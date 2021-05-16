Pptlegend villarosa jhane_kim_grade12-amethyst[1]

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Along time ago, there was a widow woman who lived in the farm with her daughter named Pina.
  2. 2. Mrs. Rosa loved her daughter so dearly, and she wanted her to grow up expert on household chores. So, she taught Pina everything she knew about household works
  3. 3. Since Pina was the only child, she didn't want to work and kept saying that she already knew everything whatever her mother taught. So Mrs. Rosa didn't bother her.
  4. 4. One day Mrs. Rosa got sick, she can't stand and she cannot work in the house. Pina was forced to do the house chores.
  5. 5. Her mother told her to cook porridge. She just left it ,then went to play. Because of her negligence, the bottom part got stuck in the pot. Mrs. Rosa didn't get mad, at least Pina served her
  6. 6. Mrs. Rosa stayed in bed in a few more days. Pina was still forced to do the house chores
  7. 7. One day while preparing the food to cook, Pina can't find the ladle.
  8. 8. She asked her mother where the ladle was. Her mother was already annoyed for always asking. Pina! I hope you can have so many eyes, so you can see everything and you won't keep asking
  9. 9. After what happened ,Pina left the house. Mrs. Rosa was so worried. She was forced to get up and eat. She called her daughter but no one answered
  10. 10. One morning while she was in the yard , she noticed a rare plant. She didn't know what kind of plant it was, she just take care of it.
  11. 11. The fruit shaped like a head of a person that was being surrounded with so many eyes. She suddenly remembered what she wished for Pina. Then realized that what she said came true
  12. 12. She named it Pina to remember her daughter. In the long run the fruit was called " Pineapple".

