Sistema de distribucion

Es el conjunto de piezas que regulan la entrada y salida de los gases en el cilindro
Los elementos que forman el sistema de distribución son:  Engranaje de mando  Árbol de levas  Taqués  Buzos  Válvulas
Engranaje de mando  Son los piñones que están sujetos uno al cigüeñal y otro al árbol de levas
Nota: su reglaje debe coincidir con las marcas que facilita el fabricante. Este engranaje de mando puede ser:  Directo po...
Árbol de levas Es un eje que jira solidario al cigüeñal y a la mitad de vueltas de este. Está provisto por unas excéntrica...
Taqués o buzos Estos son componentes que tienen por misión, empujar las válvulas cuando son accionadas por las levas. Al g...
En la clasificación de los buzos pueden ser: Hidráulicos Mecánicos
En algunos casos cuando el eje de levas se encuentra en la parte inferior ósea en el block, es necesario utilizar unas var...
Clasificación del sistema de distribución  Por la ubicación y cantidad de ejes:  OHV: cuando poseen un eje en la parte i...
Válvulas Son componentes que sellan los orificios de entrada y salida de los gases. Están formadas por:
Tipos de válvulas
 Para que la válvula se pueda abrir y serrar cuando sea requerido se montan sobre ella un resorte. Nota: las válvulas de ...
La sincronización del motor Como su nombre lo dice se trata de sincronizar el sistema de distribución para que la entrada ...
Que tenemos que tomar en cuenta  Que el cilindro número uno esté en su punto muerto superior.  Que las válvulas estén to...
Las marcas de sincronización
Problemas que puede ocasionar una mala sincronización  Perdida de potencia del motor  Explosiones en el motor  Que el v...
Mantenimiento al sistema de distribución  Inspección o cambio de faja de tiempo y tensor  Inspección de engranajes de si...
En esta presentación encontrará información sobre como funciona el sistema de distribución y que tipos de distribución hay.

  1. 1. Es el conjunto de piezas que regulan la entrada y salida de los gases en el cilindro
  2. 2. Los elementos que forman el sistema de distribución son:  Engranaje de mando  Árbol de levas  Taqués  Buzos  Válvulas
  3. 3. Engranaje de mando  Son los piñones que están sujetos uno al cigüeñal y otro al árbol de levas
  4. 4. Nota: su reglaje debe coincidir con las marcas que facilita el fabricante. Este engranaje de mando puede ser:  Directo por medio de piñones  Por polea dentada con faja  Por cadena metálica
  5. 5. Árbol de levas Es un eje que jira solidario al cigüeñal y a la mitad de vueltas de este. Está provisto por unas excéntricas, llamadas levas, en números de 2 por cilindro. Las dos levas que tiene cada cilindro son: Una para admisión y otra para escape.
  6. 6. Taqués o buzos Estos son componentes que tienen por misión, empujar las válvulas cuando son accionadas por las levas. Al girar el árbol de levas la leva empuja al taqué el cual vence el resorte y permite que se despeje el orificio o tobera serrado por la válvula. Nota: entre el taqué y el vástago de la válvula debe existir un juego o luz. Que oscila entre 0.15 y/o 20 milímetros
  7. 7. En la clasificación de los buzos pueden ser: Hidráulicos Mecánicos
  8. 8. En algunos casos cuando el eje de levas se encuentra en la parte inferior ósea en el block, es necesario utilizar unas varillas de accionamiento y un eje de balancines para accionar las válvulas.
  9. 9. Clasificación del sistema de distribución  Por la ubicación y cantidad de ejes:  OHV: cuando poseen un eje en la parte inferior y su accionamiento generalmente es por piñones.  OHC: cuando poseen un eje en la parte superior de la culata y su accionamiento puede ser por faja o cadena.  DOCH: cuando poseen dos ejes en la parte superior de la culata.
  10. 10. Válvulas Son componentes que sellan los orificios de entrada y salida de los gases. Están formadas por:
  11. 11. Tipos de válvulas
  12. 12.  Para que la válvula se pueda abrir y serrar cuando sea requerido se montan sobre ella un resorte. Nota: las válvulas de admisión suelen ser mas grandes para mejorar el llenado del cilindro.
  13. 13. La sincronización del motor Como su nombre lo dice se trata de sincronizar el sistema de distribución para que la entrada y salida de los gases sea adecuada.
  14. 14. Que tenemos que tomar en cuenta  Que el cilindro número uno esté en su punto muerto superior.  Que las válvulas estén totalmente serradas en el cilindro número uno. Pues de esa forma se consigue que el cilindro uno esté en su tiempo de compresión.
  15. 15. Las marcas de sincronización
  16. 16. Problemas que puede ocasionar una mala sincronización  Perdida de potencia del motor  Explosiones en el motor  Que el vehículo no arranque  Que se tuerzan las válvulas
  17. 17. Mantenimiento al sistema de distribución  Inspección o cambio de faja de tiempo y tensor  Inspección de engranajes de sincronización  Calibración de válvulas  Sangrado de buzos hidráulicos  Verificación de desgaste de levas

