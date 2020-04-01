Successfully reported this slideshow.
CONTRIBUCION MARGINAL
Abarca 3 aspectos: ANALISIS DE COSTOS – VOLUMEN - UTILIDAD CONTRIBUCION MARGINAL PUNTO DE EQUILIBRIO
DESARROLLO DEL TEMA 1. Análisis de CVU 2. Punto de equilibrio 3. Pasos para hacer el punto de equilibrio 4. Que es contrib...
ANALISIS DE COSTOS –VOLUMEN- UTILIDAD Destaca las relaciones que existen entre costos, cantidades vendidas y precios, lo q...
El análisis del CVU, permite a la empresa mejorar su situación financiera y alcanzar la meta monetaria propuesta por los d...
Otras formasen las que se puede usar el análisis del costo – volumen – utilidad 1. Analizar los efectos sobre las utilidad...
CONTRIBUCION MARGINAL Es el exceso de ventas expresadas en unidades monetarias, sobre todos los costos variables de produc...
El margen de contribución es el exceso de ventas expresadas en unidades monetarias, sobre todos los costos variables de pr...
La diferencia entre los ingresos totales y los costos variables totales se denomina margen de contribución MARGEN DE CONTR...
El margen de contribución por unidad es una herramienta útil para calcular el margen de contribución y utilidad en operaci...
Margen de contribución en porcentaje o razón del margen de contribución se calcula: MCP = 𝑴𝑪𝑼 𝑷𝑽 El margen de contribución...
PUNTO DE EQUILIBRIO Conocer el punto de equilibrio representa el punto de partida para administrar las utilidades deseadas...
Puede determinarse tanto para unidades como para valores monetarios. Los métodos para calcular el punto de equilibrio son:...
Es muy importante recordar, que para determinar el punto de equilibrio se consideran todos los costos fijos y variables de...
La fórmula empleada en la determinación del punto de equilibrio en valores monetarios es la siguiente La representación gr...
