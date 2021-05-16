Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lineamientos para la elaboración del Proyecto de Grado UE Francisco de Orellana
2. Proyecto Demostrativo
El proyecto Demostrativo se Estructura en 4 Partes En la primera parte el estudiante analiza la situación planteada, En la...
Parte 1: Análisis y planificación • Revisión de contenidos teóricos para aplicación en caso planteado. • Cronograma de tra...
Anexo 5
Anexo 6a.
Anexo 6b.
Rol de Docentes Guía • Orientar al estudiante en el desarrollo del Proyecto de grado. • Conocer e interiorizar los lineami...
Rol de Estudiantes • El desarrollo del proyecto se realizará en el transcurso de 4 semanas. • Revisar el cronograma, guías...
Actividades para el lunes 18 de enero del 2021 • Hacer una lista de 10 posibles opciones que se podrían desarrollar como p...
GRACIAS
Inicio del proyecto de Grado Bachillerato Técnico
