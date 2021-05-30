Successfully reported this slideshow.
Education
May. 30, 2021

Mis Habilidades

A continuación presento las habilidades que manejo.

Mis Habilidades

  1. 1. Mis Habilidades 01 Personales , sociales y directivas
  2. 2. HABILIDADES PERSONALES 02 Confianza Autonomía Creatividad Optimismo
  3. 3. SOCIALES HABILIDADES 03 Asertividad Empatía Comunicación Escucha activa
  4. 4. DIRECTIVAS HABILIDADES 04 Inteligencia emocional Análisis y resolución de conflictos compromiso Liderazgo

