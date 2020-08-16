Successfully reported this slideshow.
Meet Your Instructor - Jessica Gordon

Introduction to my ENG 02 students at TRCC. (Fall 2020)

  1. 1. My name is Jessica Ratliff-Gordon I am currently completing my doctoral degree in Curriculum and Teaching and will graduate this December! This is my second time teaching this course, but this will be my first time instructing online. Thank you in advance for your patience!
  2. 2. My family and I at Clearwater Lake July 2020
  3. 3. I taught upper elementary for 10 years before becoming an adjunct instructor and Curriculum Director at Greenville RII
  4. 4. My son Charlie, or as he likes to be called “Batman” recently turned 3. We are still waiting for the “terrible twos” to end… :)
  5. 5. All of our kids, at one point or another, have help dad work on his Camaro!
  6. 6. We enjoy camping, floating, hiking, and generally enjoying the outdoors… when the weather is nice. Grant’s Bluff 2020
  7. 7. During the school shut down, we completed some learning activities at home. My daughters Kaydence and Michelle went on an ecosystem scavenger hunt around our property.
  8. 8. We have really tried to make the most of our time off school during the Covid-19 Crisis. My daughter Michelle will likely continue to wear this mask when they are no longer required. She says they are “freakin’ awesome”.
  9. 9. Good luck to you this semester. Always feel free to email me with questions or concerns! jgordon@trcc.edu

