KETUA MGMP PERHOTELAN SULAWESI UTARA PERAN LMS PADA BLENDED LEARNING JEVIE JANE MALIANGKAY,S.PD Jevie jane
BLENDED LEARNING Blended learning merupakan pembelajaran yang mengkombinasikan atau menggabungkan berbagai teknologi berba...
BLENDED LEARNING Insert the Sub Title of Your Presentation ESENSINYA PROGRAM PENGAJARAN YANG TERPADU/PEMBAURAN SECARA DARI...
CLASSROOM MODEL BLENDED LEARNING siswa dapat berpindah dari satu station ke station lainnya pada jadwal yang sudah ditentu...
CLASSROOM MODEL BLENDED LEARNING Siswa dapat belajar secara online di rumah melalui platform pembelajaran online/ video pr...
1. MODE STATION LAB
2. MODE LAB ROTATION https://maglearning.id/2019/02/03/lab-rotation-blended-learning/
3. MODEL INDIVIDUAL ROTATION
4.MODEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM
5. MODEL FLEX
6. MODEL A LA CARTE
• Infographic Style SINKRONIS VS ASINKRONIS Web conference (seperti Google hangout,AdobeConnect, Open Meeting, join.me, go...
Learning Management System LMS FOR BUSINESS LMS FOR SCHOOL LMS FOR MARKET PLACE Learning Management System (biasa disingka...
JENIS-JENIS LMS Contoh LMS yang proprietary (pemilik pribadi)diantaranya adalah: Saba Software (http://www.saba.com) Apex ...
LMS yang kuat harus bisa melakukan hal berikut : ❑ Menggunakan layanan self-service dan self-guided; ❑ Mengumpulkan dan me...
APA ITU CLASS DOJO??? ClassDojo adalah Aplikasi komunikasi guru untuk memotivasi siswa menumbuhkan perilaku positif siswa ...
CLASS DOJO https://www.classdojo.com/. DAFTAR CLASS DOJO - TEACHER - PARENT - STUDENT - SCHOOL LEADER Sign up for ClassDoj...
1. DAFTAR CLASSDOJO : https://www.classdojo.com/. 1 2
2. LENGKAPI DATA DIRI SESUAI PILIHAN (TEACHER,PARENT,STUDENT,SCHOOL LEADER)
3. LENGKAPI DATA SEKOLAH (JIKA BELUM ADA)
D DDD D https://youtu.be/9oxQwOQj5lM. INFO SELANJUTNYA….CLASS DOJO
Blended Laerning with Class Dojo
Blended Laerning with Class Dojo
  1. 1. KETUA MGMP PERHOTELAN SULAWESI UTARA PERAN LMS PADA BLENDED LEARNING JEVIE JANE MALIANGKAY,S.PD Jevie jane
  2. 2. BLENDED LEARNING Blended learning merupakan pembelajaran yang mengkombinasikan atau menggabungkan berbagai teknologi berbasis web, untuk mencapai tujuan pendidikan. DRISCOL (2002) Blended learning sebagai campuran dari teknologi elearning dan multimedia, seperti video streaming, virtual class, animasi teks online yang dikombinasikan dengan bentuk-bentuk tradisional pelatihan di kelas. THORNE (2013 Blended learning secara lebih sederhana sebagai pembelajaran yang mengkombinasikan antara pembelajaran online dengan face-to-face (pembelajaran tatap muka). GRAHAM (2005)
  3. 3. BLENDED LEARNING Insert the Sub Title of Your Presentation ESENSINYA PROGRAM PENGAJARAN YANG TERPADU/PEMBAURAN SECARA DARING MENGGUNAKAN TEKNOLOGI LINTAS RUANG,JARAK,WAKTU DENGAN PERTEMUAN LURING/TATAP MUKA (TRADITIONAL LEARNING,ELECTRONIC LEARNING)
  4. 4. CLASSROOM MODEL BLENDED LEARNING siswa dapat berpindah dari satu station ke station lainnya pada jadwal yang sudah ditentukan dimana setidaknya dari beberapa station tersebut ada satu station yang menggunakan pembelajaran daring (online). 20182017 Model Station Lab Model Lab Rotation siswa mnyelesaikan pembelajaran satu bagian dari pembelajaran di lab. computer/menonton video pembelajran Kemudian siswa bisa mengikuti bagian pembelajaran lain di kelas dengan guru untuk memperkuat apa yang mereka pelajari di lab atau sebaliknya. Model Individual Rotation siswa dapat berpindah dari satu station ke station namun pada jadwal yang telah ditentukan oleh guru/fasilitator tetapi siswa tidak harus mengikuti semua station; siswa hanya mengikuti aktivitas yang telah dijadwalkan untuk kelasnya (LMS sekolah) 1 2 3 Station (Access Pont/Jalur akses)
  5. 5. CLASSROOM MODEL BLENDED LEARNING Siswa dapat belajar secara online di rumah melalui platform pembelajaran online/ video praktik guru produktif lalu tatap muka oleh guru memandu siswa untuk melakukan presentasi, maupun mengerjakan projek/praktik terkentu. 20182017 Model Station Lab Model Flipped Classroom Model Lab Rotation siswa melakukan aktifitas sesuai dengan kebutuhan mereka. Online learning merupakan tulang punggung dari model flex ini. Dosen/guru memberikan support dan instruksi, utk di kerjakan sesuai dengan kurikulum namun dengan jadwal yang fleksibel Model Individual Rotation Pembelajaran dapat dilakukan secara langsung dengan jadwal tertentu atau dapat juga melalui rekaman video(live streaming) melalui komputer, melalui gadget, maupun melalui laptop/gadget dari rumah 4 5 6 Model Flex Model A la Carte
  6. 6. 1. MODE STATION LAB
  7. 7. 2. MODE LAB ROTATION https://maglearning.id/2019/02/03/lab-rotation-blended-learning/
  8. 8. 3. MODEL INDIVIDUAL ROTATION
  9. 9. 4.MODEL FLIPPED CLASSROOM
  10. 10. 5. MODEL FLEX
  11. 11. 6. MODEL A LA CARTE
  12. 12. • Infographic Style SINKRONIS VS ASINKRONIS Web conference (seperti Google hangout,AdobeConnect, Open Meeting, join.me, google meet,zoom.larkmeet, Google Talk) dlltan (MiRC, Yahoo Chat, Forum diskusi Blog Email ,Pesan Teks (SMS) Media Sosial (Tweeter, IG, whatsapp, Facebook, Linkedid, Google+ Google Doc, Office 365, Yahoo Chat,dll Komunikasi daring tak serempak atau menggunakan perangkat komputer dan dilakukan secara tunda saat siswa atau guru sedang offline (tidak aktif) Komunikasi daring serempak atau komunikasi menggunakan media daring, yang terjadi secara serempak, waktu nyata (real time).
  13. 13. Learning Management System LMS FOR BUSINESS LMS FOR SCHOOL LMS FOR MARKET PLACE Learning Management System (biasa disingkat LMS) adalah aplikasi perangkat lunak untuk kegiatan dalam jaringan, program pembelajaran elektronik (e-learning program), dan isi pelatihan.
  14. 14. JENIS-JENIS LMS Contoh LMS yang proprietary (pemilik pribadi)diantaranya adalah: Saba Software (http://www.saba.com) Apex Learning (http://www.apexlearning.com) Blackboard (http://www.blackboard.com) IntraLearn (http://intralearn.com) SAP Enterprise Learning (http://www.sap.com/solutions/business- suite/erp/hcm/learningsolution/index.epx) LMS yang open source (software dgn kode dpt di akses)diantaranya adalah: ATutor (http://www.atutor.ca) Dokeos (http://www.dokeos.com) dotLRN (http://dotlrn.org) Freestyle Learning (http://www.freestyle-learning.de) Moodle (http://moodle.org)
  15. 15. LMS yang kuat harus bisa melakukan hal berikut : ❑ Menggunakan layanan self-service dan self-guided; ❑ Mengumpulkan dan menyampaikan konten pembelajaran dengan cepat; ❑ Mengkonsolidasikan inisiatif pelatihan pada platform berbasis ‘’web scalable’’(kemampuan suatu sistem, jaringan, atau proses untuk menangani penambahan beban yang diberikan, atau potensinya untuk ditingkatkan guna menangani penambahan beban tersebut) ❑ Mendukung portabilitas dan standar; ❑ Personalisasi isi dan memungkinkan penggunaan kembali pengetahuan.
  16. 16. NEXT……
  17. 17. APA ITU CLASS DOJO??? ClassDojo adalah Aplikasi komunikasi guru untuk memotivasi siswa menumbuhkan perilaku positif siswa yang dapat melibatkan orang tua siswa dalam mendidik siswa. (LMS sederhana)
  18. 18. CLASS DOJO https://www.classdojo.com/. DAFTAR CLASS DOJO - TEACHER - PARENT - STUDENT - SCHOOL LEADER Sign up for ClassDojo NAMA,EMAIL,POSISI DST LENGKAPI DATA DIRI SESUAI PILIHAN
  19. 19. 1. DAFTAR CLASSDOJO : https://www.classdojo.com/. 1 2
  20. 20. 2. LENGKAPI DATA DIRI SESUAI PILIHAN (TEACHER,PARENT,STUDENT,SCHOOL LEADER)
  21. 21. 3. LENGKAPI DATA SEKOLAH (JIKA BELUM ADA)
  22. 22. D DDD D https://youtu.be/9oxQwOQj5lM. INFO SELANJUTNYA….CLASS DOJO
