[⚡PDF✔] Fireworks MX Bible TRIAL EBOOK

COPY LINK TO DOWNLOAD : https://pdf.ebooklibrary.pw/0764538942 * Covers all Fireworks features, including new interface elements, the Properties Inspector, on-screen text editing, vector tools, new transparency and object layer tools, and more! * Provides amazing tips for rollovers, layers, frames and slices. * Shows how to take advantage of Fireworks' excellent image compression, export options, and image tweening, plus its easy-to-use GIF animation engine. Includes "Fireworks Technique" ideas such as Incorporating Rollovers in Image Maps and Mastering Creative Edges provide real-world examples throughout the book. Shows how to work more effectively by taking advantage of Fireworks' special integration with Dreamweaver and Flash. ABOUT THE CD-ROM The Windows/Mac CD-ROM is loaded with Fireworks commands, templates, textures, gradients, strokes, and images, plus Fireworks training lessons and tryouts of other Macromedia products.
