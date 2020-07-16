Dr. Eva Malanowski Brand Book

Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTENTS 1. Brand Roots 2. Brand Experience 3. Communication System 4. Visuals & Design
BRAND ROOTS Who are you as the face of your brand?
DR. EVA MALANOWSKI is a Transformational Psychologist and Coach for relationship trauma and related addictions.
1. Brand Roots PERSONALITY Your brand personality is how you show up as the face of your brand. Your clients have many cho...
1. Brand Roots POINT OF VIEW Your clients (and future clients) want to know your point of view - it helps them trust you, ...
1. Brand Roots POSITION Your clients have many choices when it comes to who they work with. Your position in the marketpla...
1. Brand Roots PROOF The qualiﬁcations, certiﬁcations, degrees, awards, memberships, achievements, etc. that make you cred...
1. Brand Roots TOOLS OF TRANSFORMATION The tools, techniques and/or methods you use to help your clients achieve results. ...
1. Brand Roots PERSONAL INTERESTS Your tribe and clients want to get to know the real you! Sprinkle your personal interest...
BRAND EXPERIENCE Who is your ideal client and what is the experience you want your brand to create?
2. Brand Experience IDEAL CLIENT Your ideal client refers to the person your brand messaging and services are aimed at. Al...
2. Brand Experience EMOTIONAL IMPACT How do you want people to feel when they come in contact with your brand? This could ...
2. Brand Experience PROMISE & PURPOSE Your brand promise is the consistent value you promise to deliver across every platf...
COMMUNICATION SYSTEM What are the words and content you use to clearly communicate your brand to the world?
3. Communication System TONE Tone is the foundation of your communication system. It refers to the personality that shines...
3. Communication System WORD LIBRARY Consistently sprinkle these speciﬁc words throughout your written and spoken word, to...
3. Communication System PHRASES LIBRARY Consistently sprinkle these speciﬁc phrases throughout your written and spoken wor...
3. Communication System BRAND STORY That thing you say when you have a few moments to introduce yourself in front of a roo...
3. Communication System BIO Whether used in a blurb on social media, your website, your speaker sheet or a warm letter, yo...
VISUALS & DESIGN What colors, fonts, images and designs represent your brand personality?
4. Visuals & Design COLORS Silver = Transformative, Intuitive, Illuminating, Soothing, Uplifting, Wise, Elegant, Gentle. B...
4. Visuals & Design TYPOGRAPHY Your brand fonts further develop your brand personality. Garamond Regular is a strong font ...
4. Visuals & Design PRIMARY LOGO Your primary logo comes in a variety of colors, with and without your tagline. Shown here...
4. Visuals & Design SECONDARY LOGO Use your secondary logo as a “watermark” on social media photos or any marketing materi...
4. Visuals & Design ICONS Your owl icon represents wisdom, femininity and your ability to see through the darkness. Your o...
4. Visuals & Design PATTERNS Your primary pattern is made up of your oak leaf and acorn icon. This pattern comes in two st...
4. Visuals & Design IMAGE DO’S Images are a powerful tool that help communicate your brand personality, story and values. ...
4. Visuals & Design IMAGE DONT’S It’s just as important to avoid images that don’t align with your brand as it is to use i...
4. Visuals & Design INTAGRAM Here’s an example of how your Instagram feed could reﬂect your brand. These images are in Dro...
4. Visuals & Design SOCIAL It’s important to keep your brand consistent across social platforms. Here’s one Facebook cover...
4. Visuals & Design BUSINESS CARD Your business card ﬁles can be found in Dropbox here.
QUESTIONS? jessiemay@coachjessiemay.com
Dr. Eva Malanowski Brand Book
×