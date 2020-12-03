20% jesusperez

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior I U P «Santiago Mariño»
Introducción La producción de arena de la formación con los hidrocarburos en formaciones de areniscas causa efectos advers...
Conceptos Básicos. Las Arenas: Son rocas clásticas que son resultado de la acumulación de elementos separados de rocas pre...
Arenamiento de Pozos Productores Es de ocurrencia muy común. Y para mantener los pozos en producción plena se recurre a de...
Completación de Pozos Se entiende por completación o terminación al conjunto de trabajos que se realizan en un pozo despué...
Completación a hoyo desnudo. Consiste en correr y cementar el revestidor de producción hasta el tope de la zona objetivo, ...
Ventajas. • El asentamiento del revestidor en el tope de la zona productora permite la utilización de técnicas especiales ...
Completación con Liner o Tuberia ranurada Generalmente se utiliza en pozos de Edad Mioceno y Eoceno poco consolidado, debi...
Completación con liner. En este tipo de completación el liner con o sin malla se coloca a lo largo de la sección o interva...
 Se reduce al minimo el daño a la formación.  No existen costos por cañoneo.  La interpretación de los perfiles no es c...
El revestidor de producción va colocado sobre el tope de el area productora y se perfora la zona productora, luego el “lin...
 La producción de agua / gas es fácilmente controlada.  La formación puede ser estimulada selectivamente.  El forro se ...
Completación a hoyo revestido. Es el tipo de completación que más se usa en la actualidad, ya sea en pozos someros (4000 a...
Se utiliza en pozos completados en Yacimientos de edad Mioceno y Eoceno poco consolidados, donde el forro ranurado es empa...
Clasificación de las completaciones de acuerdo a su producción. Completación Simple Son aquellas que producen una sola zon...
Este tipo de completación es una técnica de producción mediante la cual diferentes zonas producen simultáneamente o lo hac...
Se utiliza cuando se quiere producir simultáneamente varias zonas petrolíferas (yacimientos) usando dos o más tuberías de ...
Técnicas de Control de Arena. Existen muchas técnicas para controlar la producción de arena en pozos, las cuales van desde...
Este método de control de arena permite el uso de técnicas de completación sencillas con la desventaja de limitar los volú...
Practicas Selectivas de Completación. Las prácticas selectivas de completación se basan en la integridad o resistencia de ...
Consolidación de Arena In Situ El control de arena por consolidación envuelve el proceso de inyectar químicos a la formaci...
La fase húmeda (la resina en este caso) se concentra en los puntos de contacto de los granos ya que son los puntos de meno...
Es un método mecánico/químico que combina un cañoneo óptimo en dirección al plano preferencial de fractura (PPF); consolid...
Los mismos principios de fractura hidráulica se aplican en Frac- pack; sin embargo, es necesario resaltar que las operacio...
Manejo de la producción de arena Dependiendo de la resistencia de la formación, las tensiones de los disparos, la tasa de ...
Para controlar la producción de arena se utilizan métodos mecánicos que la excluyen de los fluidos producidos. Las técnica...
Empaque con grava En un empaque con grava, el anular entre la pared del hoyo y una rejilla se rellena con grava de un tama...
Tipos de empaques Existen dos tipos diferentes de empaque con grava, el empaque con grava interno y el empaque con grava a...
Empaque con grava a hoyo desnudo (En hoyo abierto): La aplicación de este empaque, se relaciona directamente a yacimientos...
- Se conoce que el pozo SM-2020 presenta anclando un revestidor conductor a 472Ft, revestidor de superficie a 1272Ft. El h...
 Grafique la distribución de grano, utilizar el método de Schwarts para el cálculo del tamaño de grava  Determinar la Ra...
Solución.  Grafique la distribución de grano, utilizar el método de Schwarts para el cálculo del tamaño de grava 155 300
Del grafico anterior podemos apreciar que la malla a un 40% y 90% de peso acumulado, presenta un valor de 155 Mesh y 300 M...
Ahora bien, continuando con la interpolación par 155 y 300 Mesh U.S. Malla (Mesh) Orificios de Malla (in) 120 0,0049 155 0...
Una vez obtenidos los orificios de malla, se procede a calcular el coeficiente de uniformidad con la siguiente ecuación: C...
Según el método de Schwarts es necesario calcular el diámetro de granos de grava al 40% de peso acumulado empleando la sig...
- Límite mínimo = Malla 50 → 0,0117in. - Límite máximo= Malla 18 → 0,0394in. - Diámetro de gravedad según el método estudi...
Revestidor conductor = 16”x15.250” 65Lbs/Ft J-55 @ 472 ft RvesSuperficial= 9-5/8”x8.835;40Lbs/Ft;N-80 Tope Colgador @ 1272...
Por último, se procederá al cálculo del volumen de grava, el volumen 1 se calcula utilizando la siguiente ecuación: V 1 = ...
V2 = ϕℎ𝑜𝑦𝑜2−𝑂𝐷2 183,3 *h V2 = (13𝑖𝑛)2−(7𝑖𝑛)2 183,3 *4000ft = 2618,658ft3 /ft V3 = ϕℎ𝑜𝑦𝑜2 183,3 ∗ ℎ V3 = (13𝑖𝑛)2 183,3 ∗ 5 ...
Finalmente se hace la sumatoria de los volúmenes respectivamente. Volumen total = (7,1335+2618,658+4,6099)ft3/ft = 2630,40...
  1. 1. Republica Bolivariana De Venezuela Ministerio del Poder Popular Para La Educación Superior I U P «Santiago Mariño» formacion para la excelencia Extensión – Maracaibo Técnicas de Control de Arena Facilitador: Jesús Pérez
  2. 2. Introducción La producción de arena de la formación con los hidrocarburos en formaciones de areniscas causa efectos adversos en la productividad del pozo y en el equipo. Pudiendo causar el colapso y pérdida del pozo. Representando pérdidas de tiempo y dinero. Por lo que es necesario escoger y definir los límites del diseño de terminación objetivamente basado en la ventana de producción libre de arena.
  3. 3. Conceptos Básicos. Las Arenas: Son rocas clásticas que son resultado de la acumulación de elementos separados de rocas preexistentes por elementos externos, como la erosión y transporte a grandes distancias por el viento, ríos o glaciares y cementados o no después de su depositación Arenamiento Fenómeno donde el material (pequeñas partículas de rocas) de la formación viaja hacia el pozo y la superficie como parte de los fluidos producidos.
  4. 4. Arenamiento de Pozos Productores Es de ocurrencia muy común. Y para mantener los pozos en producción plena se recurre a desarenarlos y limpiarlos utilizando fluidos debidamente acondicionados que se bombean progresivamente hasta el fondo para extraer la arena y sedimentos hasta la superficie por circulación continua. Algunas veces no es suficiente la circulación de fluidos y hay que utilizar achicadores o bombas desarenadoras en el fondo del pozo para poder hacer la limpieza.
  5. 5. Completación de Pozos Se entiende por completación o terminación al conjunto de trabajos que se realizan en un pozo después de la perforación o durante la reparación, para dejarlos en condiciones de producir eficientemente los fluidos de la formación o destinarlos a otros usos, como inyección de agua o gas. Los trabajos de completación incluyen Revestimiento del intervalo productor, con Tuberia lisa o ranurada Empaques con grava Cañoneo del revestidor
  6. 6. Completación a hoyo desnudo. Consiste en correr y cementar el revestidor de producción hasta el tope de la zona objetivo, seguir perforando, hasta la base de la zona, y dejarla sin revestidor (libre a producción). Es importante mencionar que la completación a hoyo desnudo permite empacar el pozo con grava, con ella se aumenta la productividad y controla la producción de arena en sedimentos no consolidados.
  7. 7. Ventajas. • El asentamiento del revestidor en el tope de la zona productora permite la utilización de técnicas especiales de perforación, que minimizan el daño de formación. • No requiere cañoneo. • Mayor área de flujo. • El hoyo se puede profundizar fácilmente. • Reduce el costo de revestimiento. • La interpretación de registros o perfiles no es crítica
  8. 8. Completación con Liner o Tuberia ranurada Generalmente se utiliza en pozos de Edad Mioceno y Eoceno poco consolidado, debido a problemas de producción de arena y finos de formación. En este tipo de completaciones, el revestidor de producción es asentado y cementado en el tope de la zona productora y una tubería ranurada es anclada al revestidor mediante un colgador, también puede emplearse rejillas pre empacadas o Premium, según sea la necesidad del control de arena en el pozo.
  9. 9. Completación con liner. En este tipo de completación el liner con o sin malla se coloca a lo largo de la sección o intervalo de interés. El liner con o sin malla puede ser empacado con grava para impedir el arrastre de arena de la formación en producción.
  10. 10.  Se reduce al minimo el daño a la formación.  No existen costos por cañoneo.  La interpretación de los perfiles no es crítica.  Se adapta fácilmente a técnicas especiales para el control de arena.  El pozo puede ser fácilmente profundizable. Ventajas Desventajas • Se dificulta las futuras reparaciones. • No se puede estimular selectivamente. • La producción de agua y gas es difícil de controlar. • Existe un diámetro reducido frente a la zona o intervalo de producción
  11. 11. El revestidor de producción va colocado sobre el tope de el area productora y se perfora la zona productora, luego el “liner” es bajado y se cementa en el lugar. Entonces el “liner” es perforado selectivamente para la producción. Completación con liner perforado
  12. 12.  La producción de agua / gas es fácilmente controlada.  La formación puede ser estimulada selectivamente.  El forro se adapta fácilmente a cualquier técnica especial para el control de arena. Desventajas  La interpretación de registros o perfiles de producción es crítica.  Requiere buenos trabajos de cementación.  Presenta algunos costos adicionales (cementación, cañoneo, taladro, entre otros.)  El diámetro del pozo a través del intervalo de producción es muy restringido.  La formación es más susceptible al daño. Ventajas
  13. 13. Completación a hoyo revestido. Es el tipo de completación que más se usa en la actualidad, ya sea en pozos someros (4000 a 8000 pies), como en pozos profundos (10000 pies o más). Consiste en asentar y cementar el revestidor debajo de la zona productora, posteriormente cañonear selectivamente las zonas de interés para establecer comunicación entre el pozo y la formación. Ventajas • La producción de agua y gas es fácilmente prevenida y controlada. • La formación puede ser estimulada selectivamente. • Permite realizar completaciones múltiples.
  14. 14. Se utiliza en pozos completados en Yacimientos de edad Mioceno y Eoceno poco consolidados, donde el forro ranurado es empacado para controlar la producción de arena. Completaciones a Hoyo Revestido con Empaque.
  15. 15. Clasificación de las completaciones de acuerdo a su producción. Completación Simple Son aquellas que producen una sola zona de producción por lo que requieren de un solo obturador. Completación Selectiva Son completaciones donde se producen 2 o más zonas productoras requiriéndose varios obturadores, en dichas completaciones se evalúan los intervalos por separados.
  16. 16. Este tipo de completación es una técnica de producción mediante la cual diferentes zonas producen simultáneamente o lo hacen en forma selectiva por una misma tubería de producción. Este tipo de completación se aplica donde existe una o varias zonas de un mismo yacimiento. Además de producir selectivamente la zona petrolífera, este tipo de completación ofrece la ventaja de aislar zonas productoras de gas y agua. Completación Selectiva
  17. 17. Se utiliza cuando se quiere producir simultáneamente varias zonas petrolíferas (yacimientos) usando dos o más tuberías de producción en un solo pozo, sin mezclar los fluidos, permitiendo así, desarrollar en forma acelerada los yacimientos a menor costo. Este tipo de completaciones también pueden ser simples o selectivas. Completación Múltiple
  18. 18. Técnicas de Control de Arena. Existen muchas técnicas para controlar la producción de arena en pozos, las cuales van desde simples cambios en las prácticas de operación y producción de los pozos, hasta costosos equipos de completación; todos ellos con el propósito de controlar el movimiento de partículas de la formación hacia la boca del pozo. Modificación de las tasas de producción. Por lo general, es el medio más sencillo y económico para controlar la producción de arena, el cual consiste en la modificación de la velocidad o tasas de producción y se fundamenta en una reducción de la velocidad en el área cercana a la cara del pozo (en la cara de la arena) mediante la restricción de las tasas de producción, disminuyendo así la caída de presión en la cara de la formación.
  19. 19. Este método de control de arena permite el uso de técnicas de completación sencillas con la desventaja de limitar los volúmenes de producción, ya que se produce a tasas inferiores a las tasas críticas de arrastre o de inestabilidad de la matriz de los granos de la formación. Es importante considerar que el control de la tasa de flujo es uno de los métodos más económicos pero no muy rentables debido a que existen otros factores como el grado de consolidación de la formación, tipo y cantidad de material cementante y cantidad de agua producida que pueden incidir en la producción de arena.
  20. 20. Practicas Selectivas de Completación. Las prácticas selectivas de completación se basan en la integridad o resistencia de la formación. En arenas de mayor resistencia a la compresión es posible obtener un mayor diferencial de presión que normalmente permitirá tasas y velocidades de producción más elevadas sin que comience la producción de arena. Sin embargo, este método puede limitar la cantidad de zonas que pueden ser perforadas, limitando la producción total del pozo.
  21. 21. Consolidación de Arena In Situ El control de arena por consolidación envuelve el proceso de inyectar químicos a la formación naturalmente desconsolidada para proporcionar cementación de los granos mientras todavía se mantiene suficiente permeabilidad. De ser exitoso el empleo de esta técnica, el aumento de la resistencia a la compresión de la formación será suficiente para soportar las fuerzas de arrastre mientras se continúa produciendo a las tasas deseadas. Los granos de la arena deben estar recubiertos con resina para humedecer la superficie de la arena y así alcanzar una buena adherencia y cohesión.
  22. 22. La fase húmeda (la resina en este caso) se concentra en los puntos de contacto de los granos ya que son los puntos de menor velocidad y por lo tanto de arrastre. Esto se debe al hecho de que cuando dos fases están presentes en un medio poroso la tensión interfacial entre la resina y el fluido secundario en los espacios porosos hace que la resina fluya hacia los puntos de contacto de los granos.
  23. 23. Es un método mecánico/químico que combina un cañoneo óptimo en dirección al plano preferencial de fractura (PPF); consolidación a través de un tratamiento con grava resinada para aumentar la compactación entre los granos y por último un fracturamiento para incrementar la producción; por otra parte esta técnica no presenta restricciones en el hoyo (sin empaque en anular, sin rejilla). Screen lees. Frac Pack Es un método mecánico de control de arena, en el cual se induce hidráulicamente una fractura de tamaño limitado en un yacimiento débil o no consolidado, también se conoce como fractura en rocas de altas permeabilidad “high permeability fracturing” y esta concentrada en la técnica de apuntalamiento “tip-screenout”.
  24. 24. Los mismos principios de fractura hidráulica se aplican en Frac- pack; sin embargo, es necesario resaltar que las operaciones de frac-pack principalmente sobrepasan “by pass” las zonas con daños que circundan a la pared del hueco y además generan un “conduit” de alta permeabilidad (empaque de arena en la fractura) lo cual combina la distribución de los esfuerzos alrededor de la columna de perforación. Los pozos en producción ubicados en yacimientos no consolidados y que están tratados con Frac-Packs, necesitan de menores caídas de presión para su producción.
  25. 25. Manejo de la producción de arena Dependiendo de la resistencia de la formación, las tensiones de los disparos, la tasa de flujo y el tipo de fluido, la arena se puede producir con el petróleo, el gas y el agua cuando la tasa de flujo es suficientemente elevada y existen granos de la formación no consolidados o sueltos en los disparos o alrededor de los mismos. Las causas principales de la producción de arena son los cambios en la tasa de flujo relacionados con la caída de presión, el aumento de la tensión efectiva debido al agotamiento de las reservas y el aumento de la producción de agua con el transcurso del tiempo.
  26. 26. Para controlar la producción de arena se utilizan métodos mecánicos que la excluyen de los fluidos producidos. Las técnicas de prevención tratan de minimizar o eliminar la cantidad de arena producida, además de reducir su impacto sin utilizar métodos de exclusión mecánicos. La selección entre estas opciones depende de la estabilidad de los disparos y de la formación y además se tiene en cuenta si existe la posibilidad de predecir el fracaso de la operación de disparo.
  27. 27. Empaque con grava En un empaque con grava, el anular entre la pared del hoyo y una rejilla se rellena con grava de un tamaño determinado, de tal manera que cumpla la función de un filtro que impida el paso de la arena del pozo al empaque. La grava puede ser pre-empacada dentro de la rejilla o bombeada posteriormente en el anular después de la colocación de la rejilla. Aunque las rejillas pre-empacadas presentan la ventaja de no necesitar bombeo de la grava, son susceptibles a daños a causa de taponamiento con finos durante la instalación.
  28. 28. Tipos de empaques Existen dos tipos diferentes de empaque con grava, el empaque con grava interno y el empaque con grava a hoyo desnudo. - Empaque con grava interno (En Hoyo Entubado): Este tipo de empaque se utiliza en yacimientos con: Empujes muy activos de agua o gas y arenas intermedias en contacto con productoras de agua o gas. Existe una gran variedad de técnicas utilizadas para colocar la rejilla y él frente a las perforaciones y controlar la colocación de la grava.
  29. 29. Empaque con grava a hoyo desnudo (En hoyo abierto): La aplicación de este empaque, se relaciona directamente a yacimientos en donde no existen arenas intermedias productoras de agua o gas, en donde su principal objetivo es colocar la grava compacta en el espacio anular entre el forro y la formación productora. El empaque con grava en hoyos abiertos permite menos restricciones debido a la falta de túneles de perforación, con reservorios levemente mayores que pueden dar grandes cantidades de producción con un "drawdown" muy pequeño según la Ley de Darcy, por ser el espacio anular grande la colocación de la grava es más fácil, presenta una excelente longevidad y no existen gastos asociados con tubería de revestimiento o cañoneo.
  30. 30. - Se conoce que el pozo SM-2020 presenta anclando un revestidor conductor a 472Ft, revestidor de superficie a 1272Ft. El hoyo de producción fue ampliado a 13” desde la zapata hasta 5272ft. Se tomó muestras de núcleo convencional y se analizaron 300gramos de arena de formación. US Malla (Mersh) Peso de la Arena (gr) %Retenid o % Peso Acumulad o Orificios de Malla (in) Peso Acumulad o en % 80 0 0 0 0.0070 0 100 11.5 3.83 11.5 0.0059 3..84 120 65.2 21.73 76.7 0.0049 25.58 230 101.9 33.96 178.6 0.0024 59.57 240 68.4 22.8 247 - 82.39 325 30.6 10.2 277.6 - 92.60 PAN 22.2 7.4 299.8 - 100 Ejercicio.
  31. 31.  Grafique la distribución de grano, utilizar el método de Schwarts para el cálculo del tamaño de grava  Determinar la Ranuras del Liner  Elabore el diagrama mecánico.  Revestidor conductor= 16”x15.250”; 65Lbs/Ft ; J-55  Revestidor Superficial= 9-5/8”x8.835; 40 Lbs/Ft ; N-80  Liner= 7”x6.276”; 26Lbs/Ft; P-110; Considerar 1 Tubo para el tope del Colgador  Calcule el volumen de grava a utilizar
  32. 32. Solución.  Grafique la distribución de grano, utilizar el método de Schwarts para el cálculo del tamaño de grava 155 300
  33. 33. Del grafico anterior podemos apreciar que la malla a un 40% y 90% de peso acumulado, presenta un valor de 155 Mesh y 300 Mesh respectivamente, una vez planteado esto, pasamos ha determinar el orificio de la malla a un Mesh de 240 y 325, lo cual se se tiene previsto que para hallar el orificio en 240 Mesh, se debe realizar una interpolación de la siguiente manera. 𝐲 = 𝐲 𝟏 + (𝐱 − 𝐱 𝟏) (𝐲 𝟐 − 𝐲 𝟏) (𝐱 𝟐 − 𝐱 𝟏) U.S. Malla (Mesh) Orificios de Malla (in) 230 0,0024 240 0,0023 270 0,0021
  34. 34. Ahora bien, continuando con la interpolación par 155 y 300 Mesh U.S. Malla (Mesh) Orificios de Malla (in) 120 0,0049 155 0,0041 230 0,0024 U.S. Malla (Mesh) Orificios de Malla (in) 240 0,0023 300 0,0019 325 0,0017
  35. 35. Una vez obtenidos los orificios de malla, se procede a calcular el coeficiente de uniformidad con la siguiente ecuación: C = d40 d90 Según la teoría, C < 3: arena uniforme. Pero si C > 5 la arena se considera no uniforme Entonces, evaluando se tiene que: 𝐶 = 0.0041𝑖𝑛 0.0019𝑖𝑛 = 2.1578 < 3 → 𝐶𝑢𝑚𝑝𝑙𝑒 𝑙𝑎 𝑓𝑢𝑛𝑐𝑖𝑜𝑛.
  36. 36. Según el método de Schwarts es necesario calcular el diámetro de granos de grava al 40% de peso acumulado empleando la siguiente ecuación: D40 = 6 * d40 Donde: D40 = 6 * 0,0041in = 0,0246 in Luego, una vez calculado el diámetro de los granos se procede a calcular el diámetro minimo y el diámetro máximo de la siguiente manera. Dmin = 0,615*D40 = 0,615*0,0246 = 0,0151in Dmax = 1,383*0,0246 = 0,0342 in
  37. 37. - Límite mínimo = Malla 50 → 0,0117in. - Límite máximo= Malla 18 → 0,0394in. - Diámetro de gravedad según el método estudiado D = 0,0246in. Ranuras del Liner: se puede observar una vez obtenido el límite máximo y el límite mínimo que se utilizará grava en un tamaño de U.S. Mesh de 20-40, cuya abertura del ranurado es 0,012 pulgadas.
  38. 38. Revestidor conductor = 16”x15.250” 65Lbs/Ft J-55 @ 472 ft RvesSuperficial= 9-5/8”x8.835;40Lbs/Ft;N-80 Tope Colgador @ 1272ft Liner = 7”x6.276”; 26Lbs/Ft; P-110; @5272 Ampliación 13’’ V1 V2 V3
  39. 39. Por último, se procederá al cálculo del volumen de grava, el volumen 1 se calcula utilizando la siguiente ecuación: V 1 = 𝐼𝐷2−𝑂𝐷2 183,3 ∗ ℎ Evaluando: V 1 = (𝟖,𝟖𝟑𝟓𝒊𝒏) 𝟐 −(𝟕𝒊𝒏) 𝟐 𝟏𝟖𝟑,𝟑 * 45 = 7,1335 𝐟𝐭 𝟑 𝐭
  40. 40. V2 = ϕℎ𝑜𝑦𝑜2−𝑂𝐷2 183,3 *h V2 = (13𝑖𝑛)2−(7𝑖𝑛)2 183,3 *4000ft = 2618,658ft3 /ft V3 = ϕℎ𝑜𝑦𝑜2 183,3 ∗ ℎ V3 = (13𝑖𝑛)2 183,3 ∗ 5 = 4,6099 ft3 /ft
  41. 41. Finalmente se hace la sumatoria de los volúmenes respectivamente. Volumen total = (7,1335+2618,658+4,6099)ft3/ft = 2630,4014ft3

