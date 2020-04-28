Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAAO COMMUNITY COLLEGE San Juan, Baao, Camarines Sur Email add: baaocommunitycollege@gmail.com College of Education S/Y 20...
Learning Outcomes: In this Module, challenge yourself to attain the following learning outcomes: -Explain the Sternberg’s ...
Robert J. Sternberg -Is a cognitive psychologist who is currently the Provost and Professor of Psychology at the Oklahoma ...
Robert Sternberg did extensive work in the field of intelligence. As a youngster, he had difficulty with intelligence test...
Over the years, his theory evolved from the more complicated, componential Triarchic Theory to the simpler, successful Int...
More recently, collaboration with other prominent psychologists, he proposed the WICS (Wisdom, Intelligence, Creativity, S...
It is an alternative paradigm to deliver more relevant admission, instruction and assessment in education.
Successful Intelligence Theory The four skills included in the theory are described below:
1. Memory skills help us recall facts and pieces of information. It helps us retain the knowledge we acquire. 2. Analytica...
3. Creative skills allow a person to come up with a new idea, usually to answer a need or solve a problem. It makes one fl...
Sternberg believed that traditional views of intelligence focused heavily on memory and analytical skills. This traditiona...
Memory and analytical skills are very much necessary. Being able to recall information or have knowledge is needed to begi...
Sternberg also emphasized creative and practical intelligence. Creativity is what moves people forward. Creativity gives b...
According to Sternberg, successful intelligence is the “ability to succeed in life, given one’s own goals, within one’s en...
Each person may have his/her own unique way of practicing the four skills because each has different strengths. The idea i...
The theory of successful intelligence points “that some students who do not do well in conventional courses may, in fact, ...
The balanced combination of the four skills of memory, analytical, creative and practical skills is what leads to successf...
The WICS Model
In the WICS model, intelligence is viewed as a set of fluid abilities to learn from experience and to adapt to ones surrou...
Sternberg’s (2010) described the WICS Model as: “The basic idea is that citizens of the world need creativity to form a vi...
Your role as a teacher is not to educate the mind alone, but to educate the soul as well.
APPLYING THE WICS MODEL
1. Teaching Analytically through the use of critical thinking. Design tasks and activities that provide opportunity for th...
2. Teaching Creatively is important to encourage and sustain your students’ creative ideas. Design tasks and activities th...
3. Teaching Practically. Have in mind real life situations where students can use what they learn to meet their own and al...
4. Teaching for wisdom to see and understand the point of view of others and it is important to balance one’s own needs wi...
Activity: 1. Think of a topic you are interested to teach. Based on the WICS model, prepare a unit guide by writing the ta...
Note: Send the document file format of your answers on my Messenger Account and name it “Module Module 17 – Sternberg’s Su...
Reference: FACILITATING LEARNING: A Metacognitive Process Book by; Maria Rita D. Lucas, Ph.D. and Brenda B. Corpus, Ph.D. ...
Thank you!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Facilitating Learning - Module 17: Sternberg's Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model

40 views

Published on

Robert Sternberg did extensive work in the field of intelligence. As a youngster, he had difficulty with intelligence tests. He did not perform well on such tests. This might have fueled his interest in the field that led him to come up with the Triarchic Theory of Intelligence in the 1980’s. Over the years, his theory evolved from the more complicated, componential Triarchic Theory to the simpler, successful Intelligence Theory.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Facilitating Learning - Module 17: Sternberg's Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model

  1. 1. BAAO COMMUNITY COLLEGE San Juan, Baao, Camarines Sur Email add: baaocommunitycollege@gmail.com College of Education S/Y 2019-2020 FACILITATING LEARNING: A Metacognitive Process Module 17: Sternberg’s Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model JESUS B. RANCES, LPT Instructor, Baao Community College
  2. 2. Learning Outcomes: In this Module, challenge yourself to attain the following learning outcomes: -Explain the Sternberg’s Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model. -Demonstrate enjoyment of working on WICS- based tasks and activities. -Prepare a lesson guide that is based on the WICS model.
  3. 3. Robert J. Sternberg -Is a cognitive psychologist who is currently the Provost and Professor of Psychology at the Oklahoma State University. -Ph.D. Stanford University, 1975 (Psychology) -BA, summa cum laude, Yale University, 1972 (Psychology) -has 13 honorary doctorate degrees including one conferred by De La Salle University, Manila Philippines in 2011.
  4. 4. Robert Sternberg did extensive work in the field of intelligence. As a youngster, he had difficulty with intelligence tests. He did not perform well on such tests. This might have fueled his interest in the field that led him to come up with the Triarchic Theory of Intelligence in the 1980’s.
  5. 5. Over the years, his theory evolved from the more complicated, componential Triarchic Theory to the simpler, successful Intelligence Theory.
  6. 6. More recently, collaboration with other prominent psychologists, he proposed the WICS (Wisdom, Intelligence, Creativity, Synthesized) Model.
  7. 7. It is an alternative paradigm to deliver more relevant admission, instruction and assessment in education.
  8. 8. Successful Intelligence Theory The four skills included in the theory are described below:
  9. 9. 1. Memory skills help us recall facts and pieces of information. It helps us retain the knowledge we acquire. 2. Analytical skills help the person determine if a certain idea is good.
  10. 10. 3. Creative skills allow a person to come up with a new idea, usually to answer a need or solve a problem. It makes one flexible and able to adjust to changes in one’s situation. 4. Practical skills enable a person to apply what one has learned. It also allows one to carry through or implement a plan.
  11. 11. Sternberg believed that traditional views of intelligence focused heavily on memory and analytical skills. This traditional view led to teaching strategies that focused mainly on memory and analytical skills as well. It naturally followed that assessment of learning likewise concentrated heavily on these two skills.
  12. 12. Memory and analytical skills are very much necessary. Being able to recall information or have knowledge is needed to begin thinking creatively. One cannot apply knowledge which he cannot remember. Analysis is important before one can think of new and better ideas. However, memory and analytical skills should not be the only focus of education.
  13. 13. Sternberg also emphasized creative and practical intelligence. Creativity is what moves people forward. Creativity gives birth to new and better solutions to problems. Without creativity we will get trapped in things and ways that don’t work anymore. Practical intelligence, on the other hand, makes us apply what we have learned. It get us to actually do what needs to be done.
  14. 14. According to Sternberg, successful intelligence is the “ability to succeed in life, given one’s own goals, within one’s environmental contexts.” It is maximizing one’s own strengths not only to adapt to one’s environment, but to also contribute significantly to society.
  15. 15. Each person may have his/her own unique way of practicing the four skills because each has different strengths. The idea is to further develop one’s unique strengths in the context of four skills rather than simply making it the goal of the school to just develop memory and analytical skills.
  16. 16. The theory of successful intelligence points “that some students who do not do well in conventional courses may, in fact, have the ability to succeed, if they are taught in a way that better fits their patterns of abilities.
  17. 17. The balanced combination of the four skills of memory, analytical, creative and practical skills is what leads to successful intelligence. It is vital that we remember what we learn (memory); use critical thinking to evaluate the things we learn (analytical); be innovative in finding better ways of doing things and solving problems (creative); and apply and put to action what we learn (practical).
  18. 18. The WICS Model
  19. 19. In the WICS model, intelligence is viewed as a set of fluid abilities to learn from experience and to adapt to ones surroundings. Individuals possess abilities that can be nurtured into competencies and further cultivated into expertise. The WICS is a more recent model of how humans think and reason that can help us understand how students will learn most effectively. It aims to develop basic abilities to true expertise.
  20. 20. Sternberg’s (2010) described the WICS Model as: “The basic idea is that citizens of the world need creativity to form a vision of where they want to go and cope with changes in the environment, analytical intelligence to ascertain whether their creative ideas are good ones, practical intelligence to implement their ideas and to persuade others of the value of their ideas, and wisdom, in order to ensure that the ideas will help achieve some ethically-based common good, over the long and short terms, rather than just what is good for them and their families and friends.”
  21. 21. Your role as a teacher is not to educate the mind alone, but to educate the soul as well.
  22. 22. APPLYING THE WICS MODEL
  23. 23. 1. Teaching Analytically through the use of critical thinking. Design tasks and activities that provide opportunity for the learners to: Analyze Critique Judge Compare and Contrast Evaluate Assess
  24. 24. 2. Teaching Creatively is important to encourage and sustain your students’ creative ideas. Design tasks and activities that provide opportunity for the learners to: Create Invent Discover Imagine if.. Suppose that… Predict
  25. 25. 3. Teaching Practically. Have in mind real life situations where students can use what they learn to meet their own and also others’ practical needs. Design tasks and activities that provide opportunity for the learners to: Apply Use Put into place Implement Employ Render practical what they know
  26. 26. 4. Teaching for wisdom to see and understand the point of view of others and it is important to balance one’s own needs with the needs of other people and also that of the world or the environment. You teach for wisdom when you are able to move your students to: Try to find a common good See things from others’ POV Balance your own interests with those of others and institutions.  look at the long term as well as the short term Reflect about how one can base his every decision on positive ethical values Appreciate that in life what is seen as true and effective may vary over time and place
  27. 27. Activity: 1. Think of a topic you are interested to teach. Based on the WICS model, prepare a unit guide by writing the tasks and activities you will give to your students. Note: Send the document file format of your collection on my Messenger Account and name it “Module 17 – Sternberg’s Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model Activity-Surname, First Name”.
  28. 28. Note: Send the document file format of your answers on my Messenger Account and name it “Module Module 17 – Sternberg’s Successful Intelligence Theory and WICS Model Assignment-Surname, First Name”. 1. Create the following where the theme: "Stand up against bullying" a. Poster b. Slogan c. poem (2 stanzas, 4 lines) Assignment:
  29. 29. Reference: FACILITATING LEARNING: A Metacognitive Process Book by; Maria Rita D. Lucas, Ph.D. and Brenda B. Corpus, Ph.D. pages 187-198.
  30. 30. Thank you!

×