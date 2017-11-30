Physical Change
Clay Haircut Water-ice
Physical change - is the change in matter where its appearance, form, shape, or size may be altered but its composition st...
• Matter can change from one state to another. • A change in state is an example of physical change. • The water cycle is ...
Matter can change or transform from one state to another through melting, evaporation, condensation, solidification, and s...
Melting – what happens to a solid when they are heated? When particles in solid vibrates, they gain more energy. This vibr...
Melting point – is the temperature at which solids turn into liquids. Different solids have different melting points. Melt...
Evaporation – particles liquids gain more energy and move around faster when heated. This movement causes them to expand. ...
100 degrees celsius - is the boiling point of the water. Evaporation – is the process by which a phase of matter changes f...
Condensation – is the process when a liquid forms from gas or vapor. Water vapor condenses when moist air is cooled below ...
Solidification – is also called as freezing. • It is the process by which the state of matter changes from liquid to solid...
Freezing point – is the temperature at which liquids solidify.
Sublimation – is the change of state of matter from solid to gas without passing the liquid state. Mothballs
After sometimes, the mothballs will become smaller before completely disappearing. The smell from the mothballs indicates ...
What is physical change?
What is physical change?
What is physical change?
What is physical change?
What is physical change?
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What is physical change?

4 views

Published on

It tells the details about physical change and its examples.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What is physical change?

  1. 1. Physical Change
  2. 2. Clay Haircut Water-ice
  3. 3. Physical change - is the change in matter where its appearance, form, shape, or size may be altered but its composition stays the same or it does not change into a new substance.
  4. 4. • Matter can change from one state to another. • A change in state is an example of physical change. • The water cycle is the perfect example of matter changing its states.
  5. 5. Matter can change or transform from one state to another through melting, evaporation, condensation, solidification, and sublimation.
  6. 6. Melting – what happens to a solid when they are heated? When particles in solid vibrates, they gain more energy. This vibration causes them to expand and break away from their positions. This is the condition when melting point is reached.
  7. 7. Melting point – is the temperature at which solids turn into liquids. Different solids have different melting points. Melting – the process by which solids change to liquids due to the addition or absorption of heat.
  8. 8. Evaporation – particles liquids gain more energy and move around faster when heated. This movement causes them to expand. The liquid reaches this state at its boiling point, or the temperature at which the liquid turns into gas.
  9. 9. 100 degrees celsius - is the boiling point of the water. Evaporation – is the process by which a phase of matter changes from liquid to gas or vapor.
  10. 10. Condensation – is the process when a liquid forms from gas or vapor. Water vapor condenses when moist air is cooled below its dew point, or the temperature at which moist air becomes saturated and forms dew when it comes in contact with the ground. Dew is a deposit of moisture on an exposed surface. Cloud, fog, and mist are produced by condensation.
  11. 11. Solidification – is also called as freezing. • It is the process by which the state of matter changes from liquid to solid. • When the temperature is lower than 0 degree, water solidifies.
  12. 12. Freezing point – is the temperature at which liquids solidify.
  13. 13. Sublimation – is the change of state of matter from solid to gas without passing the liquid state. Mothballs
  14. 14. After sometimes, the mothballs will become smaller before completely disappearing. The smell from the mothballs indicates their transformation into a gas state.

×