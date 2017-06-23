REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INST...
Índice Introducción. 1. Explicar el concepto del control de producción. 2. Explicar la importancia del control de producci...
Introducción En este trabajo de control de producción, se puede decir que se refiere esencialmente a la cantidad de fabric...
1. Explicar el concepto de control de producción. El control es algo más que planeación, por lo que se puede decir que est...
Así mismo este proceso de corroborar la demanda real, con el objetivo de compararla con la estimada o planteada y corregir...
Conclusión Para concluir este trabajo se puede decir que básicamente se trata de hacer que el plan de materiales que arrib...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Jessica caceres

30 views

Published on

control de produccion

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
30
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Jessica caceres

  1. 1. REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DEL PODER POPULAR PARA LA EDUCACIÓN UNIVERSITARIA, CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGÍA INSTITUTO UNIVERSITARIO POLITÉCNICO “SANTIAGO MARIÑO” EXTENSIÓN MATURÍN Control de produccion Alumna: Cáceres Jessica Profesora: C.I. 23.532.152 Xiomara Gutiérrez Maturin, junio del 2017
  2. 2. Índice Introducción. 1. Explicar el concepto del control de producción. 2. Explicar la importancia del control de producción. 3. Explicar la finalidad del control de producción. 4. Explicar las funciones del control de producción. 5. Explicar fases del control de producción.
  3. 3. Introducción En este trabajo de control de producción, se puede decir que se refiere esencialmente a la cantidad de fabricación de artículos y vigilar que se haga como se planeó, es decir, el control se refiere a la verificación para que se cumpla con lo planeado, reduciendo a un mínimo las diferencias del plan original, por los resultados y práctica obtenidos. Es hacer que el plan de materiales que llega a la fábrica pase por ella y salga de ella regulándose de manera que alcance la posición óptima en el mercado y dejando utilidad razonable para la empresa. El control de la producción tiene que establecer medios para una continua evaluación de ciertos factores: la demanda del cliente, la situación de capital, la capacidad productiva, etc. Esta evaluación deberá tomar en cuenta no solo el estado actual de estos factores sino que deberá también proyectarlo hacia el futuro. También podemos definir el control de producción, como "la toma de decisiones y acciones que son necesarias para corregir el desarrollo de un proceso, de modo que se apegue al plan trazado". Una definición más amplia, según el diccionario de términos para el control de la producción y el inventario, sería: "Función de dirigir o regular el movimiento metódico de los materiales por todo el ciclo de fabricación, desde la requisición de materias primas, hasta la entrega del producto terminado, mediante la transmisión sistemática de instrucciones a los subordinados, según el plan que se utiliza en las instalaciones del modo más económico".
  4. 4. 1. Explicar el concepto de control de producción. El control es algo más que planeación, por lo que se puede decir que este es la aplicación de varias formas y medios, para asegurar la ejecución del programa de producción deseado. En tal sentido se puede decir que el control de producción es la forma de inspección a la cantidad de artículos que se producen, con el objetivo de hacer cumplir lo planeado en un principio en el lote requerido de producción solicitada. 2. Explicar la importancia del Control de Producción. La importancia del control de producción radica en que a través de este no solo se lograra la cantidad de artículos deseados, sino también que va a ir verificando que todos los procedimientos de producción se vayan haciendo con el mínimo de equivocación, por lo que con este se garantiza el plan original reduciendo los riesgos de producción para la organización y por lo tanto perdidas en materia prima y monetarias innecesarias. 3. Explicar la finalidad del Control de Producción La finalidad del Control de Producción, radica en dirigir, redirigir y/o regular el movimiento sistemático de los materiales por todo el ciclo de fabricación, desde la adquisición, requisición de materias primas, hasta la entrega del producto terminado, a través de las instrucciones dabas a los subordinados progresivamente, todo esto según el plan que se utilice en las instalaciones, de manera más económica. 4. Explicar las funciones del Control de producción Dentro de las funciones del Control de producción se encuentra principalmente pronosticar la demanda del producto, con el fin de tener un aproximado de la cantidad de productos a fabricar y estimar el tiempo de producción.
  5. 5. Así mismo este proceso de corroborar la demanda real, con el objetivo de compararla con la estimada o planteada y corregir los planes si fuese necesario. De igual modo con esta información el control de producción puede establecer los volúmenes más económicos de la cantidad de artículos que se han de comprar y/o fabricar. El control de producción debe elaborar principalmente programas detallados de producción, desde la entrada de materia prima hasta la plañera la distribución de los productos terminados. 5. Explicar las fases del Control de producción Básicamente las cinco fases que componen el proceso de planificación y control de la producción son [Domínguez Machuca 1995]: 1. Planificación estratégica o a largo plazo. Debe ser para las organizaciones de mucha importancia, ya que en sus propósitos y objetivos.se resume el rumbo de toda la organización debe tener como objetivo final, el alcanzar las metas fijadas, mismas que se traducen en crecimiento económico, humano o tecnológico 2. Planificación agregada o a medio plazo. lo hacemos como estrategia anticipada para satisfacer los futuros requerimientos de producción. 3. Programación maestra. Programación que identifica las principales actividades para su cumplimiento oportuno. 4. Ejecución y control. Se realiza, se evalúa las actividades a cumplir o con otras palabras el éxito de proyecto.
  6. 6. Conclusión Para concluir este trabajo se puede decir que básicamente se trata de hacer que el plan de materiales que arriban a la industria salgan de la misma sufriendo una regulación que alcance una posición óptima dentro del mercado dejando una utilidad razonable a la empresa, Ya que el control de producción debe establecer diferentes medios para una constante evaluación de algunos factores como pueden ser la demanda de los clientes, la situación en la que se encuentra el capital de la empresa, la capacidad productiva que posee la misma entre muchos otros. Esta evaluación tiene la obligación de considerar, no solo el estado actual de estos factores, sino también su proyección para el futuro.

×