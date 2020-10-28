Successfully reported this slideshow.
La prevision

la prevision administrativa

  1. 1. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 LA PREVISION 1. INTRODUCCION Previsióncomo parte de la planeación.La previsiónimplicaverhaciael futuroy responde ala pregunta¿qué puede hacerse?esbase necesariaparala planeaciónyaque fijael objetivoy plantealaselecciónde cursosde acción.El principiode laprevisiónse dacuandoun plan revelatal consistenciaque buscareduciral mínimosuserrores.Ellose logracuandose basan enexperienciasyestudiosanteriores.1 2. DESARROLLO La palabraprevisiónproviene de prever,loque es “veranticipadamente“o tratar de ver en formaanticipadaloque va a ocurrir. Entoncesentenderemosporprevisióncomoaquellaetapadel procesoadministrativodonde se diagnosticaa travésde datos relevantesdel pasadoydel futuro,de tal formaque se puedan construircontextossociales,políticos,económicos,tecnológicos,etc.2 El propósitode laprevisiónesque todoadministradorseavisionario,peroalavezprevisor,ya que enla actualidadlaúnica constante esel “cambio”y debemosestarpreparadospara enfrentarlo. La previsiónimplicaveranticipadamente,yresponde alapregunta¿qué puede hacerse? Es base necesariapara laplaneaciónyaque fijaobjetivosyplantealaselecciónde cursosde acción. Los elementosde la previsiónson:  Objetivos(finesque se persiguen)  Investigación(factores,positivosynegativos,que nosayudanuobstaculizanen la búsquedade esosobjetivos)  Cursosalternativosde acción,(nospermitanescogeralgunode elloscomobase de nuestrosplanes) Podemosdefinirlaprevisióncomolaetapade la administraciónenque se determinanlos principalescursosde acciónque permitenrealizarlosobjetivosorganizacionales.3 La previsiónadministrativadescansaenunaprobabilidadseria,laque serátantomayor, cuanto máspuedaapoyarse enexperienciaspasadas,propiasoajenas,ycuantomáspuedan aplicarse a dichasexperiencias,métodosestadísticosode cálculode probabilidad. En la previsióndel futuro,encontramostressituacionesbásicas:  Certeza:Seguridadde que ocurrao no, unacosa  Incertidumbre:Carenciade elementosparapredecircómose presentanlos acontecimientosdel futuro  Probabilidad:Existenciade motivosfundadosparaconcluirque haymayores posibilidadesde laocurrenciade algoenun sentidoo enotro
  2. 2. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 Principiosorientadoresenla previsión El Principiode laobjetividad,“lasprevisionesdebendescansarenhechosmásbienque en opinionessubjetivas” El principiode lamedición,“lasprediccionesserántantomássegurascuantomás podamos apreciarlas,nosólocualitativamente,sinoenformacuantitativaosusceptiblede medirse”. Retomemoslos3elementosde laprevisiónparaverlosmásdetalladamente: OBJETIVOS Utilizamoslosobjetivosparaexpresarloque queremoslograr,sonlosresultados específicos que queremosobtenercomoresultadodel procesoadministrativo.Unobjetivoexpresaun intentoque describe uncambiopropuestoque esmedible yobservable.Lafijaciónde los objetivoslegitimaalaorganización. En sí, losobjetivos,sonhipótesisque señalanloque queremosalcanzarcomounresultado preconcebidomedianteel desempeñode actividadesyconusode recursos.Comotoda hipótesiscientíficamente preconcebida,requierede elementosnecesariosysuficientespara alcanzarse. La previsióndebe señalarlosyseguirlosparadisminuirlaincertidumbre,que siempre,aunque endiversosgradosse presentaenlasorganizaciones. Aunque parezcaobvio,lacorrectadefiniciónyladebidajerarquizaciónde losobjetivos,deben precisarse yobservarse yaque a vecesse pierdende vistayse persiguencosasmuydistintasa losfinesde laorganización. 3. CONCLUSIONES La palabra previsiónproviene de preveropre-ver,loque es "ver anticipadamente lascosas"o "tratar de ver en forma anticipada lo que va a ocurrir". Entonces, entenderemos por previsión como aquella etapa del proceso administrativo donde se diagnostica a través de datos relevantesdelpasadoydel presente que seanrelevantes,de tal formaque se puedanconstruir contextos sociales, políticos, económicos, tecnológicos, etc., en los que se desenvolverá la empresa en el mediano como en el largo plazo. 4. REFERENCIAS 1. https://fundamentosdeadmon.wordpress.com/2013/11/07/la-prevision/ 2. https://www.todoempresa.com/Cursos/Previsiones%20Demo/1intro.htm 3. https://www.pymesyautonomos.com/estrategia/metodos-de-prevision-para-nuestra- empresa-ii
  3. 3. “LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA” “Los mejores alumnos son los que hacen las mejores preguntas a Google” Mgr. José Ramiro Zapata Barrientos JHASMIN JOHANA MORALES OCAMPO Mgr. José RamiroZapata Barrientos Investigaciónde MercadosII – Grupo 09 5. VIDEOS https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kFJ0VkBKL7s https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uvy4l9ajFrM

