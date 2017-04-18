TALLER: HARDWARE 1 Jesús Daniel Carvajal Díaz
PREGUNTAS • 1) menciones un ejemplo de un sistema (proceso de información )(que no sean pc) • 2) ¿que información manejas?...
RESPUESTAS 1) un ejemplo de sistema el sistema digestivo 2) la información que yo manejo en mi vida son: * los nombres de ...
7) las clases de mouse que existen son: pc: óptico, inalámbricos, bolas táctiles y ratones mecánicos Portátiles: puntero t...
14) Las impresoras mas utilizadas hoy en día son: * impresoras Epson *impresoras cannon * Impresoras Dell *impresoras hp (...
19) La mejor por su relación calidad precio es la cannon ya que saca 77,777 copias exactas 20) La impresora de matriz de p...
  1. 1. TALLER: HARDWARE 1 Jesús Daniel Carvajal Díaz
  2. 2. PREGUNTAS • 1) menciones un ejemplo de un sistema (proceso de información )(que no sean pc) • 2) ¿que información manejas? • 3) a que clase pertenece el computador de tu casa • 4) que computador compraría de marca o clon ¿Por qué? • 5) cual es la diferencia entre hardware y software de un ejemplo • 6) que el código ASCII • 7) cuales son los tipos de mouse que hay y donde se usan • 8) porque se llaman computadoras clones • 9) cuales son los mouse trackball • 10) como se puede seleccionar opciones en pantalla • 11) cual es el periférico para jugar • 12) como puedo escribir un texto ¿sin digitarlo? • 13) las tarjetas de videos tiene memoria
  3. 3. RESPUESTAS 1) un ejemplo de sistema el sistema digestivo 2) la información que yo manejo en mi vida son: * los nombres de mis amigos y familia *el camino regreso a mi casa * contraseña de Facebook * los números 3) Perteneces a los computadores de mesa 4) Compraría el clon ya que yo puedo adaptarles periféricos de cualquier marca ya que son compatibles 5) Que el hardware es la parte física del computador mientras que el software la parte inteligente de un computador. Un ejemplo de hardware es un teclado. Un ejemplo de software internet explore 6) El código ascii es el idioma universal de los computadores
  4. 4. 7) las clases de mouse que existen son: pc: óptico, inalámbricos, bolas táctiles y ratones mecánicos Portátiles: puntero táctil, mouse de laser y mouse de bola 8) se llaman así porque son computadores que son armados con piezas de otra marcas. 9) Los mouse trackball son dispositivos apuntador estacionario, compuestos por una bola incrustada en el rectángulo que tienen sensores 10) Las opciones en la pantalla se pueden seleccionar usando una entrada táctil; tabla digitalizadora y lápiz óptico 11) El periférico para jugar se llama joystick o Pad 12) El texto se puede escribir sin digitarlo mediante el buscador en el explorador 13) Las tarjetas de videos si tienen memoria. Porque ellas tienen una determinada memoria la afecta la calidad grafica del computadores
  5. 5. 14) Las impresoras mas utilizadas hoy en día son: * impresoras Epson *impresoras cannon * Impresoras Dell *impresoras hp (hewlett packard) 15) Para diseñar el tamaño del monitor ideal seria de 24 ya que al ser mas grandes te da cierta comodidad al estar diseñado y este tendría una resolución de 1920 x 1200. 16) La resolución es el grado de detalle o calidad de una imagen digital ya sea escaneada, fotográfica o impresa 17) Las clases de monitor que hay son: *Monitor CTR (tubos de rayos catódicos) * monitor LED ( dispositivo semiconductor) *Monitor LCD ( cristal liquido) *monitor DLP (semiconductor óptico llmado digital micromirror divece 18) La relación entre el monitor y la tarjeta grafica es que esta le proporciona resolución al monitor
  6. 6. 19) La mejor por su relación calidad precio es la cannon ya que saca 77,777 copias exactas 20) La impresora de matriz de punto son la que con la cabeza de impresión que se desplaza de izquierda a derecha imprime la pagina por impactos 21) Un terminal bruto consiste a una pantalla mouse y teclado , no independientes conectado a un solo servidor y el terminal inteligente son pc independientes es decir que tiene su propio cpu y que solo de hay trabaja un sola persona 22) Los plotters sirve para impresiones graficas con gran precisión 23) Lo que puede dañar el hardware es el mal e inadecuado uso de este, el uso intensivo en caso de que el equipo no este hecho para ese trabajo 24) Una red es un conjunto de equipos informáticos y software conectados entre si por medio de dispositivo físicos que envían y reciben impulsos eléctricos para transportar datos con la finalidad de compartir información recursos y ofrecer servicios 25) La tarjeta de red sirve para conectar nuestro ordenador con una red de ordenadores y por ende con otros equipos informáticos 26) 3 periféricos que necesiten tarjeta controladora • Teclado • Monitor • Impresora

