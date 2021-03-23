https://isbooktoday.com/welcome/1512243051 The Weight Cut Bible is the ultimate guidebook to making weight for upcoming fighters and wrestlers. MMA legend, Jon Fitch gives you the tools needed to safely cut weight, without compromising your performance. Step by step, Jon walks you through his simple and effective weight cutting system covering meal plans while setting a realistic expectation of what to expect in the 8 weeks leading up to a fight. Dive into the week of a fight and the grueling techniques used the night before and day of weigh in before battle. _________________________"The Jon Fitch method has made an incredible impact on both my career and my lifestyle. All these people come out with diet plans and tell you what to do, but I was looking for something more than that. I wanted something to implement in my life moving forward and not just only for the two to three months of a fight camp. As a professional MMA fighter, the food I put in my body is key. I need the right nutrients for my workouts and training. I have to make weight. I have to keep my weight low even when I 8217;m not fighting. Not only that after I make weight I need to eat the right thing. Some people go off the deep end and eat anything and everything they want after making weight.Jon Fitch 8217✔ method breaks down what, when and why to eat specific foods throughout these processes. As one of my favorite fighters back in the day, he has experience and success to prove and now I'm successful too. Ever since I turned to his method, I can feel the difference and I 8217;ve been undefeated ever since." -Ian Butler | Bellator Lightweight