Jet privé à Djibouti

On peut louer un jet privé pour ou depuis Djibouti auprès des incontournables compagnies aériennes et des plateformes de location internationales comme Ivory Jet Services.

  1. 1. JET PRIVÉ DJIBOUTI Une position stratégique avantageuse Djibouti est la capitale de la République de Djibouti, située dans la Corne de l’Afrique. Avec près de 900 000 habitants, elle regroupe la plus grande partie de la population du pays, dont elle est le principal centre économique et culturel. De par sa situation stratégique au sud de la Mer Rouge, Djibouti a bénéficié financièrement de l’installation de bases militaires étrangères. Grâce à cela et à d’autres facteurs, elle connaît une croissance assez importante. Elle attire de plus en plus de capitaux étrangers, et voit également certaines de ses entreprises se développer. Le nombre d’hommes d’affaires à Djibouti, résidants ou de passage, est donc de plus en plus élevé, ce qui influe sur le trafic de l’aviation privée dans la région, lui aussi en augmentation. Des atouts économiques Avec peu d’industries et une agriculture insuffisante pour en vivre, l’économie de Djibouti repose essentiellement sur deux secteurs : les activités portuaires et l’exploitation des ressources naturelles. Les ports de commerce de Djibouti et de Doraleh représentent l’essentiel des ressources de la ville et du pays, mais Djibouti a également un sous-sol riche (gaz naturel, cuivre, fer, zinc et or), propre à attirer les investisseurs étrangers, mais aussi à pousser les locaux les plus riches à s’y intéresser. Des industries minières, ainsi que des banques, se sont donc implantées sur place en créant des filiales. Cet apport d’argent a participé à la croissance et a permis d’investir dans l’éducation par exemple. Autre source de revenus pour Djibouti, les bases militaires française et plus récemment américaine (dans le cadre de la lutte contre le terrorisme) paient des loyers qui apportent des devises au pays, devises qui sont réinvesties dans les installations portuaires.
  2. 2. Un tourisme en devenir Le tourisme est encore assez peu développé à Djibouti, bien qu’elle possède de nombreux atouts. La ville ne manque pas d’attraits historiques et culturels, ni de lieux typiques comme par exemple un grand marché artisanal dans le centre-ville. Mais le potentiel touristique de Djibouti ne se limite pas à cela : en s’éloignant de la capitale, on a accès à des paysages et des plages magnifiques, des parcs naturels, des lieux pittoresques comme le lac Assal (à 1h30 de la ville), site volcanique où l’on peut admirer de vastes étendues de sel et des geysers impressionnants, ou encore le lac Abbé et ses sources chaudes. Ceux qui aiment bouger pendant leurs vacances peuvent se consacrer à la pêche sportive ou découvrir de superbes fonds sous-marins. Tout est là, mais les infrastructures sont encore peu nombreuses, notamment en ce qui concerne le tourisme de luxe, générateur de bénéfices importants mais qui nécessite des investissements lourds. On peut toutefois signaler l’île Moucha qui comprend un casino et un hôtel de luxe édifié à partir de capitaux chinois. Djibouti est toutefois le lieu de villégiature de quelques hommes d’affaires ou de particuliers fortunés, qui viennent s’y ressourcer et s’y divertir. Nombre de ces privilégiés choisissent de louer un jet privé pour leurs vacances, ainsi que plusieurs agences de voyages, qui voient là le moyen d’éviter les dysfonctionnements et les retards, nombreux dans cette partie du monde. Une demande accrue par l’épidémie actuelle L’aviation d’affaires connaît une demande beaucoup plus forte depuis le début de la crise sanitaire. Une bonne partie de ceux qui voyageaient traditionnellement sur les lignes régulières se sont tournés vers les compagnies aériennes privées, voyant là le moyen d’échapper à la foule des aéroports et aux queues, tout en bénéficiant de prestations haut de gamme.
  3. 3. Des infrastructures adaptées à l’aviation privée Les jets privés peuvent utiliser sans problème l’aéroport international Ambouli de Djibouti, mais disposent aussi d’aérodromes privés, comme par exemple Djibouti Chabelley Ab, spécialisé dans ce type d’appareils. Les passagers des compagnies privées peuvent ainsi disposer d’un accueil et de services personnalisés, sans perte de temps. Quelles sociétés privées desservent Djibouti ? On peut louer un jet privé pour ou depuis Djibouti auprès des incontournables compagnies aériennes et des plateformes de location internationales, comme Private Fly. On y trouve également Net Jets, société de copropriété de jets, mais aussi AéroAffaires et ses 29 ans d’expérience à l’international, Antaris Aviation ou encore Deutsche-Privatejets et sa large gamme de services. Mais surtout, on peut faire appel à la déjà renommée société Ivory Jet Services, dont les locaux se trouvent à Djibouti même.
  4. 4. Ivory Jet Services, le voyage de luxe à Djibouti Dirigée par son fondateur Tommy Tayoro Nyckoss, la société offre le nec plus ultra du confort, du voyage rapide et de l’organisation clé en main pour n’importe quelle destination dans le monde, et notamment pour toutes les capitales. Voyager avec Ivory Jet Services, c’est avoir l’assurance de bénéficier du confort d’un palace et d’un service très haut de gamme, en toute sécurité.

