C4 VOL 2, LOC F-7 (NOTE F) FEEDBACK FIRE SUPPRESSION CONNECTS TO FIRE SUPRESSION NOTE E ACE SWITCH HARNESS (NOTE A) BATT+ GND/BATT- SW G4 Tx+ Tx- RX- SW G1 SW G2 SW G3 Rx+ BATT+ GND/BATT- SW G4 Tx+ Tx- RX- SW G1 SW G2 SW G3 Rx+ 493-7799 493-7799 BATT+ GND/BATT- MIC (+2.5VDC BIAS MIC SHIELD MIC GND SW G4 Tx+ Tx- RX- SW G1 SW G2 SW G3 Rx+ AMBER PWR AMBER GND AMBER SYNC AMBER ALTR FLASH RED ALTR FLASH RED SYNC RED GND RED PWR AMBER PWR AMBER GND AMBER SYNC AMBER ALTR FLASH RED ALTR FLASH RED SYNC RED GND RED PWR 513-7310 513-7310 513-7310 NOTE B NOTE B REAR IMU INTERFACE MATING CONNECTOR, G-C5 (NOTE E) MATING CONNECTOR, C-C22 (NOTE E) NOTE C NOTE C MATING CONNECTOR, CAT HARNESS 366-3913 INPUT + INPUT - OUTPUT - OUTPUT + 519-2489 515-8110 CONNECTS TO THE FRONT FRAME CAMERA HARNESS MATING CONNECTOR, A-C23 (NOTE E) MATING CONNECTOR, RC-C1 (NOTE F) VOL 2, LOC C-3 VOL 2, LOC F-2 VOL 2, LOC C-3 MATING CONNECTOR, RC-C3 (NOTE F) MATING CONNECTOR, RC-C2 (NOTE F) BATT+ GND OUT #2 STG OUT #1 STB INP #2 OUT #2 STB Tx+ Tx- OUT #1 STB INP #1 INP #3 Rx+ Rx- INP #4 488-3093 CAN LOW CAN HIGH GROUND +VE SUPPLY ADDRESS BIT 3 ADDRESS BIT 2 ADDRESS BIT 1 ADDRESS BIT 0 329-0711 MATING CONNECTOR, C-C8 (NOTE E) (NOTE G) R1600H MXZ LITE INTERFACE HARNESS CDL BREAKIN HARNESS (NOTE E) CAB FRONT LAMP EXTENSION (NOTE E) CAB REAR LAMP EXTENSION CAB REAR LAMP EXTENSION (NOTE E) CAB FRONT LAMP EXTENSION (NOTE H) (NOTE H) (NOTE H) (NOTE H) (NOTE E) RLY2 - N/C1 RLY2 - N/O 1&2 RLY2 - COIL +ve, N/C1, N/O 1&2 RLY1 - COIL +ve, N/C1, N/O 1&2 RLY1 - N/O 1&2 RLY1 - N/C1 RLY1 - COIL -ve RLY1 - N/C2 RLY2 - N/C2 & RLY1 - N/C2 RLY2 - N/C2 RLY2 - N/C2 & RLY1 - N/C2 RLY2 - COIL -ve 487-3674 H15 H15 H15 H7 H7 H7 H8 H8 H8 H9 H9 H9 H14 H14 H14 H13 H13 H13 H12 H12 H12 H6 H6 H6 H5 H5 H5 H4 H4 H4 H3 H3 H3 341-6783 P9-TX+ AUTO ECM P9-RX+ AUTO ECM P9-TX- AUTO ECM P9-RX- AUTO ECM P8-TX+ P8-RX+ P8-TX- P8-RX- P7-TX+ R.LADAR P7-RX+ R.LADAR P7-TX- R.LADAR P7-RX- R.LADAR P6-TX+ F.F.L CAM P6-RX+ F.F.L CAM P6-TX- F.F.L CAM P6-RX- F.F.L CAM P5-TX+ AUX SERV P5-RX+ AUX SERV P5-TX- AUX SERV P5-RX- AUX SERV P4-TX+ C.R CAM P4-RX+ C.R CAM P4-TX- C.R CAM P4-RX- C.R CAM P3-TX+ F.LADAR P3-RX+ F.LADAR P3-TX- F.LADAR P3-RX- F.LADAR P2-TX+ C.F CAM P2-RX+ C.F CAM P2-TX- C.F CAM P2-RX- C.F CAM P1-TX+ ROUTER P1-RX+ ROUTER P1-TX- ROUTER P1-RX- ROUTER C1-SYSTEM RESET C1-N/C4 C1-N/C3 C1-GND C1-N/C2 C1-RXD C1-TXD C1-N/C1 C2-V2+ C2-V2- C2-V1+ C2-V1- C-C16 155-2272 1 2 3 4 459-0787 J1-PIN1 RSM Tx+ (PORT#2, WAN#1) J1-PIN2 RSM Rx+ (PORT#2, WAN#1) J1-PIN3 RSM SHIELD (PORT#2, WAN#1) J1-PIN4 J1-PIN5 J1-PIN6 J1-PIN7 J1-PIN8 J1-PIN9 J1-PIN10 ETH RADIO Tx+ (PORT#2, WAN#2) J1-PIN11 ETH RADIO Rx+ (PORT#2, WAN#2) J1-PIN12 ETH RADIO SHIELD (PORT#2, WAN#2) J1-PIN13 J1-PIN14 RSM Rx- (PORT#2, WAN#1) J1-PIN15 RSM Tx- (PORT#2, WAN#1) J1-PIN16 J1-PIN17 J1-PIN18 J1-PIN19 J1-PIN20 ETH RADIO Rx- (PORT#2, WAN#2) J1-PIN21 ETH RADIO Tx- (PORT#2, WAN#2) J1-PIN22 J1-PIN23 J1-PIN24 J1-PIN25 J1-PIN26 J1-PIN27 EXT TELEMETRY INTERFACE Tx J1-PIN28 J1-PIN29 J1-PIN30 J1-PIN31 J1-PIN32 J1-PIN33 J1-PIN34 J1-PIN35 EXT TELEMETRY INTERFACE Rx J1-PIN36 J1-PIN37 J1-PIN38 J1-PIN39 J1-PIN40 J1-PIN41 J1-PIN42 J1-PIN43 EXT TELEMETRY INTERFACE GND J1-PIN44 J1-PIN45 J1-PIN46 J1-PIN47 J1-PIN48 UN-MNG SWI Tx+ (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN49 UN-MNG SWI Rx+ (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN50 J1-PIN51 J1-PIN52 J1-PIN53 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN54 J1-PIN55 MANAGED SWI Tx+ (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN56 MANAGED SWI Rx+ (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN57 MNG SWI SHIELD (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN58 UN-MNG SWI Rx- (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN59 UN-MNG SWI Tx- (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN60 UN-MNG SWI SHIELD(PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN61 J1-PIN62 J1-PIN63 J1-PIN64 J1-PIN65 J1-PIN66 J1-PIN67 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN68 MANAGED SWI Rx- (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN69 MANAGED SWI Tx- (PORT#1, LAN#1) J1-PIN70 KEYSWITCH RUN TERM ( SWITCHED) G-C2 147-1445 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 5 5 5 10 169-8670 C-C19 A B C 487-3745 IN 1 OUT 1 A OUT 1 B OUT 1 C OUT 1 D 24 + GROUND OUT 2 A OUT 2 B OUT 2 C OUT 2 D IN 2 379-9820 ETHERNET TX+ ETHERNET RX+ CAN L CAN H TXD RXD OUTX R OUTX B OUT3 A OUT2 A OUT1 A GND INC A AI INCA 90 A1 INCA 0 ETHERNET RX- ETHERNET TX- GND CAN IN 1 IN 2 IN GND VS VS HEAT GND - 379-9820 ETHERNET TX+ ETHERNET RX+ CAN L CAN H TXD RXD OUTX R OUTX B OUT3 A OUT2 A OUT1 A GND INC A AI INCA 90 A1 INCA 0 ETHERNET RX- ETHERNET TX- GND CAN IN 1 IN 2 IN GND VS VS HEAT GND - 469-9187 2.5 VDC SHIELD SIG GND 493-0585 G-C8 1 2 3 4 459-2668 G-C7 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P S T U R V 485-0682 G-C16 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j C-C21 485-0683 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j 451-8019 G-C15 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P 7X-6222 C-C34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 134-2252 A B C C-C20 382-2778 C-C18 155-2269 G-C20 480-4976 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 G-C19 8T-9834 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 520-1160 G-C11 1 2 3 4 177-9654 G-C14 1 2 3 4 335-3789 J1-PIN1 MANAGED SWITCH Tx+ (PORT#8) J1-PIN2 MANAGED SWITCH Rx+ (PORT#8) J1-PIN3 J1-PIN4 J1-PIN5 J1-PIN6 J1-PIN7 J1-PIN8 J1-PIN9 J1-PIN10 J1-PIN11 J1-PIN12 J1-PIN13 J1-PIN14 MANAGED SWITCH Rx- (PORT#8) J1-PIN15 MANAGED SWITCH Tx- (PORT#8) J1-PIN16 J1-PIN17 J1-PIN18 J1-PIN19 J1-PIN20 J1-PIN21 J1-PIN22 J1-PIN23 J1-PIN24 J1-PIN25 J1-PIN26 J1-PIN27 J1-PIN28 J1-PIN29 J1-PIN30 J1-PIN31 J1-PIN32 J1-PIN33 J1-PIN34 J1-PIN35 J1-PIN36 J1-PIN37 J1-PIN38 J1-PIN39 J1-PIN40 J1-PIN41 J1-PIN42 J1-PIN43 J1-PIN44 J1-PIN45 J1-PIN46 J1-PIN47 J1-PIN48 J1-PIN49 J1-PIN50 J1-PIN51 J1-PIN52 J1-PIN53 J1-PIN54 J1-PIN55 J1-PIN56 J1-PIN57 J1-PIN58 J1-PIN59 J1-PIN60 J1-PIN61 J1-PIN62 J1-PIN63 LOC CODE 0 (GND) J1-PIN64 LOC CODE 1 (OPEN) J1-PIN65 LOC CODE 2 (OPEN) J1-PIN66 LOC CODE ENABLE (GND) J1-PIN67 LOC CODE 4 (OPEN) J1-PIN68 J1-PIN69 J1-PIN70 335-3789 AUTONOMY ECM J4-PIN1 J4-PIN2 J4-PIN3 CAN B SHIELD (RC-CAN) J4-PIN4 J4-PIN5 CAN B Lo (RC-CAN) J4-PIN6 CAN B Hi (RC-CAN) J4-PIN7 CAN A Hi (MACHINE CAN) J4-PIN8 CAN A Lo (MACHINE CAN) J4-PIN9 CAN A SHIELD (MACHINE CAN) J4-PIN10 KEYSWITCH RUN TERM (CMD PWR RLY) J4-PIN11 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J4-PIN12 BATT- (GND) C-C22 160-7689 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 C-C23 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C9 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C11 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C7 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C4 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C3 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C2 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C5 484-6983 1 2 3 4 CG-C3 459-2668 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V CG-C5 459-2668 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V TR-C2 459-2668 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V LA-C2 557-4014 1 2 3 4 LA-C5 557-4014 1 2 3 4 LA-C6 486-5167 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 LA-C3 486-5167 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 C-C24 230-4009 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C26 382-2778 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C27 387-0817 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C28 214-7404 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 10 11 12 8 9 C-C29 155-2253 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 480-4976 C-C30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 8T-9834 C-C32 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 C-C31 269-8225 G-C22 202-5415 1 2 3 4 514-3506 G-C88 514-3506 G-C82 G-C86 451-5598 1 2 451-5598 G-C87 1 2 451-5598 G-C83 1 2 G-C85 451-5598 1 2 G-C84 451-5598 1 2 G-C81 451-5598 1 2 G-C21 155-2272 1 2 3 4 C-C33 475-9759 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j G-C17 8T-9834 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 480-4976 G-C18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 CG-C8 155-2252 CG-C9 155-2252 LA-C7 540-7451 1 2 3 4 5 LA-C4 540-7451 1 2 3 4 5 C-C15 568-5799 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j 568-5800 LA-C1 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j 382-2778 G-C4 155-2273 G-C5 3E-3382 G-C3 1 2 3 4 5 6 10 176-2946 CG-C1 1 2 3 4 C-C1 484-6983 1 2 3 4 C-C13 155-2253 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C14 214-7404 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 10 11 12 8 9 363-7123 ENCL COOLING FAN 85 86 87 87A 30 155-2267 G-C27 A B C H10 H10 H10 VC-C4 473-3361 518-3108 VC-C1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 518-3108 VC-C2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 540-7450 VC-C3 1 2 3 4 490-8925 491-6095 TX/RX 2+ TX/RX 2+ TX/RX 2- TX/RX 2- TX/RX 1+ TX/RX 1+ TX/RX 1- TX/RX 1- TX/RX 4+ TX/RX 4+ TX/RX 4- TX/RX 4- TX/RX 3- TX/RX 3- TX/RX 3+ TX/RX 3+ VDC 2 GND 2 VDC 1 GND 1 C-KEY 1 C-KEY 2 C-KEY 3 C-KEY 4 C-KEY 5 C-KEY 6 C-KEY 7 C-KEY 8 2-1 POWER LAN 2 LAN 1 2-2 2-3 1-1 1-2 1-3 FUNCT EARTH I/O 1 I/O 2 I/O 3 140-7684 G-C28 A B C 25 305-3857 A-C1 A B C D E F G H A-C2 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 5 G-C30 352-9826 B10 D9 D10 C10 B9 B8 D7 D8 C8 B7 B6 D5 D6 C6 B5 B4 D3 D4 C4 B3 B2 D1 D2 C2 B1 AA1 AA2 AA3 AA4 AA5 AA6 AA7 AA8 AA9 AA10 A1 A2 A3 A4 A5 A6 A7 A8 A9 A10 3E-3364 CG-C11 1 2 CG-C12 155-2269 1 2 G-C31 3E-5179 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 475-9759 G-C1 3E-3364 CG-C13 1 2 CG-C14 155-2269 1 2 CG-C2 481-5161 481-5162 H-C1 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V H-C2 459-2668 473-3361 P-C1 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V 481-5164 TR-C1 P-C2 481-5163 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V G-C32 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 382-2776 CG-C7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C111 485-0682 485-0683 CG-C6 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j H11 H11 H11 459-2668 RF-C2 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P U V R T S 155-2273 RF-C3 RF-C4 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 292-0358 5 4 6 1 3 2 RF-C1 475-9758 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j TK-C1 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 155-2273 TK-C2 H2 H2 H2 3E-5179 VP-C1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 155-2252 VP-C5 155-2273 VP-C3 1 2 3 4 5 6 VP-C4 390-4641 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 VP-C2 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 3E-5179 VP-C6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 H1 H1 H1 9X-4391 EG-C1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 155-2267 EG-C4 EG-C6 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 3E-3370 RL-C1 A B C RL-C2 155-2269 1 2 EG-C12 567-5152 EG-C2 155-2272 EG-C3 9X-4391 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 EG-C16 155-2269 3E-3364 EG-C8 1 2 3E-3376 EG-C9 1 2 3 4 EG-C10 155-2267 A B C EG-C11 451-5598 1 2 TK-C3 3E-3382 1 2 3 4 5 6 3E-5179 CG-C10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 3E-5179 CG-C15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 3E-3364 C-C112 1 2 423-8178 A B C D E F G H 382-2778 C-C113 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 C-C114 387-0817 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 NOTE A: WHEN LAYER C FITTED CONNECT TK-C1 TO RF-C3 NOTE B: OPTION 1: COMMUNICATION ONLY: CONNECT VP-C3 TO G-C3 OPTION 2: LOS ONLY: CONNECT VP-C3 TO EG-C6 OPTION 3: COMMUNICATION AND REMOTE: VP-C3 TO G-C3 AND CONNECT G-C5 to EG-C6 NOTE C: OPTION 1: COMMUNICATION ONLY: REMOVE RESISTOR FROM RESISTOR AS 2 AND CONNECT G-C27 OPTION 2: LOS ONLY: REMOVE RESISTOR FROM RESISTOR AS 2 AND CONNECT EG-C10 OPTION 3: COMMUNICATION AND REMOTE:REMOVE RESISTOR FROM RESISTOR AS 2 AND CONNECT G-C27 AND REMOVE RESISTOR FROM G-C28 AND CONNECT EG-10 NOTE E: REFER TO MEDIA UENR7281 NOTE F: REFER TO WIRING DIAGRAM 578-9787 (REFER VOL2) NOTE G: GREEN AUTOMATION CONTROL LIGHT NOTE H: CONNECT AP-C9 TO CG-C13 AND CONNECT CG-C14 FOR CAB REAR LIGHT CONNECT AP-C7 TO CG-C11 AND CONNECT CG-C12 FOR CAB FRONT LIGHT (NOTE C) 174-3016 HARNESS NAME PART NUMBER A 326-7031 C 577-4324 CG 576-4477 EG 567-1661 G 563-2663 H 576-3889 LA 538-6420 P 576-2993 RF 565-7548 RL 567-9507 TK 566-9916 TR 576-2992 VC 565-7548 VP 567-1666 TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR
  9. 9. CALLOUT FORMAT IF APPLICABLE (52) VALVE GP - CONTROL 138-1234 Callout Number (Machine Location from Component Locations Table) Component Name Part Number SYMBOL DESCRIPTION BLADE, SPADE, RING OR SCREW TERMINAL CIRCUIT CONNECTED CIRCUIT NOT CONNECTED ELECTRICAL CONNECTION TO MACHINE STRUCTURE INTERNAL ELECTRICAL CONNECTION TO SURFACE OF COMPONENT CONNECTOR ATCH WIRE, CABLE, COMPONENT SPLICE CIRCUIT GROUPING DESIGNATION H# ABBREV RD WH OR YL PK BK GY PU BR GN BU COLOR RED WHITE ORANGE YELLOW PINK BLACK GRAY PURPLE BROWN GREEN BLUE Do not operate or work on this product unless you have read and understood the instruction and warnings in the relevant Operation and Maintenance Manuals and relevant service literature. Failure to follow the instruc- tions or heed the warnings could result in injury or death. Proper care is your responsibility. WIRE GROUP COLOR DESCRIPTIONS GROUND CIRCUIT WIRES THAT HAVE SYSTEM VOLTAGE WHEN THE KEY SWITCH IS OFF WIRES THAT HAVE SYSTEM VOLTAGE WHEN THE KEY SWITCH IS ON CAT DATA LINK CAN DATA LINK A CAN DATA LINK B OTHER COLOR DESCRIPTIONS HIGHWAYS ETHERNET Components are shown installed on a fully operable machine with the key and engine off, transmission shifter in neutral and with parking brake set. Refer to the appropriate Service Manual for Troubleshooting, Specifications and Systems Operations. Refer to the Parts Manual using a specific serial number prefix in SIS before ordering parts from this schematic. VOLUME 2 of 2: RC BOX SCHEMATIC PART NUMBER: 578-9787, CHANGE: 01, VERSION: HO THIS SCHEMATIC IS FOR THE R1600H COMMAND MXZ LITE ELECTRICAL SYSTEM MEDIA NUMBER: UENR8588 UENR8588 VOL 2 of 2 30 Page, (Dimensions: 39 inches x 28 inches) 200-RC129 BK-14 200-RC129 BK-14 C249-RC88 BK-14 C249-RC88 BK-14 C249-RC88 BK-14 C249-RC91 BK-14 C249-RC91 BK-14 C249-RC91 BK-14 C250-RC92 BK-18 C250-RC92 BK-18 C250-RC92 BK-18 C250-RC93 BK-18 C250-RC93 BK-18 C250-RC93 BK-18 C250-RC94 BK-18 C250-RC94 BK-18 C250-RC94 BK-18 C249-RC106 BK-16 C249-RC106 BK-16 C249-RC106 BK-16 C249-RC110 BK-16 C249-RC110 BK-16 C249-RC110 BK-16 200-RC125 BK-18 200-RC125 BK-18 200-RC125 BK-18 C249-RC130 BK-14 C249-RC130 BK-14 C249-RC130 BK-14 C249-RC130 BK-14 C249-RC131 BK-14 C249-RC131 BK-14 C249-RC131 BK-14 C249-RC131 BK-14 C250-RC142 BK-18 C250-RC142 BK-18 C250-RC142 BK-18 C250-RC142 BK-18 C250-RC143 BK-18 C250-RC143 BK-18 C250-RC143 BK-18 C250-RC143 BK-18 C250-RC144 BK-18 C250-RC144 BK-18 C250-RC144 BK-18 C250-RC144 BK-18 C249-RC132 BK-16 C249-RC132 BK-16 C249-RC132 BK-16 C249-RC132 BK-16 C249-RC133 BK-16 C249-RC133 BK-16 C249-RC133 BK-16 C249-RC133 BK-16 200-RC1 BK-18 200-RC1 BK-18 200-RC2 BK-18 200-RC2 BK-18 200-RC3 BK-18 200-RC3 BK-18 200-RC134 BK-20 200-RC134 BK-20 200-RC134 BK-20 200-RC134 BK-20 200-RC134 BK-20 200-RC134 BK-20 200-D6 BK-20 200-D6 BK-20 200-D6 BK-20 200-D6 BK-20 200-D7 BK-20 200-D7 BK-20 200-D7 BK-20 200-RC135 BK-18 200-RC135 BK-18 200-RC135 BK-18 200-RC135 BK-18 200-RC135 BK-18 200-RC136 BK-18 200-RC136 BK-18 200-RC136 BK-18 200-RC136 BK-18 200-RC136 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 200-RC137 BK-18 C249-RC138 BK-14 C249-RC138 BK-14 C250-RC145 BK-14 C250-RC145 BK-14 200-RC139 BK-14 200-RC139 BK-14 200-RC140 BK-14 200-RC140 BK-14 C249-RC141 BK-14 C249-RC141 BK-14 C250-RC146 BK-14 C250-RC146 BK-14 200-RC80 BK-18 200-RC80 BK-18 200-RC69 BK-16 200-RC69 BK-16 200-RC69 BK-16 200-RC69 BK-16 200-RC69 BK-16 200-RC69 BK-16 200-LR1 BK-16 200-LR1 BK-16 200-RC226 BK-6 200-RC226 BK-6 200-RC226 BK-6 200-RC226 BK-6 200-RC226 BK-6 200-RC227 BK-14 200-RC227 BK-14 200-RC227 BK-14 200-RC227 BK-14 200-RC229 BK-14 200-RC229 BK-14 200-RC229 BK-14 200-RC228 BK-14 200-RC228 BK-14 115-RC190 PK-16 115-RC190 PK-16 115-RC190 PK-16 115-RC191 PK-16 115-RC191 PK-16 115-RC191 PK-16 115-RC192 PK-16 115-RC192 PK-16 115-RC192 PK-16 115-RC193 PK-16 115-RC193 PK-16 115-RC193 PK-16 115-RC193 PK-16 115-RC194 PK-16 115-RC194 PK-16 115-RC194 PK-16 115-RC195 PK-16 115-RC195 PK-16 115-RC195 PK-16 115-RC195 PK-16 115-RC196 PK-18 115-RC196 PK-18 115-RC196 PK-18 115-RC197 PK-18 115-RC197 PK-18 115-RC197 PK-18 115-RC198 PK-18 115-RC198 PK-18 115-RC198 PK-18 115-RC199 PK-16 115-RC199 PK-16 115-RC199 PK-16 115-RC200 PK-18 115-RC200 PK-18 115-RC200 PK-18 115-RC167 PK-18 115-RC167 PK-18 115-RC167 PK-18 115-RC167 PK-18 115-RC167 PK-18 115-RC168 PK-18 115-RC168 PK-18 115-RC168 PK-18 115-RC168 PK-18 115-RC168 PK-18 115-RC169 PK-18 115-RC169 PK-18 115-RC169 PK-18 115-RC169 PK-18 115-RC169 PK-18 115-RC170 PK-18 115-RC170 PK-18 115-RC170 PK-18 115-RC170 PK-18 115-RC170 PK-18 115-RC171 PK-18 115-RC171 PK-18 115-RC171 PK-18 115-RC171 PK-18 115-RC171 PK-18 172-RC182 GN-16 172-RC182 GN-16 172-RC182 GN-16 131-RC183 BR-14 131-RC183 BR-14 131-RC183 BR-14 133-RC184 OR-16 133-RC184 OR-16 133-RC184 OR-16 134-RC201 YL-14 134-RC201 YL-14 134-RC201 YL-14 156-RC202 YL-18 156-RC202 YL-18 156-RC202 YL-18 156-RC126 YL-18 156-RC126 YL-18 156-RC126 YL-18 156-RC126 YL-18 156-RC126 YL-18 156-RC4 YL-18 156-RC4 YL-18 156-RC4 YL-18 156-RC4 YL-18 156-RC5 YL-18 156-RC5 YL-18 156-RC5 YL-18 156-RC5 YL-18 172-RC127 GN-16 172-RC127 GN-16 172-RC127 GN-16 172-RC127 GN-16 172-RC127 GN-16 131-RC97 BR-14 131-RC97 BR-14 131-RC97 BR-14 131-RC97 BR-14 131-RC97 BR-14 131-RC98 BR-14 131-RC98 BR-14 131-RC98 BR-14 131-RC98 BR-14 131-RC98 BR-14 134-RC203 YL-14 134-RC203 YL-14 134-RC203 YL-14 134-RC203 YL-14 134-RC204 YL-14 134-RC204 YL-14 134-RC204 YL-14 134-RC204 YL-14 134-RC205 YL-14 134-RC205 YL-14 134-RC205 YL-14 134-RC205 YL-14 115-RC206 PK-16 115-RC206 PK-16 115-RC206 PK-16 115-RC207 PK-16 115-RC207 PK-16 115-RC207 PK-16 115-RC209 PK-16 115-RC209 PK-16 115-RC209 PK-16 133-RC105 OR-16 133-RC105 OR-16 133-RC105 OR-16 133-RC105 OR-16 133-RC105 OR-16 133-RC99 OR-16 133-RC99 OR-16 133-RC99 OR-16 133-RC99 OR-16 133-RC99 OR-16 150-D13 OR-20 150-D13 OR-20 150-RC13 OR-20 150-RC13 OR-20 150-RC13 OR-20 150-RC13 OR-20 150-RC13 OR-20 150-D18 OR-20 150-D18 OR-20 150-RC39 OR-20 150-RC39 OR-20 150-RC39 OR-20 150-RC39 OR-20 150-RC39 OR-20 150-RC43 OR-20 150-RC43 OR-20 150-RC43 OR-20 150-RC43 OR-20 150-RC43 OR-20 150-D1 OR-20 150-D1 OR-20 150-D1 OR-20 150-D1 OR-20 150-RC44 OR-20 150-RC44 OR-20 150-RC44 OR-20 150-RC44 OR-20 150-RC44 OR-20 150-D2 OR-20 150-D2 OR-20 150-D2 OR-20 150-D2 OR-20 143-RC128 BR-16 143-RC128 BR-16 143-RC128 BR-16 143-RC128 BR-16 143-RC128 BR-16 143-RC128 BR-16 172-RC177 GN-16 172-RC177 GN-16 172-RC177 GN-16 172-RC177 GN-16 G798-RC119 PU-16 G798-RC119 PU-16 G798-RC119 PU-16 G798-RC119 PU-16 G798-RC119 PU-16 C569-RC9 YL-20 C569-RC9 YL-20 C569-RC9 YL-20 C569-RC9 YL-20 173-RC85 YL-18 173-RC85 YL-18 173-RC85 YL-18 173-RC85 YL-18 115-RC224 PK-16 115-RC224 PK-16 115-RC224 PK-16 115-RC224 PK-16 123-L1 RD-6 123-K1 RD-6 123-K1 RD-6 113-RC89 OR-18 113-RC89 OR-18 113-RC89 OR-18 113-RC89 OR-18 113-RC89 OR-18 113-RC187 OR-18 113-RC187 OR-18 113-RC187 OR-18 113-RC187 OR-18 113-RC6 OR-18 113-RC6 OR-18 113-RC6 OR-18 113-RC6 OR-18 Y959-RC153 YL-20 Y959-RC153 YL-20 Y959-RC153 YL-20 Y960-RC154 GN-20 Y960-RC154 GN-20 Y960-RC154 GN-20 Y960-RC81 GN-18 Y960-RC81 GN-18 Y960-RC81 GN-18 Y960-RC81 GN-18 Y959-RC82 YL-18 Y959-RC82 YL-18 Y959-RC82 YL-18 Y959-RC82 YL-18 Y959-RC58 YL-18 Y959-RC58 YL-18 Y960-RC59 GN-18 Y960-RC59 GN-18 Y959-RC121 YL-18 Y959-RC121 YL-18 Y959-RC121 YL-18 Y960-RC122 GN-18 Y960-RC122 GN-18 Y960-RC122 GN-18 Y959-RC147 YL-18 Y960-RC148 GN-18 Y959-RC60 YL-18 Y959-RC60 YL-18 Y960-RC61 GN-18 Y960-RC61 GN-18 Y959-RC149 YL-18 Y960-RC150 GN-18 Y959-RC151 YL-18 Y960-RC152 GN-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y959-RC83 YL-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y960-RC84 GN-18 Y959-LR2 YL-18 Y959-LR2 YL-18 Y960-LR3 GN-18 Y960-LR3 GN-18 Y959-RC222 YL-18 Y959-RC155 YL-18 Y960-RC156 GN-18 Y959-RC222 YL-18 Y959-RC222 YL-18 Y959-RC222 YL-18 Y960-RC223 GN-18 Y960-RC223 GN-18 Y960-RC223 GN-18 Y960-RC223 GN-18 CBL-RC41:1-RC1 YL-22 CBL-RC41:1-RC1 YL-22 CBL-RC41:1-RC1 YL-22 CBL-RC41:1-RC1 YL-22 CBL-RC41:1-RC1 YL-22 CBL-RC41:3-RC3 OR-22 CBL-RC41:3-RC3 OR-22 CBL-RC41:3-RC3 OR-22 CBL-RC41:3-RC3 OR-22 CBL-RC41:3-RC3 OR-22 CBL-RC41:2-RC2 WH-22 CBL-RC41:2-RC2 WH-22 CBL-RC41:2-RC2 WH-22 CBL-RC41:2-RC2 WH-22 CBL-RC41:2-RC2 WH-22 CBL-RC41:4-RC4 BU-22 CBL-RC41:4-RC4 BU-22 CBL-RC41:4-RC4 BU-22 CBL-RC41:4-RC4 BU-22 CBL-RC41:4-RC4 BU-22 F711-RC157 YL-18 F711-RC157 YL-18 F711-RC157 YL-18 F711-RC157 YL-18 F712-RC158 GN-18 F712-RC158 GN-18 F712-RC158 GN-18 F712-RC158 GN-18 F711-RC123 YL-18 F711-RC123 YL-18 F711-RC123 YL-18 F712-RC124 GN-18 F712-RC124 GN-18 F712-RC124 GN-18 F711-RC62 YL-18 F711-RC62 YL-18 F711-RC62 YL-18 F711-RC62 YL-18 F712-RC63 GN-18 F712-RC63 GN-18 F712-RC63 GN-18 F712-RC63 GN-18 893-RC54 GN-18 893-RC54 GN-18 893-RC54 GN-18 892-RC55 BR-18 892-RC55 BR-18 892-RC55 BR-18 893-RC56 GN-18 893-RC56 GN-18 892-RC57 BR-18 892-RC57 BR-18 CBL-RC3:1-RC1 WH-OR-18 CBL-RC3:3-RC2 OR-18 CBL-RC3:4-RC3 GN-18 CBL-RC3:2-RC4 WH-GN-18 646-RC185 OR-16 647-RC186 GN-16 F704-RC24 OR-16 A366-RC217 BU-18 A369-RC218 PU-16 H820-RC216 GN-18 C743-RC176 PK-16 A370-RC219 GY-18 EL550-RC188 YL-18 550-RC38 OR-18 EL371-RC52 YL-18 751-RC210 GN-18 752-RC211 YL-18 754-RC212 BU-18 755-RC213 OR-18 900-RC214 PU-18 901-RC215 WH-18 L924-RC163 GN-20 L925-RC164 PU-20 L921-RC165 YL-20 U981-RC178 WH-18 U984-RC179 OR-18 U986-RC180 GY-18 U987-RC181 PK-18 901-RC7 WH-18 900-RC8 PU-18 755-RC17 OR-18 754-RC18 BU-18 752-RC19 YL-18 751-RC20 GN-18 L934-RC76 PU-18 L933-RC77 GN-18 L931-RC78 BU-18 L930-RC79 YL-18 A775-RC189 WH-18 130-RC71 GN-18 A777-RC72 PU-18 676-RC10 PU-18 676-RC10 PU-18 677-RC23 GN-18 677-RC23 GN-18 EL552-RC46 BR-18 EL552-RC46 BR-18 EL551-RC47 GN-18 EL551-RC47 GN-18 EL334-RC48 GN-18 EL334-RC48 GN-18 EL333-RC49 WH-18 EL333-RC49 WH-18 EL335-RC50 YL-18 EL335-RC50 YL-18 EL568-RC51 GN-18 EL568-RC51 GN-18 CBL-RC3:1-RC1 WH-OR-18 CBL-RC3:1-RC1 WH-OR-18 CBL-RC3:1-RC1 WH-OR-18 CBL-RC3:3-RC2 OR-18 CBL-RC3:3-RC2 OR-18 CBL-RC3:3-RC2 OR-18 CBL-RC3:4-RC3 GN-18 CBL-RC3:4-RC3 GN-18 CBL-RC3:4-RC3 GN-18 CBL-RC3:2-RC4 WH-GN-18 CBL-RC3:2-RC4 WH-GN-18 CBL-RC3:2-RC4 WH-GN-18 L927-RC95 PK-18 L927-RC95 PK-18 L927-RC95 PK-18 G797-RC111 BU-18 G797-RC111 BU-18 G797-RC111 BU-18 M759-RC112 PU-18 M759-RC112 PU-18 M759-RC112 PU-18 L926-RC96 GY-18 L926-RC96 GY-18 L926-RC96 GY-18 646-RC185 OR-16 646-RC185 OR-16 646-RC185 OR-16 646-RC172 OR-18 646-RC172 OR-18 646-RC172 OR-18 646-RC172 OR-18 646-RC172 OR-18 646-RC173 OR-18 646-RC173 OR-18 646-RC173 OR-18 646-RC173 OR-18 646-RC173 OR-18 647-RC174 GN-18 647-RC174 GN-18 647-RC174 GN-18 647-RC174 GN-18 647-RC174 GN-18 647-RC175 GN-18 647-RC175 GN-18 647-RC175 GN-18 647-RC175 GN-18 647-RC175 GN-18 647-RC186 GN-16 647-RC186 GN-16 647-RC186 GN-16 F704-RC24 OR-16 F704-RC24 OR-16 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL301-RC11 OR-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL397-RC25 PK-18 EL398-RC26 BR-18 EL398-RC26 BR-18 EL398-RC26 BR-18 EL398-RC26 BR-18 EL300-RC12 YL-18 EL300-RC12 YL-18 EL300-RC12 YL-18 EL300-RC12 YL-18 A366-RC217 BU-18 A366-RC217 BU-18 A366-RC217 BU-18 A369-RC218 PU-16 A369-RC218 PU-16 A369-RC218 PU-16 H820-RC216 GN-18 H820-RC216 GN-18 H820-RC216 GN-18 320-RC113 OR-18 320-RC113 OR-18 320-RC113 OR-18 320-RC113 OR-18 320-RC113 OR-18 322-RC27 GY-16 322-RC27 GY-16 322-RC27 GY-16 322-RC27 GY-16 C743-RC176 PK-16 C743-RC176 PK-16 C743-RC176 PK-16 C743-RC176 PK-16 C743-RC176 PK-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 EL608-RC28 GN-16 102-RC29 BU-16 102-RC29 BU-16 102-RC29 BU-16 102-RC29 BU-16 102-RC29 BU-16 102-RC29 BU-16 608-RC30 GN-16 608-RC30 GN-16 608-RC30 GN-16 608-RC30 GN-16 608-RC30 GN-16 608-RC30 GN-16 104-RC31 YL-16 104-RC31 YL-16 104-RC31 YL-16 104-RC31 YL-16 104-RC31 YL-16 104-RC31 YL-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 EL610-RC32 OR-16 102-RC33 BU-16 102-RC33 BU-16 102-RC33 BU-16 102-RC33 BU-16 102-RC33 BU-16 102-RC33 BU-16 610-RC34 OR-16 610-RC34 OR-16 610-RC34 OR-16 610-RC34 OR-16 610-RC34 OR-16 610-RC34 OR-16 104-RC35 YL-16 104-RC35 YL-16 104-RC35 YL-16 104-RC35 YL-16 104-RC35 YL-16 104-RC35 YL-16 307-RC36 OR-18 307-RC36 OR-18 307-RC36 OR-18 307-RC36 OR-18 A370-RC219 GY-18 A370-RC219 GY-18 A370-RC219 GY-18 EL701-RC37 PK-18 EL701-RC37 PK-18 EL701-RC37 PK-18 EL701-RC37 PK-18 EL550-RC188 YL-18 EL550-RC188 YL-18 EL550-RC188 YL-18 EL550-RC22 YL-18 EL550-RC22 YL-18 EL550-RC22 YL-18 EL550-RC22 YL-18 EL550-RC21 YL-18 EL550-RC21 YL-18 EL550-RC21 YL-18 EL550-RC21 YL-18 550-RC38 OR-18 550-RC38 OR-18 EL371-RC52 YL-18 EL371-RC52 YL-18 751-RC210 GN-18 752-RC211 YL-18 754-RC212 BU-18 755-RC213 OR-18 900-RC214 PU-18 901-RC215 WH-18 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-RC101 WH-20 X993-D12 WH-20 X993-D12 WH-20 A958-D14 YL-20 A958-D14 YL-20 G730-D15 PK-20 G730-D15 PK-20 F921-D16 BR-20 F921-D16 BR-20 A958-RC14 YL-20 A958-RC14 YL-20 A958-RC14 YL-20 A958-RC14 YL-20 A958-RC14 YL-20 G730-RC15 PK-20 G730-RC15 PK-20 G730-RC15 PK-20 G730-RC15 PK-20 G730-RC15 PK-20 F921-RC16 BR-20 F921-RC16 BR-20 F921-RC16 BR-20 F921-RC16 BR-20 F921-RC16 BR-20 L924-D17 GN-20 L924-D17 GN-20 A958-D19 YL-20 A958-D19 YL-20 G730-D20 PK-20 G730-D20 PK-20 F921-D21 BR-20 F921-D21 BR-20 L924-RC163 GN-20 L924-RC163 GN-20 L924-RC163 GN-20 L924-RC163 GN-20 A958-RC40 YL-20 A958-RC40 YL-20 A958-RC40 YL-20 A958-RC40 YL-20 A958-RC40 YL-20 G730-RC41 PK-20 G730-RC41 PK-20 G730-RC41 PK-20 G730-RC41 PK-20 G730-RC41 PK-20 F921-RC42 BR-20 F921-RC42 BR-20 F921-RC42 BR-20 F921-RC42 BR-20 F921-RC42 BR-20 A958-D3 YL-20 A958-D3 YL-20 A958-D3 YL-20 G730-D4 PK-20 G730-D4 PK-20 G730-D4 PK-20 F921-D5 BR-20 F921-D5 BR-20 F921-D5 BR-20 L920-RC159 BR-20 L920-RC159 BR-20 L920-D22 BR-20 L920-D22 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-RC107 BR-20 L920-D23 BR-20 L920-D23 BR-20 L923-RC160 WH-20 L923-RC160 WH-20 L923-D8 WH-20 L923-D8 WH-20 L923-D8 WH-20 L923-D8 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-RC108 WH-20 L923-D9 WH-20 L923-D9 WH-20 L923-D9 WH-20 L923-D9 WH-20 L925-RC161 PU-20 L925-RC161 PU-20 L925-D10 PU-20 L925-D10 PU-20 L925-D10 PU-20 L925-D10 PU-20 L925-RC164 PU-20 L925-RC164 PU-20 L925-RC164 PU-20 L925-RC164 PU-20 L925-D11 PU-20 L925-D11 PU-20 L925-D11 PU-20 L925-D11 PU-20 L921-RC162 YL-20 L921-RC162 YL-20 L921-D24 YL-20 L921-D24 YL-20 L921-RC165 YL-20 L921-RC165 YL-20 L921-RC165 YL-20 L921-RC165 YL-20 L921-D25 YL-20 L921-D25 YL-20 A112-RC100 OR-20 A112-RC100 OR-20 A112-RC100 OR-20 A112-RC100 OR-20 A112-RC100 OR-20 L956-RC114 BR-18 L956-RC114 BR-18 L956-RC114 BR-18 L956-RC114 BR-18 L956-RC114 BR-18 L956-RC114 BR-18 603-RC117 PK-18 603-RC117 PK-18 603-RC117 PK-18 603-RC117 PK-18 603-RC117 PK-18 603-RC117 PK-18 638-RC118 WH-18 638-RC118 WH-18 638-RC118 WH-18 638-RC118 WH-18 638-RC118 WH-18 638-RC118 WH-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U977-RC102 BR-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U978-RC90 BU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U985-RC115 PU-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 U988-RC116 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 A105-RC104 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 G468-RC120 OR-18 U981-RC178 WH-18 U981-RC178 WH-18 U981-RC178 WH-18 U981-RC178 WH-18 U984-RC179 OR-18 U984-RC179 OR-18 U984-RC179 OR-18 U984-RC179 OR-18 U986-RC180 GY-18 U986-RC180 GY-18 U986-RC180 GY-18 U986-RC180 GY-18 U987-RC181 PK-18 U987-RC181 PK-18 U987-RC181 PK-18 U987-RC181 PK-18 V871-RC109 GN-20 V871-RC109 GN-20 V871-RC109 GN-20 V871-RC109 GN-20 V871-RC109 GN-20 V870-RC103 PK-20 V870-RC103 PK-20 V870-RC103 PK-20 V870-RC103 PK-20 V870-RC103 PK-20 901-RC7 WH-18 901-RC7 WH-18 901-RC7 WH-18 900-RC8 PU-18 900-RC8 PU-18 900-RC8 PU-18 755-RC17 OR-18 755-RC17 OR-18 755-RC17 OR-18 754-RC18 BU-18 754-RC18 BU-18 754-RC18 BU-18 752-RC19 YL-18 752-RC19 YL-18 752-RC19 YL-18 751-RC20 GN-18 751-RC20 GN-18 751-RC20 GN-18 H764-RC166 GY-16 H764-RC166 GY-16 H764-RC166 GY-16 H764-RC166 GY-16 V864-RC45 GN-18 V864-RC45 GN-18 V864-RC45 GN-18 V864-RC45 GN-18 L952-RC53 PU-18 L952-RC53 PU-18 L928-RC73 OR-18 L928-RC73 OR-18 L929-RC74 BR-18 L929-RC74 BR-18 L935-RC75 GY-18 L935-RC75 GY-18 L934-RC76 PU-18 L934-RC76 PU-18 L933-RC77 GN-18 L933-RC77 GN-18 L931-RC78 BU-18 L931-RC78 BU-18 L930-RC79 YL-18 L930-RC79 YL-18 Y787-RC64 YL-18 Y787-RC64 YL-18 Y788-RC65 GN-18 Y788-RC65 GN-18 A775-RC189 WH-18 A775-RC189 WH-18 A775-RC189 WH-18 A775-RC87 WH-18 A775-RC87 WH-18 A775-RC87 WH-18 A775-RC87 WH-18 144-RC70 GN-16 144-RC70 GN-16 144-RC70 GN-16 144-RC70 GN-16 144-RC70 GN-16 144-RC70 GN-16 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC67 GN-18 130-RC71 GN-18 130-RC71 GN-18 130-RC71 GN-18 130-RC71 GN-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P964-RC66 GY-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 P965-RC68 OR-18 A775-RC86 WH-18 A775-RC86 WH-18 A777-RC72 PU-18 A777-RC72 PU-18 A777-RC72 PU-18 A777-RC72 PU-18 144-LR4 GN-16 144-LR4 GN-16 130-LR5 GN-18 130-LR5 GN-18 130-LR5 GN-18 130-LR6 GN-18 130-LR6 GN-18 130-LR7 GN-18 130-LR7 GN-18 EL338-RC221 PU-18 EL338-RC221 PU-18 EL338-RC221 PU-18 EL338-RC221 PU-18 496-RC225 WH-16 496-RC225 WH-16 CONN 1 CONN 41 CONN 17 CONN 18 CONN 44 CONN 22 CONN 42 CONN 43 (52) RC BOX INTL GND BOSS (63) RC BOX GROUNDING STUD (59) LINE OF SIGHT AND COMMAND PWR RLY MODULE (61) LoS CAT RECEIVER (53) INTERFACE ECM #1 (54) INTERFACE ECM #2 (60) PWR DISTRIBUTION RELAY PANEL (55) DIODE PACK 1 (56) DIODE PACK 2 (57) DIODE PACK 3 (62) RESISTOR PACK (51) ANTENNA - LoS (58) ELECTRONIC RELAY MODULE TX SOL #1 TX SOL #2 TX SOL #3 TX SOL #4 TX SOL #5 TX SOL #6 RLY 2 - NC1 RLY 2 - NO 1&2 RLY 2 - COIL +ve, NC1, NO 1& 2 RLY 1 - COIL +ve, NC1, NO 1& 2 RLY 1 - NO1 & 2 RLY 1 - NC1 RLY 1 - COIL -ve RLY 1 - NC2 RLY 2 - NC2 & RLY 1 - NC2 RLY 2 - NC2 RLY 2 - NC2 & RLY 1 - NC2 RLY 2 - COIL -ve BK BK GY BK GY BK BK BK GY BK GY BK BK GY BK GY BK BK (ATTACH TO MACH GND/CHASSIS) ATTACH TO STAINLESS STEEL HARNESS TIE DOWN PLATE ON IECM #1 ATTACH TO STAINLESS STEEL HARNESS TIE DOWN PLATE ON IECM #2 ATTACH TO STAINLESS STEEL CONNECTOR MOUNTING PLATE MATING CONNECTOR VOL 1, LOC I-15 MATING CONNECTOR THIRD PARTY PROXIMITY DETECTION SYSTEM INTERFACE CONN MAIN PWR PLUG MATING CONNECTOR MATING CONNECTOR LINE OF SIGHT HARNESS 487-3674 COAX 508-1989 RIGHT ANGLE BULK HEAD 347-6378 REMOTE CONTROL LAYER AUTOMATION POWER STUD H6 H6 H6 H8 H8 H8 H6 H6 H6 H7 H7 H7 H4 H4 H4 H3 H3 H3 H2 H2 H1 H1 H1 455-9583 J1-PIN1 KEYSWITCH RUN TERMINAL J1-PIN2 J1-PIN3 J1-PIN4 J1-PIN5 J1-PIN6 J1-PIN7 J1-PIN8 J1-PIN9 J1-PIN10 CDL+ (MACHINE CDL) J1-PIN11 J1-PIN12 REMOTE CTRL STATUS IND (GN) J1-PIN13 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN14 AIS STATE #1 (STB) J1-PIN15 J1-PIN16 J1-PIN17 J1-PIN18 J1-PIN19 J1-PIN20 CDL- (MACHINE CDL) J1-PIN21 J1-PIN22 J1-PIN23 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN24 LOS REMOTE E-STOP I/P #1 J1-PIN25 J1-PIN26 LOCATION CODE 0 (GND) J1-PIN27 LOCATION CODE 1 (GND) J1-PIN28 LOCATION CODE 2 (OPEN) J1-PIN29 J1-PIN30 J1-PIN31 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN32 LOCATION CODE ENABLE (GND) J1-PIN33 LOS REMOTES RCVR PWR RLY POS FB J1-PIN34 COMMAND PWR RLY POS FB J1-PIN35 J1-PIN36 J1-PIN37 CFU DC-DC CONV MONITOR I/P J1-PIN38 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN39 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN40 J1-PIN41 EXP RLY #1 POS FB J1-PIN42 AIS STATE #1 (STG) J1-PIN43 AUTO CONTRL ENABLE SWITCH N/C J1-PIN44 COMMAND ENCL TEMP SENSOR PWR J1-PIN45 J1-PIN46 J1-PIN47 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN48 IMP RAISE SOLENOID J1-PIN49 IMP LOWER SOLENOID J1-PIN50 PROPORTIONAL DRV 1,2,3 & 4 RTN J1-PIN51 IMP RACKBACK SOLENOID J1-PIN52 IMP DUMP SOLENOID J1-PIN53 J1-PIN54 LEFT & RIGHT STEER SOLENOID RTN J1-PIN55 RETARDER SUPPLY SOL RTN (RSVD) J1-PIN56 J1-PIN57 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN58 FRONT RTD CTRL SOLENOID (RSVD) J1-PIN59 REAR RTD CTRL SOLENOID (RSVD) J1-PIN60 PROPORTIONAL DRV 5,6,7 & 8 RTN J1-PIN61 EXPANDER RELAY #1 J1-PIN62 J1-PIN63 AUTO CONTRL ENABLE SWITCH N/O J1-PIN64 J1-PIN65 FRONT RTD SUPPLY SOLENOID (RSVD) J1-PIN66 REAR RTD SUPPLY SOLENOID (RSVD) J1-PIN67 LEFT STEERING SOLENOID J1-PIN68 RIGHT STEERING SOLENOID J1-PIN69 IMU SENSOR PWR J1-PIN70 BATT- (GND) INTERFACE ECM #1 455-9583 J2-PIN1 CFU WAKE UP I/P (RSVD) J2-PIN2 J2-PIN3 J2-PIN4 REMOTE CONTRL STATUS IND (GN) J2-PIN5 AIS FB #1 (MACHINE STOP STATUS) J2-PIN6 AIS FB #4 (CFU MAC CONTRL STATUS) J2-PIN7 (CAN'T BE USE DUE TO J2-1) J2-PIN8 J2-PIN9 LOS REMOTES E-STOP SIG #1 (RSVD) J2-PIN10 HORN RLY J2-PIN11 LOS REMOTES RCV PWR RLY J2-PIN12 COMM PWR RLY(AUTO ECM,RSM&9P SW) J2-PIN13 COMM SENSOR PWR RLY J2-PIN14 J2-PIN15 RC INT ECM #2 Tx+ (PORT#1) J2-PIN16 RC INT ECM #2 Tx- (PORT#1) J2-PIN17 RC INT ECM #2 Rx+ (PORT#1) J2-PIN18 RC INT ECM #2 Rx- (PORT#1) J2-PIN19 COMMAND ENCL COOLING FAN J2-PIN20 CFU RED BEACON J2-PIN21 CFU AMBER BEACON J2-PIN22 J2-PIN23 J2-PIN24 LOS REMOTE E-STOP SIG IN#1(RSVD) J2-PIN25 RHS LIFT CYL POS SENSOR (RSVD) J2-PIN26 LHS LIFT CYL POS SENSOR (RSVD) J2-PIN27 TILT CYL POS SENSOR RHS (RSVD) J2-PIN28 J2-PIN29 J2-PIN30 J2-PIN31 J2-PIN32 ARTIC CYL POS SENSOR RHS (RSVD) J2-PIN33 ARTIC CYL POS SENSOR LHS (RSVD) J2-PIN34 J2-PIN35 J2-PIN36 J2-PIN37 J2-PIN38 J2-PIN39 J2-PIN40 J2-PIN41 COMMAND ENCL TEMP SENSOR J2-PIN42 FRONT BRAKE PRESS SENSOR (RSVD) J2-PIN43 J2-PIN44 J2-PIN45 J2-PIN46 J2-PIN47 J2-PIN48 REAR BRAKE PRESS SENSOR (RSVD) J2-PIN49 J2-PIN50 J2-PIN51 UN-MANAGED SWITCH Tx+ (PORT#2) J2-PIN52 UN-MANAGED SWITCH Tx- (PORT#2) J2-PIN53 J2-PIN54 J2-PIN55 J2-PIN56 CAN A1 Hi (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN57 CAN A1 SHIELD (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN58 J2-PIN59 J2-PIN60 J2-PIN61 UN-MANAGED SWITCH Rx+ (PORT#2) J2-PIN62 UN-MANAGED SWITCH Rx- (PORT#2) J2-PIN63 J2-PIN64 CAN B Hi (RC-CAN) EEF & NEEF IMU J2-PIN65 CAN B Lo (RC-CAN) J2-PIN66 CAN B SHIELD (RC-CAN) J2-PIN67 CAN A2 Hi (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN68 CAN A2 Lo (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN69 CAN A2 SHIELD (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN70 CAN A1 Lo (MACHINE CAN) 455-9583 J1-PIN1 KEYSWITCH RUN TERMINAL J1-PIN2 TRANS O/P SPEED SENSOR #1+(RSVD) J1-PIN3 TRANS O/P SPEED SENSOR #1-(RSVD) J1-PIN4 TRANS O/P SPEED SENSOR #2+(RSVD) J1-PIN5 TRANS O/P SPEED SENSOR #2-(RSVD) J1-PIN6 J1-PIN7 J1-PIN18 J1-PIN9 J1-PIN10 CDL+ (MACHINE CDL) J1-PIN11 J1-PIN12 AUTODIG ACTIVATE (RSVD) J1-PIN13 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN14 AIS STATE #2 (STB) J1-PIN15 J1-PIN16 J1-PIN17 J1-PIN18 J1-PIN19 J1-PIN20 CDL- (MACHINE CDL) J1-PIN21 J1-PIN22 J1-PIN23 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN24 LOS REMOTE E-STOP I/P #2 J1-PIN25 FIRE SUPP SYS ACTIVATION STATUS J1-PIN26 LOC CODE 0 (GND) J1-PIN27 LOC CODE 1 (OPEN) J1-PIN28 LOC CODE 2 (GND) J1-PIN29 J1-PIN30 J1-PIN31 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN32 LOC CODE ENABLE (GND) J1-PIN33 J1-PIN34 J1-PIN35 J1-PIN36 J1-PIN37 J1-PIN38 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN39 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN40 J1-PIN41 EXPANDER RLY #2 POS FB J1-PIN42 AIS STATE #2 (STG) J1-PIN43 J1-PIN44 J1-PIN45 J1-PIN46 J1-PIN47 BATT+ 24V UNSWITCHED J1-PIN48 TRANS SOLENOID #6 (SPEED1)(RSVD) J1-PIN49 TRANS SOLENOID #4 (SPEED3)(RSVD) J1-PIN50 PROP DRV 1,2,3 & 4 RTN J1-PIN51 J1-PIN52 TRANS SOLENOID#1(REV GEAR)(RSVD) J1-PIN53 J1-PIN54 PROP DRIVERS 11 & 12 RTN J1-PIN55 PROP DRIVERS 9 & 10 RTN J1-PIN56 J1-PIN57 BATT- (GND) J1-PIN58 TRANS SOLENOID #3 (SPEED4)(RSVD) J1-PIN59 TRANS SOLENOID #5 (SPEED2)(RSVD) J1-PIN60 PROP DRV 5,6,7 & 8 RTN J1-PIN61 EXPANDER RELAY #2 J1-PIN62 TRANS SOLENOID#2(FWD GEAR)(RSVD) J1-PIN63 J1-PIN64 J1-PIN65 J1-PIN66 J1-PIN67 J1-PIN68 J1-PIN69 J1-PIN70 BATT- (GND) INTERFACE ECM #2 455-9583 J2-PIN1 HARD WIRE TO +BATT (TO PWR J2-7) J2-PIN2 FIRE SUPP SYS ACTUATION SOL/RLY J2-PIN3 J2-PIN4 J2-PIN5 AIS FB #2 (MAC STOP STATUS) J2-PIN6 AIS FB #3 (CFU MAC CONTRL STATUS) J2-PIN7 EJECTOR BUCKET SOL/RLY J2-PIN8 J2-PIN9 LOS REMOTES E-STOP SIG #2(RSVD) J2-PIN10 THROTTLE O/P J2-PIN11 ENGINE STOP RLY (NORMAL STOP) J2-PIN12 FRONT (R&L) WORK LIGHTS RLY J2-PIN13 REAR (R&L) WORK LIGHTS RLY J2-PIN14 J2-PIN15 J2-PIN16 J2-PIN17 J2-PIN18 J2-PIN19 ENGINE START RLY J2-PIN20 PARK BRAKE SWITCH RLY (RSVD) J2-PIN21 SERVICE BRAKE SWITCH RLY (RSVD) J2-PIN22 J2-PIN23 J2-PIN24 LOS REMOTE E-STOP SIG IN#2(RSVD) J2-PIN25 J2-PIN26 J2-PIN27 J2-PIN28 J2-PIN29 J2-PIN30 J2-PIN31 J2-PIN32 J2-PIN33 J2-PIN34 J2-PIN35 J2-PIN36 J2-PIN37 J2-PIN38 J2-PIN39 J2-PIN40 J2-PIN41 J2-PIN42 J2-PIN43 J2-PIN44 J2-PIN45 J2-PIN46 J2-PIN47 J2-PIN48 J2-PIN49 J2-PIN50 J2-PIN51 RC INT ECM #1 Tx+ (PORT#2) J2-PIN52 RC INT ECM #1 Tx- (PORT#2) J2-PIN53 J2-PIN54 J2-PIN55 J2-PIN56 CAN A1 Hi (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN57 CAN A1 SHIELD (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN58 J2-PIN59 J2-PIN60 J2-PIN61 RC INT ECM #1 Rx+ (PORT#2) J2-PIN62 RC INT ECM #1 Rx- (PORT#2) J2-PIN63 J2-PIN64 J2-PIN65 J2-PIN66 J2-PIN67 CAN A2 Hi (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN68 CAN A2 Lo (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN69 A2 SHIELD (MACHINE CAN) J2-PIN70 CAN A1 Lo (MACHINE CAN) 363-7123 ENG ST RLY 85 86 87 87A 30 363-7123 ENG STOP RLY 85 86 87 87A 30 363-7123 SVR BK RLY 85 86 87 87A 30 363-7123 AUTODIG RLY 85 86 87 87A 30 363-7123 HORN RLY 85 86 87 87A 30 RIGHT HAND SIDE FR LIGHTS RLY 363-7123 85 86 87 87A 30 LEFT HAND SIDE FR LIGHTS RLY 363-7123 85 86 87 87A 30 RIGHT HAND SIDE RR LIGHTS RLY> 363-7123 85 86 87 87A 30 LEFT HAND SIDE RR LIGHTS RLY 363-7123 85 86 87 87A 30 PARK BK RLY 363-7123 85 86 87 87A 30 RC-C3 473-3361 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V RC-C1 9X-0145 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 175-3366 RC-C4 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 10 10 10 5 330-3336 C3 A8 A2 C20 C19 D19 E20 E17 C18 C17 D17 E18 E15 C16 C15 D15 E16 E13 C14 C13 D13 E14 E11 C12 C11 D11 E12 G20 G19 G18 G17 G16 G15 G14 G13 G12 G11 G10 G9 G8 G7 G6 G5 G4 G3 G2 G1 E9 C10 C9 D9 E10 E7 C8 C7 D7 E8 E5 C6 D5 E6 E3 C4 D3 E4 E1 C2 C1 D1 E2 A20 A19 A18 A17 A16 A15 A14 A13 A12 A11 A10 A9 A7 A6 A5 A4 A3 A1 E19 C5 15 480-4976 RC-C122 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 RC-C23 8T-9834 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 127-5483 K-C1 1 L-C1 188-6210 1 RC-C8 147-1445 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 RC-C9 147-1446 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 RC-C16 147-1445 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 RC-C17 147-1446 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 41 42 43 44 45 46 47 48 49 50 51 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 64 65 66 67 68 69 70 15 RC-C10 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C6 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C25 387-0818 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C24 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C27 387-0818 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C26 155-2252 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 514-3506 RC-C52 451-5598 RC-C51 1 2 451-5598 RC-C49 1 2 451-5598 RC-C50 1 2 514-3506 RC-C31 451-5598 RC-C30 1 2 RC-C28 451-5598 1 2 RC-C29 451-5598 1 2 514-3506 RC-C35 451-5598 RC-C34 1 2 RC-C32 451-5598 1 2 RC-C33 451-5598 1 2 514-3506 RC-C43 514-3506 RC-C39 451-5598 RC-C46 1 2 RC-C41 451-5598 1 2 RC-C40 451-5598 1 2 RC-C37 451-5598 1 2 451-5598 RC-C38 1 2 RC-C36 451-5598 1 2 200-1898 200-1898 200-1898 155-2272 RC-C13 1 2 3 4 155-2272 RC-C14 1 2 3 4 155-2272 RC-C15 1 2 3 4 RC-C11 8T-9834 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 480-4976 RC-C12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 37 38 39 40 549-7288 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 549-7288 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 237-0163 RC-C19 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 417-0992 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 52 44 34 24 14 A2- 52 44 34 24 14 A2- A1+ 13 23 33 43 51 A1+ 13 23 33 43 51 558-6588 D-C1 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j RC-C21 558-6589 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h j RC-C2 382-2776 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 7X-6222 RC-C7 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 382-2778 RC-C22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 RC-C126 382-2778 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 514-3506 RC-C47 RC-C44 451-5598 1 2 RC-C45 451-5598 1 2 451-5598 RC-C42 1 2 5 459-2668 RC-C124 A B C D E F G H J K L M N P R S T U V LR-C1 3E-5179 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 155-2273 LR-C2 1 2 3 4 5 6 9X-4385 LR-C3 A B C D E F LR-C4 387-1998 1 2 3 4 5 6 RC-C125 3E-5179 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 382-2776 RC-C5 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 A B C D E F 363-9099 VOL 1, LOC H-10 VOL 1, LOC C-9 VOL 1, LOC D-9 HARNESS NAME PART NUMBER LR 557-4016 RC 547-7476 RELAY - EXPANDER 1 RELAY - EXPANDER 2 TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR TO MATING CONNECTOR
  10. 10. REAR CHASSIS - RH VIEW FW D FWD VIEW OF AREA “A” VIEW OF AREA “B” VIEW OF AREA “C” (ROTATED FOR CLARITY) A B C 1 3 4 5 13 14 15 19 22 24 25 26 CONN 6 CONN 9 CONN 12 CONN 13 CONN 25 CONN 26 CONN 27 CONN 28 CONN 29 CONN 31 CONN 32 VIEW ALL CALLOUTS
  11. 11. REAR CHASSIS - TOP VIEW F W D 2 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 16 17 18 20 21 23 27 CONN 1 CONN 2 CONN 3 CONN 4 CONN 5 CONN 7 CONN 8 CONN 10 CONN 11 CONN 14 CONN 15 CONN 16 CONN 17 CONN 18 CONN 19 CONN 20 CONN 21 CONN 22 CONN 23 CONN 24 CONN 30 VIEW ALL CALLOUTS
  12. 12. REAR CHASSIS - TOP VIEW RC BOX 51
  13. 13. RC BOX PARTS REMOVED FOR CLARITY 52 53 54 55 56 57 58 59 60 61 62 63 CONN 1 CONN 17 CONN 18 CONN 22 CONN 41 CONN 42 CONN 43 CONN 44 VIEW ALL CALLOUTS

×