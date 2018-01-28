education a la sexualite a l 'ecole

Successfully reported this slideshow.
EDUCATION A LA SANTE ET A LA SEXUALITÉ PRÉPARÉE ET SOUTENUE PAR JESSICA ANDRAOS MARIAM SALEM
1.DEFINITION Elle est une démarche éducatif qui concerne: des questions de santé publique la construction des relations ...
Mise en œuvre A l’ecole primaire Incomber au professeur les temps identifiés : dans l'organisation de la classe et être in...
3. LES TROIS CHAMPS DES CONNAISSANCES ET DES COMPETENCES
Objectif: Apporter des information et des connaissances Informer sur les ressources des informations Accompagner leur réfl...
Favorise chez les eleves Prise de conscience Compréhe nsion des données Acquisition d’un esprit critique Le sens et le res...
5. LES SEPT COMPOSANTS DE L’EDUCATION A LA SANTE 1. genre 2. La santé sexuelle et reproductive et le VIH 3. Les droits sex...
Le plaisir La violence La diversité Les relations
6. RÔLE DE L’ECOLE: Milieu de vie Occasion d’appendre a vivre en societe Des discussions entre les jeunes Permet de repond...
  1. 1. EDUCATION A LA SANTE ET A LA SEXUALITÉ PRÉPARÉE ET SOUTENUE PAR JESSICA ANDRAOS MARIAM SALEM
  2. 2. 1.DEFINITION Elle est une démarche éducatif qui concerne: des questions de santé publique la construction des relations entre les filles et les garçons et la promotion d'une culture de l'égalité des problématiques relatives aux violences sexuelles, à la pornographie ou encore à la lutte contre les préjugés sexistes ou homophobes
  3. 3. Mise en œuvre A l’ecole primaire Incomber au professeur les temps identifiés : dans l'organisation de la classe et être intégrés aux enseignements. Au collège et au lycée Au moins 3 séances annuelles 2.
  4. 4. 3. LES TROIS CHAMPS DES CONNAISSANCES ET DES COMPETENCES
  5. 5. Objectif: Apporter des information et des connaissances Informer sur les ressources des informations Accompagner leur réflexion sur l'égalité et les règles de vie commun Permettre une meilleure perception des risques Developper l’exercice de l’esprit critique 4.
  6. 6. Favorise chez les eleves Prise de conscience Compréhe nsion des données Acquisition d’un esprit critique Le sens et le respect de la loi
  7. 7. 5. LES SEPT COMPOSANTS DE L’EDUCATION A LA SANTE 1. genre 2. La santé sexuelle et reproductive et le VIH 3. Les droits sexuels et la citoyenneté sexuelle
  8. 8. Le plaisir La violence La diversité Les relations
  9. 9. 6. RÔLE DE L’ECOLE: Milieu de vie Occasion d’appendre a vivre en societe Des discussions entre les jeunes Permet de repondre aux question des jeunes

