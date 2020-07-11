Brand Book - Breathe with Brookelin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
jessiemay@thedaringfempreneur.com
  1. 1. CONTENTS Your Brand Book explores the personality, message, visuals and expression behind your brand. 1. Brand Roots 2. Brand Experience 3. Communication System 4. Visual Design 5. Your Brand in Action
  2. 2. BRAND ROOTS Every great brand needs a strong identity. This is yours.
  3. 3. Brookelin Gottlieb Transformational Coach and founder of Breathe with Brookelin.
  4. 4. 1. Brand Roots PERSONALITY Your brand personality is how you show up as the face of your brand. Your clients have many choices when it comes to who they can work with. Your brand personality is what makes them feel emotionally connected with you, and choose YOU to be their guide. INNOCENT, MAGICIAN AND EXPLORER ARCHETYPES Your natural ability to be present to life’s simple pleasures and spread love wherever you go reflect your Innocent archetype. Your Magician archetype is expressed in your commitment to help your clients experience deep transformation. Your Explorer archetype helps your clients free themselves from everyday stress and think outside the box to create lives of deep meaning and purpose. YOU ARE: • Spirited • Grounded • Generous • Love Bug • Relatable
  5. 5. 1. Brand Roots POINT OF VIEW Your clients (and future clients) want to know your point of view - it helps them trust you, feel aligned with what you stand for and know if they want to work with you. POINT OF VIEW • Everything you need is already within you. • A little bit of pause goes a long way. • Meditation isn’t about shutting down thoughts, it's about letting them start to pass, creating space from inner to outer body. • How you show up on your mat is a reflection of how you show up in your life. • Emotions ebb and flow. Saying you’re anxious or stressed doesn’t mean this is your identity, it’s just your experience in this moment. • Trust the process. • To be and not to seem. There are so many people "seeming" and not “being." • You can't expect anything from anyone else unless you're being that thing yourself. • It's possible to reinvent yourself. • Movement is life. • Be who you are, not what the world wants you to be. • Keep it simple.
  6. 6. 1. Brand Roots Tools of transformation The tools, techniques and/or methods you use to help your clients achieve results. TOOLS Coaching Learn effective tools for how to shift your inner dialogue, call in your desires and maintain a level of daily balance through journaling and discussion. Yoga By connecting into the rhythm of your own breath, we will unlock tightness and tension through different postures that correlate to the areas of the body that you wish to find more freedom and awareness. Meditation Learn how to quiet your body from the inside and breathe into the now. Release doubt, worry and fear through the practice of stillness and grounding. Food If our body is our temple, then it is important to treat it as a sacred one. Learn simple tips to add to your daily routine that can make a huge difference in how you feel. Crystal Work Crystals come from the Earth and they can offer up centered and grounding energy. Coupled with your breath, discover how to use certain crystals to settle and calm your body. Dance/Movement Movement is medicine because it frees up your energy and allows you to let go, providing the freedom of authentic expression without boundary.
  7. 7. 1. Brand Roots PROOF The qualifications, certifications, degrees, awards, memberships, achievements, etc. that make you credible in the eyes of your ideal clients. PROOF • Studied Ballet for 22 years • BFA in Modern Dance • Certified Yoga Practitioner with 22 years teaching experience • Pure Barre Master Trainer with 6 years teaching experience • Pure Barre Fitness Program Developer • Thai Yoga Therapy Level 1 • Certified in AromaTouch Technique • Trained in a variety of fitness modalities: • Budokon • Piloxing • Pound
  8. 8. 1. Brand Roots Personal Interests Your tribe and clients want to get to know the real you! Sprinkle your personal interests throughout your brand to help create connection with your audience. PERSONAL INTERESTS • Exploring the outdoors • Hugging trees • Walking • Being in nature • Writing • Sharing • Me time, doing nothing • Resting and relaxing • Cooking • Music • Spending time with loved ones • Art -making colorful things • Fashion • Conscious beauty (products, supplements, etc.) • Essential oils • Moon rituals • Connecting with other women • Sun and moon shine • Creativity
  9. 9. BRAND EXPERIENCE Who is your ideal client and what is the experience you want your brand to create?
  10. 10. 2. Brand Experience Ideal Client Your ideal client refers to the person your brand messaging and services are aimed at. All of your messaging needs to speak to your ideal clients’ pain points and desires. IDEAL CLIENT Professional men and women who look successful on the outside but are secretly suffering on the inside. Pain Points • Purposeless • Stressed • Anxious • Unaligned • Tired • Overwhelmed • Stagnant • Balance • Freedom • Peace • More energy • Deeper meaning • Inner success Desires
  11. 11. 2. Brand Experience Emotional Impact How do you want people to feel when they come in contact with your brand? This could be through your website, Instagram, YouTube or private coaching sessions. EMOTIONAL IMPACT • Connected with reality • Settled and grounded in themselves • Like they can take a deep breath • Possibility/hope • Worthy • Expansive • Included/connected When my ideal clients come in contact with my brand, they feel…
  12. 12. 2. Brand Experience Promise & Purpose Your brand promise is the consistent value you promise to deliver across every platform where your brand shows up. Your brand purpose describes how you intend to change the world for the better— it’s WHY your brand exists beyond just ‘making a profit’. PROMISE Delivering the simple secret to peace and purpose amidst the hustle of our modern culture. PURPOSE To create a world with less hustle and more heart.
  13. 13. COMMUNICATION SYSTEM What are the words and content you use to clearly communicate your brand to the world?
  14. 14. 3. Communication System tone Tone is the foundation of your communication system. It refers to the personality that shines through when you speak and write, which impacts how your clients and tribe feel when they engage with your brand. My tone is… • Relatable • Light hearted • Grounded • Spirited And not… • Offensive • Judgemental • Woowoo
  15. 15. 3. Communication System word vault Consistently sprinkle these specific words throughout your written and spoken word, to make your brand messaging recognizable and memorable. WORD VAULT • Expansive • Free • Freedom • Peace • Certainty • Simplicity • Integrity • Safety • Trust • Present • Playful • Positive • Forgiving • Relax • Calm • Honest • Loyal • Flexibility • Growth • Change • Courageous • Ambition • Alive • Youthful • Unique • Authentic • Independant • Individualism • Wild • Alive • Capable • Spirituality • Consciousness • Synchronicity • Imagination • Magic • Manifestation • Meaningful • Empowering • Expressive • Meaning • Belief • Open
  16. 16. 3. Communication System Phrases vault Consistently sprinkle these specific phrases throughout your written and spoken word, to make your brand messaging recognizable and memorable. PHRASES VAULT • Exhale to freedom (tagline) • Shift your inner dialogue • A little pause goes a long way • Free yourself • I'm “aliving!" • Freestyle to freedom • Be responsible for the energy you bring • To be and not to seem • You hold the paintbrush • You can't expect anything from anyone else unless you're being it yourself • Bless it, don't stress it • FITS: Face in the screen syndrome • In the flow • It's possible to reinvent yourself • Be fully who you are • Seek new paths • Stand up for what you believe • Movement is life • Don't settle • Be who you are, not what the world wants you to be • Life is a journey • Get outside • Be true to yourself • Step into the unknown • Believe in the power of intention to create transformation • Develop vision and live it • Connect spiritually • No limits • Breathe into/through it • A little breath goes a long way • Breathe into something way bigger than yourself • Stay present to what is • Breathe into what is and release the hold • Release the binds that stand in your way • Soften your edges • Let go and let it flow • Shift on a dime • Be nice to yourself • Love up on you first • Sip in the pause in our "hustle" culture • Less hustle more heart
  17. 17. 3. Communication System Marketing Message That thing you say when you have a few moments to introduce yourself in front of a room. To attract clients and receive referrals, your marketing message needs to paint a clear picture of the overall transformation your ideal client urgently wants. My name is Brookelin Gottlieb and I am a transformational guide for successful entrepreneurs and business professionals who look like they’ve got it goin’ on, but secretly suffer from feelings of purposelessness, stress and overwhelm due to our modern “hustle” culture.   My clients crave to feel as successful on the inside as they look on the outside. They want . . .   • Deeper connection in their relationships • More meaning in their careers • Time for self-care • Inner peace • And freedom from the repetitive cycles and internal dialogue that hold them back from feeling fully alive   Through the power of movement, meditation, conscious lifestyle practices and my expertise in dance, yoga, and wellness, I guide my clients to release stubborn habits and tap into their inner wisdom so they can free themselves from the chains that have taken hold on their lives.   If you’ve ever had so many creative ideas and watched as the days went by and so did your dreams, collecting dust . . . If you ever compare yourself to others and become drained and immobile by it all . . . If you ever feel like you are burning the candle at both ends and don’t have time for self-care, self- love, self-healing . . .    Then, let’s definitely connect.   The world is a crazy amazing place and time moves quickly. Do not let another day go by feeling trapped and unfulfilled. NOW is THE time to step up and take full responsibility for your human experience. I’d love to show you how!
  18. 18. 3. Communication System Bio Whether used in a blurb on social media, your website, your speaker sheet or a warm letter, your bio is an important step in creating connection with potential clients. Brookelin Gottlieb is a transformational guide for successful entrepreneurs and business professionals who look like they’ve got it goin’ on from the outside but secretly suffer from feelings of purposelessness, stress and overwhelm due to our modern “hustle” culture. She's a true believer that what you give is what you get, so being responsible for the energy you bring is key. Through the medicinal power of movement and body nourishment, she’s set out to free you from the chains that have taken hold on your life so you can attract the relationships and career opportunities that bring you peace, fulfillment and joy. She does this by guiding you through a customized plan of simple, yet consistent lifestyle practices that incorporate, yoga, meditation, body conditioning, chakra and crystal activation and writing. In addition to her private coaching business, Brookelin is a Body Movement Expert and Master Trainer for Pure Barre Corporate. She teaches group barre classes in Denver, CO and yoga and conditioning classes with private clients across the US.
  19. 19. 3. Communication System Brand stories Story is a powerful tool to create connection with your audience, build trust and drive home the points you want to get across in trainings and coaching sessions. BRAND STORIES Be sure to stay “on brand” with the stories you share. Your brand tells stories of: • Transformation • Exploring the unknown • Slowing down • Freedom Also share plenty of real-life stories (your own and others’) that show the challenge of staying grounded in our modern “hustle culture”, as well as what’s possible when you do.
  20. 20. VISUALS & DESIGN What colors, fonts, images and designs represent your brand personality?
  21. 21. 4. Visuals & Design colors Your colorful brand palette symbolizes the chakras, as well as your work transforming lives from dull and stagnant to rich and vibrant. PRIMARY PALETTE NEUTRAL PALETTE #be0000 #f84830 #f5c44e #6abe56 #2995b9 #3863ae #2c217c #5d2299 #000000 #4a4a4a #939393 #cccccc #ececec
  22. 22. 4. Visuals & Design typography Your brand fonts further develop your brand personality. Big Noodle Titling is a bold font that keeps your brand grounded in real life, practical wisdom. Avenir is a clean san serif font that gives your brand a modern vibe. And Opulent Solid is a hand written font with lots of movement to represent freedom and the natural flow of breath. headline 1 font: Big Noodle Titling A B C D e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z Headline 2 Font: Avenir Medium A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z Paragraph Font: Avenir Book A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z Accent Font: Opulent Solid A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z
  23. 23. 4. Visuals & Design fonts in action Here’s an example of how to use your fonts on your website and other marketing materials. headline Level 1 No matter where you go in life, the breath is always with you. 1. Work 2. Travel 3. Mountains Bless it don’t stress it. Headline Level 2 I compose my own vibration. Emotions happen, but feelings are fed. I honor what my emotions have come to tell me and I embrace my power to feed the feelings that I want to stick with.
  24. 24. 4. Visuals & Design primary Logo Your primary logo comes in a variety of colors. Shown here are solid and watercolor with black arrow boarders. There are even more options in Dropbox including all colors with white arrow borders (to use on dark backgrounds), solid black and solid white. Click here for more logos Solid watercolor
  25. 25. 4. Visuals & Design secondary logo Your secondary logo comes in every color of the rainbow including white and black (not shown here). Use your secondary logo as a “watermark” on social media photos or any marketing materials where you need something a little smaller than your primary logo. You can even make stamps and stickers from your secondary logo. Click here for more logos
  26. 26. 4. Visuals & Design Accent marks Arrows appear in your logo as well as separate files. Single arrows can be used on your website and other marketing materials as spacers to separate groups of text on a page. Arrows represent your brand’s commitment to helping individuals move and up and out of stagnation into a vibrant life lived on purpose.
  27. 27. 4. Visuals & Design patterns Because your logo is strong and angular to represent the grounded aspect of your brand, we’ve used watercolor patterns to represent flow, freedom and flexibility. Click here for more patterns
  28. 28. Imagery Style
  29. 29. 4. Visuals & Design image do’s Images are a powerful tool that help communicate your brand personality, story and values. Follow these guidelines to keep images consistent and “on brand”. Black and white images with a hint of rainbow. Images that represent exploring the unknown. Images that represent being centered in an urban vibe. Images that show your “tools”: crystals, food, essential oils.. Images that represent freedom. Images that represent being present to life’s simple pleasures. Images that represent new perspectives. Images that represent transformation. Images that show you dancing or doing yoga.
  30. 30. 4. Visuals & Design Image dont’s It’s just as important to avoid images that don’t align with your brand as it is to use images that do. Follow these guidelines to determine what types of images to stay away from. Images that show people with poor posture. Images that appear too cute, childish or cheesy. Images of people engaged in unhealthy behavior. Images that could be offensive. Images of “doom and gloom”. Quote images that don’t use your brand fonts or colors.
  31. 31. 4. Visuals & Design Instagram Grid Option 1 This grid utilizes rainbow watercolor quote images with black and white photography. These images are in Dropbox here.
  32. 32. 4. Visuals & Design Instagram Grid Option 2 This grid utilizes black and white quote images with colorful photography. You can also use your black and white photos with rainbow overlays in this grid. These images are in Dropbox here.
  33. 33. 4. Visuals & Design social It’s important to keep your brand consistent across social media platforms. Here are banner options for Facebook and YouTube, as well as social share buttons to use on your website or anywhere else you like. These images are in Dropbox here. Facebook Banner Youtube Banner social share buttons (2 options)
  34. 34. 4. Visuals & Design Business card You have two business card options. Option 1 has a vertical layout with your photo on the front and your tagline “exhale to freedom”. Option 2 has a horizontal layout with multiple back options that you can have printed at Moo.com. Click here for business card files. Option 1 Option 2
  35. 35. YOUR BRAND IN ACTION Now it’s time to get out there and LIVE YOUR BRAND!
  36. 36. 5. Your Brand in Action Brand Enemies Keep away from the following types of actions, messages and people. IDEA ENEMIES • Hustle = success. • Fairies and unicorns are life. • Fulfill others’ dreams, not yours. • Follow the rules. • White light all around you. NOT TO DO LIST • Passive marketing. Don’t post flyers and business cards on bulletin boards. This is a waste of time. MY BRAND IS NOT • Woowoo • Negative • For people who are unmotivated or lazy. • For people who want a quick fix.
  37. 37. 5. Your Brand in Action Next Steps Here are a few simple steps to start putting your new brand into action! BUILD YOUR WEBSITE Follow the guidelines from your Brand Book to create a website that represents you and your brand. TRANSFORM INSTAGRAM Choose one of the Instagram grid options and start using it to up level your Instagram profile. USE ACTIVE MARKETING TO SELL YOUR PROGRAM Use live speaking, webinars, Facebook and Instagram Lives and emails to your list to invite potential clients into a discovery session where you will offer them your program.
  38. 38. QUESTIONS? jessiemay@thedaringfempreneur.com

