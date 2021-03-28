Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ecuaciones de Recurrencia Lineales Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) Jesuel Ferreiras 21-0336 David Williams Marte 21-0935
Contenido Relaciones de Recurrencia Lineales: 1. Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea. a. Definición. b. Método de Resolución. 2. ...
Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea 1.
Una relación o fórmula de recurrencia de orden k ≳ 1 para una sucesión {a0, a1, a2, ..., an, ...} es una expresión que rel...
Método de resolución ● Escribir la recurrencia en la forma estándar. ● Hallar las raíces de la ecuación característica aso...
Recurrencia Lineal de Primer Orden Homogénea 2.
Definición La solución de las sucesiones recurrentes lineales de primer orden se obtienen fácilmente por inducción. Podemo...
Recurrencia Lineal de Segundo Orden Homogénea 3.
Una sucesión recurrente lineal de segundo grado es: (*){ Se llama ecuación característica de la recurrencia a la ecuación ...
● x = α es raíz característica si y sólo si an = αn es solución de la fórmula de recurrencia. ● Si x = α es una raíz carac...
Recurrencia Lineal no Homogénea 4.
Definición Una recurrencia en la que un término viene dado en función de los k términos anteriores, un−1, un−2, . . . un−k...
● Escribir la recurrencia en la forma estándar. ● Resolver la recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada. ● Encontrar una soluc...
Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea Asociada 5.
Dada una recurrencia lineal no homogénea, llamaremos ecuación de recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada, a la recurrencia l...
Referencias ● Echenique Viñas, Patricia. Matemática II - INET, Ecuaciones de Recurrencia. Obtenido de: http://www.x.edu.uy...
  1. 1. Ecuaciones de Recurrencia Lineales Universidad Iberoamericana (UNIBE) Jesuel Ferreiras 21-0336 David Williams Marte 21-0935 Matemáticas Discretas, Sec. 01 Rina Maria Familia
  2. 2. Contenido Relaciones de Recurrencia Lineales: 1. Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea. a. Definición. b. Método de Resolución. 2. Recurrencia Lineal de Primer Orden Homogénea. a. Definición. 3. Recurrencia Lineal de Segundo Orden Homogénea. a. Definición. b. Propiedades. 4. Recurrencia Lineal no Homogénea. a. Definición. b. Método de Resolución 5. Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea Asociada. a. Definición.
  3. 3. Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea 1.
  4. 4. Una relación o fórmula de recurrencia de orden k ≳ 1 para una sucesión {a0, a1, a2, ..., an, ...} es una expresión que relaciona cada término con sus k términos anteriores. Para poder hallar la sucesión a partir de la fórmula de recurrencia es necesario conocer los k primeros términos, que se llaman condiciones iniciales. La fórmula de recurrencia junto con las condiciones iniciales se llama sucesión recurrente o de recurrencia. Una relación recurrencia de orden k se llama lineal cuando la fórmula de recurrencia es lineal. Si g(n) ≡ 0, la relación de recurrencia lineal se llama homogénea Definición
  5. 5. Método de resolución ● Escribir la recurrencia en la forma estándar. ● Hallar las raíces de la ecuación característica asociada. ● Por cada raíz de la ecuación característica, αi de multiplicidad mi se añade un sumando a la solución general de la recurrencia lineal homogénea (un) de la forma “producto de un polinomio de grado mi − 1 por α n i ”. ● Se sustituyen los valores iniciales en (1) para encontrar los valores de las constantes Ai.
  6. 6. Recurrencia Lineal de Primer Orden Homogénea 2.
  7. 7. Definición La solución de las sucesiones recurrentes lineales de primer orden se obtienen fácilmente por inducción. Podemos decir que, una recurrencia lineal de primer orden es homogénea cuando la relación de recurrencia sólo depende de un predecesor inmediato. Ejemplo: an+1 = 3an, a0 = 5, n ≳ 0
  8. 8. Recurrencia Lineal de Segundo Orden Homogénea 3.
  9. 9. Una sucesión recurrente lineal de segundo grado es: (*){ Se llama ecuación característica de la recurrencia a la ecuación x2 = c1x + c2, y sus soluciones se llaman raíces características. Definición an = c1an-1 + c2an - 2, n ≳ 2 a0 = b0, a1 = b1
  10. 10. ● x = α es raíz característica si y sólo si an = αn es solución de la fórmula de recurrencia. ● Si x = α es una raíz característica doble, entonces nα^n es solución de la fórmula de recurrencia. ● Si xn e yn son soluciones de la fórmula de recurrencia, también lo son xn + yn y kxn, para todo k. propiedades
  11. 11. Recurrencia Lineal no Homogénea 4.
  12. 12. Definición Una recurrencia en la que un término viene dado en función de los k términos anteriores, un−1, un−2, . . . un−k y cuyo término independiente es no nulo, siendo, en general, una funci´on de n: un + a1un−1 + a2un−2 + · · · + akun−k = f(n), n ≥ k Donde a1, a2, . . . , ak son constantes reales conocidas, recibe el nombre de recurrencia lineal no homogénea de orden k.
  13. 13. ● Escribir la recurrencia en la forma estándar. ● Resolver la recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada. ● Encontrar una soluci´on particular de la recurrencia no homogénea. No existe un método general para encontrar una solución particular de la no homogénea. Sin embargo el método de los coeficientes indeterminados nos va a proporcionar esta solución en función de la forma que tenga f(n). ● Sustituir la solución particular en la recurrencia para obtener los valores de las variables. ● Se construye la solución general (1), es decir, se añade la solución general de la recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada (con los coeficientes por determinar) y se sustituyen los valores iniciales. Método de resolución
  14. 14. Recurrencia Lineal Homogénea Asociada 5.
  15. 15. Dada una recurrencia lineal no homogénea, llamaremos ecuación de recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada, a la recurrencia lineal homogénea asociada resultante de sustituir por cero el término independiente de la recurrencia, un + a1un−1 + a2un−2 + · · · + akun−k = 0, n ≥ k Definición
  17. 17. Referencias ● Echenique Viñas, Patricia. Matemática II - INET, Ecuaciones de Recurrencia. Obtenido de: http://www.x.edu.uy/inet/Ecuaciones_recurrencia_INET.pdf ● Martinez, Saul. Relaciones de Recurrencia. Obtenido de: https://www.academia.edu/7649688/Relaciones_de_Recurrencia ● María Camacho, Luisa. Introducción a la Matemática Discreta, Recursión. Obtenido de: https://personal.us.es/lcamacho/recursion_impr.pdf ● Relaciones de Recurrencia. Obtenido de: http://www.dma.fi.upm.es/docencia/grado_ii/matematica_discreta_1/resumen/ recurrencias_lineales.pdf ● Mata, Águeda. & Reyes, Miguel. Dpto. de Matemáticas Aplicadas, Recurrencias Lineales. Obtenido de: https://www.cartagena99.com/recursos/alumnos/apuntes/MD_Tema5_Recurr encias.pdf

