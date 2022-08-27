History of hong kong by RT

1.
Mr. IP Kai-yiu
Pui Kiu College
CDI020150881
24-04-2015
Knowledge Enrichment Course for the History
Curriculum:
Historic Buildings, Archives and Cultural Heritage
(seminar and site visit) (New)
2.
School background
• Pui Kiu College
o A DSS school in Shatin
o History lesson for junior form
students
• 2 periods per week
• Student characteristics
o Active, outgoing
o Diversified learning ability
3.
F.2 History—Hong Kong
• A School-based Curriculum
o Major topics
• Local Chinese leaders in early 20th century
• Entrepot trade
• The Colonial Hong Kong
• The Japanese occupation
• Rise of Hong Kong economy
• Chaotic 1950 and 1960
• The rise of Hong Kong in 1970s
• Becoming a part of China
4.
F.2 History—Hong Kong
• Problem encountered:
o Students lack of interest on Hong Kong history
o Students think that Hong Kong history is not important.
• Solution:
o Site visit
o Museum visit
• Tung Wah Museum
5.
The Plan
• A 3 lessons plan (Tung Wah Museum)
o 1 lesson pre-trip
o 2 lesson field trip
o 3 lesson conclusion and consolidation
• A possible extension with 3 more lessons (Tung Wah
Coffin Home)
o 1 lesson pre-trip
o 2 lesson field trip
o 3 lesson conclusion and consolidation
6.
Major focus
• Hong Kong as a hub for entrepot trade
o The transfer of coffins and urns
• Medical services that local Chinese could enjoy
o The establishment of Tung Wah group of Hospitals
• Historical building and archives
o The museum itself is a declared monument
o A lot of historical documents were kept there
7.
Pre-trip lesson
• Aims:
o Arouse students’ interest
o To ensure students are psychologically ready for the visit
o To let the students to have a brief understanding of the museum
• Tools
o Powerpoint
o WS
8.
To illustrate…
Entrepot trade
•Coolie trade
•Concept of ‘returning home’
•Either live or dead
Tung Wah group
of hospitals
•Tung Wah Coffin Home
•Handling the coffin and urns
•Other services provided by the group
•Medical services
Tung Wah
Museum
•Historical building
•Exhibition and archives
9.
Get started—Tsang Yi
• Why Tsang Yi?
o Get started with something around students
o More importantly:
10.
Different kind of trades
• To remind student about HK’s entrepot trade
o Major companies
o Major goods
11.
Advantages of Hong
Kong
• Let the students know (some background about the
development)
o Free port
o Good infrastructure —KCRC
o British rule
28.
Worksheet
• Consisted of 2 parts
o Fill in the blanks
o Short questions
• All answers can be found online
• Aim
o Encourage the students to visit the website of
the Tung Wah Museum
o Let the students to have a basic
understanding over the museum
29.
The visit
• Focus
o Entrepot trade
o Medical service
o Historical heritage and architectural style
• Way
o Grouping
• 6 people in a group (5 groups around in a group)
o Each group concerns one question
• Prepare for presentation in later stage
36.
Their task…
• Finish the WS during the trip
• Prepare for a presentation
o Different group present on different topic
37.
Consolidation and
conclusion
Tung Wah as example Hong
Kong’s development in 19th century
Architectural
style and
archives
Medical
service
Urns and
coffin transfer
38.
Key points…
• Entrepot trade
o Role of Hong Kong
• Using urns transfer as example
o Understand the social nature of Hong Kong (traditional ideas)
o Reason for suspension
• Medical service
o Live of the people in the colony in early 20th century
• Tung Wah group of hospitals
o Farmer God
o Chinese medicine
• Traditional belief prevailed
• Historical building and archives
o Way to study history
• Tung Wah Museum
o Site visit
o Archival study