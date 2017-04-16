Portafolio Geografía Mundial 3

UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA Enseñanza de los estudios sociales Curso: Geografía Mundial III Profesor: Beatriz Yohanna Araya Estu...
Tabla de contenidos
• Introducción • Objetivo general • Tema 1. Origen y evolución geológica de África, Oceanía y la Antártida. • Sub temas: •...
• Tema 3. Geografía Política de África • Sub temas: • Mosaico de países. • Relevancia geopolítica del continente africano....
• Tema 6. Geografía Política de Oceanía • Sub temas: • Mosaico de países. • Relevancia geopolítica de Oceanía. • Tema 7. G...
Introducción • Este portafolio, es una forma de evidenciar los temas vistos en clase, los cuales serán los continentes de ...
Objetivo general • En el siguiente trabajo elaborado se va a analizar y conocer las características físicas y humanas de l...
Semana #1, 21 de Enero 2017 • Lectura de silabo • Instrucciones a seguir del curso
Semana #2, 28 de Enero 2017 • Video deriva continental • Tarea en Timeline • Observación de video: deriva continental • Ta...
Semana #3, 04 de Febrero 2017 • Geografía de África • Entrega de tarea cmap • Se estudio las generalidades • del continent...
Semana #4, 11 Febrero 2017 • Geografía de África • Tarea • Se estudio lo que fueron relieves y climas de África Tarea en D...
Semana #5, 18 Febrero del 2017 • Exposición grupo 1, conflictos internos en África: Caso de Kenia, el Magreb y Nigeria. • ...
Semana #6, 25 de Febrero 2017 • Exposición problemática en la región del cuerno de África, Hambrunas y Piratería. • Integr...
Semana #7, 4 de Marzo 2017 • No hubo lecciones, profesora tuvo problemas de salud.
Semana #8, 11 de Marzo 2017 • Se realizo I parcial
Semana #9, 18 de Marzo 2017 • Exposición, situación de la mujer en el África subsahariana • Integrantes • Karla Meza • Eri...
Semana #10, 25 de Marzo 2017 • Exposición, situación de los indígenas en Oceanía • Integrantes • Josué Retana • Marco Prad...
Semana #11, 01 de Abril 2017 • Geografía de Oceanía • Trabajo de Micronesia
SEMANA #12, 08 de Abril 2017 • Exposiciones de Polinesia, Micronesia, Melanesia y Australasia • Se estudio geografía de la...
Semana #13, 15 de Abril 2017 • no hubo lecciones, semana Santa
Semana#14, 22 de Abril 2017 • Segundo Parcial
Semana #15 29 de Abril 2017 • Exposición de proyecto tecnológico
Conclusión • Este proyecto, nos ha servido para reforzar, comprender y ampliar todo lo relacionado con la geografía de los...
Bibliografía • Solano, Francisco (2009) Intereses geopolíticos en el Ártico y la Antártida. Recuperado de http://portal.ue...
Bibliografía • Rodao, Florentino (2006) Oceanía: entre el auge de los países grandes y los apuros de los micro estados. Re...
Portafolio Geografía Mundial 3

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD AMERICANA Enseñanza de los estudios sociales Curso: Geografía Mundial III Profesor: Beatriz Yohanna Araya Estudiante: Jeudy Montenegro Román Portafolio San José, Costa Rica 2017
  2. 2. Tabla de contenidos
  3. 3. • Introducción • Objetivo general • Tema 1. Origen y evolución geológica de África, Oceanía y la Antártida. • Sub temas: • Origen • Evolución geológica • Procesos formativos • Tema 2. Geografía física África • Sub temas: • Generalidades del Continente africano • Llanuras e Hidrografía. • Relieve. • Clima. • Tema 2. Geografía humana de África • Sub temas: • El ser humano y la sociedad africana. • La cultura. • Economía.
  4. 4. • Tema 3. Geografía Política de África • Sub temas: • Mosaico de países. • Relevancia geopolítica del continente africano. • Tema 4. Geografía física de Oceanía • Sub temas: • Generalidades de Oceanía • Llanuras e Hidrografía. • Relieve. • Clima. • Tema 5. Geografía humana de Oceanía • Sub temas: • El ser humano y la sociedad en Oceanía. • La cultura. • Economía.
  5. 5. • Tema 6. Geografía Política de Oceanía • Sub temas: • Mosaico de países. • Relevancia geopolítica de Oceanía. • Tema 7. Geografía física de la Antártida. • Sub temas: • Las particularidades físicas de la Antártida. • Tema 8. La excepcionalidad de la Antártida. • Sub temas: • Particularidades humanas y políticas del “continente helado” • Conclusión
  6. 6. Introducción • Este portafolio, es una forma de evidenciar los temas vistos en clase, los cuales serán los continentes de África, Oceanía y la Antártida. • nos ayudara a estudiar los diferentes continentes Cada uno con sus propias características, su diversidad cultural, su arquitectura, sus religiones, tradiciones y lenguaje. • También servirá como un método de consulta mas adelante • el presente portafolio tiene como objetivo principal profundizar en los temas relacionados con las características físicas y la geografía humana de dichos continentes.
  7. 7. Objetivo general • En el siguiente trabajo elaborado se va a analizar y conocer las características físicas y humanas de los continentes de África, Oceanía ay la Antártida. • Se aprenderá a utilizar herramientas tecnológicas que mas adelante podemos poner en practica con nuestros estudiantes como: kahoot, cmaptols, youblisher, que no servirán para practicar y repasar la materia viste en clase
  8. 8. Semana #1, 21 de Enero 2017 • Lectura de silabo • Instrucciones a seguir del curso
  9. 9. Semana #2, 28 de Enero 2017 • Video deriva continental • Tarea en Timeline • Observación de video: deriva continental • Tarea, problemática del agua en África en programa Timeline
  10. 10. Semana #3, 04 de Febrero 2017 • Geografía de África • Entrega de tarea cmap • Se estudio las generalidades • del continente africano
  11. 11. Semana #4, 11 Febrero 2017 • Geografía de África • Tarea • Se estudio lo que fueron relieves y climas de África Tarea en Dropbox
  12. 12. Semana #5, 18 Febrero del 2017 • Exposición grupo 1, conflictos internos en África: Caso de Kenia, el Magreb y Nigeria. • Integrantes • Jeudy Montenegro • Felipe Chavarría • Samay Mayorga • Josué Moncada • David Ureña • Andrey Guerrero
  13. 13. Semana #6, 25 de Febrero 2017 • Exposición problemática en la región del cuerno de África, Hambrunas y Piratería. • Integrantes • Jason Araya • Yancy Jiménez • Cinthia Méndez • Carmen Ovando • Danny Oporta • Larry Ruiz
  14. 14. Semana #7, 4 de Marzo 2017 • No hubo lecciones, profesora tuvo problemas de salud.
  15. 15. Semana #8, 11 de Marzo 2017 • Se realizo I parcial
  16. 16. Semana #9, 18 de Marzo 2017 • Exposición, situación de la mujer en el África subsahariana • Integrantes • Karla Meza • Erick Mora • Pablo Ramírez • Marvin Alvarado • Jennifer Valverde • Juan José Villalobos
  17. 17. Semana #10, 25 de Marzo 2017 • Exposición, situación de los indígenas en Oceanía • Integrantes • Josué Retana • Marco Prado • Limbert Badilla • Nancy Leitón • Pablo Gonzales
  18. 18. Semana #11, 01 de Abril 2017 • Geografía de Oceanía • Trabajo de Micronesia
  19. 19. SEMANA #12, 08 de Abril 2017 • Exposiciones de Polinesia, Micronesia, Melanesia y Australasia • Se estudio geografía de la Antártida
  20. 20. Semana #13, 15 de Abril 2017 • no hubo lecciones, semana Santa
  21. 21. Semana#14, 22 de Abril 2017 • Segundo Parcial
  22. 22. Semana #15 29 de Abril 2017 • Exposición de proyecto tecnológico
  23. 23. Conclusión • Este proyecto, nos ha servido para reforzar, comprender y ampliar todo lo relacionado con la geografía de los continentes de África, Oceanía y la Antártida. • La geografía humana en estos continentes nos llevan a un entendimiento de los sistemas geográficos formados por la sociedad y su entorno, así como también las regiones humanas, paisajes culturales, territorios etcétera. • Con respecto al continente africano, su mayor problema encontrado fue el de agua potable, a la cual no tienen acceso, la inmigración, el terrorismo, así como el estado actual del medio ambiente, que sigue siendo muy preocupante y que es necesario intensificar. • en resumen este proyecto nos invita a conocer mas sobre el gran numero de oportunidades que nos ofrecen estos continentes en todos los aspectos.
  24. 24. Bibliografía • Solano, Francisco (2009) Intereses geopolíticos en el Ártico y la Antártida. Recuperado de http://portal.uexternado.edu.co/pdf/5_revistaZero/zero20/15_Solano_Intereses_Geopoliticos.pdf • Antología de propedéutico de ciencias naturales. Capítulo V (2013 ) Orografía e hidrografía de África y Oceanía. Recuperado de http://www.conevyt.org.mx/cursos/inea/ineapdfs/proped/cnatural/a157_158.pdf • Fernández Martínez, Miguel Ángel (2009) África, el oscuro futuro del continente negro. Madrid. Recuperado de http://www.somosbacteriasyvirus.com/africa.pdf • Atlas universal de Geografía (2010) Geografía de África. Recuperado de https://csociales.files.wordpress.com/2010/02/africa.pdf • Caransi, Carlo (2003) Sociedad e individuo en África. Recuperado de http://www.revistapueblos.org/old/spip.php?page=imprimir_articulo&id_article=1419 • Revilla, M y Suarez, I (2010) Migración, crisis y conflicto en África Sub sahariana. Fundación Carolina. Cuaderno de trabajo número 44. Recuperado de http://www.iecah.org/web/images/stories/publicaciones/otros/descargas/Africa_geopoltica_CEALCI.pdf • Antología de propedéutico de ciencias naturales. Capítulo VI. Geografía de la Antártida. Recuperado de https://csociales.files.wordpress.com/2010/02/antartida.pdf • Rodao, Florentino (2006) Oceanía: entre el auge de los países grandes y los apuros de los microestados. Recuperado de http://www.florentinorodao.com/articulos/art05f.pdf • Burgos, Bartolomé (2009) Claves para comprender África. Recuperado de http://www.africafundacion.org/IMG/pdf/Barto_Burgos_claves.pdf
  25. 25. Bibliografía • Rodao, Florentino (2006) Oceanía: entre el auge de los países grandes y los apuros de los micro estados. Recuperado de http://www.florentinorodao.com/articulos/art05f.pdf • Mackinlay Ferreirós, Alejandro (2014) Australia, geografía, intereses y estrategia. Publicación digital del portal ieee.es. Recuperado de http://www.ieee.es/Galerias/fichero/docs_opinion/2014/DIEEEO42-2014_Australia_AlejandroMackinlay.pdf • Colom Jaén, Artur (2008) África en la economía mundial: del imperialismo al ajuste estructural y más allá. Recuperado de http://gent.uab.cat/artur_colom/sites/gent.uab.cat.artur_colom/files/Inserci%C3%B3_Vidal.pdf • Antología de propedéutico de ciencias naturales. Capítulo VII. Geografía de Oceanía. Recuperado de https://csociales.files.wordpress.com/2010/02/oceania.pdf • Cornell, Stephen. Pueblos indígenas, pobreza y autodeterminación en Australia, Nueva Zelanda, Canadá y EE.UU. En publicación: Pueblos indígenas y pobreza. Enfoques multidisciplinarios. Cimadamore, Alberto D.; Eversole, Robyn; McNeish, John-Andrew. Programa CLACSO-CROP, Buenos Aires, Argentina. Julio 2006. ISBN 987-1183-50- X • Disponible en la World Wide Web: http://bibliotecavirtual.clacso.org.ar/ar/libros/crop/indige/S2C5Cornell.pdf • Tratado Antártico (1959) Documento digital recuperado de http://www.mindef.gob.pe/informacion/documentos/tratado_antartico.pdf • Clima de África. Documento digital no indexado. Recuperado de http://www.zonu.com/detail/2010-01-11-11671/Clima-de-frica.html • Relieve de África. Documento digital no indexado. Recuperado de http://chopo.pntic.mec.es/~ajimen18/GEOGRAFIA5/page5.html • Conevyt. http://www.conevyt.org.mx/cursos/cursos/pcn/antologia/cnant_4_08.html • Relieve de Australi. Disponible en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZSZS_TB1JpY • La Antártida. Disponible en https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIkNFFCcqt4 • Presentaciones multimedia. • Presentación Prezi sobre manifestaciones culturales de Asia, África y Oceanía: https://prezi.com/jjum4nwscuwo/manifestaciones-culturales-de-asia-africa-y-ocenia/ • Presentación Prezi Relieve de África. Recuperado de https://prezi.com/uomc8isdqgw6/hidrografiaclimas-y-relieve-de-africa/

