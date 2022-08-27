Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

History of hong kong by RT

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view
Upcoming SlideShare
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
1 of 39
1 of 39

History of hong kong by RT

Aug. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

Download to read offline

Education

Honkong

Honkong

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

Featured

APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
Free
How to Be Perfect: The Correct Answer to Every Moral Question Michael Schur
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
Free
The Power of Now: A Guide to Spiritual Enlightenment Eckhart Tolle
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brené Brown
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
Free
Golden: The Power of Silence in a World of Noise Justin Zorn
Free
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
Free
Life's Messy, Live Happy: Things Don't Have to Be Perfect for You to Be Content Cy Wakeman
Free
Radical Abundance: Mastering the Psychology of Money Rebecca Ray
Free
The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Unlock Your Best Life Colin O'Brady
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
Free
Power Up Power Down: How to Reclaim Control and Make Every Situation a Win/Win Gail Rudolph
Free
Super Self-Love D'Yonna Riley
Free
Breaking Through Your Own Glass Ceiling: Consistent, Authentic Confidence Linda González
Free
Be the Love: Seven Ways to Unlock Your Heart and Manifest Happiness Sarah Prout
Free
Radical Confidence: 10 No-BS Lessons on Becoming the Hero of Your Own Life Lisa Bilyeu
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
Free

History of hong kong by RT

  1. 1. Mr. IP Kai-yiu Pui Kiu College CDI020150881 24-04-2015 Knowledge Enrichment Course for the History Curriculum: Historic Buildings, Archives and Cultural Heritage (seminar and site visit) (New)
  2. 2. School background • Pui Kiu College o A DSS school in Shatin o History lesson for junior form students • 2 periods per week • Student characteristics o Active, outgoing o Diversified learning ability
  3. 3. F.2 History—Hong Kong • A School-based Curriculum o Major topics • Local Chinese leaders in early 20th century • Entrepot trade • The Colonial Hong Kong • The Japanese occupation • Rise of Hong Kong economy • Chaotic 1950 and 1960 • The rise of Hong Kong in 1970s • Becoming a part of China
  4. 4. F.2 History—Hong Kong • Problem encountered: o Students lack of interest on Hong Kong history o Students think that Hong Kong history is not important. • Solution: o Site visit o Museum visit • Tung Wah Museum
  5. 5. The Plan • A 3 lessons plan (Tung Wah Museum) o 1 lesson pre-trip o 2 lesson field trip o 3 lesson conclusion and consolidation • A possible extension with 3 more lessons (Tung Wah Coffin Home) o 1 lesson pre-trip o 2 lesson field trip o 3 lesson conclusion and consolidation
  6. 6. Major focus • Hong Kong as a hub for entrepot trade o The transfer of coffins and urns • Medical services that local Chinese could enjoy o The establishment of Tung Wah group of Hospitals • Historical building and archives o The museum itself is a declared monument o A lot of historical documents were kept there
  7. 7. Pre-trip lesson • Aims: o Arouse students’ interest o To ensure students are psychologically ready for the visit o To let the students to have a brief understanding of the museum • Tools o Powerpoint o WS
  8. 8. To illustrate… Entrepot trade •Coolie trade •Concept of ‘returning home’ •Either live or dead Tung Wah group of hospitals •Tung Wah Coffin Home •Handling the coffin and urns •Other services provided by the group •Medical services Tung Wah Museum •Historical building •Exhibition and archives
  9. 9. Get started—Tsang Yi • Why Tsang Yi? o Get started with something around students o More importantly:
  10. 10. Different kind of trades • To remind student about HK’s entrepot trade o Major companies o Major goods
  11. 11. Advantages of Hong Kong • Let the students know (some background about the development) o Free port o Good infrastructure —KCRC o British rule
  12. 12. The Kowloon Canton Railway
  13. 13. To the point… • A kind of special goods ocoffin ourns
  14. 14. To explain—coolie trade • Route and situation oMap opicture
  15. 15. Coolie trade • To let students familiar with the situation o The hardship • Picture and movie o Hong Kong as a hub of coolie trade
  16. 16. Coolie trade—possible outcome
  17. 17. • Merry Go-round (東風破) o Movie in 2010 o Celebration of Tung Wah group of Hospitals 140 anniversary o The running of the Tung Wah Coffin Home
  18. 18. The flow Tung Wah Coffin Home Tung Wah group of Hospitals
  19. 19. So you have to introduce…by
  20. 20. It’s something next to you…Tung Wah Hospital Then… Now…
  21. 21. It’s something next to you…Kwong Wah Hospital Then… Now…
  22. 22. It’s something next to you…Tung Wah Eastern Hospital Then… Now…
  23. 23. The flow Tung Wah group of Hospitals Tung Wah Museum
  24. 24. Let the students find out the answer… • Just a brief introduction o Key points to mention • Original use • Exhibition • Architectural style • Archives
  25. 25. Let them work…
  26. 26. Let them work…
  27. 27. Let them work…
  28. 28. Worksheet • Consisted of 2 parts o Fill in the blanks o Short questions • All answers can be found online • Aim o Encourage the students to visit the website of the Tung Wah Museum o Let the students to have a basic understanding over the museum
  29. 29. The visit • Focus o Entrepot trade o Medical service o Historical heritage and architectural style • Way o Grouping • 6 people in a group (5 groups around in a group) o Each group concerns one question • Prepare for presentation in later stage
  30. 30. Sample
  31. 31. Sample
  32. 32. Sample
  33. 33. Sample
  34. 34. Sample
  35. 35. Sample
  36. 36. Their task… • Finish the WS during the trip • Prepare for a presentation o Different group present on different topic
  37. 37. Consolidation and conclusion Tung Wah as example Hong Kong’s development in 19th century Architectural style and archives Medical service Urns and coffin transfer
  38. 38. Key points… • Entrepot trade o Role of Hong Kong • Using urns transfer as example o Understand the social nature of Hong Kong (traditional ideas) o Reason for suspension • Medical service o Live of the people in the colony in early 20th century • Tung Wah group of hospitals o Farmer God o Chinese medicine • Traditional belief prevailed • Historical building and archives o Way to study history • Tung Wah Museum o Site visit o Archival study
  39. 39. A possible extension…

×