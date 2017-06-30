CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Friday, June 23rd 2017. WEEK: 14 SUBJECT: INFOR AND TECHN 3º TOPIC: Materias primas y proces...
CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Friday, June 30th 2017. WEEK: 15 SUBJECT: INFOR AND TECHN 3º TOPIC: Máquinas y herramientas ...
CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Tuesday, June 7 th 2016. WEEK: 18 SUBJECT: INFYTEC 3º TOPIC: Presentación Periodo III. CLASS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

3 infatec06

7 views

Published on

INFATEC3

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
7
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

3 infatec06

  1. 1. CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Friday, June 23rd 2017. WEEK: 14 SUBJECT: INFOR AND TECHN 3º TOPIC: Materias primas y procesos de fabricación de algunos productos. CLASS: 04 Activity in Class: Materia prima: Sustancia natural o artificial que se transforma industrialmente para crear un producto o elemento que potencialmente sirve para crear algo. "El petróleo extraído de la tierra, nos sirve para fabricar la gasolina y otros derivados”. “El agua, es la materia prima de muchos líquidos que utiliza y consume el hombre como por ejemplo los jugos, gaseosas entre muchos más. “La madera que se obtiene de los árboles, nos sirve para fabricar muebles, casas y muchos elementos mas. Observemos el siguiente video y analicemos el proceso de fabricación de los muebles: “De la Fábrica a tu Casa 1x04 - "Muebles y Cuadernos" Pasos: 1. Se obtiene la materia prima del bosque, que es la madera de los arboles. 2. Transformamos los troncos de madera en láminas o listones. 3. Pegado, moldeado, cortado, perforado el tablero de madera. 4. Ensamblado y armado del mueble. 5. Pulido, pintado y secado del mueble. 6. Empacado, almacenado y vendido el mueble. 7. Disfrutamos de la transformación de la madera, en un elemento que necesitamos. HOMEWORK: Elige una materia prima y escribe el proceso de transformación al artículo que tu necesites, como por ejemplo el de la madera visto en el video.
  2. 2. CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Friday, June 30th 2017. WEEK: 15 SUBJECT: INFOR AND TECHN 3º TOPIC: Máquinas y herramientas utilizadas en la transformación de materias primas. CLASS: 05 Activity in Class: Uno de los entornos más inmediatos donde compartimos con otros, es el de nuestra casa. Es con la familia con la que construimos, transformamos y disfrutamos, de productos elaborados en familia como alimentos, tortas, juguetes y actividades de fin de semana. En casa, transformamos frutas en ensaladas, ingredientes en tortas, sándwiches, jugos y sopas; materiales que nos sobran en juguetes o trabajos para la escuela; donde para ello utilizamos maquinas como licuadoras, hornos y neveras; y herramientas como cuchillos, cucharas, platos y ollas. En otros espacios utilizamos martillos, destornilladores, taladros, alicates, pinzas y hasta bisturí; para construir maquetas, trabajos, juguetes o arreglar algún elemento descompuesto. Próximos Contenidos: - Fabrico mis propios artefactos comparando, midiendo, imitando y experimentando. HOMEWORK: Describe en tu cuaderno, la transformación de una materia prima desde que la compras hasta que produces un nuevo artículo como por ejemplo la transformación de un mango en jugo. Escribe que máquinas y herramientas utilizaste en el proceso.
  3. 3. CITY: Santiago de Cali. DATE: Tuesday, June 7 th 2016. WEEK: 18 SUBJECT: INFYTEC 3º TOPIC: Presentación Periodo III. CLASS: 18 Activity in Class: Contenido: - Office (componentes) - Office (combinación de textos gráficos e imágenes) - Servicios públicos - Planos de mi barrio y nomenclaturas - Inserciones y autoformas - Transportes - Transportes Preguntas problematizadoras para solucionar durante el periodo - ¿Cómo combinar textos gráficos e imágenes en un documento? - ¿Para que utilizo la tecnología? - ¿Cuáles medios de transporte se crearon para poder desplazar personas, animales y productos de un lugar a otro? HOMEWORK: Puntos para trabajar por semana.

×