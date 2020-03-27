Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BURKINA FASO
BURKINA FASO Population: 20.3 Million / 5.2 Million Christians Leader: President Roch Marc Christian Kabore Main Religion ...
Persecution World Watch List: 28 (2019-61) Persecution Level: Very High Persecution Forces Driving the Persecution: Islami...
Examples of Persecution: April 2019, militant groups killed Christians as they left the church service. A protestant past...
Examples of Persecution:  June 2019: militants stormed a village and made everyone lie on the ground. After searching eve...
Examples of Persecution:  February 10, 2020: Shortly after a church deacon was murdered, Pastor Tindano Omar and five of ...
Examples of Persecution:  February 16, 2020: 24 Christians were killed and 18 wounded when gunmen stormed a church during...
Persecution:  Christians face pressure within the different clans and are often ostracized for not joining in rituals etc...
Persecution:  A lot of pressure is in the school system, not only on the children learning, but also on the teachers. If ...
Please Pray:  Pray for the salvation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore  Pray for the salvation of the many militan...
Please Pray:  Pray that the Lord may raise up many young people willing to serve Him no matter the cost  Pray for those ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Burkina faso

29 views

Published on

Persecuted Church

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Burkina faso

  1. 1. BURKINA FASO
  2. 2. BURKINA FASO Population: 20.3 Million / 5.2 Million Christians Leader: President Roch Marc Christian Kabore Main Religion Islam (54%), Christian (25%)
  3. 3. Persecution World Watch List: 28 (2019-61) Persecution Level: Very High Persecution Forces Driving the Persecution: Islamic Militants Clan and Ethnic Antagonism
  4. 4. Examples of Persecution: April 2019, militant groups killed Christians as they left the church service. A protestant pastor and five other christians were killed May 2019: mlitant groups stormed a church, a priest and five other Christians were killed, the church was then burned.
  5. 5. Examples of Persecution:  June 2019: militants stormed a village and made everyone lie on the ground. After searching everyone neck, anyone wearing a cross on a chain got executed right there on the ground.  September 2019: a Christian man and his four sons were shot dead
  6. 6. Examples of Persecution:  February 10, 2020: Shortly after a church deacon was murdered, Pastor Tindano Omar and five of his family members were forced from their home in Sebba. The kidnappers used the murdered deacon’s car to kidnap this pastor and his family. Three days later the bodies of this pastor, his son and two nephews were found dead. Thankfully the pastors two daughters were released physically unharmed.
  7. 7. Examples of Persecution:  February 16, 2020: 24 Christians were killed and 18 wounded when gunmen stormed a church during a service. They seperated men from women and killed the men. They then burned the church and shops around the church.  These are just a small example of the horrors that the people in Burkina Faso have endured in the last year
  8. 8. Persecution:  Christians face pressure within the different clans and are often ostracized for not joining in rituals etc.  There is a lot of pressure put on the Christians who have converted from the Muslim faith to Christianity  Christians have been under the threat of abductions and/or forced marriages
  9. 9. Persecution:  A lot of pressure is in the school system, not only on the children learning, but also on the teachers. If teachers are not teaching the Islamic curriculum and the militants find out they will be killed.  It has become increasingly difficult for parents to teach their children the Christian faith, many parents are scared to send their children to school
  10. 10. Please Pray:  Pray for the salvation of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore  Pray for the salvation of the many militants that carry out these attacks  Pray for the Christians to stand strong, brave, and faithful to the Lord in the midst of the persecution.
  11. 11. Please Pray:  Pray that the Lord may raise up many young people willing to serve Him no matter the cost  Pray for those families left behind who have lost loved ones in the many attacks  Pray for the two daughters of Pastor Tindano Omar who were released. Pray for their mental, emotional and physical health through this. Pray that they may feel the Lords presence as their Father through this time.

×