Bachiller: Jhanexys Bahar. C.I.V 24.914.256 Sección: IV Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” - Sede Barce...
Se define cada número complejo z como un par ordenado de números reales: z = (a, b). A su vez el primer elemento a se defi...
 Suma y Resta El procedimiento para efectuar estas operaciones es similar que en los números reales ó sea la parte real d...
 División Cuando se tiene que efectuar complejos, el proceso a seguir es similar al que se lleva a cabo cuando se raciona...
Los números complejos se representan en unos ejes cartesianos.  El eje X se llama eje real.  El eje Y se llama eje imagi...
Los afijos de los números reales se sitúan sobre el eje real, X. Los afijos de los números imaginarios se sitúan sobre el ...
Un número complejo en forma binómica es a + bi. El número a es la parte real del número complejo. El número b es la parte ...
Puesto que los números complejos son pares de R×R, pueden representarse en unos ejes perpendiculares, de la misma forma qu...
 El conjugado de un número complejo se define como su simétrico respecto al eje real, es decir, si z=a+bi, su conjugado s...
Con ayuda de la animación, verifica que se cumplen las siguientes expresiones:  z=5+4i Conjugado: 5-4i Opuesto: -5-4i Inv...
En todo triángulo la suma de las longitudes de dos lados cualquiera es siempre mayor (teniendo en cuenta la multiplicidad ...
Un número complejo en forma polar consta de dos componentes: módulo y argumento. Módulo de un número complejo El módulo de...
Ejemplos: 2) 1)
Nombrada así por Abraham de Moivre afirma que para cualquier número complejo (y en particular, para cualquier número real)...
Para calcular la potencia de un complejo en forma trigonométrica utilizamos la fórmula de Moivre: Ejemplos Expresa en func...
La potencia enésima de número complejo es otro número complejo tal que:  Su módulo es la potencia n−ésima del módulo.  S...
Raíz La raíz enésima de número complejo es otro número complejo tal que: Su módulo es la en raíz enésima del módulo. Su ar...
 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygJ6Tvda_Uc  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bob5mg1UB0k  https://www.youtube.com/watc...
Números Complejos

  1. 1. Bachiller: Jhanexys Bahar. C.I.V 24.914.256 Sección: IV Instituto Universitario Politécnico “Santiago Mariño” - Sede Barcelona Asignatura: Matemáticas IV Ingeniería Industrial
  2. 2. Se define cada número complejo z como un par ordenado de números reales: z = (a, b). A su vez el primer elemento a se define como parte real de z, se denota a = Re (z) ; el segundo elemento b se define como parte imaginaria de z, se denota b = Im (z). Luego en el conjunto ℂ de los números complejos, se definen tres operaciones y la relación de igualdad: Suma (a, b) + (c, d) = ( a + c, b + d) Producto por escalar r ( a, b) = (ra, rb)  Multiplicación (a, b) * ( (c, d) = (ac – bd – ad + bc)  Igualdad (a, b) = (c, d) ↔ a = c ^ b = d A partir de estas operaciones podemos deducir otras como las siguientes: Resta (a, b) - (c, d) = ( a - c, b - d) División (a, b) (ac + bd ; bc - ad) ac + bd ; bc - ad (c, d) c 2 + d2 c2 + d2 c2 + d2 Al número ( a, 0) se denomina número complejo real y como entre el conjunto de estos y el conjunto ℝ de los números reales se establece un isomorfismo , se asume que todo número real es un número complejo. Al número complejo ( 0, b) se denomina número imaginario puro. Puesto que ( a, 0) + ( 0, b) = ( a, b) se dice que un número complejo es la suma de un número real con un número imaginario puro.
  3. 3.  Suma y Resta El procedimiento para efectuar estas operaciones es similar que en los números reales ó sea la parte real de un número complejo se sumará ó se restará con la parte real de otro número complejo y la parte imaginaria de un número complejo se sumará ó se restará con la parte imaginaria de otro número complejo. El siguiente ejemplo nos dará una idea más amplia de lo que anteriormente se explico. Multiplicación Debemos recordar que en la Multiplicación se efectúan dos operaciones básicas, la Multiplicación y la Suma, por lo tanto cuando se efectúe la operación de multiplicar se podrá multiplicar partes Reales con partes Reales ó con partes Imaginarias y viceversa y cuando se tenga que efectuar la operación de sumar será como se explicó en el punto No. 1. El siguiente ejemplo aclarara las dudas. 2 + 3 i x 3 - 4 i 6 + 9 i - 8 i - 12 i 2 6 + 1 i - 12 i 2 pero como la respuesta es
  4. 4.  División Cuando se tiene que efectuar complejos, el proceso a seguir es similar al que se lleva a cabo cuando se racionaliza un denominador, en otras palabras el número complejo que se va a dividir se le multiplicará tanto al dividendo como al divisor el conjugado del divisor y lo que resulte será el resultado. Ejemplo: Dividir entre Potencias Para efectuar esta operación se seguirán las indicaciones que se explicaron en el Teorema del Binomio. Ejemplo: Elevar a la cuarta potencia 2 + 3i (2+3i)4 = (2)4 + 4(2)3(3i) + 6(2)2(3i)2 + 4(2)(3i)3 + (3i)4 = 16 + 96i + 216i2 + 216i3 + 81i4 = 16 + 96i - 216 - 216i + 81 = -119 - 120i Nota: Recordar que
  5. 5. Los números complejos se representan en unos ejes cartesianos.  El eje X se llama eje real.  El eje Y se llama eje imaginario. El número complejo a + bi se representa: 1) Por el punto (a, b), que se llama su afijo. 2) Mediante un vector de origen (0, 0) y extremo (a, b).
  6. 6. Los afijos de los números reales se sitúan sobre el eje real, X. Los afijos de los números imaginarios se sitúan sobre el eje imaginario, Y.
  7. 7. Un número complejo en forma binómica es a + bi. El número a es la parte real del número complejo. El número b es la parte imaginaria del número complejo. Si b = 0 el número complejo se reduce a un número real, ya que a + 0i = a. Si a = 0 el número complejo se reduce a bi, y se dice que es un número imaginario puro. El conjunto de los números complejos se designa por . Los números complejos a + bi y −a − bi se llaman opuestos. Los números complejos z = a + bi y z = a − bi se llaman conjugados. Dos números complejos son iguales cuando tienen la misma componente real y la misma componente imaginaria.
  8. 8. Puesto que los números complejos son pares de R×R, pueden representarse en unos ejes perpendiculares, de la misma forma que se representan los puntos del plano. De este modo el número complejo a+bi=(a,b)a+bi=(a,b), está representado en la figura siguiente por el punto A, que recibe el nombre de afijo del número complejo. En el «eje horizontal» se toma la parte real del número complejo, y en el perpendicular la parte imaginaria. De esta manera, los complejos de la forma (a,0)=a(a,0)=a que no tienen parte imaginaria, tienen su afijo en el eje horizontal que por eso se llama eje real. Los complejos imaginarios puros (0,b)=bi(0,b)=bi representan sus puntos afijos en el eje perpendicular al eje real, llamado eje imaginario.
  9. 9.  El conjugado de un número complejo se define como su simétrico respecto al eje real, es decir, si z=a+bi, su conjugado sería a-bi. Por otro lado,  El opuesto de un número complejo es simétrico respecto al origen y queda dado por -a-bi.  El inverso de un número complejo (z^-1) queda en la misma dirección que el conjugado en la representación gráfica, ya que: z^-1=1/a+bi=(a- bi)/(a+bi)(a-bi)=(a-bi)/[a+bi]^2 [ ]=valor absoluto En este applet podéis comprobar la relación gráfica entre el conjugado, opuesto e inverso respecto a cualquier número complejo. Un número complejo viene dado por la expresión z=a+bi, donde "a" es la parte real y "b" la parte imaginaria. La letra i se denomina unidad imaginaria y verifica que i^2=-1. La representación gráfica de un número complejo es el vector que une el origen de coordenadas con el punto (a,b), llamado afijo del número complejo. El eje "x" constituye el eje real, mientras que el eje "y" representa al imaginario.
  10. 10. Con ayuda de la animación, verifica que se cumplen las siguientes expresiones:  z=5+4i Conjugado: 5-4i Opuesto: -5-4i Inverso: 5-4i/41  z=-2-3i Conjugado: -2+3i Opuesto: 2+3i Inverso: 2+3i/13 Ahora calcula el inverso, el conjugado y el opuesto de los siguientes números complejos: 1. z=-4+16i 2. z=i 3. z=22+0i 4. z=2+6i 5. z=1-2i
  11. 11. En todo triángulo la suma de las longitudes de dos lados cualquiera es siempre mayor (teniendo en cuenta la multiplicidad canónica de vector asociado a la raíz de la matriz del operador transpuesto por su complejidad lineal) a la longitud del lado restante. Este resultado ha sido generalizado a otros contextos más sofisticados como espacios vectoriales. Fue demostrada inicialmente por el gran Marcelo Cerminara. Definido matemáticamente, cualquier triángulo cumple la siguiente propiedad: donde a, b y c son los lados.
  12. 12. Un número complejo en forma polar consta de dos componentes: módulo y argumento. Módulo de un número complejo El módulo de un número complejo es el módulo del vector determinado por el origen de coordenadas y su afijo. Se designa por |z|. Argumento de un número complejo El argumento de un número complejo es el ángulo que forma el vector con el eje real. Se designa por arg(z).
  13. 13. Ejemplos: 2) 1)
  14. 14. Nombrada así por Abraham de Moivre afirma que para cualquier número complejo (y en particular, para cualquier número real) x y para cualquier entero n se verifica que: Esta fórmula es importante porque conecta a los números complejos (i significa unidad imaginaria) con la trigonometría. La expresión "cos x + i sen x" a veces se abrevia como cis x. Al expandir la parte izquierda de la igualdad y comparando la parte real con la imaginaria, es posible derivar expresiones muy útiles para cos(nx) y sen(nx) en términos de cos(x) y sen(x). Además, esta fórmula puede ser utilizada para encontrar expresiones explícitas para la enésima raíz de la unidad, eso es, números complejos z tal que zn = 1.
  15. 15. Para calcular la potencia de un complejo en forma trigonométrica utilizamos la fórmula de Moivre: Ejemplos Expresa en función de cos α y sen α: cos 3α y sen 3α Binomio de Newton Fórmula de Moivre Igualamos con la parte real e imaginaria de la expresión anterior.
  16. 16. La potencia enésima de número complejo es otro número complejo tal que:  Su módulo es la potencia n−ésima del módulo.  Su argumento es n veces el argumento dado. Ejemplo:
  17. 17. Raíz La raíz enésima de número complejo es otro número complejo tal que: Su módulo es la en raíz enésima del módulo. Su argumento es: k = 0,1 ,2 ,3, … (n-1) Ejemplo:
  18. 18.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ygJ6Tvda_Uc  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bob5mg1UB0k  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1nvQJIkuclQ  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bRa66ewxdm0  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug9gQyHW- Uw  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjhawVBVIDI  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vQWkYUsRtHQ  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5yBoG715XyE  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7IdAMotoLs  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbKM8zDL9K0

