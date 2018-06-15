Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “MAESTRO ORLANDO ENRIQU...
CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1. ANTECEDENTES DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Rodríguez, Calzadilla y Vario (2017), en Nueva Esparta rea...
A su vez, Espinoza y Otros (2013), en la Feria Científica realizada en el Instituto Nacional Juan José Rodríguez, Redactar...
de América Tropical cuyas variedades y producciones, para ser cultivadas a diferentes alturas, hacen posible la producción...
Protege el cabello: El aguacate contiene una gran cantidad de nutrientes como vitaminas C, B y D, beta-caroteno y grasas s...
2.2.3. MASCARILLA DE AGUACATE El fruto de aguacate triturado ayuda a revitalizar los pelos maltratados por el tinte, quema...
2.2.4.1 INGREDIENTES 3-4 aguacates maduros 2 limones 3 ½ cucharadas de aceite Argán o de oliva 3 ½ cucharadas de miel 2.2....
 Una vez que esté adecuadamente esparcida, realizar un masaje circular en el cuero cabelludo para estimular la circulació...
2.3 SISTEMA DE VARIABLES VARIABLE: Elaboración de un producto a base de aguacate 2.3.1. DEFINICIÓN CONCEPTUAL Pamplona (20...
2.3.3. CUADRO DE OPERACIONALIZACIÓN DE LA VARIABLE Fuente: Atencio y Otros (2018) OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS VARIABLE DIMENSIÓN...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Capitulo 2 MARCO TEÓRICO

46 views

Published on

A continuación le traemos la continuación de nuestra tesis de investigación donde se encuentra el marco teórico correspondiente

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Capitulo 2 MARCO TEÓRICO

  1. 1. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACION UNIDAD EDUCATIVA “MAESTRO ORLANDO ENRIQUE RODRIGUEZ” METODOLOGIA DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN ELABORACION DE UN PRODUCTO QUE CONSISTE EN LA UTILIZACION DEL AGUACATE PARA CREAR UNA CREMA HIDRATANTE PARA EL CABELLO San Francisco, Mayo 2018 TUTOR METODOLÓGICO: MgSc Oswaldo Romero AUTORES: Atencio Yusmary Daza María González Daniel Herazo Eddy Parra Jesús Zarraga Jesús 4to Año "C"
  2. 2. CAPITULO II MARCO TEÓRICO 2.1. ANTECEDENTES DE LA INVESTIGACIÓN Rodríguez, Calzadilla y Vario (2017), en Nueva Esparta realizaron un estudio sobre: Crema artesanal a base de aguacate para el tratamiento del cabello maltratado de los estudiantes del 5to año en la U.E.L.B “Antonio Díaz” en el Municipio Maracaibo. La investigación tuvo por objetivo Determinar los efectos del uso de la crema hidratante en el cabello maltratado elaborada artesanalmente a base de aguacate y aceite de oliva. Se consideró una investigación factible Por su parte, Mora y otros (2014), en el Liceo Bolivariano Creación “El Triunfo” en el Estado Delta Amacuro, realizaron una investigación documental- experimental, titulado: Elaboración de una Crema a Base de Aguacate para enfermedades del cuero cabelludo. En la misma llegaron a la conclusión que sus propiedades benéficas se deben principalmente a su alto contenido de vitaminas y minerales, el resultado de esto es un efecto restaurador, suavizante y fortalecedor. Además su alto contenido de agua y de aceites vegetales hidrata profundamente el cabello. Duque y Otros (2010), presentaron un proyecto de ondas productivo aguacate en la Universidad de IBAGUE, cuyo objetivo general de este proyecto era fomentar la elaboración y venta de productos en base de aguacate, para así, crear empleo y productos útiles para las familias Ibaguereñas que deseen incrementar sus ingresos. Estos investigadores realizaron una mascarilla para el rostro y para el pelo, llegando a la conclusión que las propiedades del aguacate para la piel justifican su aplicación en pieles resecas o escamadas producto tanto del paso del tiempo y envejecimiento de la misma, como de enfermedades como la psoriasis o los eczemas, que escaman y resecan la piel generando además comezón sobre la misma.
  3. 3. A su vez, Espinoza y Otros (2013), en la Feria Científica realizada en el Instituto Nacional Juan José Rodríguez, Redactaron una investigación de tipo experimental titulada “Línea Cosmética a base de Aguacate”, en la misma utilizaron una metodología basada en el análisis explicativo y experimental. En ella exponían los beneficios que proporcionaban el contribuir a mejorar la economía de los hogares y el bienestar del cuerpo a través de la elaboración de productos naturales con base en el aguacate. La principal ventaja de un Producto Natural, es decir los alimentos, medicamentos, cosméticos elaborados con materias de origen vegetal, es que no producen efectos secundarios debido a que no acumulan toxinas y/o químicos que a futuro puedan afectar la salud del consumidor”. Todos los autores de los estudios que antecedieron a la presente investigación, coinciden en los beneficios de las propiedades del aguacate como elemento para tratamientos de piel y cabello de las personas, además del común consumo en su dieta diaria, quizás esto ha influenciado en el incremento de su consumo a nivel mundial, con un gran aumento en las superficies plantadas en todos los países que la producen 2.2. BASES TEÓRICAS Comprenden un conjunto de conceptos y proposiciones que constituyen un punto de vista o enfoque determinado, dirigido a explicar el fenómeno o problema planteado. Esta sección puede dividirse en función de los tópicos que integran la temática tratada o de las variables que serán analizadas 2.2.1. EL AGUACATE El aguacate según Baraona y Sancho (2015), es una baya gruesa que tiene forma de pera, pero varía según variedad entre piel lisa y color verde hasta piel áspera y fuerte de color morado oscuro como el aguacate de México. La pulpa puede variar desde un color amarillo hasta verde blancuzco, es un fruto originario
  4. 4. de América Tropical cuyas variedades y producciones, para ser cultivadas a diferentes alturas, hacen posible la producción todo el año. De igual forma, el aguacate se desarrolla bien en suelos de textura muy variada, siempre y cuando tengan buen drenaje y que el manto freático se localice a 1.5 m de profundidad. Es menos resistente que el mango y que los cítricos al agua en el perfil. Los suelos que permanecen húmedos por largos periodos facilitan el desarrollo del hongo Phytophthora que destruye las raíces del aguacate y produce la muerte. Los arboles jóvenes se afectan con la escasez de agua. Sin embargo, una vez adultos resisten más la sequía que los cítricos. Asimismo, la profundidad del suelo para este cultivo no debe ser inferior a 1.2 m en terrenos planos y 1 m en los inclinados. Se propaga en forma vegetativa, con el fin de mantener las características genéticas de la variedad y adelantar la época de la cosecha. Para obtener la semilla del aguacate es preferible bajar al suelo los frutos cuando están sazones y no debe caer al suelo ya que si está contaminado con el hongo infectará la semilla. Por su parte, Pamplona (2006), afirma que el aguacate “es uno de los frutos secos más ricos en grasas de gran valor nutritivo, proteínas, vitamina E, B y hierro así como en fibra vegetal (p.36). Combina muy bien con todo tipo de hostilizas porque es rico en fibra, contiene más potasio que el banano. Proviene del sur de México y pos su alto valor nutritivo es ideal para niños diabéticos y deportistas. El nombre en español proviene de la palabra Azteca ahuacatl en ingles se llama alligatorpear(pera de lagarto). 2.2.2. PROPIEDADES DEL AGUACATE Los aguacates según Méndez (2015), tienen diferentes nutrientes, entre ellos la vitamina E y proteínas que ayudan a tener el pelo suave y brillante. Por su parte, la miel es un antibacteriano natural. La máscara, realizada con el puré de un aguacate y una cucharada de miel, es apta para todo tipo de cabellos.
  5. 5. Protege el cabello: El aguacate contiene una gran cantidad de nutrientes como vitaminas C, B y D, beta-caroteno y grasas saludables. Todos estos nutrientes son ideales para darle brillo y lustre a tu pelo. Procura usar productos para el cabello con aguacate o anímate a armar tus propios productos caseros. El aceite del aguacate es muy recomendable para el cabello. Fortalece el corazón: El aguacate es bueno para la salud en general porque tiene un alto contenido de folato que ayuda a la salud. Pero además contiene vitamina E y grasas saludables, ideales para un corazón sano y fuerte. Previene el Alzheimer: Para algunos especialistas, el aguacate es considerado uno de los mejores alimentos para el cerebro y se dice que ayuda a prevenir la enfermedad de Alzheimer. Debido a su contenido de omega-3, vitamina E y folato, el aguacate ayuda a prevenir el Alzheimer pero también a evitar que siga avanzando en etapas tempranas de la enfermedad. Ayuda al desarrollo del feto: El aguacate también es ideal para su consumo durante el embarazo porque tiene los ácidos grasos que el feto requiere para desarrollar su cerebro y órganos vitales. Fortalece el sistema inmunológico: Los aguacates son de los pocos alimentos que contienen glutatión, un poderoso antioxidante que ayuda a que el hígado cumpla con su función. Además este antioxidante se encarga de reciclar y reponer los demás antioxidantes presentes en el cuerpo. Es vital para un buen sistema inmunológico, para rejuvenecer la piel y obtener un aspecto más joven. Ayuda absorber los nutrientes: Por si fuera poco, los aguacates ayudan al organismo a absorber nutrientes de otros alimentos como frutas y vegetales. La nutrición es lo que se necesita para tener un organismo saludable así que se debe probar este alimento. No hay dudas de que los aguacates son un alimento muy rico en nutrientes y muy beneficioso para el organismo en general.
  6. 6. 2.2.3. MASCARILLA DE AGUACATE El fruto de aguacate triturado ayuda a revitalizar los pelos maltratados por el tinte, quemados o dañados debido a inclemencias climáticas. La razón es la elevada presencia de nutrientes como las vitaminas antioxidantes, encargadas de frenar el envejecimiento celular.  Recupera su vitalidad tras el uso desmesurado de aparatos como la plancha o el secador.  Refuerza las fibras de queratina y los folículos pilosos reduciendo la probabilidad de sufrir caída capilar.  Los compuestos del vegetal hidratan intensamente y aportan suavidad para que puedas lucir una melena sana, brillante y sedosa.  Desencrespa el cabello y restaura la vitalidad de los rizos.  Cierra las puntas abiertas características de un pelo mal cuidado.  Se puede combinar con otros ingredientes naturales como mayonesa, miel huevo, plátano, yogur, aceite de oliva, aceite de aguacate, aceite de almendras, aceite de argán, aloe vera, etc., de forma que en función del estado de tu cabello, te convendrá aplicar unos compuestos u otros.  En definitiva, las mascarillas caseras con aguacate aportan hidratación, ya que tienen ácidos grasos esenciales; es un buen regenerador y te ayudará a sentirte mejor con el aspecto de tu cabello, que lucirá mucho más sano. 2.2.4. PREPARACIÓN DEL PRODUCTO Esta mascarilla de aguacate es ideal para aportar hidratación al pelo maltratado y reseco, ayudando a regenerarlo, a aumentar su belleza y salud natural. Un aspecto importante a tener en cuenta antes de empezar a hacer la mascarilla es la elección del aguacate. No todos los aguacates son iguales y, dependiendo del punto de maduración en el que estén nos aportarán más o menos beneficios. Para este uso se necesita un aguacate que sea maduro. De esta forma será mucho más fácil de manipular, además aportará más hidratación.
  7. 7. 2.2.4.1 INGREDIENTES 3-4 aguacates maduros 2 limones 3 ½ cucharadas de aceite Argán o de oliva 3 ½ cucharadas de miel 2.2.4.2. PREPARACIÓN Para comenzar a elaborar esta mascarilla casera:  Se extrae la pulpa de un aguacate maduro con la ayuda de una cuchara y se machaca con un tenedor en un tazón mediano.  Una vez que se haya quedado como una masa parecida al puré,  Se le añade 2 cucharadas de aceite de argán o de oliva y se mezcla bien para conseguir una pasta homogénea que se convertirá en la mascarilla para el pelo. 2.2.4.3. INSTRUCCIONES DE USO  Antes de poder aplicar la mascarilla de aguacate para el pelo dañado el pelo debe estar húmedo para poder esparcirla con facilidad. Una buena opción para conseguirlo es rellenar con agua una botella de espray y rociar con ella el pelo. De este modo se logrará humedecerlo sutilmente sin tener que lavarse el pelo, ya que si no absorbería demasiada agua y la mascarilla no podría penetrar.  Cuando ya se tenga el pelo un poco húmedo se podrá aplicar la pasta de aguacate con los dedos, distribuyéndola de forma homogénea por todo el pelo. Es importante aplicar la mascarilla de aguacate para el pelo desde el cuero cabelludo hasta las puntas, logrando que el producto llegue a todas las zonas del pelo sin excepción.
  8. 8.  Una vez que esté adecuadamente esparcida, realizar un masaje circular en el cuero cabelludo para estimular la circulación sanguínea y favorecer la correcta absorción de los ingredientes hidratantes. El masaje debe durar unos 15 minutos, tiempo suficiente para que los productos hagan su efecto. Además, debe tener la suficiente presión para que la mascarilla llegue a todos los puntos pero sin apretar demasiado para no dañarte los folículos pilosos.  Una vez terminado el masaje, recogerse el cabello en un moño y luego colocarse un gorro de ducha encima. El ambiente que se creará dentro del gorro, conservando el calor y aumentando la temperatura ayudará a abrir los poros del cuero cabelludo para que la mascarilla pueda entrar, cosa que ayudará a que las propiedades sean adecuadamente absorbidas por el cuero cabelludo. Dejar la mascarilla de aguacate por lo menos 30 minutos  Enjuagar con agua tibia. Después, transcurridos 30 minutos enjuagar a consciencia el pelo con agua tibia. Una vez deshecho de todos los restos de aguacate deberá lavarse el pelo como se hace habitualmente, utilizando propio champú para después volvérselo a aclarar con agua. Utilizar esta mascarilla con aguacate una vez por semana si tiene el pelo normal y dos veces por semana si el cabello es seco o está dañado, se verá como al cabo de algunas semanas el pelo luce mucho más suave y saludable.
  9. 9. 2.3 SISTEMA DE VARIABLES VARIABLE: Elaboración de un producto a base de aguacate 2.3.1. DEFINICIÓN CONCEPTUAL Pamplona (2006), afirma que el aguacate “es uno de los frutos secos más ricos en grasas de gran valor nutritivo, proteínas, vitamina E, B y hierro así como en fibra vegetal (p.36). Combina muy bien con todo tipo de hostilizas porque es rico en fibra, contiene más potasio que el banano. 2.3.2. DEFINICIÓN OPERACIONAL Se elaborará una crema a base de la reutilización del aguacate para hidratar el pelo seco o maltratado
  10. 10. 2.3.3. CUADRO DE OPERACIONALIZACIÓN DE LA VARIABLE Fuente: Atencio y Otros (2018) OBJETIVOS ESPECÍFICOS VARIABLE DIMENSIÓN INDICADORES Describir las propiedades del aguacate Producto que consiste en la reutilización del aguacate para crear un hidratante para el cabello dañado Propiedades -Protege el cabello -Fortalece el corazón -Previene el Alzheimer -Ayuda al desarrollo del feto -Fortalece el sistema inmunológico -Ayuda absorber los nutrientes Preparación del producto hidratante para el cabello dañado a base de aguacate Preparación Ingredientes Aguacate Aceite de oliva Limón Miel Pasos Sacar la pulpa Triturar Mezclar los Ingredientes Aplicar el producto en personas con el cabello dañado Uso -Humedecer el cabello -Aplicar -Masajear -Tapar el pelo con un gorro plástico -Deja actuar por 30 minutos -Lavar con agua tibia Demostrar la eficacia del hidratante natural a base de aguacate para el cabello dañado Demostración Este objetivo se logra después de la aplicación del producto

×