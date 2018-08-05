Successfully reported this slideshow.
Universidad Técnica de Machala Unidad Académica de Ciencias Químicas y de la Salud Carrera de Bioquímica y Farmacia Toxico...
INFORMACIÓN TOXICOLÓGICA: REACCIONES DE RECONOCIMIENTO ÁCIDO NÍTRICO Toxicidad aguda: Veneno para el ser humano. Extremada...
APLICACIONES SÍNTOMAS DE LA INTOXICACIÓN: Acción tóxica INTOXICACIONES AGUDAS •Las exposición a aerosoles o vapores INTOXI...
REACCIONES PARA RECONOCER AL ACIDO NITRICO INTOXICACIONES POR ALCALIS CAUSTICOS SINTOMATOLOGIA 1)rojo congo, colorea de az...
RECONOCIMIENTO DEL SODIO RECONOCIMIENTO DEL POTASIO 1.Si a una pequeña cantidad de reactivo se adicionan unas gotas de mue...
Diario 10

DIARIO N° 10

Diario 10

  1. 1. Universidad Técnica de Machala Unidad Académica de Ciencias Químicas y de la Salud Carrera de Bioquímica y Farmacia Toxicología Nombre: Jessica Gabriela Zúñiga Pineda Fecha: 26 de Julio del 2018 Curso: 8vo semestre “B” Docente: Dr. Carlos Alberto García González DIARIO Nº 10 ACIDOS Y ALCALIS CAUSTICOS ÁCIDO SULFÚRICO TOXICIDAD Se presenta como un líquido incoloro, inodoro, oleoso; tiene un contenido de 94- 98% de concentración: con este contenido de sustancia activa, este acido como corrosivo es mucho más intenso que lo demás ácidos minerales encontrado en el comercio. Efectosde unasobre exposición aguda: El ácido sulfúricoes corrosivo para todos los tejidos delcuerpo. Inhalación: La inhalación delos vapores puedecausar dañopulmonar grave. Contacto con lapiel: El contacto con la pielpuedecausar necrosis (gangrena) gravede los tejidos. Contacto con losojos: El contacto delácidoconlos ojos pueden resultar enla pérdida total dela visión. Ingestión: El contacto delácido sulfúrico con los órganos internos delcuerpo corroelas membranas mucosas dela boca, garganta y esófago, condolor agudo y dificultadpara tragar. Efectosde unasobre exposición crónica: Puede causartraqueobronquitis,estomatitis, conjuntivitis y gastritis. Peligro parael medioambiente: El ácido sulfúrico es dañino para la vida acuática en concentraciones muy baja.
  2. 2. INFORMACIÓN TOXICOLÓGICA: REACCIONES DE RECONOCIMIENTO ÁCIDO NÍTRICO Toxicidad aguda: Veneno para el ser humano. Extremadamente irritante, corrosivo y toxico,resultado por su rápida destrucción,causantede quemaduras severas. Toxicidad crónica: El contacto repetido con soluciones diluidas puede causar dermatitis. Sensibilización: Las personas expuestas a los vapores pierden en forma gradual la sensibilidad a su acción irritante. Para combatir el fuego: Si hay fuegos adyacentes se debe usar el agua con mucha precaución para evitar el contacto con el ácido. En caso de derrame del material: Se deben hacer diques para contener el flujo del ácido.Usando tierra,arena o concreto . Se halla en la atmósfera luego de las tormentas en las eléctricas líquido incoloro que se descompone lentamente por acción de la luz adoptando una coloración amarilla por el NO2 que se produce en la reacción En el aire húmedo despide humos blancos y su punto de fusión es de 43 °C y su punto de ebullición es de 83 °C es soluble en agua en cualquier proporción y su densidad es de 1.5 g/ml rojo congo, colorde azul. violetade metilo coloraciónazul-gris-verde. La reacción con el reactivo de Gunzburgcoloramarillo rojo-amarillentoorojo.
  3. 3. APLICACIONES SÍNTOMAS DE LA INTOXICACIÓN: Acción tóxica INTOXICACIONES AGUDAS •Las exposición a aerosoles o vapores INTOXICACIONES CRONICAS •La exposición crónica al acido nítrico puede producir en la función pulmonar y o bronquitis crónica. Se lo consume en grandes cantidades en la industria de los abonos colorantes explosivos fabricación del ácido sulfúrico medicamentos y grabado de metales. -dolor abdominal intenso -quemaduras en piel y boca -disminución rápida de la presión arterial -fuerte dolor de la garganta
  4. 4. REACCIONES PARA RECONOCER AL ACIDO NITRICO INTOXICACIONES POR ALCALIS CAUSTICOS SINTOMATOLOGIA 1)rojo congo, colorea de azul líquido con solución alcohólica coloración azul- gris-verde ante la presencia de acidos minerales. 1)La reacción con el reactivo de Gunzburg amarillento o rojo. 1)Con la brusina color rojo 1)Con la anilina en acido sulfúrico toma un color azul 1)Con el sulfato ferroso,color rosado. 1)Con el fenol color amarillo Son los hidróxidos sódico, potásico y amónico (llamados lejías), las sales básicas y los hipocloritos (lejía). Generalmente de carácter accidental, siendo los niños las victimas más frecuentes. La intoxicación producida se da con cierta frecuencia. Inmediatamente después de la ingestión,se experimenta dolores agudos y sensación dequemadura. Los labios y la lengua están blanquecinos y edematosos, la orofaringeaparecefuertemente eritematosa y con ulceraciones. Siguen los vómitos de color pardo amarillento por la presencia de sangre(hematina alcalina),y la deglución dolorosa,quese agrava por la abundantesalivación. A veces se presenta edema de glotis.
  5. 5. RECONOCIMIENTO DEL SODIO RECONOCIMIENTO DEL POTASIO 1.Si a una pequeña cantidad de reactivo se adicionan unas gotas de muestra,se produce primero un precipitado azul debido a la formación de una sal básica. 1.El sodio al agregarle una pequeña porción de cloruro de níquel,produce un precipitado verde claro de aspecto gelatinoso de hidróxido de níquel. 1.Frente a las sales férricas de sodio reacciona formando un precipitado blanco del hidróxido correspondiente. 1.Igualmente reacciona frente a las soluciones de estaño,dando precipitados blancos de hidróxido de estaño. 1.Con las sales de cadmio,al agregar unas gotas de la solución muestra, forma un precipitado blanco de hidróxido de cadmio. 1.Ensayo a la llama,al acercar una cantidad de muestra contenida en la punta de un lápiz, arde con llama color amarilla intensa,en caso positivo. 1.La muestra que contiene hidróxido de potasio al adicionarle cloruro de bario en solución, produce un precipitado blanco de hidróxido de bario. 1.Con el sulfato de zinc, el potasio reacciona formando un precipitado o un color blanco. 1.Si adicionamos a la muestra una pequeña cantidad de solución de nitrato de plata, producirá un precipitado o un color café verdoso. 1.Ante el ácido tartárico reacciona dando una coloración blanca. 1.Con el cloruro estannoso, forma un precipitado café. 1.Con el sulfato ferroso, reacciona dando un precipitado color verdoso. 1.Ensayo a la llama. Al someterlo a la llama, el potasio produce una llama color violeta.

