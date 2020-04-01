Successfully reported this slideshow.
Definición.  Es una secuencia finita de instrucciones cada una de las cuales tiene un significado claro y puede ser efect...
Características.  Tiene un principio  Preciso  Definido  Finito  Puede tener 0 más elementos de entrada  Debe produc...
Función de los Algoritmos. • En la vida cotidiana empleamos multitud de algoritmos ya que sirven para ejecutar una tarea o...
Función de los Algoritmos (ejemplos). No Numéricos como:Numéricos como: El algoritmo de la división para calcular el cocie...
Medios de expresión de un algoritmo. Los algoritmos pueden ser expresados de muchas maneras, incluyendo al lenguaje natura...
Medios de expresión de un algoritmo Diagrama de Flujo: • Son una representación gráfica en la que se utilizan cajas, rombo...
Diagrama de Flujo ejemplos
Medios de expresión de un algoritmo Pseudocódigos: Es un lenguaje creado a medida por el programador. Formado por: • Un co...
Tipos de estructuras básicas de un algoritmo. •Secuencia: constituido por 0, 1 o N instrucciones que se ejecutan según el ...
REFERENCIAS 1. Mancilla Alonso, R. José, “Diseño y construcción de algoritmos”, Edit. Universidad del Norte, (2015), 476 p...
  1. 1. Algoritmos Integrantes: Hernández Montelongo Víctor Tadeo Reyes Cortes Jessica Mariana Vargas Ramírez Kevin Daniel Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México Facultad de Contaduría y Administración Administración Estratégica de Operaciones de Bienes y Servicios Profesor: Raúl Bejarano Sarmiento
  2. 2. Índice.  Definición……………………………………………………………………………………………. 3  Características…………………………………………………………………………………….. 4  Función de los algoritmos…………………………………………………………………… 5  Medios de expresión de los algoritmos………………………………………………. 7  Diagrama de Flujo…………………………………………………… 8  Pseudocódigo………………………………………………………... 10  Tipos de estructuras básicas de los algoritmos…………………………….... 11  Referencia Bibliográfica…………………………………………………………………….. 12
  3. 3. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES
  4. 4. Definición.  Es una secuencia finita de instrucciones cada una de las cuales tiene un significado claro y puede ser efectuada por una cantidad finita de esfuerzo en una longitud también de tiempo finito.  La palabra algoritmo viene de Al-Khwarizmi, sobrenombre del matemático árabe del siglo IX Mohámed ben Musa, que alcanzó gran reputación al enunciar paso a paso las reglas para sumar, restar, multiplicar y dividir números con decimales.
  5. 5. Características.  Tiene un principio  Preciso  Definido  Finito  Puede tener 0 más elementos de entrada  Debe producir un resultado  En casi cualquier algoritmos se puede establecer tres faces.
  6. 6. Función de los Algoritmos. • En la vida cotidiana empleamos multitud de algoritmos ya que sirven para ejecutar una tarea o resolver un problema. • Los algoritmos pueden ser: Numéricos o no numéricos.
  7. 7. Función de los Algoritmos (ejemplos). No Numéricos como:Numéricos como: El algoritmo de la división para calcular el cociente de dos números, el Algoritmo de Euclides para obtener el máximo común divisor de dos enteros positivos. Los manuales de usuario que muestran algoritmos para utilizar el aparato, recetas para cocina, etc.
  8. 8. Medios de expresión de un algoritmo. Los algoritmos pueden ser expresados de muchas maneras, incluyendo al lenguaje natural ( es el lenguaje que hablamos todos los días), pseudocódigo (es el lenguaje entre programador y una máquina), diagramas de flujo y lenguajes de programación.
  9. 9. Medios de expresión de un algoritmo Diagrama de Flujo: • Son una representación gráfica en la que se utilizan cajas, rombos, flechas y otros símbolos para indicar los pasos del algoritmo
  10. 10. Diagrama de Flujo ejemplos
  11. 11. Medios de expresión de un algoritmo Pseudocódigos: Es un lenguaje creado a medida por el programador. Formado por: • Un conjunto finito de palabras del lenguaje natural (español, inglés, etc.), que se utilizan para expresar la estructura del programa. • Descripciones en lenguaje natural, sin estructurar, junto con fórmulas, para expresar las tareas.
  12. 12. Tipos de estructuras básicas de un algoritmo. •Secuencia: constituido por 0, 1 o N instrucciones que se ejecutan según el orden en el que han sido escritas. Es la estructura más simple y la pieza más básica a la hora de componer estructuras. Selección, bifurcación o alternativa: consta de una instrucción especial de decisión y de una o dos secuencias de instrucciones. Iteración, bucle o repetición: consta de una instrucción especial de decisión y de una secuencia. Los bucles pueden tener la instrucción de decisión al principio o al final. Si la condición está al final, el bucle siempre se ejecuta al menos una vez.
  13. 13. REFERENCIAS 1. Mancilla Alonso, R. José, “Diseño y construcción de algoritmos”, Edit. Universidad del Norte, (2015), 476 pp. https://books.google.com.mx/books?id=42WmCgAAQBAJ&printsec=frontcover&d q=algoritmos&hl=es419&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwjtqf72ocHgAhUk_IMKHS8sD6gQ AEILjAB#v=onepage&q=algoritmos&f=false 2. Silva Félix, “Lenguajes y Lógica de Programación”, EcuRed https://www.ecured.cu/Algoritmo 3. “Introducción a los algoritmos”, Tema 2 Recuperado: PDF http://biolab.uspceu.com/aotero/recursos/docencia/TEMA%202.pdf 4. Youtube, “¿Qué es un ALGORITMO? (DEFINICIÓN, CARACTERÍSTICAS, TIPOS, OPERADORES Y VARIABLES) || ALGORITHM” , Canal: Pasos por ingeniería https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tu9OQSff-gw FIN.

