OBJETIVO DEL ARTICULO Argumentar que los movimientos sociales recientes nos obligan a tomar en serio tanto la profunda des...
• Influencia que la Ilustración heredera de nociones religiosas como la “conversión” o la “salvación”, ha tenido sobre una...
Surgieron mil proyectos para “compensar” esta desigualdad de origen, desde iniciar la escolarización precoz en la primera ...
Apareció la diversidad, la idea de que no se trataba de carencias culturales, sino de diferentes culturas. A su vez tambié...
MULTICULTURALIDAD Se habla de multiculturalidad cuando un espacio geográfico, físico o social reúne a distintas culturas q...
SIGLO XXI: EL “NUEVO SUJETO” DEL NUEVO CAPITAL • Inicios del siglo XXI nos encontramos frente a la transformación del trab...
• Los “hombres nuevos” del capital No se refiere a los obreros de las empresas modelo. Los obreros han sido desplazados po...
• Se diseñan los “procesos de trabajo global” de tal manera que se puedan aprovecharlos conocimientos transmitidos en el s...
• La lógica del reciclaje es la reapropiación o reproducción de muchos saberes tradicionales.
DILEMAS DE LA ESCUELA PUBLICA ANTE LA DIVERSIDAD Y LA DESIGUALDAD • No podemos limitarnos a formas escolares universales D...
LOS NUEVOS SUJETOS Y LA EDUCACION EN LA DIVERSIDAD • Formar hombres nuevos • Formación : *Educación *Organización • Experi...
NUEVOS SUJETOS EMERGENTES • Clases populares Plantea el reto de crear nuevas formas de pensar sobre los sujetos de la educ...
• Formación histórica de las distinciones y desigualdades sociales Las desigualdades de poder y riqueza están en la base d...
• Movimientos sociales Si los nuevos movimientos sociales tienen algo en común, es la aparente ausencia de vanguardias int...
• Movimientos sociales y la educación formal Los movimientos sociales suelen generar alternativas desde sus propias perspe...
Articulo. Movimientos emergentes y nuevas maneras de educar
Libro que habla sobre la diversidad de pensamiento y las formas de poder educar a la sociedad

  1. 1. OBJETIVO DEL ARTICULO Argumentar que los movimientos sociales recientes nos obligan a tomar en serio tanto la profunda desigualdad social, como la diversidad cultural y social generada por recientes cambios en la economía y por proyectos alternativos de vida y formación.
  2. 2. • Influencia que la Ilustración heredera de nociones religiosas como la “conversión” o la “salvación”, ha tenido sobre una larga serie de proyectos educativos. • Examina su influencia en varias corrientes de izquierda, en las que la intención de formar al “hombre nuevo” ha convivido con la convicción de que los sujetos históricos se formaran en las luchas sociales. • Diversificación de culturas y clases sociales. • Examinar como los movimientos sociales recientes han transformado el concepto unidimensional de “las masas” y nos obligan a pensar en la diversidad de maneras de articular saberes y practicas culturales en las luchas emprendidas para vencer la desigualdad.
  3. 3. Surgieron mil proyectos para “compensar” esta desigualdad de origen, desde iniciar la escolarización precoz en la primera infancia hasta garantizar cuotas de inscripción a los grupos sub-representados en las universidades.
  4. 4. Apareció la diversidad, la idea de que no se trataba de carencias culturales, sino de diferentes culturas. A su vez también se define a un multiculturalismo e interculturalismo
  5. 5. MULTICULTURALIDAD Se habla de multiculturalidad cuando un espacio geográfico, físico o social reúne a distintas culturas que coexisten e intercambian a diario pero sin que ninguna ejerza una influencia demasiado drástica sobre otras. INTERCULTURALIDAD Proceso de comunicación e interacción entre personas y grupos con identidades culturales específicas, donde no se permite que las ideas y acciones de una persona o grupo cultural esté por encima del otro
  6. 6. SIGLO XXI: EL “NUEVO SUJETO” DEL NUEVO CAPITAL • Inicios del siglo XXI nos encontramos frente a la transformación del trabajador por el capitalismo neoliberal.
  7. 7. • Los “hombres nuevos” del capital No se refiere a los obreros de las empresas modelo. Los obreros han sido desplazados por la creciente digitalización y robotización de la producción; son, más que nunca, sustituibles y desechables.
  8. 8. • Se diseñan los “procesos de trabajo global” de tal manera que se puedan aprovecharlos conocimientos transmitidos en el seno familiar y comunitario. • Esta situación sugiere que los procesos actuales de acumulación del capital están generando mayor desigualdad y a la vez mayor diversidad entre la población trabajadora en todo el mundo.
  9. 9. • La lógica del reciclaje es la reapropiación o reproducción de muchos saberes tradicionales.
  10. 10. DILEMAS DE LA ESCUELA PUBLICA ANTE LA DIVERSIDAD Y LA DESIGUALDAD • No podemos limitarnos a formas escolares universales Diversidad de programas reales. • Diferentes espacios escolares • Educación pública, gratuita y de calidad Desigualdad • Competencias • Mas años de estudio No incremento de conocimientos
  11. 11. LOS NUEVOS SUJETOS Y LA EDUCACION EN LA DIVERSIDAD • Formar hombres nuevos • Formación : *Educación *Organización • Experiencias Proceso cultural • Prescribir recetas educativas • Trasformar a otros Transformarnos a nosotros mismos
  12. 12. NUEVOS SUJETOS EMERGENTES • Clases populares Plantea el reto de crear nuevas formas de pensar sobre los sujetos de la educación. No se trata de formar “hombres nuevos”. • Herencia Todos somos herederos además de antepasados africanos comunes de hace 200.000 a 150.000 años, y descendientes de los antepasados comunes que tenemos con los chimpancés. A estas alturas, todos somos mestizos, tanto los que por tener piel más clara logran entrar en esa extraña y privilegiada categoría de “blancos”, como quienes por tener una piel más oscura son clasificados como los “negros”.
  13. 13. • Formación histórica de las distinciones y desigualdades sociales Las desigualdades de poder y riqueza están en la base de toda desigualdad social. Los procesos incluyen la dominación económica y la colonización de grandes regiones geográficas, la formación autónoma de nuevos sujetos colectivos, tanto en el pasado como durante las últimas décadas.
  14. 14. • Movimientos sociales Si los nuevos movimientos sociales tienen algo en común, es la aparente ausencia de vanguardias intelectuales que formen o eduquen a sus contingentes.
  15. 15. • Movimientos sociales y la educación formal Los movimientos sociales suelen generar alternativas desde sus propias perspectivas, a veces con maneras de pensar que son distintas a las que maneja la pedagogía.

