Jessica valderrama aparato cardiorespiratorio

Sistema Cardiovascular: Transporta sangre en ambas direcciones entre el coraz�n y los tejidos Sistema vascular linf�tico: ...
�rgano muscular hueco compuesto por cuatro cavidades (2 aur�culas y 2 ventr�culos), y por fibras musculares estriadas de c...
Son los vasos del sistema por donde la sangre vuelve al coraz�n desde los diferentes �rganos. Tiene una pared simple con u...
Estas importante funciones se llevan a cabo por las dos piezas que componen este aparato: el coraz�n, que act�a como bomba...
Tambi�n conocido como sistema respiratorio, es el encargado de captar oxigeno y eliminar el di�xido de carbono procedente ...
Dos amplias cavidades cuya funci�n es permitir la entrada del aire, el cual se humedece, filtra y calienta a una determina...
Tiene una regi�n denominada la glotis, formada por dos pares de pliegues o cuerdas vocales, siendo los pliegues superiores...
Dos ramas producidas por la bifurcaci�n de la tr�quea, las cuales ingresan a cada uno de los pulmones. Conducen el aire qu...
M�sculo que permite realizar los movimientos de la respiraci�n (Inhalar y Exhalar), este musculo separa la cavidad tor�cic...
  1. 1. Sistema Cardiovascular: Transporta sangre en ambas direcciones entre el coraz�n y los tejidos Sistema vascular linf�tico: re�ne la linfa (exceso de l�quido h�stico extracelular) y la lleva de nueva cuenta al sistema cardiovascular Se integra con el coraz�n, que se encarga de bombear sangre a Circuito Pulmonar Lleva la sangre a los pulmones y fuera de �stos Circuito Sist�mico Distribuye la sangre a todos los �rganos y tejidos del cuerpo y fuera de ellos
  2. 2. �rgano muscular hueco compuesto por cuatro cavidades (2 aur�culas y 2 ventr�culos), y por fibras musculares estriadas de contracci�n involuntaria. Tambi�n funciona como bomba aspirante e impelente, impulsando la sangre a todo el cuerpo Vasos del sistema por donde circula la sangre impulsada por el latido del coraz�n, su funci�n es llevar la sangre a los �rganos. Se caracteriza por tener una pared gruesa de varias capas (una de ellas muscular), encargadas de ayudar a mantener el movimiento de la sangre
  3. 3. Son los vasos del sistema por donde la sangre vuelve al coraz�n desde los diferentes �rganos. Tiene una pared simple con una estructura de v�lvulas que favorecen el movimiento de la sangre al coraz�n Vasos muy finos y que suponen el punto de intercambio entre los �rganos y el sistema circulatorio Fluido que circula por los vasos sangu�neos compuesto por una porci�n l�quida (linfa) y una celular (hemat�es, leucocitos y plaquetas)
  4. 4. Estas importante funciones se llevan a cabo por las dos piezas que componen este aparato: el coraz�n, que act�a como bomba impelente-aspirante, y una red de distribuci�n constituida por los vasos sangu�neos.
  5. 5. Tambi�n conocido como sistema respiratorio, es el encargado de captar oxigeno y eliminar el di�xido de carbono procedente del anabolismo celular. Las fosas nasales, la faringe, la laringe y la tr�quea (v�as a�reas superiores). Los bronquios principales y las v�as a�reas pulmonares (bronquios secundarios, bronquiolos y alv�olos-v�as a�reas inferiores)
  6. 6. Dos amplias cavidades cuya funci�n es permitir la entrada del aire, el cual se humedece, filtra y calienta a una determinada temperatura a trav�s de unas estructuras llamadas pituitarias Conducto complejo que conecta la cavidad nasal y la cavidad oral con el es�fago y con la laringe. Es una zona de paso mixta para el alimento y el aire respirado
  7. 7. Tiene una regi�n denominada la glotis, formada por dos pares de pliegues o cuerdas vocales, siendo los pliegues superiores las cuerdas vocales falsas y los pliegues 2 inferiores las cuerdas vocales verdaderas, estas son las responsables de la emisi�n de los sonidos propios del habla al vibrar cuando entre ellas pasa el aire espirado Conducto de unos 12 cm de longitud y 2.5-3.5 cm de di�metro, que conecta la laringe con los bronquios. Su mucosa tiene c�lulas pseudoestratificadas y ciliadas, que act�an de l�nea defensiva frente a la entrada de part�culas. Contiene unos 16-20 anillos de cart�lago hialino en forma de C o de U localizados uno encima de otro. La porci�n abierta de los anillos se orienta hacia atr�s, donde est� el es�fago, permitiendo su distensi�n durante la degluci�n de los alimentos
  8. 8. Dos ramas producidas por la bifurcaci�n de la tr�quea, las cuales ingresan a cada uno de los pulmones. Conducen el aire que va desde la tr�quea hasta los bronquiolos. Se parecen a un par de esponjas, forman uno de los �rganos m�s grandes del cuerpo, teniendo como funci�n esencial, compartida con el sistema circulatorio, la distribuci�n de oxigeno y el intercambio de gases. Tienen la capacidad de aumentar de tama�o cada vez que inspiras y de volver a su tama�o normal cuando el aire es expulsado
  9. 9. M�sculo que permite realizar los movimientos de la respiraci�n (Inhalar y Exhalar), este musculo separa la cavidad tor�cica de la abdominal, esta unido a las v�rtebras lumbares, a las costillas inferiores y al estern�n. Las tres principales aberturas del diafragma permiten el paso del es�fago, la aorta, los nervios y los vasos linf�ticos y tor�cicos La principal funci�n es proporcionar un medio para el intercambio de oxigeno y di�xido de carbono, entre el torrente sangu�neo y el medio ambiente externo, suministrando oxigeno a las c�lulas y los tejidos del organismo, eliminando de ellos los desechos del di�xido de carbono. Tambi�n procura el oxigeno para el metabolismo de las c�lulas del organismo y elimina el di�xido de carbono que se produce como consecuencia de la oxidaci�n metab�lica

