Mejora de diapositivas

  1. 1. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 DESEMPEÑO, EMOCIONES Y CREATIVIDAD Desempeño: “La humanidad depende de su desempeño, hoy más que nunca en la historia” Etimología En este caso, podemosexponerque esunapalabra que derivadel latín, esfruto de la suma de tres componentes diferenciados de dicho idioma: -El prefijo “des-”, que significa “de arriba hacia abajo”. -El prefijo “in-”, que es sinónimo de “hacia dentro”. -El sustantivo “pigno”, que puede traducirse como “prenda”. Desempeño es el acto y la consecuencia de desempeñar: cumplir una obligación, realizar una actividad, dedicarse a una tarea. Esta acción también puede vincularse a la representación de un papel. Ejemplo: “El jefe me informó que van a analizar mi desempeño en la empresa antes de tomar una decisión”. “Mi desempeño no fue muy bueno, mi nota no me alcanza para aprobar la materia” HUMANIDAD 1. Conjunto de todos los seres humanos. "la historia de la humanidad; nuestros antepasados han hecho progresar a la humanidad con sus estudios, sus descubrimientos y sus escritos" 2. Capacidad para sentir afecto, comprensión o solidaridad hacia las demás personas. "no publicó la noticia por humanidad, porque podía hacer mucho daño a su amigo; a estos voluntarios los mueve su humanidad y su deseo de colaborar. 3. Capacidad y deseo de desempeñar el cuidado de personas, tierra y recursos limitados. Epicuro Epicuro (en griego, Επίκουρος, Epikouros, «aliado» o «camarada») (Samos, aproximadamente 341 a. C. - Atenas,270 a. C.),tambiénconocidocomo Epicuro de Samos,fue un filósofogriego fundadorde la escuelaque llevasu nombre (epicureísmo).Losaspectosmás destacadosde su doctrina son el hedonismo racional y el atomismo. Influido por Demócrito,Aristótelesy los cínicos, se volvió contra el platonismoy estableció su propiaescuela,conocidacomo "El Jardín", enAtenas,donde él permitiólaentradade mujeres y esclavos a la escuela Propuestas de Epicuro
  2. 2. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 Defendió una doctrina basada en la búsqueda del placer, la cual debería ser dirigida por la prudencia. Se manifestó en contra del destino, la necesidad y el recurrente sentido griego de fatalidad. La naturaleza, según Epicuro, está regida por el azar, entendiendo este como ausencia de causalidad. Solo así es posible la libertad, sin la cual el hedonismo no tiene motivo de ser. Manifestó que los mitos religiosos amargan la vida de los hombres. El finde la vidahumanaes procurar el placery evadirel dolor;siempre de unamaneraracional y evitando los excesos, pues estos provocan un sufrimiento posterior. Los placeres del espíritu son superiores a los del cuerpo, y ambos deben satisfacerse con inteligencia,procurando llegar a un estado de bienestar corporal y espiritual al que denominó ataraxia (ἀταραξία). Criticabatanto el desenfrenocomola renunciaa los placeresde la carne, y argüía que debería buscarse untérminomedioyque losgocescarnalesdeberíansatisfacerse,siempre ycuandono conllevaran un dolor en el futuro. La filosofíaepicúreaafirmaque lafilosofíadebe serun instrumentoal serviciode lavidade los hombres, y que el conocimiento por sí mismo no tiene ninguna utilidad si no se emplea en la búsqueda de la felicidad. Aunque lamayorparte de su obra se ha perdido,conocemosbiensusenseñanzasatravésde la obraDe rerumnatura,del poetalatinoLucrecio(unhomenajeaEpicuroyunaexposiciónamplia de susideas),así como a travésde algunascartas recogidasporDiógenesLaercioy fragmentos rescatados Emociones según paul ekman ¿Sabías que el 70% de lo que comunicamosa diariocorresponde ala comunicaciónnoverbal? Cuando hablamos de comunicación no verbal,nos referimos a todo aquello que transmitimos sin pronunciaruna sola palabra.Se trata de gestos,posturas corporales,expresionesfacialesy miradaspor mediode los cuales podemos expresar nuestras emociones y estados de ánimo. Una mirada vale más que mil palabras… El psicólogo Paul Ekman comenzóaestudiarlaconductanoverbal ylasexpresionesfaciales, así comotambiénel ocultamientode lasemocionesenlasexpresionesdel rostro.Fueasíque logró profundizar en el campo de la psicología de las emociones, hasta entonces no explorado. En 1972, Ekman definió seis emociones básicas: ira, asco, miedo, alegría, tristeza y sorpresa. Debidoa su universalidad,llegóala conclusiónde que debíanser importantespara la construcción de nuestro psiquismo
  3. 3. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 Emociones Paul Ekman Nacimiento 15 de febrero de 1934(85 años) Washington D. C. (Estados Unidos) Nacionalidad Estadounidense Educación Ph.D. Educado en Universidad de Nueva York, Adelphi University Supervisor doctoral John Amsden Starkweather Información profesional Ocupación Psicólogo,antropólogo,sociólogo,escritorde noficciónyprofesoruniversitario Área Psicología Empleador Universidad de California en San Francisco Distinciones APA Award for Distinguished Scientific Contributions to Psychology (1991) Premio William James (1998) Premio Eureka para la comunicación de la ciencia (2004) ¿Qué es una emoción? Una emociónesun conjuntode respuestasneuroquímicasyhormonalesque nospredisponen a reaccionarde ciertamaneraante un estímuloexterno (comolavisiónde unaaraña) ointerno (como un recuerdo acerca de los años de infancia). Eso significaque unaemociónesloque es generadoporel sistemalímbicodel cerebrocuando los grupos de neuronas relacionados con ciertas experiencias, de manera que estamos predispuestos a actuar de cierto modo. Eso ocurre porque,alolargode nuestravida,nuestrocerebronose limitaa"memorizardatos", sinoque tambiénaprende ciertosmodosenlosque hayque reaccionara esasexperiencias.De algúnmodo, la informaciónde loque experimentamosvade la mano de la informaciónacerca de cómo reaccionamos ante eso; no son dos clases de informaciones separadas. Es por eso que, si aprendemos a asociar los insectos a las picaduras, cuando veamos uno tenderemosaexperimentarlasensacióndel miedo:nuestrocuerpohabrá aprendidoque,con esa información visual, esa es la reacción adecuada.
  4. 4. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 ¿Qué es un sentimiento? Un sentimiento es similar a una emoción y está muy relacionado con el sistema límbico, pero además de esta predisposición espontánea, incontrolable y automática, incluye la evaluación consciente que hacemos de esta experiencia. Es decir, que en un sentimientohay una valoración consciente de la emoción y de la experiencia subjetiva en general. Por ejemplo, si vemosuna araña, seremos capaces de auto-examinar lo que sentimosy lo que pensamosenunasituaciónasíyreflexionaraqué otrasexperienciasnosrecuerdaesasituación, cuáles son las diferentes maneras en las que se puede reaccionar a ese estímulo, hasta qué punto es racional el asco o el miedo que sentimos, etc. ¿Cuál es la diferencia entre ambas? Tal y como hemos visto, tanto las emociones como los sentimientos tienen que ver con algo irracional que tiene que vercon lamanera subjetivaconlaque experimentamosunasituación. Ninguno de los dos fenómenos puede ser traducido en forma de palabras de manera fiel y sin dejarnos muchos matices en el tintero, y es la otra persona la que, haciendo un esfuerzo de empatía,debe construiren su mente ya partir de sus propiasexperienciascómonosdebemos sentir. Ambos son inseparables Y aquí viene unaaparenteparadoja:aunque losconceptosde sentimientoyemociónse refieren a cosas diferentes, a la práctica allí donde hay una emoción hay siempre un sentimiento (o varios). Los dos se presentan a la vez, y las palabras que utilizamos para separados conceptualmente soloexistenenla teoría para permitirnosentenderde un modo más preciso acerca de qué parte de la experiencia consciente estamos describiendo. Del mismomodoenel que allídonde hayunosgeneshayunentornoque influyeenel modoen el que estos se expresan,emoción y sentimientos no pueden presentarse por separado (enel ser humano consciente y sano) y por consiguiente se solaparán. La distinción entre ambos es más virtual y teórica que material. Es por eso que la diferencia entre sentimiento y emoción solo se utiliza porque resulta útil en ciertos casos y porque cada una de ellas podría explicar diferentes procesos neurológicosque funcionanenparalelo, noporque efectivamente podamosaislarunsentimientoysepararlode la emociónconlaque se presenta.Enpsicologíayneurociencias,parabienyparamal,lascosas no resultan tan sencillas. Las 10 emociones positivas más destacadas 1. OrgulloEsunade lasemocionesmáspotentesyrefuerzael sentidode pertenenciaaungrupo determinado, ya que sentirse orgulloso de algo es un síntoma de humildad y respeto por las capacidades de los demás. 2. AlegríaPor indeterminadaque parezca,laalegría aparece enmomentosmuydeterminados. Escucha a tu cuerpo es esos intervalos, probablemente aquello que más alegre te pone está relacionado con lo que quieres de la vida.
  5. 5. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 3. Bienestar Sentirse a gusto depende de muchos factores, pero todos ellos necesitan de un marco equilibrado para ser relevantes. Cuidarse y disfrutar de la vida sin presión, son dos actuaciones que nos llevan a esa sensación de confort referida. 4. Interés El interés es una emoción muy conectada con la propia condición humana y si se carece de él, difícilmente se puede vivir de forma plena. 5. DiversiónQué dudacabe,que para disfrutarla vidacomo se merece,esnecesariorecurriral ocio de vezen cuando.Esta emociónrefuerzalasensaciónde disfrute general,yaque sinrisas, no hay alegría intensa. 6. Gratitud Es importante destacar que esta emoción es propia de las personas estables con fuertes instintos sociales, lo cual lesconvierte enindividuosafables. La gratitud se siente y se hace sentir, ya que es una emoción con propósito gregario concreto. 7. Esperanza No se puede vivir sin ella, la esperanza nos hace levantarnos de la cama cada mañana,inclusoenaquellasépocasmássombrías.Teneresperanzasupone tenerunpropósito y anticipar el futuro, ya que se diseña uno cada vez que se tiene esperanza. 8. SerenidadEsuna emociónque nose disfrutaplenamente hastaque nosomosadultos.Suele aparecer en momentos de mucha claridad espiritual o cuando están cubiertas el resto de necesidades vitales. 9. Asombro Uno de los motores que impulsan el espíritu humano, está alimentado por el asombro,yaque sinestaemoción,difícilmentelagenteseguiríaexperimentandoovisitandolos lugares más recónditos de la tierra. 10. AmorAunque existenotrasemocionesnegativasadyacentesque suelenderivardel proceso de enamoramiento,el amorensímismoesuna emocióninocenteque noshace sermejoresde lo que realmente somos. El amorque definimosnosiempreesromántico,sinoque refierelaafectividadqueexpresamos o deseamos expresar ante nuestros seres queridos. Ira Es una emociónprimaria,muytóxica,que generaenlosindividuosunaenorme incapacidadde manejarla, llevándolos a desatar sentimientos destructivos. Sin duda es la más violenta de todas las emociones humanas. Como tratas serás tratado. Es peligrosaporquegeneraunareacción,esdecir,unconflictoentredospersonas.Sinembargo, es aún más peligrosa cuando no se saca, sino que se guarda y como una olla a presión explota en cualquier momento. Asco
  6. 6. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 Aunque una emoción como el asco pueda incluso hasta sorprendernos, lo cierto es que está estrechamentevinculadaalaansiedad,porquehablamosde aquellosestímulosalosque somos incapaces de afrontarlos. Ahora que ya lo sabes, para no padecerlas en su lado más nocivo ahora tienes que aprender a gestionarlas. Poresote aconsejamosque tomesnotade aquelloque debeshacerparaconvertirunaemoción negativa en positiva y aprovecharte de todos sus beneficios para que no te perjudiquen Miedo ante una situaciónque vivimoscomoamenaza,nuestrocerebropreparael cuerpopara: tomar la decisiónmásconvenienteparamantenernosconvida;yaseaescondernos,correroactivarla ira para defendernos. El corazóny la respiraciónse aceleranjuntoa un“shock” de adrenalinaque nosda“unplus”de energía dirigida principalmente hacia las piernas. Tristeza nos permite identificar un estado de ánimo que a menudo aparece delante de situaciones de duelo y de pérdida. La tristeza es absolutamente imprescindible para superar la pérdida: sea de un ser vivo, un objeto o una expectativa en la cual habíamos depositado mucha ilusión. Cuando estamos tristes,nuestro cerebro produce una sensación de fatiga y nos saca las ganas de realizar actividades o quedar con nuestros amigos. La finalidad deestecansancioes darnosel tiemponecesarioparavaloraryaceptarloque hemos perdido,revisarsus consecuencias, y sobre todo, encontrar la manera de empezar de nuevo. Sorpresa emoción repentina que se manifiesta de un evento que no esperabas. Las sorpresas pueden ser negativas, agradables, o no tener una evaluación, dependiendo del contexto. Sorpresaderivade la palabra latinasuperprehensusque significa«cosainesperada»,«atrapaa alguien sin preparación» y «deja a alguien en estupor» La sorpresa se estudia en psicología como una de las siete micro expresiones universales que tienen los humanos. Entre ellosestán el disgusto, la ira, el miedo, la tristeza, la alegría, la sorpresa y el desprecio. Alegría
  7. 7. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 La alegría (del latín alicer o alecris) es un sentimiento grato y vivo que suele manifestarse con signos exteriores, palabras, gestos o actos con que se expresa el júbilo. La alegría es una de las emociones que vive y experimenta el ser humano en la vida. Es un estado interior, fresco y luminoso, generador de bienestar general, altos niveles de energía,yuna poderosadisposición.Laalegríaesunsentimientoovalor,laacciónconstructiva, que puede serpercibidaentoda persona,siendoasí que quienla experimenta,larevelaensu apariencia, lenguaje, decisiones y actos. La tristeza es el sentimiento o emoción contraria. Tambiénse puede definircomoel estadode ánimomásconfortable porel cual se puede pasar. La tristezajuegaaquíunrol,yaque sinellanose podríasentiralegría,ysegúnestudiosmédicos, la alegría ayuda al mejoramiento de la salud. La alegría también para muchos se simboliza con el color cian o amarillo, este también se compara con optimismooplacer.Generalmente estáoriginadapor un sentimientoplacentero o por la relación con alguna persona o cosa que manifiesta este tipo de emoción y que nos la contagiaviéndolacasi comopropia,puede serproducto de la diversión o el entretenimiento. Al igual se siente "alegría"cuandoestas enunarelaciónsentimental oenungruposocial yaque al ser "aceptado" sientes una reacción placentera la cual conocida como la alegría. También la alegría es un sentimiento que se siente en un romanticismo o con amigos ¿Es posible la gestión de la felicidad en las empresas? ¿Cómo podemos medir la felicidad dentro de una compañía? ¿Cómo puedo saber si mis empleados son felices en sus puestos de trabajo? ¿Soy feliz en mi empleo? Sonpreguntasque noshacemosymuchasvecessonmuydifícilesde contestar.Posiblementesi somos un empresario, sepamos gestionar los recursos de nuestra propia empresa, la parte financiera, la gestión del material necesario, pero ¿y la felicidad? Está demostrado que un empleado feliz es más rentable que uno que no lo es. PROPUESTA: ¿UN ALUMNO FELIZ ES MAS CREATIVO?

