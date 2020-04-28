-
Robert Sternberg did extensive work in the field of intelligence. As a youngster, he had difficulty with intelligence tests. He did not perform well on such tests. This might have fueled his interest in the field that led him to come up with the Triarchic Theory of Intelligence in the 1980’s. Over the years, his theory evolved from the more complicated, componential Triarchic Theory to the simpler, successful Intelligence Theory.
