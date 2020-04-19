Successfully reported this slideshow.
Childhood Obesity Effects on Mental Health By: Jessie Lei
Overview  What is Obesity?  Causes of Obesity  Socio-emotional Consequences  So What Is The Problem?  Statistics  St...
What is Obesity?  Obesity: a medical condition that occurs when a person carries excess weight or body fat that might aff...
Causes of Obesity  Increase in caloric and fat intake  Excessive sugar intake  Decline in physical activity  Genetic b...
Socio-emotional Consequences  One of the most stigmatized and least socially acceptable conditions in childhood  Often t...
So What Is The Problem?  Mental Health  Lowered self-esteem  Low self-confidence  Negative body image  Eating disorde...
Statistics  Ages 2 to 19  1 in 6 are obese; 1 in 17 are extremely obese  Tried dieting  Half of all teenage girls  1 ...
Study: The influence of childhood obesity on the development of self-esteem  Background: This study examines longitudinal...
Mindfulness-Based Therapy  Mindfulness: psychological techniques focused on attention, body awareness, breathing, and med...
Effectiveness  Results: restricted diets may increase anxiety in obese children; practicing mindfulness, may counteract t...
Food politics project

24 views

Published on

Childhood obesity and mindfulness

Published in: Education
Food politics project

