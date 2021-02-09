The Bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market size to cross USD 369 million, growing at a CAGR of 13% during the period 2019−2025. The global bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market will witness high demand due to the simplicity and convenience in usage. These machines are premium devices that are easy to use and are highly desirable among consumers who are increasingly trying to mirror their identity and aspirations via their possessions.



Approximately 30% of the US population suffers from dust allergies, while in the UK, over 21 million adults experience several types of allergies.

Asthma affects an estimated 300 million people, including 7 million children, with 250,000 million deaths reported worldwide.

Rapid urbanization is one of the key factors driving growth. In 2019, 55% of the global population resides in urban cities, which is expected to reach 70% by 2050.

In North America, consumers have an increased preference for 12 to 14-inch thick memory foam mattresses, which are expensive. Thus, consumers are willing to spend on vacuum cleaners to maintain hygiene and cleanliness.



Bed and upholstery market share in Europe is going to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The region hosts key manufacturers and has robust economic growth with a high spending power from end-users. The market is witnessing high growth in regions such as the UK, Germany, and France.



The bed and upholstery vacuum cleaner market is a niche market with the presence of a limited number of global and local vendors. Rapidly evolving market dynamics with regard to product innovations and advancements is likely to act as a catalyst to intensify the competition. Vendors are expected to alter and redefine their unique value proposition to achieve a strong presence. The introduction of handheld cordless vacuum cleaners has intensified the competition. The competition is expected to intensify further with an increase in product extensions, innovations, and M&A.



