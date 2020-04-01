Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Chapter 4 Technologies, the Internet, and Distance Education. By Jett Even
Cone of Experience A long-standing method of categorizing the ability of media to convey information is the cone of experi...
Taxonomy of Distance Education Technologies A variety of techniques will be needed to provide equivalent learning experien...
Classroom Technologies for Online Instruction Selecting Appropriate Technologies for Online Instruction Step #1: Asses Ava...
Classroom Technologies for Online Instruction (Continued) Step #3: Identify Learning Experiences and Match Each to the Mos...
Architecture of the Internet A brief look at the architecture of the internet will help one understand the way the interne...
Student-centered Learning Teacher-centered model (Teachers and textbooks two primary sources of course content) continues ...
Distance Learning Versus Distributed Learning Distributed learning illustrates how the learner-centered educational model ...
Advantages and Limitations of Online Learning Advantages • Students can participate from anywhere with interest access ess...
Resources of Information Simonson, M. R., Smaldino, S. E., & Zvacek, S. (2019). Teaching and learning at a distance: found...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Module 4 slideshare

32 views

Published on

Technologies, the Internet,
and Distance Education.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Module 4 slideshare

  1. 1. Chapter 4 Technologies, the Internet, and Distance Education. By Jett Even
  2. 2. Cone of Experience A long-standing method of categorizing the ability of media to convey information is the cone of experience. Introduced by Edgar Dale (1946).
  3. 3. Taxonomy of Distance Education Technologies A variety of techniques will be needed to provide equivalent learning experiences for all students: • Correspondence Study • Prerecorded Media • Two-way Audio • Two-way Audio with Visuals • One-way Live Video • Two-way Audio,One-way, Video
  4. 4. Classroom Technologies for Online Instruction Selecting Appropriate Technologies for Online Instruction Step #1: Asses Available Instructional Technologies Step #2: Determine the Learning Outcomes. Observable, measurable behaviors that are a consequence of online instruction.
  5. 5. Classroom Technologies for Online Instruction (Continued) Step #3: Identify Learning Experiences and Match Each to the Most Appropriate Available Technology. Step #4: Preparing the Learning Experiences for Online Delivery.
  6. 6. Architecture of the Internet A brief look at the architecture of the internet will help one understand the way the internet works and help illustrate the gigantic potential of the internet for distance education.
  7. 7. Student-centered Learning Teacher-centered model (Teachers and textbooks two primary sources of course content) continues today in many courses delivered to distant learners via todays’ synchronous, video-based technologies. Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) are a recent approach for offering instruction over the internet, and many, even most, MOOCs are presentations of prerecorded lectures.
  8. 8. Distance Learning Versus Distributed Learning Distributed learning illustrates how the learner-centered educational model is being implemented in today’s school and colleges. Not all online learning is distance learning. Distributed learning is a broader term that can be associated with face-to-face instruction that incorporates some form of technology-based learning experience. Either inside or outside the classroom.
  9. 9. Advantages and Limitations of Online Learning Advantages • Students can participate from anywhere with interest access essentially. • Available 24 hours a day, can work at own pace. • Technology is easy for students to use. Limitations • Many students, even if they have internet available, may not have ready to access powerful, modern computers. May not know how to use. • Online courses may emphasize the technology rather than the content and learning opportunities.
  10. 10. Resources of Information Simonson, M. R., Smaldino, S. E., & Zvacek, S. (2019). Teaching and learning at a distance: foundations of distance education. Charlotte, NC: Information Age Publishing, Inc. The End

×